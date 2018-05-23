USC Under Federal Investigation For Anti-Male Discrimination

Authored by Toni Airaksinen via Campus Reform,
The U.S. Department of Education is officially investigating allegations that the University of Southern California excludes male students from certain educational opportunities.
The Title IX investigation was launched in response to complaints submitted by a USC professor whose efforts have already instigated a similar investigation into Yale University.
According a January 28 letter obtained by Campus Reform, the department’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has agreed to investigate four USC initiatives, including the school’s Smart Women’s Securities chapter and the Women in Science and Engineering (WiSE) chapter.
Both of these programs allegedly discriminate “by excluding male students from participation and providing opportunities for female students only,” according to the OCR letter, which notes that many female-only scholarships at USC are also under investigation.
The OCR agreed to launch an investigation after Kursat Christoff Pekgoz, a lecturer and Provost’s Fellow at USC, filed a Title IX complaint against the institution in October 2017. Though the OCR initially dismissed his complaint, Pekgoz filed an appeal, and the dismissal was overturned just two weeks after his January 18 interview with an OCR official.
OCR’s agreement to consider an appeal is nearly unprecedented, Pekgoz told Campus Reform.
“The attorney who initially dismissed it cited a Dear Colleague Letter from 2016 which apparently allowed sex-selective scholarships ‘for the underrepresented sex,’” Pekgoz explained, saying he won the appeal by pointing out that - unlike during the 1970s when Title IX was put into law - women are no longer underrepresented in higher education.
Men are now a slight minority at USC, constituting only 48 percent of the student body. Though data on the most recent batch of graduates has not yet been calculated, men were also in the minority of USC graduates in the 2016-2017 academic year, a school spokesman confirmed.
Women have also outpaced men in earning BAs since the 1981-1982 academic year, according to data from the National Center for Education Statistics. Since then, the gender-gap has grown; by 2018, there is projected to be a 25 percent “gender degree gap” favoring women.
In an interview with Campus Reform, Pekgoz maintains that “there is no longer any valid reason to maintain affirmative action for women” considering their now-majority status.
He also expressed disapproval with the lack of resources colleges provide for student fathers, citing for example how “the USC WISE program offers resources to pregnant women and women with children, [but offers] no equivalent resource for fathers.”
In a statement to Campus Reform, USC media official Emily Gersema said that “USC is working with the Office of Civil Rights and will take steps to address any issues they may raise.”
“USC is committed to maintaining an environment that is free from discrimination and that encourages fair treatment of all students, faculty, and staff, a value that is emphasized in university policies,” she added.
Upon further investigation, if the OCR determines that the USC programs implicated above do indeed violate Title IX, the school will be encouraged to make those programs gender-inclusive. If the school does not comply, legal action could ensue.
Pekgoz also filed a similar complaint against Yale University. As Campus Reform reported last Monday, the OCR has also launched an investigation into seven Yale University programs for providing unfair advantages to female students.
In reply to Our local jazz station has… by Automatic Choke
As a white male living in Kalifornia, I want my minority affirmative action status. {ASAP}
Dude, GTFO of that socialist shithole.
In reply to As a white male living in… by Yen Cross
Yeah, what a failure of a state. Only the fifth largest economy in the world. Losers!
In reply to Dude, GTFO that socialist… by El Vaquero
Yen Cross be careful you might get shot and stuffed as a hunting trophy. Have a metal covered drinking cup and say you drink Soy milk
In reply to As a white male living in… by Yen Cross
Interestingly enough, I think Whites in CA ceased being a majority somewhere around the year 2000.
In reply to As a white male living in… by Yen Cross
I'm a male who will only have sex with women, so these liberals freaks would consider that discrimination.
Has USC now admitted there is only two Sex genders? What about the 97 genders aka Facebook? LGBTQ will have a field day.
You mean there are males left at universities? Amazing!
Well, haha, U. S elites must have figured out the Father always wins anyway no matter what people do.
Well, haha, U. S elites must have figured out the Father always wins anyway no matter what people do. I mean, you can transform the entire universe into a female but it will be without form and void. Because that is a female.
Meanwhile in Sweden: Senior Citizen Faces 2 Years Jail Time For Factually Accurate Statement About Somali Immigrants’ Low IQ
We must demand equity - universities MUST admit more mentally handicapped students!!!
Ah, so you can finally realize your dream?
In reply to We must demand equity -… by Hikikomori
You must already be mentally handicapped to go so deep into debt just to obtain a sheet of paper.
In reply to We must demand equity -… by Hikikomori
Its about time this changed. However its just not isolated to the University of Southern California. The Equal Opportunity Act, contrary to its name, was a very discriminatory thing, that really favored women, in an attempt to make things "equal" back in 1964. Today, white males suffered for it, irrespective of however qualified they are.
Christine Walters, J.D., SHRM-SCP, owner of the HR consultancy FiveL Company in Westminster, Md. said: "I am surprised to find when I ask a group of managers if not just males but if white males are legally protected under Title VII, how many reply, 'No.'
The risk for unlawful discrimination against men is greatest in female-dominated positions, like nursing or elementary school teaching, not to mention, obtaining school loans, or in job application verifications, acceptance into medical schools, etc.,. So, if you are an American male, the deck is stacked against you at birth. Best to do a Bradley Manning conversion.
Poor, poor white males. Suffering sooo much. hardly single US president. Nary a CEO. Oh, the humanity.
Cry me a river, snowflake. If you, as a white male, can't succeed, it's not because some black woman took your spot. It's because you are a loser. Society favors white males. You can pretend otherwise, but you're just full of shit.
Do we need equality? Yes, we do, but I would love for you to dress up like a black woman for six months and tell me just how much they got it made.
In reply to Its about time this changed… by Chief Joesph
Nah, it's just easier to become the next Ted Kaczynski.
In reply to Its about time this changed… by Chief Joesph
Studied engineering in Canada. Class was 50-50 female-male. Female admission average into the program was significantly lower. Upon admission, females got a call from a female professor, paired with upper year female student mentors, a hand written letter offering help, etc. - males got nothing. Scholarships, Women in engineering day, etc for females, men excluded. Most irksome was when the school/media did coverage of student projects, always the females were featured in pictures, videos, interviews, even for groups where a male teammate was clearly more involved/knowledgeable.
Thank you, outrageous affirmative action, for helping set me on my current path of red-pilledness; you did me a great service.
So is a single Mom gets aid but a single Dad doesn't, are they discriminating against children that have no mothers? I mean if people are strapped for cash doesn't shit roll downhill?
I imagine a lot of men bypass overpriced university when they can make a lot of money as a contractor or another things that don't require it. Just like women aren't often interested in fields that require danger physical skill or donating your entire life to work. Most ambitious women will go to school, not all ambitious men will.
End all affirmative action and preferential treatment at public and private institutions. Admit the best and brightest according to standard criteria and hire the best and brightest according to the job description and duties.
Then the top tier schools would only be filled with students from China, Japan, and India, with a smattering of Russians.
The US and Europe is currently miscegenating its way to the Idiocracy.
Low IQ's, boderline familial incest (first cousin loving), dope fiends, porn freaks, and lazy 30 year olds still living in their parents basement.
In reply to End all affirmative action… by romanmoment
The universities are anti-men and men should stop donating to all universities.
It is time that affirmative action for all groups was ended. I include blacks in that - they have enjoyed AA for thirty or forty years. Whatever difference it is going to make has already been made.
It is time that everyone was made to swim in the same pool and sink or swim on their own merits