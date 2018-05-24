DOJ Briefs Congress On FBI Informant

The GOP is now "getting the cooperation necessary" to satisfy their demands for classified materials from the Department of Justice (DOJ) concerning the early stages of the FBI's counterintelligence operation against the Trump campaign, according to House Speaker Paul Ryan.
According to -Bloomberg, lawmakers met with DOJ officials twice on Thursday, acquiescing to demands from President Trump following revelations that the FBI enlisted confidential informant Stefan Halper to infiltrate the Trump campaign as part of an espionage operation.
House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes has subpoenaed the Justice Department and FBI for secret information about the informant. Critics, including top congressional Democrats, argue that Republicans want to use the information to undercut the Russia investigation, which is now being led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. -Bloomberg
Following the second briefing, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top-ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee told reporters that there is "no evidence to support any allegation the FBI or any intelligence agency planted a spy in the Trump campaign." Perhaps that's because nobody is claiming they did...
Halper, who was paid handsomely by the Obama Department of Defense, infiltrated the campaign from the outside, gaining the trust of aides George Papadopoulos and Carter Page, then conning them into believing he was interested in legitimate business - including offering Papadopoulos $3,000 to travel to London and work on a foreign policy paper.
President Trump has referred to the scandal as "SPYGATE" - tweeting several times about the FBI's informant, Halper, and how much he was paid by the previous administration.
SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018
If the person placed very early into my campaign wasn’t a SPY put there by the previous Administration for political purposes, how come such a seemingly massive amount of money was paid for services rendered - many times higher than normal...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly along with Emmet Flood, as White House attorney working on the Russia probe, made several remarks before departing the two DOJ/DNI briefings.
They spoke “to relay the president’s desire for as much openness as possible under the law,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “They also conveyed the president’s understanding of the need to protect human intelligence services and the importance of communication between the branches of government.”
Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, said “there’s never been a Gang of 8 meeting with a White House presence.” He was referring to a group of eight bipartisan congressional leaders who receive briefings on the nation’s most sensitive intelligence. -Bloomberg
“I look forward to the prompt completion of the intelligence committee’s oversight work in this area now that they are getting the cooperation necessary for them to complete their work while protecting sources and methods,” Ryan said.
Wake me when they arrest someone.
i'll wake up when jeff sessions wakes up or is summarily shitcanned for incompetence.
According to reports, the FBI / DOJ did NOT turn over unredacted copies of the sensitive data during the 2 meetings today... If not, then we are well past the subpoena stage of this investigation... Time to impeach Rosenstein, Sessions and Wray...
http://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/05/more-deep-state-lies-lawmakers-…
Am I the only one sick of this loooong charade? No one important will ever go to jail. A waste of popcorn.
Things not working out the way you thought they would? ;-)
For the life me, I cannot understand why all these people are not in front of a Grand Jury already. What has taken place, not in a Banana Republic (apparently?) but in the USA can only be described as a coup d'etat against a duly elected President. That is High Treason is it not?
Schiff with MKULTRA eyes.
No one in the Criminal government is following the law as everyone can see, new horror stories everyday and every second of the day emerge. The American government system is criminal, an organized crime syndicate of liars, thieves and murders. The lowest trailer park trash most people would try to avoid. That's the quality of the people working in the US government.
The Social Climate only reflects that Evil.
Whatever Trust, Loyalty & Respect you thought the American People had for you has been completely Squandered.
And, you Sick, Twisted, Treasonous, Seditious, Murdering Fucks have absolutely NO ONE to Blame but yourselves.
The time to Eliminate & Defund these Criminal Treasonous Seditious Intelligence Agencies which have morphed into Crime Syndicate’s has arrived.
FUCK THIS SHIT!!!
Until I see the Clintons rotting in jail along with the Bush family & the Obama's, Until I witness 3/4 of congress & the senate being purged & prosecuted, Until I witness the complete dismantle of the FED, Until I witness ALL military bases around the globe being closed & folks coming back home, Until I witness the MIC's budget cut down to 1/4 only for national protection, Until I witness the purge of all the CIA/FBI cartel, Until I witness manufacturing being restored in the Country, Until I witness the USA cutting all special interests & lobbying on behalf of Israel/Zionists & SA, Until I Witness the break of Wall Street & the Banks monopoly on the Economy & PM, Until I witness the full restoration of the rule of Law......................... Until then, to me.
It’s absolute, complete, open, in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness.
Well said, Sir!
more like low light camera eyes...
I think it is quite obvious they will not come out until the trials.
he maxed out on incompetence some time back, its all deliberate now.
What would be the point?
But just imagine when the day comes, when Obama and Clinton are standing in a military tribunal.
Then Soros and many others.
I won't hold my breath, the DOJ covers up crimes for the Dims while prosecuting the GOP... This is an old and time-honored tradition in the swamp...
Yes, but the day when a population simply depended on its own government and collective media for information are over.
Yep...Looks like the gang of 8 has been hosed by the DOJ/FBI again
Protect human intelligence services? When they’re spying on a political campaign? Or more specifically when the other political party is hiring foreign spies to entrap campaign aids of the rival party to create a false narrative for a general warrant?
Why do these people need to be protected?
And why is the FBI hiring a plant? Is this a stakeout?
Worse than Watergate indeed
We can't tell you how we broke the law for reasons of National Security.
and our pensions...
Schiff says there is “no evidence” against the FBI?
What the fuck is he talking about? GOP representatives laid out the entire case just yesterday.
Schitt chose his words carefully... He said the no intelligence agency embedded spies in the Trump campaign... Halper was paid by the DoD, not by the FBI/CIA/DOJ/NSA... Splitting hairs, yes, but Schitt doesn't have much hair anyway or care about the truth...
So, Comey, McCabe, Strzok, Page and others committing the crimes of conspiracy, perjury and sedition and possibly high treason aren’t considered “evidence” of egregious FBI wrongdoing and abuse of power?
Schiff is in Deep Outer Space.
Seriously, look at that pic of Schiff. Does that look like a mentally stable person to you?
"If that fucking bastard wins we all hang from nooses." -former first grifter Hillary
If it can be shown that he was paid to spy at the direction of the White House than I do have a problem with it. So far there is only innuendo. Yes he was getting paid, but he has been getting paid by the government for decades,mostly from Republicans. Maybe his fellow Republicans paid him, just like they paid Steele, because they didn't want Trump? Just saying the people here are early with their conclusions.
Bullshit. It’s not innuendo. The Strzok-Page emails have confirmed it all.
We have to be patient, but God Almighty, let's drop the hammer!
Well, Trump seems to have some of the Deep State's organs over a barrel: DOJ, FBI, maybe the CIA...
The Plan is to make it look like DT is really under attack from all angles. In truth, many hundreds of loyal Patriots are working OT to bury the fuckers we truly despise.
All the leaks, false statements, etcetc are all done as misdirection so no one will be wise to The Plan.
But the fucks know about it and are scrambling to avoid jail. Many have left the country, 'on vacation.' The long arm of the law will get them in the end.
My uneducated, uninformed guess is the first salvo will be on Memorial Day or the 4th of July....just guessing.
Would be fitting, would it not?
I have recommended to DT that the day the shoe drops be declared a new national holiday, 'National Freedom Day.'
Schiff always looks like he just got caught fucking the dog....
"These are not the Droids..."
"Oh, shut the fuck up."
"Schiff always looks like he just got caught fucking the dog...."
I think the dog is the master there...
Warner is a useless MFer at best. That bastid spent his time trying to get the dossier off and running. It is documented and his partner Richard Burr is just as bad. Thanks North Carolina for electing that sack of shit!
...Justice Department officials held two meetings with lawmakers on Thursday,...
How do you like that? A double header and neither team won or lost. Those stinkin participation ribbons are the cat's meow. Everybody gets to look into the camera and say they did their part, which was in actuality nothing more than Nothing.
No doubt the meetings were extremely productive given that the DOJ career folks must be like their FBI counterparts and they too have been chompin at the bit to get their story out, or straight, or whatever, I've got better things to do than wallow in the mire with these criminals.
jmo.
Laying aside the treason, sedition, perjury, corruption for a moment who made the claim that if the identities of these double 00 idiots was revealed their lives would be in danger? And what about Andy McCabe's $70k conference table?
Don't call him out and leave out the phone booth man, etal. It is despicable behavior and Trump hasn't made a dent in it.
Well, ya know they are probably concerned about all the Bible clinging, gun toting deplorable nut cakes that voted for him?
$70k for a table - someone got a hefty kickback. Drill down and follow the money.
Hey, revealing that McCabe spent 70K on a conference table is an obvious threat to national security!
Lol. If the trump campaign knew the Russians had Hillary emails what crime was committed? This deep state asset Stefan Halper also tried to get hired after the election too.
No one on either side will be naive again.
May 23rd came and went. Fuq Q. What a fraud he is
So, how come ZeroHedge, or anyone else has NOTHING to say about Mark Levin's argument that Mueller's appointment violates the Appointments Clause, and is therefore UNCONSTITUTIONAL?
http://www.marklevinshow.com/2018/05/21/the-appointment-of-robert-mueller-violates-the-appointments-clause-of-the-constitution/
Levin spent a lot of time on his radio and TV broadcast explaining the Constitutional case, it seems to me -- a mere non-lawyer -- that it made a lot of sense.
If Levin is right -- and someone subpoenaed or charged by Mueller invokes the argument -- a judge could find Mueller's appointment worthless and tell him and his investigation to go to hell. And tell Rosenstein to go to hell at the same time.
I can't imagine the FBI would knowingly try to plant a known CIA and MI6 operative into a domestic political campaign. He didn't end up there by accident, decide he was shocked at what he saw, then come forward. He was planted by someone. His "handler" if you will.
We are getting a great education on where the private contractors reside for CIA operations, consulting firms.