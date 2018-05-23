What Backlash? Facebook Usage Jumped After Cambridge Analytica Scandal

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/24/2018 - 02:45

Not unlike the stock itself, it looks like Facebook users "bought the dip" on using the social media platform after the Cambridge Analytica scandal: the backlash that we were warned about for Facebook as a result of this scandal never happened.

In fact, Facebook usage numbers were actually higher for April 2018 - the month that the scandal had the most impact and news coverage. 

As Business Insider reported, the movement for consumers to delete their Facebook accounts simply never took hold. Data provided by Goldman Sachs stated that Facebook‘s unique users on mobile devices were actually up 7% in April 2018, at the same time that the scandal was in its heyday.:

Facebook weathered the worst of the storm and usage actually increased, according to a client note from Goldman Sachs, citing ComScore figures. In other words, the #deleteFacebook backlash never really arrived.

Goldman Sachs said Facebook's US unique users on mobile rose 7% year-on-year to 188.6 million in April, when the scandal was biting hard. Time spent on Facebook also went up. The graph below says it all.

As you can see above, the company actually wound up gaining usage according these newly released figures. This seems to prove that the cash generating social media giant made its way through "its biggest crisis" without even ruffling its feathers.

The company had announced also that it was purging more than 583 million fake accounts related to "Russian interference" recently, but Deutsche Bank noted that this purge also didn't seem to have an effect on audience reach:

And there's more good news for Facebook. Deutsche Bank said its advertising system checks had shown that the purge of 583 million fake accounts following Russian interference in the US election has had "little to no impact on audience reach." It produced a graph revealing that ad targeting across all demos has actually grown.

"We note that this data represents audience reach across properties, not strictly tied to core Facebook, but we suspect they are cleaning up fake accounts across the board and view this as a broad indication that ad reach across Facebook continues to grow," Deutsche Bank said.

As you may recall, after the Cambridge Analytical scandal broke, there was no shortage of analysts and pundits on television, including Tesla uber-bull Ross Gerber, who exclaimed on CNBC that "it's all over", "its going to be much worse than you're seeing" and that Facebook "had allowed their platform to be a gutter for so many evil things". 

"Trust me, this is just the tip of the iceberg here," he told CNBC on the first day Facebook was down about 7%.  

Business Insider continued, echoing that "other research" showing trust in Facebook had been lost has ultimately been proven inaccurate, at least as it relates to both the stock and Facebook overall usage:

The findings, coupled with a full recovery in Facebook's share price, completely undercut other research, which suggested that people's trust in Facebook has nosedived since mid-March, when whistleblower Christopher Wylie first helped reveal that 87 million users had their data compromised by Cambridge Analytica.

As companies that generate $27 billion plus in operating cash per annum will tend to do, Facebook shelled out to launch a full court press PR campaign and went on the defensive, running apology videos on national television alongside of other disgraced companies, like Wells Fargo, doing the same. It worked. As a result, Facebook's share price recovered in little time. Since then, the stock had dipped to near the $150 level but has promptly made its way back up to "pre-crisis levels" near $185 again, where it is today.


The Business Insider article notes that this should give Zuckerberg momentum during his upcoming testimony with EU lawmakers, which will take place next week:

The figures will give Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confidence as he prepares for a crunch week, in which he will be grilled by top EU lawmakers. He will be questioned on privacy, fake news, and regulation by European Parliament's political leaders.

But then Zuckerberg has already suggested that Facebook has seen little impact from Cambridge Analytica in terms of user engagement. He told Congress an immaterial number of users deleted their accounts as a result of the scandal.

We're sure this "grilling" won't have any tangible effect on Facebook going forward, similar to the way Zuckerberg's testimony in the U.S. had no effect. There were some analysts who accurately prognosticated that his congressional testimony would do very little, as most congressional testimony tends to not produce any results and is simply a forum for political grandstanding.

In the meantime, Cambridge Analytica got the worst of the scandal - and recently filed for bankruptcy, as was reported 5 days ago by Bloomberg:

Cambridge Analytica, overwhelmed by a scandal over how it harvested data from Facebook to influence the last U.S. election, filed for bankruptcy in New York.

The U.K.-based political consulting firm, which had already said it would cease operations and wind down in its home country, listed liabilities of $1 million to $10 million. The Chapter 7 petition to liquidate U.S. affiliates -- including SCL Elections Ltd., and SCL USA Inc. and SCL Social Ltd. -- was signed by board members Rebekah Mercer and Jennifer Mercer, daughters of former New York hedge fund manager Robert Mercer whose family backed Donald Trump presidential campaign and helped reshape American conservative politics.

 

For the time being, Mark Zuckerberg looks to continue being "the golden child" - escaping what has arguably been his most prominent scandal to date with little to no repercussions. This should help keep his schedule wide open so that he can continue to prepare for his presidential bid.

Juggernaut x2 Thu, 05/24/2018 - 02:48 Permalink

No conflict of interest w/GS pimping for FB/s. They are 2 of Uncle Sam's favorite companies-  one does "God's Work" and launders money for the Fed and the other a Deep State/NSA personal info miner. 

philipat NidStyles Thu, 05/24/2018 - 03:14 Permalink

The best thing to be said here is to repeat "If it's free, the product is you". If people can't see that or don't care, then good luck to them until..."then they came for me"?

Or, put differently, as Zuckerberg himself so famously said "They trusted me; stupid fucks".

Tarzan gigadeath Thu, 05/24/2018 - 04:29 Permalink

Face book is growing because we love our slave state.  It creates in us the division, envy, and fear needed to control a population, and at the same time pleasure, for if they can make us love being a slave, they can make slaves of us all!

Gentlemen. I greet you here on the bank of the James River in the year of our Lord one thousand seven hundred and twelve. First, I shall thank you, the gentlemen of the Colony of Virginia, for bringing me here. I am here to help you solve some of your problems with slaves. Your invitation reached me on my modest plantation in the West Indies, where I have experimented with some of the newest, and still the oldest, methods for control of slaves. Ancient Rome would envy us if my program is implemented. As our boat sailed south on the James River, named for our illustrious King, whose version of the Bible we cherish, I saw enough to know that your problem is not unique. While Rome used cords of wood as crosses for standing human bodies along its highways in great numbers, you are here using the tree and the rope on occasions. I caught the whiff of a dead slave hanging from a tree, a couple miles back. You are not only losing valuable stock by hangings, you are having uprisings, slaves are running away, your crops are sometimes left in the fields too long for maximum profit, you suffer occasional fires, your animals are killed. Gentlemen, you know what your problems are; I do not need to elaborate. I am not here to enumerate your problems, I am here to introduce you to a method of solving them. In my bag here, I HAVE A FULL PROOF METHOD FOR CONTROLLING YOUR BLACK SLAVES. I guarantee every one of you that, if installed correctly, IT WILL CONTROL THE SLAVES FOR AT LEAST 300 HUNDREDS YEARS. My method is simple. Any member of your family or your overseer can use it. I HAVE OUTLINED A NUMBER OF DIFFERENCES AMONG THE SLAVES; AND I TAKE THESE DIFFERENCES AND MAKE THEM BIGGER. I USE FEAR, DISTRUST AND ENVY FOR CONTROL PURPOSES. These methods have worked on my modest plantation in the West Indies and it will work throughout the South. Take this simple little list of differences and think about them. On top of my list is “AGE,” but it’s there only because it starts with an “a.” The second is “COLOR” or shade. There is INTELLIGENCE, SIZE, SEX, SIZES OF PLANTATIONS, STATUS on plantations, ATTITUDE of owners, whether the slaves live in the valley, on a hill, East, West, North, South, have fine hair, course hair, or is tall or short. Now that you have a list of differences, I shall give you an outline of action, but before that, I shall assure you that DISTRUST IS STRONGER THAN TRUST AND ENVY STRONGER THAN ADULATION, RESPECT OR ADMIRATION. The Black slaves after receiving this indoctrination shall carry on and will become self-refueling and self-generating for HUNDREDS of years, maybe THOUSANDS. Don’t forget, you must pitch the OLD black male vs. the YOUNG black male, and the YOUNG black male against the OLD black male. You must use the DARK skin slaves vs. the LIGHT skin slaves, and the LIGHT skin slaves vs. the DARK skin slaves. You must use the FEMALE vs. the MALE, and the MALE vs. the FEMALE. You must also have white servants and overseers [who] distrust all Blacks. But it is NECESSARY THAT YOUR SLAVES TRUST AND DEPEND ON US. THEY MUST LOVE, RESPECT AND TRUST ONLY US. Gentlemen, these kits are your keys to control. Use them. Have your wives and children use them, never miss an opportunity. IF USED INTENSELY FOR ONE YEAR, THE SLAVES THEMSELVES WILL REMAIN PERPETUALLY DISTRUSTFUL. Thank you gentlemen.”

Willie Lynch letter

Face book is an eye in the sky, one of many, that watches over the flock, one like at a time.  It's Orwells nightmare!

Looking at the world as a whole, the drift for many decades has been not towards anarchy but towards the reimposition of slavery. We may be heading not for general breakdown but for an epoch as horribly stable as the slave empires of antiquity.

 From where Winston stood it was just possible to read, picked out on its white face in elegant lettering, the three slogans of the Party: WAR IS PEACE FREEDOM IS SLAVERY IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH.

George Orwell

Golden Showers Thu, 05/24/2018 - 02:57 Permalink

Dogan. Dogan the Fish god: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dagon

Yeah, I know the vowels are switched about.

Lots of things are switched about. Just thinking out loud.

The new age requires a new pantheon.

Ichthys, or Ikthus, the fish, pisces: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ichthys

A funky pope's hat looks like a fish head. But where are we going now? We're in a new age. Mr. Zuckerberg is the foil of the new age. He has disciples, like Bezos and Musk. Jobs, Gates. Perhaps it was Turner or Einstein who led us here. Some modern John the Baptist... Just thinking out loud.

This new age is under control, bitchez.

All you will ever witness with the history of social media with emotionally immature children like Zuckerberg fronting, are attempts to control a narrative of lies. In desperation people send children to war. This is what you see.

You see a young extremely ugly green eyed piece of shit kinky haired faggot running a company that is created by DARPA who brought you the internet, and you give a shit all about the stock price. The only people who throw money at a failed institution and a demigogue are paid to do so. How many of you buy Facebook because it's having a bad day?

I do not think Zuckerberg is a human being on sight.

Musk is the most schizophrenic motherfucker side show MPD piece of shit I've ever looked at. And My mother is schizophrenic so I know what the fuck I'm talking about.

Bezos hides behind everything that is too small to hold his ego and has huge daddy issues.

All of these fucking assholes are false profits. They are archontic. And they need each other and you. You are their product. It's not what they sell or the money they make. They want you. So it is a religion at this point.

Not that is was ever anything else. These fucks want to harvest your energy any way to Sunday and some people invest in it. Talk about losers. I couldn't suck at life any more than buying facebook stock like a robot.

It's a war for your soul, bitchez. Lick it up.

Obamanism666 Thu, 05/24/2018 - 02:59 Permalink

How many are Bots, Russian Bots? Zuck sold a few shares before the scandal at the higher prices and could have bought on the dip with the cash he stashed....... Investigate or massive share buy back

Grumbleduke Thu, 05/24/2018 - 03:01 Permalink

In a blog post on Facebook, Guy Rosen, Facebook's vice president of product management, said the social network disabled about 583 million fake accounts during the first three months of this year -- the majority of which, it said, were blocked within minutes of registration.

That's an average of over 6.5 million attempts to create a fake account every day from Jan. 1 to March 31. Facebook boasts 2.2 billion monthly active users, and if Facebook's AI tools didn't catch these fake accounts flooding the social network, its population would have swelled immensely in just 89 days. 

 

https://www.cnet.com/news/facebook-deleted-583-million-fake-accounts-in…

 

And somehow I'm supposed to believe anything FB is selling these days? Question is how many fake accounts slipped through, and how many were bought by FB share holders!

To Hell In A H… Thu, 05/24/2018 - 03:55 Permalink

I've never used Facebook, but with their pernicious shadow profiling, I was disappointed to know they have my profile and data sets as well. Why do apps want access to your phone records, media files, photos and microphone, just to install an age 6+ maths app for a child?