Airmen Safeguarding American Nukes Busted For Using LSD

A group of US Air Force air men who were part of an elite squad responsible for safeguarding America's nuclear weapons have been busted for using and distributing the hallucinogen LSD and other drugs, according to the Associated Press, which published details from several courts martial involving members of the purported ring.
Though most of the conspirators got off with a slap on the wrist, news of the drug ring, which was busted at F.E. Warren Air Force Base back in March 2016, is still cause for alarm.
"Although this sounds like something from a movie, it isn’t," said Capt. Charles Grimsley, the lead prosecutor of one of several courts martial.
At times, the AP report reads like an advertisement for LSD, or "Acid" as it's more popularly known. During one courts martial, the air man on trial described their experiences using the drug. One described "bad trips" that led to intense feelings of paranoia. Others described pleasurable sounds, colors and sensations.
"Minutes felt like hours, colors seemed more vibrant and clear," Morrison testified. "In general, I felt more alive." He said he had used LSD in high school, which could have disqualified him from Air Force service; he said that his recruiter told him he should lie about it and that lying about prior drug use was "normal" in the Air Force.
Ultimately, the group was undone by a questionable Snapchat post that piqued the interest of Air Force investigators. Investigators first approached Nickolos A Harris, who eventually took the fall as the ring leader because most of the activity centered around his apartment. Harris was also responsible for procuring most of the drugs from civilians in the Denver, Colo. area.
Harris confessed to his crimes when summoned for questioning by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations, then struck a deal where he ratted on 10 other airmen to whom he had sold the drug. Harris was eventually sentenced to five months confinement, as well as 15 days hard labor. However, thanks to his cooperation, he managed to avoid a punitive discharge - though he did pay a more than $5,000 fine in the form of forgone wages.
Airman 1st Class Nickolos A. Harris, said to be the leader of the drug ring, testified that he had no trouble getting LSD and other drugs from civilian sources. He pleaded guilty to using and distributing LSD and using ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana.
He acknowledged using LSD eight times and distributing LSD multiple times to fellow airmen at parties in Denver and other locations from spring 2015 to early 2016.
"I absolutely just loved altering my mind," he told the military judge, blaming his decisions to use hallucinogens and other drugs on his addictive personality.
Most of the air men involved were from two security units at FE Warren: The 790th Missile Security Forces Squad and the 90th Security Forces Squad. Members of the ring would meet at Harris's apartment, where they would indulge in drug use. Ironically, Harris had two rules: No social media and "no bad trips."
For the inexperienced members of the drug ring, Harris, the ringleader, had set out several "rules" for LSD use at a gathering of several airmen in a Cheyenne apartment in late 2015 that was recorded on video. Rule No. 1: "No social media at all." He added: "No bad trips. Everybody’s happy right now. Let’s keep it that way."
But social media proved their undoing. In March 2016, one member posted a Snapchat video of himself smoking marijuana, setting Air Force investigators on their trail
The men acknowledged that, by taking the drugs, they had put their country in danger. Air man Kyle Morrison, another member of the ring, acknowledged during his court martial that he wouldn't have been able to carry out his duties if called upon to do so while under the influence of LSD. Though it's unclear if any of the ring ever ingested the drugs shortly before reporting for duty. Some members of the ring also indulged in smoking marijuana and using cocaine.
Disciplinary actions were taken against 14 air men, while two were acquitted during their courts martial. Three suspects weren't charged.
Comments
FUCKING BEAUTIFUL!
AND THESE FUCKS ARE FULLY QUALIFIED TO RUN FOR OFFICE FOR THE DNC.
Wow, man... like - those little mushrooms turned into BIG mushroom clouds! 🍄 Far out, man.
In reply to FUCKING BEAUTIFUL! by MARDUKTA
did you say mushrooms? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DMO_67C1cGs
In reply to Wow, man... those little… by J S Bach
Willard: Hey soldier, do you know who's in command here?
Soldier: Ain't you?
In reply to shrooms https://www.youtube… by bamawatson
agent orange mushrooms in command; pressed rat & warthog https://www.bitchute.com/video/4QiLSUEH8B41/
In reply to Willard: Hey soldier, do you… by TeamDepends
She packed my bags last night, pre-flight
Zero hour, nine A. M.
And I'm gonna be high as a kite by then
In reply to Wow, man... those little… by J S Bach
Cheech and Chong's 'Up in Smoke' takes on a whole new meaning.
In reply to Wow, man... those little… by J S Bach
"... excessively careless ... "
They should have brought home and exposed classified material ... they'd then walk free.
In reply to FUCKING BEAUTIFUL! by MARDUKTA
Fake News. These guys must be trippin' man.
In reply to FUCKING BEAUTIFUL! by MARDUKTA
Ah great, american goys on LSD with fingers on the nuke button.
Yepp, totalt fucking decline on it's way.
Trump on acid. ;-)
Or Lil' Kim and Trump on X, doing a "summit."
You know you love it.
He probably drew inspiration from that girl living in decommissioned nuclear silo who was on LSD for year https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r7qliVpGEk0
The ACLU is stepping in to represent these airmen. Who are the government to say these men cannot take drugs on the job!
Less concerning by orders of magnitude than the hordes in DC drunk on power.
Don't disrespect these Heroes on Memorial Day Weekend, they "put their life on the line everyday"
But they didn't intend to do any harm so its totally cool; just ask anybody at the DNC.
The best thing to do for work that must be intensely monotonous is take something that makes minutes feel like hours. And the stringent drug testing program on these personnel worked well. That is a government for you.... taking a $1.00, turning it into $00.05 of value, and fvcking up everything along the way.
They're not likely to be testing for LSD. There are special tests that do detect it, but they're not run-of-the-mill. And it's almost impossible to detect after 12 hours. When you think how disturbing it must be to work with America's nuclear arsenal, I think they should test for marijuana, and if they find anybody without THC metabolites in their system, they should get rid of them.
In reply to The best thing to do for… by R19
Total bullshit. These guys did some acid socially. Not while working; that would be awful, considering what these guys do.
One of them is an idiot, posting video of himself smoking pot; what the hell was that guy thinking.
But frankly, I'm glad they're dropping acid when they're not on duty. Damn glad. What LSD really does is remove your filter--entirely--for a few hours. You're overwhelmed with stumuli you normally filter out. When you come down from it and get some sleep and a good breakfast, you'll remember a few things that struck you as really noteworthy when your filter was done, and at least one of them will seem worth considering when your filter is back up. It changes some stuck neural pathways and can be very beneficial to people suffering from depression.
They didn't do this while on duty. You couldn't function at all. Not just a matter of not saying anything or making eye contact. Somebody who is tripping on acid is obviously tripping on acid. Hiding phones is a good idea.
I can't imagine being on the nuke team not being weird and depressing and really morbid with moments of terror. Anybody who can do that without a regimen of brain maintenance is one crazy bastard I don't think should have the job.
Who writes this crap? Since when is one guy hooking up his friends at a party a "drug ring"? This is about the most overblown piece of nonsense I've seen in a while.
And here's a hint for those with some brains: the problem on that base is not the LSD, it's the fucking nuclear weapons.
It is inevitable that someone is going too of turn the keys.
Oh sure, that's were all the good LSD is.
No wonder it's so hard to find.
That's why the government busted William Leonard Pickard....they wanted the supply chain to themselves.
Greedy bastards!
Guess I gotta go join the USAF now.
Ah, Denver! I tripped on some good LSD in Colorado Springs back in the 1980s. Best sunset of my life. I was a civilian at that time but drove on base.
fucking idiots
I'm not sure if I should be alarmed or comforted...
"We just got a go code!"
"Fuck that shit, man."
Now ain't that Special.
Smaking weed?
Dropping acid?
In charge of safeguarding the deadliest weapons known to man?
DON'T USE FACEBOOK!
LOL, this article immediately follows the article, Trump Warns US Military "Ready" If North Korea Takes "Foolish Action"
The U.S. Air Farce... most corrupt bunch of people I've ever had the displeasure of working with. They will quote church sermons on Monday morning while drilling you in the ass... while their afternoons are spent steering contracts to their buddies in the MIC. My favorites are the "disabled" veteran run companies. A new class of moochers...
Thank you for your service... implementing foreign policy for the District of Corruption.