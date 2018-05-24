Bonds & Bullion Surge Amid Korean Chaos, Trade Turmoil

Stocks round trip on the day, bonds roundtrip on the week, dollar roundtrips on the year... sometimes it's better not to play...

Just when you thought it was safe to buy Italian bonds or banks... they resume their decline...

Trannies had a good day as oil prices leaked lower but the rest of the majors managed to bounce back to the flatline after Trump killed the Korea Summit...

It looks like today's bounce from the Trump headlines was prompted by a need to get green for the week...

The Dow remains stuck around unchanged for the year and the 50% retrace of the Feb Flop...

S&P is finding support at its 100DMA...

In single-stock-land, Twitter is now bigger than Deutsche Bank...

And Netflix is bigger then Comcast and Disney...

h/t David Wilson

HY Bonds remain unimpressed since The Fed Minutes...

Stocks briefly tried to catch back down to bond's reality today after trump's comments, but dip-buying machines piled in...

Treasury yields continue to tumble - down 5 days in a row...

Erasing last week's spike...

This is the best 5-day price gain for 10Y Note futures since May 2017.

The dollar index extended losses post-FOMC Minutes...

Despite a weaker dollar, EM FX resumed its decline...

Cryptos tumbled early on, but rebounded starting around 9amET...

Leaving Bitcoin green by the end of the day..

A weaker dollar sent PMs and copper higher but crude crumbled...

WTI ended back below $71...

Gold surged back above $1300... best day for gold in 6 weeks

Since The Fed Minutes, gold is the big winner, bonds are slightly outpacing stocks and the dollar is down...