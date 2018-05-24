Bonds & Bullion Surge Amid Korean Chaos, Trade Turmoil

Stocks round trip on the day, bonds roundtrip on the week, dollar roundtrips on the year... sometimes it's better not to play...
Just when you thought it was safe to buy Italian bonds or banks... they resume their decline...
Trannies had a good day as oil prices leaked lower but the rest of the majors managed to bounce back to the flatline after Trump killed the Korea Summit...
It looks like today's bounce from the Trump headlines was prompted by a need to get green for the week...
The Dow remains stuck around unchanged for the year and the 50% retrace of the Feb Flop...
S&P is finding support at its 100DMA...
In single-stock-land, Twitter is now bigger than Deutsche Bank...
And Netflix is bigger then Comcast and Disney...
h/t David Wilson
HY Bonds remain unimpressed since The Fed Minutes...
Stocks briefly tried to catch back down to bond's reality today after trump's comments, but dip-buying machines piled in...
Treasury yields continue to tumble - down 5 days in a row...
Erasing last week's spike...
This is the best 5-day price gain for 10Y Note futures since May 2017.
The dollar index extended losses post-FOMC Minutes...
Despite a weaker dollar, EM FX resumed its decline...
Cryptos tumbled early on, but rebounded starting around 9amET...
Leaving Bitcoin green by the end of the day..
A weaker dollar sent PMs and copper higher but crude crumbled...
WTI ended back below $71...
Gold surged back above $1300... best day for gold in 6 weeks
Since The Fed Minutes, gold is the big winner, bonds are slightly outpacing stocks and the dollar is down...
Bubble In Search Of A Pin
I have a pin
In reply to Bubble In Search Of A Pin by davatankool
Pen Pineapple Apple Pen
In reply to I have a pin by JohnGaltUk
silver and gold to double in 6 months, silver especially is,a,screaming buy
In reply to Pen Pineapple Apple Pen by Uchtdorf
In reply to Pen Pineapple Apple Pen by Uchtdorf
Popcorn time!
In reply to silver and gold to double in… by missionshk
who needs a pin when there are so many pricks on ZH- some will be on here telling us about their trading brilliance shortly
In reply to I have a pin by JohnGaltUk
Guessing you didn’t BTFD?
In reply to There are a lot of pricks on… by Juggernaut x2
That was a gimme today.... Bought the dip in TNA and will sell tomorrows open.... Longer horizon this is going down hugely, but not right now....
In reply to Guessing you didn’t BTFD? by TheRideNeverEnds
Hey, I made $3 mill buying puts and then calls on the S&P----a helluva round trip! ok, so I lost $300 on my attempt to catch something on that twisted, manipulated index.
In reply to There are a lot of pricks on… by Juggernaut x2
That's a needle Dick
In reply to I have a pin by JohnGaltUk
Bullion surge? $15? They are probably having a heart attack over at KWN.
US 10 yr note drops below 3% threshold
Chart porn. Whew, needed that, I did.
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
In reply to US 10 yr note drops below 3%… by Paul Morphy
"The Dow remains stuck around unchanged for the year "
Gold and silver are also unchanged all year, or lower even.
The 'surge' in bullion has no effect since gold and silver were previously beaten to a safe, low level. The surge just moved them back to the middle of the same cesspool they have been swimming in all year.
That's how it works, constant nibbling away down down down, the surge comes, up a bit, then nibbled back down down down.
Crooks. Bastards. Liars.
So what do you do? Buy some gold in case their hold on everything gets broken. Buy some bonds in case it doesnt. Buy some land, grow a garden and tell them all to go to hell.
In reply to "The Dow remains stuck… by Conax
Only problem with buying the land is the F'ing taxes on it which mean you dont own it.
In reply to So what do you do? Buy some… by brushhog
the miners and slv still make good trading vehicles.
In reply to "The Dow remains stuck… by Conax
Chinese tell Kim to tell trump to fuck off-
Chinese vast gold holdings go up in value-
https://youtu.be/ngchpT4pUpU
We will probably see new all time high's now. The bears have had plenty of bad news to take this market significantly lower over the last couple of days and they haven't been able to do so.
It's not about the news, it's all about the Fed balance sheet cuts. Every time they increase the size of the cuts the Dow drops another thousand points. Watch over the next 2-3 weeks - another big dive is coming. As long as the Fed is cutting support stocks will never see new highs again.
In reply to We will probably see new all… by Rise Of The Machines
markets?
hilarious…
got a kick outta watching the Fed step in to "buy” NIKE, MCDONALDS, G.E., etc. ramping the Dow Jones Propaganda Index 100 points off the lows only minutes b4 the guy with the orange face & white circles around his eyes assured Ameridumb’s that the Jap’s and the South Koreans are totally cool with paying the cost of the Banana States of Ameridumb attacking North Korea…
MAGA one chicken hawk at a time...
DEATH TO THE MONEYCHANGERS.
"SURGE"?? HA HA!!
also there is only 1 index for the dollar and that is $DXY
Monster rally tomorrow to set up a joyous long holiday weekend in the Hampsteins ... y'all know the drill.
it does seem to be in the cards...perhaps I throw some $$$ away and buy index puts off the morning spike.
In reply to Monster rally tomorrow to… by Rainman
The drill should be to nuke Long Island this weekend. Annihilate the most dangerous gang in the world, as well as some MS 13 members as a little bonus.
In reply to Monster rally tomorrow to… by Rainman
More Bang-for-the-Buck if you nuke Manhattan. We'd be a LOT closer to FREEDOM if you nuke the money-junkie dregs...
In reply to The drill should be to nuke… by 0valueleft
OT: Sorry. I just heard something I want to share and go viral.
Comey/Brenan/Clapper et al are saying.......'Trump should be grateful that we were spying on him'
It then follows that we citizens ask.....'OK. How many spies were in the Hillary camp? After all, she had much closer ties to the Russians and was in the greater danger and need of protection from the CIA/FBI/NSA, etc.'
WHO CARES. Get the cocain, Buy the dip. Israelly warplanes bombing Syria. Buy more stocks pass the crack pipe.
many data are flashing risk off signal today again just like yesterday, but only down 70pts, looks like they want to hold off the selloff after the long weekend.
Trump Greatest Stock Market manipulator by simple Tweets. Fools keep filling the honey pot and Trump will empty it when he's had enough.
Hahahahaha
A canceled meeting is chaos now? Left wing histrionics taking over article titles?
No worries for the R2K everything is great. Trade war, no trade war, higher yields, lower yields, higher oil prices lower oil prices, summit with North Korea, no summit with North Korea, FED raising rates, FED on hold.
Just buy small caps it's all good. Shit why not penny stocks and pinks, what could possibly go wrong.
You know the uncertainty is real when gold is on the rise.