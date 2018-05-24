Bonds & Bullion Surge Amid Korean Chaos, Trade Turmoil

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/24/2018 - 16:01

Stocks round trip on the day, bonds roundtrip on the week, dollar roundtrips on the year... sometimes it's better not to play...

 

Just when you thought it was safe to buy Italian bonds or banks... they resume their decline...

 

Trannies had a good day as oil prices leaked lower but the rest of the majors managed to bounce back to the flatline after Trump killed the Korea Summit...

 

It looks like today's bounce from the Trump headlines was prompted by a need to get green for the week...

 

The Dow remains stuck around unchanged for the year and the 50% retrace of the Feb Flop...

 

S&P is finding support at its 100DMA...

 

In single-stock-land, Twitter is now bigger than Deutsche Bank...

 

And Netflix is bigger then Comcast and Disney...

h/t David Wilson

 

HY Bonds remain unimpressed since The Fed Minutes...

 

Stocks briefly tried to catch back down to bond's reality today after trump's comments, but dip-buying machines piled in...

 

Treasury yields continue to tumble - down 5 days in a row...

 

Erasing last week's spike...

This is the best 5-day price gain for 10Y Note futures since May 2017.

 

The dollar index extended losses post-FOMC Minutes...

 

Despite a weaker dollar, EM FX resumed its decline...

 

Cryptos tumbled early on, but rebounded starting around 9amET...

 

Leaving Bitcoin green by the end of the day..

 

A weaker dollar sent PMs and copper higher but crude crumbled...

 

WTI ended back below $71...

 

Gold surged back above $1300... best day for gold in 6 weeks

 

Since The Fed Minutes, gold is the big winner, bonds are slightly outpacing stocks and the dollar is down...

Tags
Business Finance
Broadcasting - NEC
Banks - NEC
Wineries
Social Media & Networking
Internet Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 1
Conax Thu, 05/24/2018 - 16:09 Permalink

"The Dow remains stuck around unchanged for the year "

Gold and silver are also unchanged all year, or lower even.

The 'surge' in bullion has no effect since gold and silver were previously beaten to a safe, low level. The surge just moved them back to the middle of the same cesspool they have been swimming in all year.

That's how it works, constant nibbling away down down down, the surge comes, up a bit, then nibbled back down down down.

Crooks. Bastards. Liars.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 3
Rise Of The Machines Thu, 05/24/2018 - 16:09 Permalink

We will probably see new all time high's now. The bears have had plenty of bad news to take this market significantly lower over the last couple of days and they haven't been able to do so.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 2
Kaiser Sousa Thu, 05/24/2018 - 16:11 Permalink

markets?

hilarious…

got a kick outta watching the Fed step in to "buy” NIKE, MCDONALDS, G.E., etc. ramping the Dow Jones Propaganda Index 100 points off the lows only minutes b4 the guy with the orange face & white circles around his eyes assured Ameridumb’s that the Jap’s and the South Koreans are totally cool with paying the cost of the Banana States of Ameridumb attacking North Korea…

MAGA one chicken hawk at a time...

DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
ChanceIs Thu, 05/24/2018 - 16:15 Permalink

OT:  Sorry.  I just heard something I want to share and go viral.

Comey/Brenan/Clapper et al are saying.......'Trump should be grateful that we were spying on him'

It then follows that we citizens ask.....'OK.  How many spies were in the Hillary camp?  After all, she had much closer ties to the Russians and was in the greater danger and need of protection from the CIA/FBI/NSA, etc.'

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
davatankool Thu, 05/24/2018 - 16:24 Permalink

many data are flashing risk off signal today again just like yesterday, but only down 70pts, looks like they want to hold off the selloff after the long weekend.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Quivering Lip Thu, 05/24/2018 - 16:54 Permalink

No worries for the R2K everything is great. Trade war, no trade war, higher yields, lower yields, higher oil prices lower oil prices, summit with North Korea, no summit with North Korea, FED raising rates, FED on hold.

Just buy small caps it's all good. Shit why not penny stocks and pinks, what could possibly go wrong.