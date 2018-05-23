Trump Trounces NAFTA Hopes, Orders "National Security" Probe Of Auto Imports

Earlier in the day President Trump tweeted that "there will be big news coming soon for our great American Autoworkers," promising that " After many decades of losing your jobs to other countries, you have waited long enough!"
There will be big news coming soon for our great American Autoworkers. After many decades of losing your jobs to other countries, you have waited long enough!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018
This was followed up during the day by hopeful comments from various officials in the NAFTA negotiations that prompted hope for a positive resolution for an auto trade deal - which sparked aggressive buying in the Mexican Peso.
However, it seems Trump's "big news" is perhaps 'less good' for the NAFTA deal as the president has just instructed Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross “to consider initiating a Section 232 investigation into imports of automobiles, including trucks, and automotive parts to determine their effects on America’s national security."
Statement from the President on Potential National Security Investigation into Automobile Imports
Today, I met with Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross to discuss the current state of our automobile industry.
I instructed Secretary Ross to consider initiating a Section 232 investigation into imports of automobiles, including trucks, and automotive parts to determine their effects on America’s national security.
Core industries such as automobiles and automotive parts are critical to our strength as a Nation.
As a reminder, this is the same provision of U.S. trade law in March when he called for tariffs on foreign-made steel and aluminum.
As The Washington Post reports, the Trump administration's move, trade analysts said, was designed to put pressure on Mexico during the final stages of negotiations for a new North American trade deal.
Negotiators for the United States, Mexico and Canada remain deadlocked over rules for granting duty-free status to vehicles under a new North American trade deal.
The talks have been underway for more than nine months and appear likely to continue into 2019, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said this week.
The threat to impose an import tax on cars was seen as an attempt to press Mexican officials to accept a U.S. demand for a higher percentage of auto content to be made in American factories.
Talks over a replacement for the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement among the United States, Mexico and Canada have made limited progress.
Negotiators remain divided on a host of contentious U.S. proposals, including a provision that would require the deal to be formally renewed every five years.
The proposed import tax was seen as an additional pressure point in the negotiations , with Mexico and Canada already scheduled to lose their exemption from Trump's metals tariffs in little more than a week.
"This has been discussed for some time, which makes me suspect that this is being leaked to put pressure on Mexico during NAFTA and on other parties seeking steel and aluminum exemptions ," said attorney Dan Ujczo of Dickinson Wright.
Initial reaction to the idea of an import tax on cars based on national security needs was unfriendly, with one veteran trade lawyer saying it would prompt "pant-wetting laughter — followed by retaliation" among U.S. trading partners.
So far no "pant-wetting laughter" but the peso is sliding lower.
Of course, this is not just NAFTA, as The FT notes, the national security investigation would clear the way for the imposition of new tariffs on cars from Europe, Japan and South Korea and lead to a major escalation of global trade tensions.
A unilateral move by the US to raise tariffs would also almost certainly be challenged at the World Trade Organization and lead to further retaliation by US trading partners.
“It’s flabbergasting. What makes the imports of cars a threat to the national security of the United States? It’s flagrant protectionism,” said one European official.
We suspect "who needs enemies" phrase will be heard tomorrow from America's European and Asia "allies."
Comments
He needs to look at those home grown terrorists, the IET's (Improvised Explosive Tesla's).
Not Another False Trade Agreement!
In reply to He needs to look at those… by Donald J. Trump
We the ppl end up funding the phony auto industry recovery.
In reply to Not Another False Trade… by T-NUTZ
Clownz won't understand what is happening here either.
As a clown, I expect this is a delay tactic used to help promote the Red Team in the mid-term election. Trump knows how to gauge his audience (or voters as it were), and he knows they want him to be tough on trade. He also knows a Blue Team Congress would initiate impeachment proceedings. So he's ordered a study that will delay any actual NAFTA decision until November. Some time later, he will announce a yuge trade victory against Mexico, in that they will send in one less car a year. Fortunately for Mexico, they still will not need to worry about a wall, much less paying for one.
In reply to Clownz won't understand what… by tmosley
Accepting that you have a problem is the first step to recovery.
In reply to As a clown, I expect this is… by LetThemEatRand
But knowing that accepting that you have a problem is the first step to recovery doesn't do you any good apparently.
In reply to Accepting that you have a… by tmosley
Nowhere in the bill's language does it state the comm. dept has the right to use all ("within") of the 270 days.
Trump, like any boss, can instruct ross to an accelerated timeline.
He wants action from mehico. The votes will come naturally after mehico caves.
My fondest wish is that the legal definition of "imports" can be stretched to include h1b's.
In reply to As a clown, I expect this is… by LetThemEatRand
starting a trade war with japan and or south korea is a mistake imo. europe, germany in particular, fuck yeah. china, double fuck yeah. i really don't have a problem with canada either. the only thing i don't like about mexico is the open border.
The irony is that trade with Japan and SK are what it should be -- survival of the fittest based on quality and price of product without the use of slave labor and virtually no pollution standards to cheat on price. I am all for trade with countries that have similar labor and environmental laws, as Japan and SK do, even if it means lost jobs in the US.
In reply to starting a trade war with… by buzzsaw99
That is, of course, why no US manufacturing of large US Corporations was offshored to Japan or SK?
In reply to The irony is that trade with… by LetThemEatRand
Exactly. I am old enough to remember the 1970's when the Japanese crushed the US auto makers with high quality, fuel efficient cars. It hurt the US industry a lot for a while, then quality and fuel economy and general desirability gradually improved. Exactly what trade is supposed to do.
In reply to That is, of course, why no… by philipat
So now might be time to turn the focus onto large US Corporations instead of low cost manufacturing countries? Shooting the messenger doesn't really help much? And don't expect Munchkin or Ross to do that as card-carrying globalists..
In reply to Exactly. I am old enough to… by LetThemEatRand
The irony is that trade with Japan and SK are what it should be -- survival of the fittest based on quality and price of product without the use of slave labor and virtually no pollution standards to cheat on price.
well said. and, they don't have nukes pointed at us.
In reply to The irony is that trade with… by LetThemEatRand
Again, nobody FORCED US Corporations to manufacture in China etc. The profit form which China hardly benefits (other than employment and a small contract manufacturing margin) and which mostly accrues to said US Corporations in tax havens as a result of transfer pricing and IP fees; whilst the US working and middle classes are destroyed. Not very patriotic, no?
In reply to The irony is that trade with… by buzzsaw99
Germany is in the sights - dead center.
It's just a coincidence that Germany is moving ahead with Nord Stream2 and looking at loosening sanctions on Russia?
Unlike the US, Germany made a pact with its Manufacturers and Unions to keep manufacturing back home in return for wage growth concessions linked to productivity; a sensible deal. Nobody FORCED US manufacturers to offshore all their manufacturing. Again, don't shoot the messenger, the real culprit is large US Corporations, which Ross and Munchkin are, of course, now trying to protect as loyal globalists.
In reply to Germany is in the sights -… by my new username
Trumptards are going to like driving American made shit cars that get 10 miles to the gallon as well as paying 25% more for gasoline.
They are Winning :)
At least there won't be any football players kneeling.
And you broke ass Liberal losers can ride your little peddle bikes.
You are losing ...
In reply to Trumptards are going to like… by LordWillingly
we used to have solid, intelligent, formidable trolls around here. now all we get is a steady diet of this lame ass bush league crap. :sigh:
In reply to Trumptards are going to like… by LordWillingly
ditto US flag fleet
It is times like these that I almost pull for him. But he always folds like a cheap suite a week later. Probably front running his bullshit. Scammer in chief.
I hope Trump puts a 100% tariff on all things Canadian. I hate Canadians.
Hell. . . if the auto industry really starts coming back to life again, I just might consider buying up cheap Detroit real estate.
Who knows, right?
He is doing it at the time when China rolls back tariffs on cars.If any of you think its just to the please Trump you are dead wrong. They do it for the Europeans.They wooing Germans on their side while Trump is pissing everyone off which i applaud to him because i do not like any of this globalist pricks .It will end up badly for the US empire which i am all for.US needs to become The republic again instead of being rotten Empire.
I find it funny...as Trump exits one crappy deal for American workers after another the globalist bitch and moan more and more and the left must reflexively criticize anything...We had them defend North Korea,MS-13, Hamas and the Mullahs of Iran last week...I’m enjoying this timeline...and losing international prestige is music to my ears...
In reply to He is doing it at the time… by Thordoom
Do it...my man
Our fuzzy foreigner competitors were rampaging bulls who were allowed by our past presidents and past/present corruptocrats to run rough-shod over us. GEOTUS Trump fitted them with nose-rings so that we can lead them by the nose as docile and obedient beasts. GEOTUS Trump did this.
What the hell does this mean? I don't want to buy another crappy Chevy. I'm quite content with my Toyota that's lasted 20 years.
Canada, more than anyone else has been the big winner on NAFTA for 35 years. For that, they have pissed on our shoes every fucking time. They are now run by the French and they love importing Muslims. War on 25 years.