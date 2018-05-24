Stocks Plunge, 10Y Yield Tumbles Below 3.00% After Trump Calls Off North Korea Summit

10Y US Treasury notes have erased last week's losses as yields tumble back below 3.00% - a 10-day low.
The yield curve is flattening once again also...
So was last week's bond bloodbath simply rate-lock-setting amid massive IG issuance?
And then The White House released the letter calling off the North Korean Summit in June...
Stocks puked....
makes sense, there is gotta be just so much demand for these beautiful pieces of paper debt that the government will issue into eternity.
Yeah thats it. Buy bonds and tie up your money for 10 years at these pathetically low interest rates.
What a bunch of dummies!
They said that about JGBs too.
Lol the FED is buying (absorbing) all of them. Get prepared for hyperinflation people
LOL! Please. Look at healthcare, rent, education, food, utilities, especially when the purchasing power of the average wage is also considered.
This time is different only in so much as this time it will be a global currency collapse.
In the meantime...
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
Trump got trolled.
Sometimes you just hit the button and watch the dosh roll in. Thank you Donald.
Are you on your yacht in Monte Carlo, today, Tarderone? Nigga must be rich as fuck.
Are you in your Basement at mommies house today?
Yes I am , and I am banging your missus as we speak. What an absolute Loser you are.
Tarderone and Bill of Rights- an All-Star team of BSing morons.
Trader One is right this time, this is an easy pick up a few coins, in this case long TNA, will sell in the morning, up 2-3 percent when the markets close green today.
Got Gold ???
Yes, but its not going anywhere right now! Rigged market such that even an event like this has no great impact on gold prices?
Ahhhhhh..........
Safe in the warm, sweet arms of treasuries.
TLT
In the voice of Hank Hill
Not buying General Electric?
Over the past few weeks, as Bonds went through 3.0%, the Sell side chatter seemed to consistently imply that the one safe place to be was US Equities.
I bought long Bonds anyway.
Assholes.
No surprise. Trump was never serious and didn't understand the nuance of this. B
STOCK MARKET BUILT ON FRAUD AND COLLUSION
FED FUCKER, TRUMP DUMPSTER, FUELED FARCE MARKET, ITS ALL A GAME IN A GAMED SYSTEM-NO ARRESTS FOR FRAUD EVER!
LIES LIES LIES TRYING TO SPIKE STOCK MARKET DROP MARKET AND PROFIT FROM NOTHING BUT LIES!
The stock market is there to take! your money not give it. Timing is everything.
Like Perfection
Plunge! Tumbles! War! Doom Porn! Thanks!
DB is just about fucked lol GET YOUR MKNEY OUT OF YOUR BANK NOW
I wish, DB will be rescued by Merkel.
THIS drives stock prices??? Trump says this, Trump says that...
AND the crumbling economy, falling living standards, credit deterioration and stagnant wages amid raging inflation mean NOTHING
38.2% retrace bounce on euro & gbp usd crosses, we could see heavy selling here of usd and gold will be over $1400 for the stackers delight
Laughing I told you all that buying the 5 at brokered CD was the right move
https://www.fidelity.com/fixed-income-bonds/cds
Five year giving 3.2 and it is sipca, call protected, FDIC and perfect no-load for older IRA's and 401K's
5's are money, cots are ridiculous, filled tank
agree 5 was where the money was at..
30 year tsy shorts are going to find out what happens when an inverted head and shoulders fails