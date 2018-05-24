China's Terrifying "Social Credit" System Has Already Blocked 11 Million From Taking Flights

China’s terrifying ‘social credit’ system, which is a rating assigned to each citizen based on government data regarding their economic and social status, has effectively blocked more than 11.14 million flights and 4.25 million high-speed train trips at the end of April, according to a senior government official.
Government officials first announced the proposal for a social credit system in 2014 — where each Chinese citizen would be rated according to their online, social, financial, and legal behavior. Misdeeds, such as late credit card payments, criminal record, jaywalking, using fake IDs, refusal to sign up for required insurance, and failing to pay taxes, could result in a travel ban for an extended period. The penalty for misdeeds went into full effect in May.
China’s Social Scoring System
The government decides who gets these goods and services:
It is still unknown which misdeeds the government cracked down on to induce such a large number of travel bans within the country. Former deputy director of the development research center of the State Council, Hou Yunchun, is quoted by the Global Times as saying the system needs a few more tweaks so that “discredited people become bankrupt.”
“If we don’t increase the cost of being discredited, we are encouraging discredited people to keep at it,” Hou was quoted by Sina Finance at an annual credit development forum in Beijing on Saturday.
In addition to blocking the flights and trains, the Global Times noted that the names of 33,000 companies which violated laws had been shamed on a public list, said Meng Wei, spokeswoman for the National Development and Reform Commission, via news website chinanews.com. Those on the list could be denied loans, grants, and other forms of government assistance, Wei added.
“Hou’s phrase that the ‘discredited people become bankrupt’ makes the point, but is an oversimplification,” Zhi Zhenfeng, a legal expert at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, told the Global Times.
“How the person is restricted in terms of public services or business opportunities should be in accordance with how and to what extent he or she lost his credibility.”
“The punishment should match the deed.”
“Discredited people deserve legal consequences.”
“This is definitely a step in the right direction to building a society with credibility.”
Since the launch of the ‘social credit’ system, state media has reported that pilot tests have been successful. There is even chatter about a China-wide social credit system expected in the early 2020s. In the meantime, senior government officials plan for eight more pilot credit systems, including the continued testing of Sesame Credit, an Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial, that deducts credit points off people who default on court fines.
A screenshot from the Sesame Credit app, showing score 729 on a scale from 350
Many observers have likened China’s ‘social credit’ system to that shown in Netflix’s Black Mirror episode ‘Nosedive’ in which a world where people can rate each other from one to five stars for every interaction they have.
I live in a city that gets over 20,000,000 tourists a year and close to half of them are Chinese... If this "social credit" system keeps the bad Chinese tourists out, then I'm all for it... They shit and piss in the streets, steal anything not nailed down, disgrace religious sites and on and on and on... Hell, restaurants even post signs saying NO CHINESE... They are not from the same culture as the west, so any westerner perspective does not apply...
In reply to I live in a city that gets… by Keyser
In reply to I live in a city that gets… by Keyser
Living in China, I can tell you that the concept of a line is foreign to them. It's survival of the fittest when the bus pulls up. You just have to get used to it. Get your push on. Maybe Westerners are more like sheep than they realize.
This system is much more involved than what we are subjected to. Western elites are paying very close attention to what the Chinese are doing. I fully expect them to roll out a similar system for us all.
In reply to How is it different from… by hsun85
if you look as a percentage of 1.4 billion, the USA does far worse to its population. Its just how they role it out. China is more blunt, but the USA is equal in most repects.
i think its funny when people outside of China get concerned with Chinese civil liberties. If you have ever been on an airplane full of them or at a hotel buffet stuffed with them I am sure you would give them all a score of zero and never allow them to leave their borders.
Amazing how most of the comments on this article are missing the point completely and slagging off anyone who's not a white American. I guess it's part of the reason US citizens allow their tyrannical government to destroy whichever nation Israel tells them to. Exceptional.
The Chinese governing elites are tired of having to associate/deal with people with bad behavior, which mostly stemmed from that disastrous Cultural Revolution of theirs. No doubts on how draconian this system is, and it smells of desperation in reversing that giant fuck up revolution. Unfortunately, this system will be abused.
Slavery with electronic chains.