For $200K, You Can Buy A Mansion In Cleveland, Or A Closet In Manhattan

When it comes to housing, the median price per square foot can vary wildly depending on whether you're in a "hot" housing market like New York City or a less popular market like Cleveland. In a graphic created by PropertyShark, the research company puts these differences into perspective by showing, comparatively, how much home a person could buy for $200,000 - the median home price for the US.
In Cleveland, where the median price per square foot is $53, one could buy a 3,700 square foot home - enough to fit a few spare rooms. But in Manhattan, where that number is nearly $1,600 per square foot, you'd barely be able to afford a closet (at that rate, $200,000 would only get you 126 square feet).
San Francisco, Boston and San Jose are in a situation similar to Manhattan. The market is hot and prices are sky high.
But cities like San Antonio and Memphis have an affordability that's closer to Cleveland. For $200,000, you could buy a 400 to 600 square foot home in Los Angeles and San Diego.
Or you could buy a home as large as 2,000 square feet in Nashville or Orlando, the latter of which can be seen as a kind of alternative to LA.
Or if you have your heart set on a major US city - but want something that's slightly more affordable than LA - you could find a decent living in Miami for $200,000 (it would get you 835 square feet), Portland (773 square feet) and Chicago (1,102 square feet).
The American South has some of the best deals. If you don't mind the heat, Austin (1,341 square feet) and Dallas (1,824 square feet) are strong candidates. For $200,000, you could live comfortably in a 1,119-square-foot home in Atlanta. In Charlotte, you could get 1,619-square feet.
Regardless, even in second- and third-tier cities, the revival in many urban real-estate markets means you'll probably need more than the US median price to afford a home.
Comments
Or retire in Belize. After 1 or 2 drug runs to the states with 200k worth of coke.
Shit or shittier.
Which do you prefer?
In reply to Or retire in Belize. by Quantify
I'm hoping for an absolute shitstorm ,, bring on 1929... I'm positioned for it.
In reply to Shit or shittier. Which so… by TheSilentMajority
... but isn't Cleveland a shithole, and Madhattan pretty sweet??
In reply to I'm hoping for an absolute… by neidermeyer
I would choose the Manhattan closet rather than listen to LeBron!
In reply to ... but isn't Cleveland a… by T-NUTZ
(disregard, bad display)
In reply to I would choose the Manhattan… by NoWayJose
I prefer Florida. Got 1800 sq ft with a half an acre for 150k. And something that isn't mentioned I pay about $1,200 a year in property taxes.(hundred a month)
In reply to Shit or shittier. Which so… by TheSilentMajority
Whatever you do, DON'T retire to Australia.
South Coast NSW (HOURS from Sydney, and over an hour from what passes for "civilisation", and it'll cost you over $150K for a "pre-owned, Relocatable Home" in a pretty unimpressive Caravan Park (and, you don't own that land - you rent it).
https://allswell.com.au/community/coastal-palms/
In reply to Or retire in Belize. by Quantify
Or retire in Leavenworth free!
In reply to Or retire in Belize. by Quantify
One Man's Ceiling Is
Another Man's Floor....
What happens when inflation comes and mortgage rates are 12% or higher? I remember 1978. Low priced items go up ... if it needs to be financed it goes down in price or sales collapse (or both). We were at $150 sq ft. in Orlando in 2006 ,, now at $100 ,, in 2009/10 we collapsed to about $50/ft ... still haven't recovered... People are trapped ,, can't afford to sell at a loss ,, or buy/rent new digs ... they take any job they can and hold onto the finance products that are currently in force...
After 4 years, I'm ready to call it quits in Honolulu. $2000/month rent for 800 sq ft with one parking spot.
not to sound too much like Grandpa Simpson here, but hard experience has taught me that if you spend more than about 3% of your time thinking stuff like "there has to be a better way" and/or "maybe it's time to GTFO of here" ...
a) there IS a better way
b) it IS time to GTFO
this is the United States of America. here, life's too short to live in a prison of any kind. MOVE, friend. it's a big country: whatever it is you want IS out there
In reply to After 4 years, I'm ready to… by Hugh G. Rection
Thanks Vato, I have a ticket to SLC next week; and my fiancé is excited to move with me. She has been here since the 90's, and is all for the mainland too
In reply to not to sound too much like… by vato poco
good on ya, mate
In reply to Thanks Vato, I have a ticket… by Hugh G. Rection
Or a pile of smoldering lava in Hawaii...
thats what i was thinking!! heheheeeee
In reply to Or a pile of smoldering lava… by Autonomous
LOL that volcano is on a different island and there is a reason why that subdivision can't get homeowners insurance, and the people buying lots there for $10k have to accept that the price was low because of potential eruptions
In reply to Or a pile of smoldering lava… by Autonomous
Roadtrek 210 for about 30k....Has a queen bed, sink, stove, toilet etc...and you can park at starbucks. :-)
Why do you need to be near Starbucks ? U can shit or urinate anywhere you want, it's a free country.
In reply to Roadtrek 210 for about 30k… by stefan-coast
Free wifize bitchez!
In reply to Why do you need to be near… by SumTingWongJr
you can get a hell of a lot more than 1652 sq ft for $200K in okc bitchez.
https://www.zillow.com/homedetails/3105-N-Briarcliff-Ave-Bethany-OK-730…
Yeah but your neighbors are okies...
In reply to you can get a hell of a lot… by buzzsaw99
that's true in salinas or fresno as well....
In reply to Yeah but your neighbors are… by Anonymous_Bene…
I live in East TX. 4 br/2 bath, 2 car attached garage, 24' x 30' detached shop, 5.3 acres, private well, pipe fenced horse pasture with a loafing shed and a small pond. A realtor told us $190k without doing a thing to it. More if we do a few upgrades. In the country and I can piss in the yard, shoot skeet and park junk cars in the front yard with no hassles. One can make the 8 minute drive to what passes for town and walk the streets after dark with no fear. High paying jobs are not plentiful unless you are self employed. You can make a very good living in the trades by repairing locals electrical, plumbing, etc. Great retirement area. Plenty of areas in the USA just as good or better. You do not have to be wealthy to live well.
I live in a very dense suburb, with zero lot lines. Used to live in the country. The thing I miss the most is being able to piss in the yard. I kid you not. And sex outside.
In reply to I live in East TX. 4 br/2… by 83_vf_1100_c
but it is in texas.
In reply to I live in East TX. 4 br/2… by 83_vf_1100_c
There was a List of 20 of America's Fastest Growing cities and about half of them were in TX! WTF?
In reply to but it is in texas. by besnook
good meth in those parts?
In reply to I live in East TX. 4 br/2… by 83_vf_1100_c
*sigh* dude, I'm a redneck and sometimes y'all embarrass ME.
let's recap: you got yoreseff a nice little spread somewhere not to close to town, right? king of your own castle, ruler of your domain, all that.
and how do you tell us you're gonna celebrate that freedom? what's the very first freedom-y thang yew can thank of? "I can piss in the yard if'n ah want tew!"
Jesus, Buford. have a little pride
In reply to I live in East TX. 4 br/2… by 83_vf_1100_c
hard to be in the rat race from there, but it sure makes a nice weekend ranchette
In reply to I live in East TX. 4 br/2… by 83_vf_1100_c
For 200k a person could buy half of Detroit.
housing prices are a proxy for the job market, pay scale, cost of living and lifestyle. who would purposely move to cleveland? unless there were jobs?
'Cleveland Rocks, Cleveland Rocks, Cleveland Rocks - Cleveland ROCKS...!!!'
You're never alone with a Schizophrenic.
I'm one of those people that want to see every baseball field. So last year I went to Cleveland to watch a Tribe game. I was surprised by how nice their downtown was. I like poker and thought the casino was cool, the old architecture was pretty fascinating and it simply had a fun vibe. With that being said I have to end on a down note. Fuck spending a lot of time at the center of any major metropolitan area. I like to get in and get out.
Plus I'm sure their winters suck like every other city near the Great Lakes.
Winter only sucks if you're a pussy. I have just as much fun in the winter as I do in the summer.
In reply to I'm one of those people that… by Green2Delta
I guess I'm a weather pussy.
In reply to Winter only sucks if you're… by An Shrubbery
1800 sq ft 3 br, 2-1/2 bath, dry walkout basement, central air, fireplace, 3 car attached garage, back deck, on 3 acres, $1,600/yr property taxes, in a quiet suburban neighborhood, 10 minutes from work, 4 seasons, usually a white christmas, bike trails, numerous lakes and parks within easy driving distance, < 1 hour from 2 major cities, $165,000 mortgage that will be paid in full in 3 yrs, 10 yrs before I retire, hard to beat the midwest, little slice of heaven, libtards need not apply
Where's the chart that shows comparative property taxes? Wait, never mind. We can have the goyim knowing that information.
I formerly lived in Cleveland (1956-1963). What a great city it was then!
You could walk along Euclid Avenue in Cleveland and see all the old mansions of Cleveland's former elite! (BTW President Kennedy's motorcade travelled along Euclid Avenue during his 1960 presidential campaign).
Of course much has changed since those glory days but still Case Western Reserve is still a great University. The Cleveland museum is almost as good as NYC Metropolitan Museum IMHO. Then there is Lakeview Cemetery where so many of Cleveland's famous are interred including president Garfield.
Sadly, my old white neighborhood has suffered 'white flight' - not looking to good now!
I Love Cleveland!! (If only it could have a renaissance!)
Thanks, i will take the mansion in Cleveland!
I'll take that motorhome