US Will Blow $700 Billion On Obamacare Subsidies In 2018

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 05/23/2018 - 22:35

While Democrats have continuously griped about how Republican measures to slowly dismantle the Affordable Care Act (otherwise known as Obamacare) will sink their chances of cementing control of Congress in this year's midterm elections, the US government is now estimating that it will spend $700 billion on subsidies this year to help provide Americans under the age of 65 with health insurance through their jobs or in government-sponsored health programs, according to a report from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The subsidies come from four main categories:

Roughly $300 billion is federal spending on programs like Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which typically help insure low-income people.

Almost as big are the tax write-offs that employers take for providing coverage to their workers.

Medicare-eligible people, such as the disabled, account for $82 billion.

Subsidies for Obamacare and for other individual coverage are the smallest segment, at $55 billion.

Or, as the chart below shows, a plurality of spending goes to Medicaid + CHIP:

FBI

While Obamacare initially added tens of millions of Americans to the rolls of the insured, 29 million people will likely go without health coverage for an average of at least one month this year, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

According to Bloomberg, the subsidies in the Affordable Care Act are designed to insulate people from the deleterious impact of premium hikes. The CBO forecast that premiums for mid-range plans will hike by 15% by 2019, and by about 7% annually through 2028.

Several rule changes enacted by the Trump administration have impacted the program more broadly. The non-payment of those subsidies, less enforcement of a rule requiring people to have insurance and limited competition caused insurers to raise their premiums by about 34 percent in 2018, compared to 2017.

That increased the cost of the subsidies to the federal government, according to the CBO.

Thirty-five million Americans could lack coverage by 2028 as rising premiums and the elimination of the individual mandate drive more people to drop coverage.

Comments

J S Bach Wed, 05/23/2018 - 22:36 Permalink

They wanted reparations for slavery.  Well, in a medical way, that's all Obamacare is.  And it's STILL not enough.  In truth, nothing will EVER be enough. Whitey has to cough up his entire being to his last gasping breath... and when the last one breathes his last, that STILL won't be enough.

If that time ever comes, the earth's primitive inheritors will create new legends and myths pertaining to the evil "old white one's" which laid low their ancestors' glorious destiny. (i.e. Wakanda)

toady J S Bach Wed, 05/23/2018 - 22:39 Permalink

I retired early when obamacare first started, FREE for the first year since I didn't really have income (They don't check assets)

Went to $200 a month the next year, then $400, then $800, and  was ready to jump to $1600 a month when I finally dumped it... and that was just for me, my wife and kids are all on her work plan.

Just horrible, no doubt about it.

macholatte IridiumRebel Wed, 05/23/2018 - 22:52 Permalink

 

I’m fully convinced that this legislation by Obama was created to fuck the country up as much as possible.

 

I guess being a late bloomer is better than not being "woke" at all.

Had you been paying attention way back when the royal Pelosi said "you have to pass the bill so you'll know what's in it" you would have realized then that the entire ACA program was a scam from the beginning. It has little do do with care and nothing to do with affordable insurance.  It's all about power and control. Just another way the Progs intend to break America.

Health Insurance is a racket.

 

uhland62 toady Wed, 05/23/2018 - 23:22 Permalink

It is just a Darwinian selection system. Create uninsured who don't get healthcare and die off. Who remains will be genetically strong. Would have been more honest to say so, instead of years dillydallying.

agNau Justin Case Wed, 05/23/2018 - 23:23 Permalink

X-cellant point......but the cost per fighter is $16 billion.....about 43 fighters.
It's all about priorities in this great country.
A billion here, a billion there....soon you're talking about some real money.
The Libs I talk with about the ACA all don't want to talk about it.....all they say is we need single payer.
Why not follow one huge cluster fuck with an even bigger cluster fuck.
That's what progressives are all about.
None can use a simple calculator.
Progressives = mental retardation.

LetThemEatRand Wed, 05/23/2018 - 22:38 Permalink

I wish there were a candidate who would find it "just so easy" to get rid of Obamacare.  I know, I know, it's the fault of the Red Team that isn't really Republican, blah blah blah.

secretargentman Wed, 05/23/2018 - 22:39 Permalink

My fellow Republicans rail against government take over of health care. And rightly so! But then I point out that they willingly send their children to be indoctrinated by government run "schools". Isn't brain care more important than health care?

TheRideNeverEnds Wed, 05/23/2018 - 22:41 Permalink

What kind of plebeian cannot afford a $3000/month premium with $20,000 deductible for their family health insurance? 

 

Its just these whites don’t wanna gib free insurance to shaniqua and her fifteen kids cause she black. 

 

God damn raysisssts! 

pitz Wed, 05/23/2018 - 22:49 Permalink

Foreigners are going to lend the US government money to pay for the health care of citizens that are deployed so unproductively that they can't even cover it on their own?

Good luck with that.  Anyone who doesn't see the dollar crisis coming around the corner must be blind at this point.  

OH10DESERTER Wed, 05/23/2018 - 22:49 Permalink

Married w/ 2 kids....i aint buying that shit!...im self employed make enough to pay, but fuck that...its 1400 a month.  Instead i spend 500 on disability insurance and buy a grand in gold or cryptoevery. Month.

Vote up!
Chief Joesph Wed, 05/23/2018 - 22:57 Permalink

"Roughly $300 billion is federal spending on programs like Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program".  These are programs that were to be operated and 100% funded by the states under the 1966 legislation.  Why is the federal government subsidizing them now? Because the states are evading their responsibilities to their own citizens.  So, the federal government is quietly picking up the tab.  Last year, the Federal government paid 52% of what the states were suppose to pay.  On top of that, the Feds have to pay 100% of Medicare too.  If this keeps up, why have states at all?  They are a useless 2nd tier of government we don't need anyway, not to mention, states are the biggest welfare recipients on the federal dole. Have a constitutional convention and get rid of that arcane idea of states.  .

Utopia Planitia Wed, 05/23/2018 - 23:01 Permalink

The more govt gets entangled into health care the worse it gets and the more expensive it gets. If O'Bozo Kare is really about "Health Kare" (which it is not) then why is the govt getting more and more and more involved?  The govt cannot provide health care.  Health care is provided by people who have worked their asses off and gone deeply into debt in order to qualify to have skills to provide health care.  Be they a phlebotomist (is there a single prog who even knows what that is?), a nurse (RN, CNA, etc. etc.), an MD, or whatever.  Progs have nothing but contempt for people who have valuable skills.  And their intention is to make them SLAVES.  (of course they want everyone to be their slave, but by enslaving health care workers they immediately gain control over everyone else)

In addition, it is not govt responsibility to provide health care to anybody, except for a select few - such as people in the military.  Even then the "govt" does not provide the health care.  Health care is again provided by people who have sacrificed and studied and gone through enormous hurdles to gain the necessary proficiency.

You progs - if your real goal is "free health care for everybody" then get off your lazy asses and earn an MD or RN or CNA or something and then set up shop to provide free health care.  You have no right to enslave the rest of us because you feel guilty.

Newspeaktogo Wed, 05/23/2018 - 23:08 Permalink

If they eliminate the subsidies, they’ll be puting Pelosi in the White House. 

Just make the middle class people over 50 feel insecure about health care  and 25% of conservative voters will be voting democratic. 

Thats the whole problem in a nut shell. 

rickv404 Wed, 05/23/2018 - 23:08 Permalink

And we still have many states left to sign onto the Medicaid expansion and you can expect all of them will, so that figure will be over a trillion, every year, in due time. 

JailBanksters Wed, 05/23/2018 - 23:11 Permalink

Subsidies

Another term for stealing money out of your front pocket so you can take less money out of your back pocket to pay for something. Some people might think it's just organized crime, but No, it's just Welfare for the richest corporations in America.

WillyGroper Wed, 05/23/2018 - 23:13 Permalink

a friend on obycare is being robbed 9 ways to sunday.

instead of standard thyroid tests, iodine loading, rev tsh, they do a biopsy 1st.  $40K for the biopsy.  BTW there's an epidemic of hashimoto's cause by cell phone radiation.

since both obycare & SS are administered by SERCO, i'm beginning to think the docs have been given a logan's run expiration mandate for all patients.

erg Wed, 05/23/2018 - 23:18 Permalink

2028? May as well have a Stardate next to it.

Deagle.com thinks it moot. 100 million Americans by 2025?

What are they telling us?