For $200K, You Can Buy A Mansion In Cleveland, Or A Closet In Manhattan

When it comes to housing, the median price per square foot can vary wildly depending on whether you're in a "hot" housing market like New York City or a less popular market like Cleveland. In a graphic created by PropertyShark, the research company puts these differences into perspective by showing, comparatively, how much home a person could buy for $200,000 - the median home price for the US.

In Cleveland, where the median price per square foot is $53, one could buy a 3,700 square foot home - enough to fit a few spare rooms. But in Manhattan, where that number is nearly $1,600 per square foot, you'd barely be able to afford a closet (at that rate, $200,000 would only get you 126 square feet).

San Francisco, Boston and San Jose are in a situation similar to Manhattan. The market is hot and prices are sky high.

But cities like San Antonio and Memphis have an affordability that's closer to Cleveland. For $200,000, you could buy a 400 to 600 square foot home in Los Angeles and San Diego.

Or you could buy a home as large as 2,000 square feet in Nashville or Orlando, the latter of which can be seen as a kind of alternative to LA.

Or if you have your heart set on a major US city - but want something that's slightly more affordable than LA - you could find a decent living in Miami for $200,000 (it would get you 835 square feet), Portland (773 square feet) and Chicago (1,102 square feet).

The American South has some of the best deals.  If you don't mind the heat, Austin (1,341 square feet) and Dallas (1,824 square feet) are strong candidates. For $200,000, you could live comfortably in a 1,119-square-foot home in Atlanta. In Charlotte, you could get 1,619-square feet.

Regardless, even in second- and third-tier cities, the revival in many urban real-estate markets means you'll probably need more than the US median price to afford a home.

neidermeyer Fri, 05/25/2018 - 17:42 Permalink

What happens when inflation comes and mortgage rates are 12% or higher?  I remember 1978.  Low priced items go up ... if it needs to be financed it goes down in price or sales collapse (or both). We were at $150 sq ft. in Orlando in 2006 ,, now at $100 ,, in 2009/10 we collapsed to about $50/ft ... still haven't recovered... People are trapped ,, can't afford to sell at a loss ,, or buy/rent new digs ... they take any job they can and hold onto the finance products that are currently in force...

vato poco Hugh G. Rection Fri, 05/25/2018 - 17:55 Permalink

not to sound too much like Grandpa Simpson here, but hard experience has taught me that if you spend more than about 3% of your time thinking stuff like "there has to be a better way" and/or "maybe it's time to GTFO of here" ...

a) there IS a better way

b) it IS time to GTFO

this is the United States of America. here, life's too short to live in a prison of any kind. MOVE, friend. it's a big country: whatever it is you want IS out there

83_vf_1100_c Fri, 05/25/2018 - 18:04 Permalink

  I live in East TX. 4 br/2 bath, 2 car attached garage, 24' x 30' detached shop, 5.3 acres, private well, pipe fenced horse pasture with a loafing shed and a small pond. A realtor told us $190k without doing a thing to it. More if we do a few upgrades. In the country and I can piss in the yard, shoot skeet and park junk cars in the front yard with no hassles. One can make the 8 minute drive to what passes for town and walk the streets after dark with no fear. High paying jobs are not plentiful unless you are self employed. You can make a very good living in the trades by repairing locals electrical, plumbing, etc. Great retirement area. Plenty of areas in the USA just as good or better. You do not have to be wealthy to live well.

vato poco 83_vf_1100_c Fri, 05/25/2018 - 18:27 Permalink

*sigh* dude, I'm a redneck and sometimes y'all embarrass ME.

let's recap: you got yoreseff a nice little spread somewhere not to close to town, right? king of your own castle, ruler of your domain, all that. 

and how do you tell us you're gonna celebrate that freedom? what's the very first freedom-y thang yew can thank of? "I can piss in the yard if'n ah want tew!"

Jesus, Buford. have a little pride

besnook Fri, 05/25/2018 - 18:16 Permalink

housing prices are a proxy for the job market, pay scale, cost of living and lifestyle. who would purposely move to cleveland? unless there were jobs?

Green2Delta Fri, 05/25/2018 - 18:28 Permalink

I'm one of those people that want to see every baseball field. So last year I went to Cleveland to watch a Tribe game. I was surprised by how nice their downtown was. I like poker and thought the casino was cool, the old architecture was pretty fascinating and it simply had a fun vibe. With that being said I have to end on a down note. Fuck spending a lot of time at the center of any major metropolitan area. I like to get in and get out.

Plus I'm sure their winters suck like every other city near the Great Lakes. 

  

An Shrubbery Fri, 05/25/2018 - 18:36 Permalink

1800 sq ft 3 br, 2-1/2 bath, dry walkout basement, central air, fireplace, 3 car attached garage, back deck, on 3 acres, $1,600/yr property taxes, in a quiet suburban neighborhood, 10 minutes from work, 4 seasons, usually a white christmas, bike trails, numerous lakes and parks within easy driving distance, < 1 hour from 2 major cities, $165,000 mortgage that will be paid in full in 3 yrs, 10 yrs before I retire, hard to beat the midwest, little slice of heaven, libtards need not apply

cesar Fri, 05/25/2018 - 18:44 Permalink

I formerly lived in Cleveland (1956-1963).  What a great city it was then!

You could walk along Euclid Avenue in Cleveland and see all the old mansions of Cleveland's former elite! (BTW President Kennedy's motorcade travelled along Euclid Avenue during his 1960 presidential campaign).

Of course much has changed since those glory days but still Case Western Reserve is still a great University. The Cleveland museum is almost as good as NYC Metropolitan  Museum IMHO.  Then there is Lakeview Cemetery where so many of Cleveland's famous are interred including president Garfield.

Sadly, my old white neighborhood has suffered 'white flight' - not looking to good now!

I Love Cleveland!! (If only it could have a renaissance!)