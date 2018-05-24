In this day and age of equal opportunism, sexism, PCism, and any other '-ism' one can imagine, its is probably enough to get one banned from Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram just for asking the question "do women work harder than men."
Traditionally in most cultures, it is the man which would spend the most hours each day at work and, as analysis from MenCare's 'State of the World's Fathers' report shows, this is still generally the case in most parts of the world.
However, as Statista's Martin Armstrong points out, there can though, be a difference between being 'at work' and 'working'.
For many people, 'working' doesn't entail going to the office or the factory, but staying at home or in the local community as a caregiver. This kind of work doesn't usually come with a financial benefit, of course, and according to the UN this unpaid care can include "meal preparation, cleaning, washing clothes, water and fuel collection and direct care of persons (including children, older persons, persons with disabilities, as well as able-bodied adults)".
You will find more infographics at Statista
And, as the infographic above shows, it is the world's women that are putting in the largest amount of these unpaid hours and in every region, the total amount of time spent working, paid or unpaid, is higher for women than it is for men.
With the exception of East Asia & the Pacific, where it is an almost 50:50 split, the majority of women's time spent working is unpaid.
So the answer to the question is simple - as any married man knows - of course women work harder than men.
Comments
Mine do!
Throughout my career, I was among a very small number of women in an industry dominated by men. Consistently I had to work smarter, harder and produce superior output to achieve and promote. It's a little easier for women today, but back 10-15 yrs ago, it was a man's world. Male colleagues - same seniority, qualifications, skills - earned more than me and the other women. That's just the way it was.
In reply to Mine do! by Trader Maximus
That's nothing compared to a man trying to get into the bearing children industry.
In reply to Throughout my career, I was… by Totally_Disill…
I prefer to do unpaid work. It benefits me and my family directly and the bankers and government don't get a cut.
In reply to That's nothing compared to a… by Sanity Bear
Each person is an individual, but the sexes are gifted in certain areas. There are fantastic women artists but the best will always be men. There are fantastic men caregivers but the best will always be women. Also, I miss my Mom.
In reply to That's nothing compared to a… by Sanity Bear
God love you ladies. Without you we would be nothing.
[Did I leave out the part - we would not even be here...]
In reply to Throughout my career, I was… by Totally_Disill…
If women are discriminated against, repressed, held back, etc., etc. in male dominated organizations and institutions, why don't women build organization and institutions that are fair to women?
Because they can't. They simply aren't capable. They're not built for it. When women cease to perform their traditional role, they are of no value. They devolve into hysterical, cackling, mildly destructive and often unsightly nuisances.
That's just the way it is.
In reply to Throughout my career, I was… by Totally_Disill…
Big difference between working harder and working longer. A babysitter/mother can sit and watch tv for hours 'supervising' kids.
In reply to Mine do! by Trader Maximus
Yes, unless they are in the "Let's do lunch" clique.
My old lady is the only mofo on this earth that I have ever seen work harder and longer than me.
You felers will never understand old school shit like that.
But I still love y'all.
Try and remember their support groups also encourage an 'overshare' upon marriage dissolution.
Been there, done that...
In reply to My old lady is the only mofo… by wisehiney
Mine too. She is a housewife and she doesnt stop. I usually work 4-6 hours a day she is going from 6 am until 9 pm. I have to tell her to sit the fuck down and relax all the time. First wife was a lazy cunt 2nd time was a charm. Id marry her again in a second.
In reply to My old lady is the only mofo… by wisehiney
And...
Never heard my wife refer to raising the kids as work...probably why I married her..
More third wave feminist propaganda, in my 20 years experience, If by “working” you mean talking around the office cooler, going to the bathroom together, doing makeup, gossiping about stupid things, taking Timmy to soccer practice, Bitch, complain and sue the companies which pay them for working... sure, they do “work” harder. If you measure actual deliverables and objective productivity most men run circles around them
you get lots of dates? from attractive women?
didn't think so, with that attitude...
In reply to More third wave feminism… by johnconnor
you would be surprised, kissing her ass and being a feminist ally is just a recipe for drying up pussy anywhere in the world
In reply to you get lots of dates? from… by vaporland
I guess they didn't count mowing the lawn and driving your wife everywhere.
Only paid work counts, sorry. And based on those charts men work a lot harder.
"But I cook, clean, and watch the kids."
Try flying across the country to make a pitch to a senior buyer and a multi-billion dollar company.
I can do everything my wife does at home. She couldn't do what I do at work even if she spent the next 25 years in school trying to learn it. That is the major difference.
That isn't to say that a woman can't do my job, just that comparing skilled labor to putting clothes in a washing machine is asinine.
So here's the thing about that: i do all this business stuff exactly so that my wife can stay at home raising the kids. That makes what she does actually more important.
In reply to I guess they didn't count… by adr
this is why "69" was invented...listening to ce lo green...I love that fat fuck :-) I grew up with a pentocostal pastor as my dad, so please dont cry on my shoulder about your hardships... :-)
Pretty much all my best work was unpaid. At least in fiats terms.
Nobody paid me to be Dad.
Results are a better unit of measurement, than effort.
BS zerohedge sucks more and more and moar and moar