What Backlash? Facebook Usage Jumped After Cambridge Analytica Scandal

Not unlike the stock itself, it looks like Facebook users "bought the dip" on using the social media platform after the Cambridge Analytica scandal: the backlash that we were warned about for Facebook as a result of this scandal never happened.
In fact, Facebook usage numbers were actually higher for April 2018 - the month that the scandal had the most impact and news coverage.
As Business Insider reported, the movement for consumers to delete their Facebook accounts simply never took hold. Data provided by Goldman Sachs stated that Facebook‘s unique users on mobile devices were actually up 7% in April 2018, at the same time that the scandal was in its heyday.:
Facebook weathered the worst of the storm and usage actually increased, according to a client note from Goldman Sachs, citing ComScore figures. In other words, the #deleteFacebook backlash never really arrived.
Goldman Sachs said Facebook's US unique users on mobile rose 7% year-on-year to 188.6 million in April, when the scandal was biting hard. Time spent on Facebook also went up. The graph below says it all.
As you can see above, the company actually wound up gaining usage according these newly released figures. This seems to prove that the cash generating social media giant made its way through "its biggest crisis" without even ruffling its feathers.
The company had announced also that it was purging more than 583 million fake accounts related to "Russian interference" recently, but Deutsche Bank noted that this purge also didn't seem to have an effect on audience reach:
And there's more good news for Facebook. Deutsche Bank said its advertising system checks had shown that the purge of 583 million fake accounts following Russian interference in the US election has had "little to no impact on audience reach." It produced a graph revealing that ad targeting across all demos has actually grown.
"We note that this data represents audience reach across properties, not strictly tied to core Facebook, but we suspect they are cleaning up fake accounts across the board and view this as a broad indication that ad reach across Facebook continues to grow," Deutsche Bank said.
"Trust me, this is just the tip of the iceberg here," he told CNBC on the first day Facebook was down about 7%.
Business Insider continued, echoing that "other research" showing trust in Facebook had been lost has ultimately been proven inaccurate, at least as it relates to both the stock and Facebook overall usage:
The findings, coupled with a full recovery in Facebook's share price, completely undercut other research, which suggested that people's trust in Facebook has nosedived since mid-March, when whistleblower Christopher Wylie first helped reveal that 87 million users had their data compromised by Cambridge Analytica.
As companies that generate $27 billion plus in operating cash per annum will tend to do, Facebook shelled out to launch a full court press PR campaign and went on the defensive, running apology videos on national television alongside of other disgraced companies, like Wells Fargo, doing the same. It worked. As a result, Facebook's share price recovered in little time. Since then, the stock had dipped to near the $150 level but has promptly made its way back up to "pre-crisis levels" near $185 again, where it is today.
The Business Insider article notes that this should give Zuckerberg momentum during his upcoming testimony with EU lawmakers, which will take place next week:
The figures will give Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confidence as he prepares for a crunch week, in which he will be grilled by top EU lawmakers. He will be questioned on privacy, fake news, and regulation by European Parliament's political leaders.
But then Zuckerberg has already suggested that Facebook has seen little impact from Cambridge Analytica in terms of user engagement. He told Congress an immaterial number of users deleted their accounts as a result of the scandal.
We're sure this "grilling" won't have any tangible effect on Facebook going forward, similar to the way Zuckerberg's testimony in the U.S. had no effect. There were some analysts who accurately prognosticated that his congressional testimony would do very little, as most congressional testimony tends to not produce any results and is simply a forum for political grandstanding.
In the meantime, Cambridge Analytica got the worst of the scandal - and recently filed for bankruptcy, as was reported 5 days ago by Bloomberg:
Cambridge Analytica, overwhelmed by a scandal over how it harvested data from Facebook to influence the last U.S. election, filed for bankruptcy in New York.
The U.K.-based political consulting firm, which had already said it would cease operations and wind down in its home country, listed liabilities of $1 million to $10 million. The Chapter 7 petition to liquidate U.S. affiliates -- including SCL Elections Ltd., and SCL USA Inc. and SCL Social Ltd. -- was signed by board members Rebekah Mercer and Jennifer Mercer, daughters of former New York hedge fund manager Robert Mercer whose family backed Donald Trump presidential campaign and helped reshape American conservative politics.
For the time being, Mark Zuckerberg looks to continue being "the golden child" - escaping what has arguably been his most prominent scandal to date with little to no repercussions. This should help keep his schedule wide open so that he can continue to prepare for his presidential bid.
Comments
No conflict of interest w/GS pimping for FB/s. They are 2 of Uncle Sam's favorite companies- one does "God's Work" and launders money for the Fed and the other a Deep State/NSA personal info miner.
Bot nets doe
Yeah I am not a twink, you’re just going to have to find someone else to be your fag muffin.
In reply to No conflict of interest w/GS… by Juggernaut x2
The best thing to be said here is to repeat "If it's free, the product is you". If people can't see that or don't care, then good luck to them until..."then they came for me"?
Or, put differently, as Zuckerberg himself so famously said "They trusted me; stupid fucks".
In reply to Bot nets doe by NidStyles
That’s not how that works
quit being a faggot
Now I own you by association Zucker
In reply to The best thing to be said… by philipat
Spooooooooofiiiiiiing.
In reply to That’s not that works. Your… by NidStyles
Face book is growing because we love our slave state. It creates in us the division, envy, and fear needed to control a population, and at the same time pleasure, for if they can make us love being a slave, they can make slaves of us all!
Face book is an eye in the sky, one of many, that watches over the flock, one like at a time. It's Orwells nightmare!
In reply to Spooooooooofiiiiiiing. by gigadeath
Facebook even managed to report record advertising revenues in the January to March quarter.
Let's not forget that Facebook’s spend on lobbying increased 5500% since 2009. They spent most lobbying on changes to … data privacy.
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/lobbying-on-data-privacy
In reply to The best thing to be said… by philipat
Dogan. Dogan the Fish god: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dagon
Yeah, I know the vowels are switched about.
Lots of things are switched about. Just thinking out loud.
The new age requires a new pantheon.
Ichthys, or Ikthus, the fish, pisces: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ichthys
A funky pope's hat looks like a fish head. But where are we going now? We're in a new age. Mr. Zuckerberg is the foil of the new age. He has disciples, like Bezos and Musk. Jobs, Gates. Perhaps it was Turner or Einstein who led us here. Some modern John the Baptist... Just thinking out loud.
This new age is under control, bitchez.
All you will ever witness with the history of social media with emotionally immature children like Zuckerberg fronting, are attempts to control a narrative of lies. In desperation people send children to war. This is what you see.
You see a young extremely ugly green eyed piece of shit kinky haired faggot running a company that is created by DARPA who brought you the internet, and you give a shit all about the stock price. The only people who throw money at a failed institution and a demigogue are paid to do so. How many of you buy Facebook because it's having a bad day?
I do not think Zuckerberg is a human being on sight.
Musk is the most schizophrenic motherfucker side show MPD piece of shit I've ever looked at. And My mother is schizophrenic so I know what the fuck I'm talking about.
Bezos hides behind everything that is too small to hold his ego and has huge daddy issues.
All of these fucking assholes are false profits. They are archontic. And they need each other and you. You are their product. It's not what they sell or the money they make. They want you. So it is a religion at this point.
Not that is was ever anything else. These fucks want to harvest your energy any way to Sunday and some people invest in it. Talk about losers. I couldn't suck at life any more than buying facebook stock like a robot.
It's a war for your soul, bitchez. Lick it up.
How many are Bots, Russian Bots? Zuck sold a few shares before the scandal at the higher prices and could have bought on the dip with the cash he stashed....... Investigate or massive share buy back
In a blog post on Facebook, Guy Rosen, Facebook's vice president of product management, said the social network disabled about 583 million fake accounts during the first three months of this year -- the majority of which, it said, were blocked within minutes of registration.
That's an average of over 6.5 million attempts to create a fake account every day from Jan. 1 to March 31. Facebook boasts 2.2 billion monthly active users, and if Facebook's AI tools didn't catch these fake accounts flooding the social network, its population would have swelled immensely in just 89 days.
https://www.cnet.com/news/facebook-deleted-583-million-fake-accounts-in…
And somehow I'm supposed to believe anything FB is selling these days? Question is how many fake accounts slipped through, and how many were bought by FB share holders!
Trumptards love Facebook but they won't come out of the closet about it.
Well thet pushed article does not add up to my reality.
I must be special then ... still not using Facebook.
I've never used Facebook, but with their pernicious shadow profiling, I was disappointed to know they have my profile and data sets as well. Why do apps want access to your phone records, media files, photos and microphone, just to install an age 6+ maths app for a child?
FB has become a world-wide addiction/OCD and the CDC should declare it a cause of mental illness and ban its use.
That day will come.
That's because most people logged on to delete their shit!