Stocks Plunge, 10Y Yield Tumbles Below 3.00% After Trump Calls Off North Korea Summit

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/24/2018 - 09:54

10Y US Treasury notes have erased last week's losses as yields tumble back below 3.00% - a 10-day low.

 

The yield curve is flattening once again also...

So was last week's bond bloodbath simply rate-lock-setting amid massive IG issuance?

And then The White House released the letter calling off the North Korean Summit in June...

Stocks puked....

Triple A Thu, 05/24/2018 - 09:47 Permalink

makes sense, there is gotta be just so much demand for these beautiful pieces of paper debt that the government will issue into eternity.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
taketheredpill Thu, 05/24/2018 - 10:02 Permalink

 

Over the past few weeks, as Bonds went through 3.0%, the Sell side chatter seemed to consistently imply that the one safe place to be was US Equities.

I bought long Bonds anyway.

 

Assholes.

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 2
Blankfunk Thu, 05/24/2018 - 10:05 Permalink

STOCK MARKET BUILT ON FRAUD AND COLLUSION

 

FED FUCKER,  TRUMP DUMPSTER,  FUELED FARCE MARKET, ITS ALL A GAME IN A GAMED SYSTEM-NO ARRESTS FOR FRAUD EVER!

LIES LIES LIES TRYING TO SPIKE STOCK MARKET DROP MARKET AND PROFIT FROM NOTHING BUT LIES!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Kreditanstalt Thu, 05/24/2018 - 10:21 Permalink

THIS drives stock prices???  Trump says this, Trump says that...

AND the crumbling economy, falling living standards, credit deterioration and stagnant wages amid raging inflation mean NOTHING

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
wonger Thu, 05/24/2018 - 10:26 Permalink

38.2% retrace bounce on euro & gbp usd crosses, we could see heavy selling here of usd and gold will be over $1400 for the stackers delight