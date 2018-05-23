Visualizing Trump's Trade Flip-Flops On Actual Shipping Routes

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,
The bulk carrier RB Eden changed course twice thanks to Trump's trade reversals. A third time may be in the works.
The Voyage of the RB Eden tracks Trump's trade policy reversals with China.
The bulk carrier RB Eden was loaded with the grain at Archer-Daniels-Midland Co.’s terminal in Corpus Christi, Texas, and was initially bound for Shanghai. When China announced a 179 percent tariff on imports of sorghum in mid-April, it performed a U-turn in the Indian Ocean, according to vessel data tracked by Bloomberg, and sailed back around southern Africa toward Europe.
The vessel’s destination was changed to Cartagena, Spain, but according to the data, it never docked. On May 18, China scrappedits anti-dumping and anti-subsidy probe into sorghum. The same day, the RB Eden began sailing back toward the Atlantic. It’s currently bound for Singapore.
Reversal
Saga of the RB Eden
In response to Trump's sanctions on Chinese telecom giant ZTE, China put huge tariffs on US agricultural goods.
That's what caused the RB Eden to turn the first time.
Then, just as the RB Eden nearly reached dock in Spain, Trump removed sanctions on ZTE and in turn, China removed tariffs on agricultural goods.
The RB Eden turned around and is headed back to Asia.
Will the RB Eden make it this time?
It's rather questionable. Trump has again reversed course on China.
Under pressure from Congress, Trump reversed course on ZTE sanctions yesterday, after declaring trade success on Sunday.
If China responds with agricultural tariffs again, the RB Eden will not make it to port in China.
Neither Here Nor There
I made a fitting comment yesterday, unaware of the saga of the RB Eden.
"Trump's trade policy is like a page from French president Emmanuel Macron. It's neither here nor there, nor anywhere."
Comments
>muh flip flops
It's called "negotiation". If he came in with a position and never changed it, he wouldn't get anything done. If you want ineffective government, vote for someone else!
So how come when it comes to Israhell whatever he said he was gonna do he did. He never flipped nor flopped.
And everything he did for the Fake Hebrews is bad for America.
I guess he must be some kind of FAKE GENIUS like Einstein.
In reply to >muh flip flops It's called … by tmosley
You are under the sway of your own biases, so you disregard anything that contradicts your thinking.
Like when Trump made Israel cut out the anti-Poland shit.
In reply to flipfloper in chief by revolla
TUT.
Trump-U-Turn.
Benefit or distraction?
Redirect or misdirect?
Above my pay grade...
In reply to >muh flip flops It's called … by tmosley
lulz...Trump is right..when he’s done in six and a half years and the stiffs are running again...who will care...never a dull half day..the way he said today he did the nation a great favor firing Comey was fucking hilarious...
Stiffs won't be able to win ever again. Only master persuaders.
In reply to lulz...Trump is right..when… by MuffDiver69
That load of grain must be owned by an entity run by progs. Every time the wind (appears to) shifts they head another direction! Going to be a very tough learning experience for them. I doubt they ever will. Good for the shipping company though!
I'm sure these actions will make America great again. The ZTE sanction was because they are selling smartphones to Iran. All roads in Trump's decision making lead back to Israel, as they own his ass, lock stock and barrel.