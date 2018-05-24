China Is Winning The "Trade War" Without Firing A Shot

Authored by Lance Roberts via RealInvestmentAdvice.com,
This past weekend, the Administration announced a tentative deal with China to temporarily postpone the burgeoning “trade war.” While the details of the deal are yet to be worked out, the concept is fairly simple – China will reduce the existing “trade deficit” by over $200 billion annually with the U.S. by reducing tariffs and allowing more goods to flow into China for purchase. On Monday, the markets reacted positively with industrial and material stocks rising sharply as it is expected these companies will be the most logical and direct beneficiaries of any deal.
Unfortunately, there are several reasons the whole scenario is quite implausible. Amitrajeet Batabyal recently explained the problem quite well.
“With China, the U.S. imports a whopping $375 billion more than it exports. How could it whittle that down to $175 billion? There are three ways.
- First, China could buy more U.S. goods and services.
- Second, Americans could buy less Chinese stuff.
- Finally, both actions could happen simultaneously.
The kinds of Chinese goods that Americans buy tend to be relatively inexpensive consumer goods, so even a dramatic decline is likely to have only a trivial impact on the deficit. And since China explicitly controls only one lever — its imports — it’ll have to buy a lot more American-made things to achieve this goal.
For this to happen, without upsetting other trade balances, the American economy would have to make a lot more than it currently produces, something that isn’t possible in so short a time frame.”
While the Administration will be able to claim a “trade victory” over a deficit reduction agreement, such is unlikely to lead to more economic growth as promised.
If we assume China does indeed spend an additional $200 billion on U.S. goods, those purchases will increase flows into the U.S. dollar, causing dollar strengthening relative to not only the Yuan but also other currencies as well. Since U.S. exports comprise about 40% of domestic corporate profits, a stronger dollar will counter the benefits of China’s purchase as other foreign importers seek cheaper goods elsewhere.
For China, a stronger dollar also makes imports to their country more expensive. To offset that, China will need to “sell” more of its U.S. Treasury holdings to “sanitize” those transactions and stabilize the exchange rate. This is not “good news” for Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin who would lose the largest foreign buyer for U.S. Treasuries. This particularity problematic with the national debt expected to increase by at least one trillion dollars in each of the next four years.
There has been a lot of angst in the markets as of late as interest rates have risen back to the levels last seen, oh my gosh, all the way back to 2011. Okay, a bit of sarcasm, I know. But from all of the teeth gnashing and rhetoric of the recent rise in rates, you would have thought the world just ended. The chart below puts the recent rise in rates into some perspective. (The vertical dashed lines denote similar rate increases previously.)
It is important to understand that foreign countries “sanitize” transactions with the U.S. by buying or selling Treasuries to keep currency exchange rates stable. From 2014-2016, China was dumping U.S Treasuries, and converting the proceeds back into Yuan, in an attempt to stem the outflows and resulting depreciation of their currency. Since 2016, China has been buying bonds as the Yuan has appreciated.
If China does indeed increase U.S. imports, the stronger dollar will increase the costs of imports into China from the U.S. which negatively impacts their economy. The relationship between the currency exchange rate and U.S. Treasuries is shown below.
With respect to the “trade deficit,” there is little evidence of a sustainable rise in inflationary pressures. The current inflationary push has come primarily from the transient effect of a disaster-related rebuilding cycle last year, along with pressures from rising energy, health care, and rental prices. These particular inflationary pressures are not “healthy” for the economy as they are “costs” which must be passed along to consumers without a commensurate rise in wages to offset them.
Asia is the source of most global demand for commodities, while also a huge supplier of goods into the US. Asian currencies have followed U.S. bond yields higher and lower since the 1990s, as well as followed commodity prices higher and lower over that time. There has only been one previous period when this relationship failed which was in 2007 and 2008.
With the Chinese financial system showing signs of increasing stress, any threat which devalues the currency will lead to further selling of Treasuries. Rising import costs due to a forced “deficit balancing,” will likely have more of a negative impact to the U.S. than currently believed.
Sum-Zero Game
While much of the mainstream media continues to expect a global resurgence in economic growth, there is currently scant evidence of such being the case. Since economic growth is roughly 70% dependent on consumption, then productivity, population, wage and consumer debt growth become key inputs into that equation. Unfortunately, productivity is hardly growing in the U.S. as well as in most developed nations. Further, wage and population growth remain weak as consumers remain highly leveraged. This combination makes a surge in economic growth highly unlikely particularly as rate increases reduce the ability to generate debt-driven consumption.
With unemployment rates near historic lows and production measures near highs, the problem of meeting Chinese demand will be problematic. As Amitrajeet states:
“That’s because when a nation’s economy is using its resources to produce goods efficiently, economists say that it has reached its production possibility frontier and cannot produce more goods.”
This makes Chinese promises largely illusory given the structural hurdles in China to allow for increased purchases of American exports much less the sheer amount of goods the United States would have to produce to meet Beijing’s demand.
As stated, with the United States economy already running near its full productive capacity, it is virtually impossible to produce enough new goods to meet Chinese demands, especially in the short term.
Sure, the United States could stop selling airplanes, soybeans and other exports to other countries and just sell them to China instead. Such actions would indeed shrink the United States trade deficit with China, but the trade deficit with the entire world would remain unchanged.
In other words, it’s a sum-zero game.
More importantly, if the U.S. cannot deliver the goods and services needed by China the entire agreement is worthless from the start. More importantly, China’s “concessions,” so far, are things it had planned to do anyway. As noted by Heather Long via the Washington Post:
“The Chinese have one of the fastest-growing economies and middle classes in the world. Chinese factories and cities need more energy, and its people want more meat. It’s no surprise then that China said it was interested in buying more U.S. energy and agricultural products. The Trump administration is trying to cast that as a win because the United States will be able to sell more to China, but it was almost certain that the Chinese were going to buy more of that stuff anyway.
What Trump got from the Chinese is ‘the kind of deal’ that China would be able to offer any U.S. president,’ said Brad Setser, a China expert at the Council on Foreign Relations. ‘China has to import a certain amount of energy from someone and needs to import either animal feed or meat to satisfy Chinese domestic demand.’
China has been buying about $20 billion worth of U.S. agricultural products a year and $7 billion in oil and gas, according to government data. Even if China doubled — or tripled — purchases of these items, it won’t equal anywhere near a $200 billion reduction in the trade deficit.”
But where China really won the negotiation was when the United States folded and agreed to suspend “trade tariffs.” While the current Administration is keen on “winning” a deal with China, without specific terms (such as a defined amount of increased purchases from the U.S. and the ability to meet that demand) the “deal” has little meaning. China has a long history of repeatedly reneging on promises it has made to past administrations.
By agreeing to a reduction of the “deficit” in exchange for “no tariffs,” China removed the most important threat to their economy as it will take 18-24 months before the current Administration realizes the problem.
“Yes, it’s good for both sides not to be in a trade war, but the Chinese had more to lose economically from the tariffs. The Trump administration rolling back its $150 billion tariff threat against China is a good ‘get’ for the Chinese.”
As with all things, there are always two sides to the story. While the benefits of reducing the trade may seem like a big win for America, reality could largely offset any benefits. If the goal was simply to be seen as the winner, Trump may have won the prize. But, it will likely be China laughing all the way to the bank.
Comments
It looks like the Chinese know “The Art Of The Deal” better than the author.
Trump should either re-read it OR kick a few useless fuckers like Mnuchin out! ;-)
Looney
Well, maybe if he had actually written it...
In reply to It looks like the Chinese… by Looney
Just because it was ghostwritten doesn't mean it wasn't his content.
Do you think the idiot that actually put the book together for him knew anything about making deals? If he did, he would have been making deals rather than ghostwriting books for rich people.
In reply to Well, maybe if he had… by dirty fingernails
To win in trade, the US needs to produce more goods and sell them to other countries to beat China.
Get the marginal cost down below China.
This is not a trick question. We have the technology, but lack the political will.
In reply to Just because it was… by tmosley
China agrees to lower their tariffs on US auto exports so they are not exactly winning.
In reply to To win in trade, the US… by JibjeResearch
Action does matter, but the result matters more!
In reply to China agrees to lower their… by dlmaniac
America plays dirty most the time.
The Chinese are trying to build a new canal through Nicaragua and are investing a great deal to stabilize Honduras and El Salvador. None of these projects are dependent on technology like manufacturing. China leads the way in global infrastructure development.
We could see another color Revolution coming over the horizon in Central America.
The whole MS-13 story is a fucking bluff just to get the U.S population prepped for another "Intervention".
https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/cardinal-nicaragua-talks…
America doesn't do Trade anymore. Just war.....
In reply to To win in trade, the US… by JibjeResearch
There is no trade war. Just a bunch of threats by both sides. So much hot air.
In reply to It looks like the Chinese… by Looney
... and with Russia tag-teaming with China, something’s gonna collapse soon ... like the Pedro Dollar perhaps ...
... “ ... Russia ready to ditch dollar in favor of euro in foreign trade – finance minister ... “
>>> https://www.rt.com/business/427654-russia-euro-payments-trade/ ...
In reply to It looks like the Chinese… by Looney
Of course we want the federal reserve note to collapse.
We want honest United States Notes issued.
Put them on the block chain debt free.
In reply to ... and with Russia tag… by PrayingMantis
China has been winning the trade war for decades. They have massive import tariffs and we dont.
You eggheads just realized this now ???
In reply to It looks like the Chinese… by Looney
If it “looks” like they do, then they do not.
In reply to It looks like the Chinese… by Looney
Marco says, China will kill your Democracy and Rule your world... He is right!
He's going to name them a currency manipulator on his first day in office... oh wait...
When you tell your child not to do something, and they don't do it, do you beat them anyways?
In reply to He's going to name them a… by gatorengineer
SO the Chinese magically stopped supressing their currency because daddy trump came to town?
In reply to When you tell your child not… by tmosley
Persuasion may seem like magic to the uninitiated, but it is really just applied cognitive science.
In reply to SO the Chinese magically… by gatorengineer
Of course the Chinese won the trade war. The orange, bankrupt, pussy-grabber in chief couldn't negotiate his way out of a wet paper bag. You schmucks honestly have faith in this clown to MAGA?? HA!
In reply to Of course the Chinese won… by giggs
In reply to Well he is no bisexual… by JoseyWalesTheOutlaw
he's doing wonderful things for the apartheid entity, and that's all that seems to matter anymore.
In reply to Of course the Chinese won… by giggs
China needs oil to fuel her economy and doesn't care two-hoots about international law. Point of conflict between the US and China is the South China Sea.
The South China Sea – China is acting like it owns the whole of the South China Sea but all states are entitled to claim up to 200 miles EEZ (Exclusive Economic Zones) whereby they have title to all resources.
The ICJ has already determined at an earlier tribunal that No delimitation between states with opposite or adjacent coasts may be affected unilaterally by one of those states. And , The delimitation of the exclusive economic zone between states with opposite or adjacent coasts shall be affected by agreement on the basis of international law.
For that and some other interesting judgments on territorial seas (3 pages) and to gain an understanding as to how the world court deals with such disputes Google: ''Falklands – Territorial Waters Academia'' Or use link: https://www.academia.edu/10574593/Falklands_Islands_Territorial_Waters
LOL, little whining Britbobby!
The Brits pretended for centuries to rule the world as they pleased and the US to this day is of the opinion it can freely meddle in every other country's affairs (your fallen british empire included), topple any elected government anywhere at will, move their army, mercenaries or proxy armies wherever they want and dictate to every other country how it should act and behave.
But yeah, point fingers at China , now that they implement british/american colonial style strategies in their own backyard.
How utterly pathetic you are! But at least you could once more link your falkland garbage for the three morons who might be interested in reading about who rightfully owns some islands with goats and sheep. You wonder why the Brits and the argentinos are so keen on those. As if your scottsmen didn't have enough sheep and goats for every Brit to fuck around with once in a while...
In reply to China needs oil to fuel her… by BritBob
Trumpf, with all his 'fire and fury', is nothing more than a straw man who will be disposed of once his utility is depleted.
In the last 6 months, the price of building lumber (softwood) has risen by 200% wholesale, so more than 350% retail. Much the same can be said about iron ore, steel, aluminum and other critical commodities.
What Trumpf and his idiot, treasonous supporters have overlooked is that although his pathetic red necked base 'loves' his moves, what he is actually doing is continuing the process of robbing and destroying the middle class through price increases that can never, and will never, keep pace with inflation.
You fucking weiners think you elected him, but really the people that put him in office were the very middle class that he is now thoroughly destroying through punishing rises in the cost of goods. When they check their bank accounts and balance sheets at the end of the year and discover that they have been robbed by this cockroach, things will change, dramatically. That is if the Russians don't obliterate you before then.
In reply to Trumpf, with all his 'fire… by east of eden
Sure is a lot of opinions in this article. How much is truth?
Name one President (not named Trump) that has tried to do anything about the edge China' has over the US in Trade? Name one. Go ahead. I'm waiting.
Go ahead azzhole and name one...
Whole lotta nothing this article. The President has political realities and keeping pressure on and watching for some results is the purpose now. January 5, 2019 is the start of next Congress and the President has made the calculation that would be the best time for drastic action and it times up nice with these security reviews...It’s ridiculous to think he will start the trade war now and much of the delay is builtin the rules we have to follow like the NAFTA negotiations that couldn’t start in earnest until last Fall....Grow up...this isn’t a sporting event and these articles are childish at best...
LOL! What did they "win"? If they are so happy in China, then why are so many still flocking to other countries, including America?
They remain a single-party communist state, period.
LOL! "winning" indeed!
Its no secret that the Chinese are kicking our asses industrially.
Its just that most Americans are too stupid to know that.
Most Americans live in the past, and they don't know that factories don't spring up like circus tents. You don't just start producing 4K televisions, or smart phones. America lost its industrial edge decades ago, Americans just haven't figured that out yet.
Thats why they elected Trump. Trump knows how to bullshit them telling them what they want to hear. Trump is an expert bullshitter, and Americans do not want to hear the truth, they can't handle the truth.
China will keep advancing, and America will keep getting more in debt.
Thats the truth.
Really? You don't think this is an oversimplification? You don't think labor costs matter or that the People's Bank of China has been printing the fuck out of the Yuan?
LOL!
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
In reply to Its no secret that the… by PitBullsRule
Look, China has already won the trade war... tariffs might have been the only hope to staunch the bleeding, and to spur some industrialization in the U.S.
https://www.census.gov/foreign-trade/balance/c5700.html
Fuck China. Hard work and sacrifice will “spur some industrialization in the US”. Fat chance of that of course but China is not the enemy to fear most. We are.
In reply to Look, China has already won… by cheech_wizard
What's Walmart going to sell ?
The US imports twice as much as it exports, but then every country imports more than exports.
>> If we assume China does indeed spend an additional $200 billion on U.S. goods, those purchases will increase flows into the U.S. dollar, causing dollar strengthening relative to not only the Yuan
Not if China pays for the increased imports by selling US Treasuries instead of by buying dollars.
And if there are insufficient American manufactured goods then China can import raw materials and semi-processed goods from the US. Such as coal and wood pulp for paper making. Aluminum ingots, wheat and so on.
