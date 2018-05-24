Bitcoin Forks Explained

Authored by Amity blog via Safehaven.com,
In early November, while Bitcoin enthusiasts and investors were waiting for a long-anticipated update to the software that supports the famous digital currency, a mass email from the group behind the project informed everyone that they were canceling the update.
For months, Segwit2x, as the update was called, was at the center of a heated debate between different stakeholders in the Bitcoin community on how to address Bitcoin’s struggles in increasing the speed at which it handles transactions.
In their announcement, the Segwit2x leaders stated the update had not won sufficient consensus in the community, hence their decision to call it off.
The debate surrounding Segwit2x and the eventual withdrawal of the update proposal demonstrates how updating cryptocurrency software (called "forks" in the crypto-jargon) can be complicated.
Here’s what you need to know about forks and how they affect Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
What is a fork?
In traditional software, where a single organization or company owns the code of an application and servers where it runs, pushing updates is straightforward: You update the code, compile it and deploy it on the server side and, if necessary, send patches to the users. Whoever installs the updates will be able to benefit from the new features.
In cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, however, things are not that simple. Instead of running on the servers of a single company, the Bitcoin software runs on thousands of computers called miners. These computers are scattered across the world and get compensated in bitcoins for verifying transactions and maintaining the network.
When a group of developers creates an upgrade to the Bitcoin software, all (or a vast majority of) those computers must install the new software. This is called "consensus."
But miners might not agree to update their software. Why? Because a change to the protocol might affect the rules of mining competition, favoring some types of mining hardware while negatively affecting others. In that case, those who stand to lose will probably refrain from installing the software, unless there’s already a strong consensus behind the update.
If a specific update doesn’t win consensus and a considerable number of miners don’t agree to install the new version of the Bitcoin protocol, the software "forks." This means there will exist two concurrent versions of the software and, depending on how fundamental the differences between the two versions of the Bitcoin software are, the result might be a “soft fork” or a “hard fork.”
What’s the difference between a "soft" and a “hard” fork?
If a new version of the Bitcoin protocol is backward-compatible, then the fork that results from the lack of consensus is a "soft fork." This means that miners running both versions of the software will be able to continue mining bitcoins on the same blockchain.
Blockchain is the distributed ledger where Bitcoin transactions are registered. Every few minutes, a number of new transactions that miners have confirmed are compiled into a block and registered on the blockchain, which is then replicated across all the computers in the Bitcoin network (read here and here for more on the process).
An example of a soft fork is the original SegWit, which came into effect last August. In a nutshell, SegWit changed the way transactions were packed into each block, but it did it in a way that allowed nodes running the old software to continue processing them.
Alternatively, if the new version of the software is not compatible with the previous one, the resulting fork will be a "hard fork."
The developers of a hard fork update usually specify a block number at which it will become activated, at which point a new blockchain and a new cryptocurrency are created. From that point on, the miners running the different version of the software will be registering transactions on their separate blockchains.
An example of a hard fork is the Bitcoin Cash fork, which took effect last August and created the new BCH cryptocurrency. Bitcoin Cash changed the blockchain block size from 1 MB to 8 MB to accommodate for more transactions per block, which means its blocks could no longer be registered on the original Bitcoin blockchain and needed their own separate version of the ledger.
What you need to know about the extra hard fork money
As mentioned in the previous section, a hard fork creates a new cryptocurrency. What this means is that, for instance, when the Bitcoin Cash hard fork occurred, whoever held bitcoins received an equal amount of BCH on the new blockchain.
Hard forks will, as many like to publicize, double your cryptocurrencies and give you free money, which is true. That’s why there’s usually a hype and rush to buy bitcoins before a hard fork occurs, which sends bitcoin prices soaring.
But things are not that simple. When a hard fork splits the Bitcoin blockchain, it reduces its mining power. It will also split the community, which means demand for each individual coin will become lower. If the mining power diminishes too much, transactions will take longer to confirm, which can in-turn dissuade users from using that specific coin.
All these parameters can negatively impact the prices of a coin, and if transactions become too slow, the cryptocurrency might die altogether.
In fact, part of the reason that the Segwit2x hard fork (mentioned at the beginning of this article) was called off was that a lack of consensus threatened to create two very weak currencies that would endanger the very existence of all Bitcoin versions.
Bottom line: While after a hard fork your bitcoins might double in number, there’s a chance their collective value won’t be worth a lot more, and might even be worth less. And as the Bitcoin community grows, and individuals and organizations with differing (and often conflicting) goals enter the fray, many more forks will probably lie ahead.
stick a fork in it
Bitcon Forks Explained: If you bought Bitcon in the last 6 months, you're FORKED!
[The Pool of Greater Fools has been drained...]
In reply to stick a fork in it by saldulilem
Kind of a dumb article tbh. Yes, I suppose when the coin does a hard fork, the mining power is divided between the old and new coins--assuming of course, that the new coin uses the same mining protocol. Then--horrors!--the marketplace gets to decide exactly how additional mining power gets allocated going forward, based on how the new and old coins trade. What a concept! The marketplace deciding on where, and how, new money is created by allocating resources based on price discovery!
WHEN WILL THIS INSANITY END??!1!?1!
In reply to Bitcon Explained: If you… by Pool Shark
I'm waiting for the Bitcoin SPORK, then I'm going all in!
In reply to Kind of a dumb article tbh… by Buckaroo Banzai
Is Bitchcoin still for Fags today?
Yep. Same as it ever was........
In reply to I'm waiting for the Bitcoin… by TheWholeYearInn
In other news .......
The Propaganda Machine and political payoffs are alive and well.
Netflix Signs Michelle and Barack Obama to Multi-Year Deal
https://thepoliticalinsider.com/barack-obama-netflix-multi-year-deal/?s…
In reply to Is Bitchcoin still for Fags… by ZENDOG
> marketplace deciding on where, and how, new money is created
Government needs to shut it down. Where would we end up if we had free markets? It would be an insult to our Keynesian gods. /s
In reply to Kind of a dumb article tbh… by Buckaroo Banzai
I routinely ignore any article with the words "need to know" in the title. Everything you need to know, what you need to know, what I found out that you need to know....hey I already know you are full of shit.
In reply to > marketplace deciding on… by Bunga Bunga
This article seems rather dated in substance... good for noobs 6 mos ago...
In reply to Kind of a dumb article tbh… by Buckaroo Banzai
"Bitcoin is noxious poison."
- Charlie Munger
In reply to Bitcon Explained: If you… by Pool Shark
The most ringing six-word endorsement of Bitcoin ever.
In reply to "Bitcoin is noxious poison."… by Richard III
The crony capitalist team gave Bitcoin the approval stamp.
In reply to The most ringing six-word… by Buckaroo Banzai
Wells Fargo is Charlie's racket. Book him brave decent, concerned FBI agents! >crickets<
In reply to "Bitcoin is noxious poison."… by Richard III
Yeah, you should just forkget Bitcoin.
In reply to Bitcon Explained: If you… by Pool Shark
more 🐂💩 for buttcoin suckers....soon to go poof like tesla.
In reply to stick a fork in it by saldulilem
Did Tesla go poof yet? Musk wants to go to Mars and stay there.
In reply to more 🐂💩 for buttcoin suckers… by charlewar
"Forks" just mean endless supply.
These bitcoin HODL'ers are so dumb to think there's a limited supply of Bitcoin. 🤣
In reply to stick a fork in it by saldulilem
Who cares about forks or non-forks. Bitcoin is worth nothing.
you heard them wrong....they said they are going to Fork Some People
In reply to Who cares about forks or non… by balz
blockchain architecture is flawed because it is based on the assumption that the cost of bandwidth and processing power needed to maintain it will continue going down or remain the same. the belief in the idea that bitcoin or any crypto is going to maintain value is ridiculous. crypto should be worth even less fiat because our government isn't coming out with new monetary supplies as often as there are new cryptos coming out. yes, there is a finite amount of bitcoin that can exist. but the number of alternative cryptos and those who are seeking to get rich quick is infinite. people have invested insane amounts of money into mining equipment. shit, there's even ASICs (specialized computer chips) that are still being sold specifically for bitcoin, even though there's not much bitcoin left to mine. of course there are going to be many forks. it's nothing more than a get rich quick scheme with a very large number of participants
Processing power and bandwidth may or may not go down, but the cost of electricity will always go up. Many grids are strained as it is, especially in the summer. That's what will eventually strangle transactions demand and screw all the bag holders
In reply to watching all these people… by ted41776
That is truth. Bitcoin is just a pyramid scheme.
In reply to watching all these people… by ted41776
are they going to name it AngelsOnAPinHeadCoin? How many coins do I get with my valuable petrock and beanie baby collections I invested in?
No tulips in your portfolio??
In reply to are they going to name it… by venturen
We forked some folks.
Remember the Bitcoin Gold fork that never happened. Or if it did, not even worth the effort or risk to reclaim.
Fork that.
It happened, BTG is traded at $46 as we speak. Down from $500. This is how all forks will end up.
In reply to Remember the Bitcoin Gold… by Brazen Heist
The current BTC chain is a fork as well.
The original BTC chain has been abandoned.
In reply to It happened, BTG is traded… by Bunga Bunga
Did people actually reclaim their BTG? From what I remember the BTG team couldn't even roll out a proper reclaim wallet months after the fork, and they had some fake wallets on their site at one point.
In reply to It happened, BTG is traded… by Bunga Bunga
Most people just moved their BTC to some other wallet, did the insecure reclaim, and sold that shit.
At least, that is what I did.
In reply to Did people actually reclaim… by Brazen Heist
Sounds like the grand old days when people "shaved" coins around the edge. Thus the advent of a milled edge. But Sh*tcoin and the crockchain is the future, so suck it H0lders...
And worthless metal coins are still milled for your pleasure.
In reply to Sounds like the grand old… by Vardaman
"What is a fork?"
The thing left of your plate.
It's a lie that there are an infinite number of Bitcoins. The more time goes on, the more crypto looks like any other financial instrument.