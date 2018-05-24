Canadian Banks See Mortgage Growth Stall As Interest Rates Rise

As anybody who was around for the housing collapse will remember, nothing bursts a bubble in home prices faster than rising mortgage rates. And while US home prices have surpassed their pre-crisis peak, Canadian home prices have risen much more quickly than home prices in the US, and what's more, they didn't see nearly as large of a pullback during the crisis.
Instead, they've ridden a wave of hot foreign money to all time highs...
...in the process, leaving housing and construction as one of the focal points of the Canadian economy.
But in the latest sign that home prices could be due for a pullback, Royal Bank of Canada and Toronto-Dominion Bank reported that mortgage lending fell sharply during the fiscal second quarter, compared with a year earlier.
However, a spike in business lending has helped soften the blow to the bank's bottom line.
But yields on 10-year Canadian bonds have moved higher since the end of last quarter, meaning mortgages would be more expensive now than then.
One analyst said it's good that the banks are finding more business customers, because with the Bank of Canada and the Federal Reserve raising interest rates, Canadian banks shouldn't rely on growth from the consumer end.
"It’s really a favorable macro-economic environment in Canada and the U.S. right now that’s driving really healthy business demand," Shannon Stemm, an analyst with Edward Jones & Co., said in a phone interview.
"It’s a smart pivot for some of these banks to really focus in on their efforts on the business side when you think about the looming risks and the fact that they’re potentially not getting credit for the growth on the consumer side."
Other Canadian banks, including the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, which saw its slowest mortgage loan growth in three years during the last quarter, are bracing for consumer loans to shrink.
And while this could be the start of a badly needed deleveraging, it's equally likely that this could snowball into a debt crisis. The Bank of Canada has recognized these threats, with Stephen Poloz citing housing prices and personal debts as threats to the economy. But that hasn't stopped him from hiking rates.
Mortgage growth will stall, but spreads will likely to continue to expand as housing prices fall. RBC will do just fine as they did in the 1990s when their stock quadrupled over the decade.
They always have to use the word "growth."
There ain't no growth, mortgage apps are down 40% YoY as are sales in Toronto and Vancouver
Yes, but keep in mind that nearly all Canadian mortgages have to be renewed every 5 years or less. So the spread is not fixed and renewals can be at wider spreads. There is always turnover.
The housing stock that is mortgaged isn't going away, salaries aren't accelerating in Canada allowing people to pay off their mortgage debt, retail mortgage spreads are expanding. This is very positive for RBC and the banks, not negative. The banks will be able to lay off a whole whack of origination and underwriting staff as well as the focus shifts to the renewal business, and servicing existing loans.
Where I live on the south west coast of Canada, 35% of current listings for detached have had price drops, with the average drop being $85K. Many have dropped their price after only 6 weeks of being listed, and one today dropped $70K after dropping $40K only 12 days ago. Listings are more than double what they were this time last year, and they are increasing at a time they typically fall.
Looks like the bubble may be about to pop here.
Easily the biggest housing bubble in Canadian history.
Their banks are LOADED and LEVERAGED to the hilt with mortgage and consumer debt that could sink them all.
Anything that's meaningfully at risk is insured through the CMHC subprime mortgage insurance program.
There will be a massive transfer of wealth though, from borrowers, to shareholders of the banks. As the BoC will be forced to run very low interest rate policy to keep the economy liquid and out of significant deflation as the whole mess implodes.
That low interest rate policy ... the debt grows faster than any ROI and the savings of people gets wiped out.
Nah debt won't grow when the economy is in deflation.
And the great leaders Turdeau and Winnie-woman ... will tell you, we are fine, just bring more 3rd world shit countries retard religio fascists and you'll be rich!
Assuming that the CMHC is fully funded....and given that it's a branch of one of the most indebted governments on planet earth, I'm going to say it's not. Kinda like how the CDIC has about 0.25% of a penny for every dollar it insures. Not good.
Sure, if we violate that assumption, ie: that the GoC won't bail out the CMHC when the time comes, then the Canadian banking system is a big fat hole in the ground.
I wonder how much of this bubble is down to Carney?
He only been at the BOE since 2013, 5 years nearly ...
Canadian house prices stalled after 2013. When Flaherty put the brakes on the CMHC subprime mortgage insurance program.
They did? Huh. Weird. I guess Vancouver didn't get that note.
Yes, especially in Vancouver. The "landlord families" (typically subcontinental with 20-30 units a piece, all leveraged to the hilt!) in Vancouver over the past few years have been running a bit of a scam where they flip properties amongst each other in an effort to inflate MLS prices, and hence, maintain the allusion of solvency. "Assignment flipping" is a term often given to such. Vancouver/Toronto prices transacted between arms-length identities on individual identical units peaked and plateaued in 2013.
Sorry dude. That is incorrect. My friend listed her house in 2016 for just under a mil, pulled it off for 6 months, and sold it for just over 1.3 mil about 6 months ago. There are numerous ZH articles from that time period that could corroborate this kind of price increase. If any plateau occurred it started with the most recent rate hike.
There's always a few outliers and hot neighbourhoods but on average, there has been no appreciation on individual identical units since the 2013 changes made by Flaherty in Budget 2013.
The ZH articles (which were mostly re-prints of what was printed by the Realtors in the Canadian media!) are using the scammy MLS data that was infected by all of the related entity transactions, and not properly disclosed as such. There has also been a dramatic shift to the sales mix, which obviously does not apply to individual identical units.
Credit spreads in Canadian retail mortgage and consumer credit have been in expansion since 2H, 2013 due to the peaking/plateauing of RE.
http://creastats.crea.ca/vanc/images/vanc_chart05_xhi-res.png
I guess the Canadian Real Estate Board site is wrong then.
On the west coast, this is not at all the case. Houses around here have more than doubled since 2013. A shit house around here in 2013 was about $400K, and now there's very little for sale under $900K. But as I mentioned in and earlier comment, the tide is changing fast, and 35% of listing here have had price drops and listings are rising.
Vancouver, Squamish, Whistler, Pemberton, Fraser Valley... all of them went insane post 2013.
Credit pyramid system coming to an end. If more credit gets destroyed than credit is created, then ...[do your math here]
I read, here, that 200,000 interest only mortgages, need to be refinanced, each of the next three years. All at higher rates, and now need to be amortized. Smells like US 2008.
And consider the rates went slowly up then, but this time they can spike suddenly when the trillions of QE-liquidity explodes.
If you haven't watched it Stefan Molyneux analyzes an article written by a young woman that is a studen loan debt slave. https://youtu.be/yd6cqJqygt0
She didn't understand interest after graduating from HS. She does now. She also understands contract law, too. Student loan debt is not dischargeable in a bankruptcy. The only way out is to be permanently disabled. What a choice.
Given trade talks … Canada needs to batten down the hatches.