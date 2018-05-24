Is China And The Yuan The Future Of Venezuela?

Authored by Tho Bishop via The Mises Institute,
Nicolás Maduro may have received more votes in Venezuela’s recent presidential election, but the record-low voter turnout is widely seen as its own form of protest against his increasingly oppressive socialist regime. So as long as Maduro’s government controls the voting process, his opponents will continue to advocate elections boycotts to try to erode the legitimacy of his government. Once again we see democracy being wielded as a weapon by tyrants, rather than an answer for political victims.
The true challenge to Maduro’s regime will not come from elections, but rather the growing threat of a coup. While the political heir to Chavez has managed to keep the military loyal by allowing them to profit from cartelizing vital supplies, the continuing deterioration of the nation’s economy has sparked growing rebellion and desertion among the ranks. As Maduro’s government has continued to doubled-down on the same failed socialist policies that created one of the world’s gravest humanitarian crises, action by the military is increasingly seen as inevitable – including by the leaders of neighboring countries.
Of course the destruction of Venezuela is not the result of a single man, and the issues plaguing the country will not simply disappear with his removal. So the question is what options realistically exist for a post-Maduro Venezuela, and what would those ramifications be for both its people and the rest of the world?
A few years ago I looked at what Ludwig von Mises would recommend Venezuela do, drawing inspiration from his writings on post-World War I Austria. Policy recommendations included condemning the socialist ideology that destroyed the country, mass-privatization of the economy, abandoning the bolivar, and abandoning all trade restrictions. While these would still be the ideal tonic for what ills the country, even in the face of socialist ruin the intellectual climate of Venezuela is still far from the classical liberalism of Mises.
This is demonstrated by the sad reality that the leading opposition parties, including Justice First, Popular Will, Democratic Unity Roundtable, and Democratic Action are a reaction to the violent crackdown and growing unconstitutional authoritarianism of Maduro’s government, rather than socialist ideology itself. In fact, all but Justice First still explicitly make socialist appeals in their political campaigns. The continued appeal of socialism among the public is so great that Henrique Capriles, a leading oppositional figure, called for a socialist-coalitionas the best strategy to take down Maduro.
So if the public will does not exist to embrace true market reforms, what options exist for the country?
The first issue Venezuela faces is transitioning away from the bolivar that has become worth less than World of Warcraft currency thanks to Maduro’s hyperinflationary policies.
The best recent example of transitioning away from such monetary chaos is Zimbabwe, which stopped printing its own worthless currency in 2009 and transitioned to using the US dollar at an exchange rate of $1 for Z$35,000,000,000,000,000. It’s possible that Venezuela could make a similar move – especially as US dollars are already circulating in what few markets still function in the country.
Unfortunately this may not work quite as well in today’s Venezuela.
If the Venezuelan people are not prepared to completely discard the personality cult of the late-Hugo Chavez, a full embrace of the American dollar may face complications – in part due to the US’s militarization of financial markets in recent years. While the pros may still outweigh the cons to formally adopting the dollar, there may be another option with unique appeal to Venezuela: the Chinese yuan.
Will China Bailout Venezuela?
Even during the peaks of the oil boom, the Venezuela’s socialist economy relied greatly on the Chinese government. China is already Venezuela's biggest lender, and has already been forced to restructure payments with its largest investment in Latin America. Of course Venezuela is going to need more than debt restructuring to stabilize its financial situation. Given its aggressive desire to expand its global economic footprint, China may see potential in a broad Venezuelan bailout package – one that could include the country formally adopting the yuan.
In 2015, the Mugabe government of Zimbabwe tried to make a big deal out of adopting the yuan as a legal currency in exchange for debt cancelation. The problem is that the announcement ignored that the yuan had already been legal currency dating back to 2009, and the debt forgiveness package was largely “a mirage.” This is understandable. Zimbabwe is of modest value to China outside of its use in projecting a growing global Chinese influence – with its tobacco industry the most lucrative trade the African nation has with its Eastern benefactor.
Venezuela’s oil reserves, on the other hand, have long interested China’s Communist Party – and Maduro’s government already prices it in renminbi as a way to get around the US dollar. What if China offers a bailout package – including perhaps skilled workers to replace those that have fled the government-operated PDVSA – dependent on Venezuela receiving oil payments made in the yuan? Given how vital the oil economy is to Venezuela’s economy – making up 50% of GDP - renminbi would likely begin to quickly circulate through the Venezuelan economy in a way that hasn’t happened in Zimbabwe markets.
China would benefit from this arrangement in ways beyond its own energy consumption. A formal adoption of the yuan would give the country its strongest foothold in Latin America to date, a new partner to its “One Belt, One Road” initative, and would offer the most significant challenge yet to the dollars' hegemony in energy markets due to the sheer size of Venezuela’s reserves. Since Chinese officials have made it clear that they want to reduce global dependence on the dollar in the future, this could be a strong power play – particularly given the back and forth on trade we’ve seen between Xi and the Trump Administration (which could possibly see this as a 21st Century violation of the Monroe Doctrine.)
Of course Venezuela’s hyperinflation is really a consequence of the country's larger economic evils: the destruction of economic productivity due to the nationalization of industry and an expensive welfare state.
The rise of China is itself a testament to what even modest steps to market liberalization can do for a previously socialist economy. If Chinese support comes with stronger property rights than we see under Maduro – whose government recently nationalized a Kellogg’s plant – then this too would represent a positive step forward for Venezuelan citizens, even if it would reduce the country to more of a vassal state of China.
China Can’t Save Venezuela
While a Chinese bailout of Venezuela could offer desperately needed relief to the country, this third-way approach can’t go on forever – and China itself may end up being an illustration of this. For all the talk of China’s economic strength, the country has been forced to resort to overstating its own economic growth in recent years, and is very likely still doing so today.
Even more troubling is China’s own reliance on debt to keep its economy growing. While lacking the massive welfare programs of Chavez and Maduro, China has been indulging in a decade-long debt binge with massive government spending on everything from infrastructure, industry, and island creation. While the strength of China’s government gives it significant power in kicking the can down the road, global officials – such as the Reserve Bank of Australia - are starting to get alarmed.
The threat to China stems from the same reason that could make it attractive to a future Venezuelan government: their shared socialist ideology and belief in central planning. While China has long departed from the communist policies in Mao – even if Xi aspires for his degree of power – its continued reliance on government-centric five year plans and bloated state-run firms has created its own form of Keynesian nightmare.
The Chinese economy obviously relies very heavily on state-sponsored, state-planned projects such as these constructions of buildings. It probably wouldn’t be much of an exaggeration to say that the Chinese economy is a Keynesian jobs project of outrageous scale, which also means that is as removed from real value creation as any Keynesian undertaking....
What China teaches us about economics and economic policy is the lesson that is generally not provided in college classrooms: the important distinction within production between value creation and capital consumption. The story of China’s economic development is to a great extent one of unsustainable, centrally planned growth specifically in terms of GDP — but a lack of sustainable value creation, capital accumulation, and entrepreneurship.
In conclusion, while my wish is to see the Venezuelan people be rid of the vile Maduro government as quickly as possible, the country is haunted far more by its continued loyalty to socialism than it is the actions of a particular government leader. While the realities of modern Venezuela – combined with the global ambitions of China – could make a deal between the two countries a logical outcome, the Chinese model is not one that will bring prolonged prosperity.
True hope for Venezuela, and the rest of Latin America, must come from rejecting the inevitable failures of Marxism and embracing a Misesian understanding of economics and classical liberalism.
In other words, Menos Marx, Mas Mises.
Better question: How does China survive if the entire US market suddenly becomes closed to them and investments into China become sanctioned?
China is a deadman walking. That is why the spoiled grandchildren and children of the Communist Inner Party are trying to buy up Western real estate and assets. They know that there is no winning this. Communism f*cked their chances and the hole is too deep (4:1 Debt to GDP and climbing).
That won't happen. How can you sanction investments into the world's second biggest economy? That's just dumb.
Marxism to Mises - that would be a shocker !!!
Short-sightedness of USSA Republicrat War Mongers . . . an opportunity of a lifetime to be a hero in our own backyard - will go wasted.
The death of the Empire is near.
There is no future in Venezuela. Until... the CIA-sponsored coup removes the cancer at the top of the Maduro regime, starting with the fat fuck with a cheap mustache.
He will just be replaced by another liberal. 52% of the population always vote with their feels.
Its Demographics...name a single country in Central or south America that is run even half way well. Even Mexico is a hell hole. All run by thugs and Marxists, just like Africa.
Chile.
Do you realize the World is vast and USA is only a single country that China trades with? Chine has business with the entire WORLD, so if Trump /USA keep pushing the trade war, they'll adapt to the circumstances & flourish with the rest of their partners.
USA OTOH is losing Europe & getting shadowed by China in Latin America, because all the sanctions threats bullshit, when in reality those countries need trade rather than orders from Washington on who to trade or not....
you've got it backwards. how does the usa survive without china. who do you think will replace all the crap you buy with made in china label? without crushing inflation, double digit unemployment and a bank wipeout. the pboc takes care of counterparty risk with an eraser. the counterparty risk of the usa dollar will crush the usa. blankfein will become god then.
isnt it interesting, this sounds exactly like the government we have here in the US??
The question should be how does the US survive without China supplying them with goods and services. The US doesn't produce much anymore - they shipped all their manufacturing abroad -cheap labour remember.
Carrier strike group to Venezuela in 3. 2. 1...
The Venezuelans might learn to like Chinese food. You never know.
Learn to like it? They have been eating dog fried rice for the last 3 years.
If it's free they will, con gusto.
I'd have to say that Venezuela is about the absolute worst place to do business and it heartens me that the Chinese will waste untold amounts of treasure and all that time and energy to get bitten in the ass like everyone else. The 'regime' is a walking corpse and is probably worse than a Ebola outbreak's lethal effect.
Let the Chinese waste their time and money in Latin America. They've been corrupt banana republics since Christ was a Corporal and nothing is going to change that!
Can Xi be trusted?
In tune with President Macri's words, Xi Jinping thanked Argentina "the support they have given us for our claim of a single China as we support theirs for the Falkland Islands." (Telam 17 May 2017).
How would a map of the world look today if all of the territory lost and gained over the past 180 years reverted to its 19th century status? Quite a ridiculous proposal.
Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription
I say we make the UK a colony of the Falklands.
Fuckwit arguments about a place most would have a hard time finding on a map.... how you are able to keep this up is commendable in itself.
Upvoted because.... well no reason
Venezuela neighbors will probably be forced to do a military intervention. Doubtful China has the money to do anything constructive. Spent it all building white elephants in the South China Sea.
The problem with Venezuela is that they did not implement True Communism. True Communism, as envisioned by the great (((Karl Marx))) has never been tried. True Communism truly works and that's why it should be tried here in the US and if you don't think so then it's only because you're an anti-semite because you hate Jews because of their ongoing and historical involvement in communist movements and revolutions throughout the world!
Where's the mustache when we need a catastrophe
CompassionateC, you forgot the \sarc tag!
That's his MDB shtick. A Curly Joe equivalent.
The will does not exist because people aren't willing to suffer for the market. Remember the Russian saying: "Everything they told us about socialism was a lie. But everything they told us about capitalism was true." As bad as things get in a socialist state, people are either too scared or too brainwashed to think things can't get worse when the new regime invites the Chicago Boys in to implement free market capitalism.
This is where "pure" economics yields to political economy. Just as it takes a dictatorship to make people suffer for socialist orthodoxy, it would take a dictatorship to make people suffer for capitalist orthodoxy.
Austrians are in a particularly difficult position, since they insist that all free choices are always correct, so when people make the most of a bad situation - from eating food cooked with Chinese "gutter oil" or living in tar paper shacks - they must not think the situation is bad at all ... otherwise they would choose to keep their money rather than exchange it for goods and services, right?