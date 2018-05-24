DOJ Briefs Congress On FBI Informant

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/24/2018 - 19:25

The GOP is now "getting the cooperation necessary" to satisfy their demands for classified materials from the Department of Justice (DOJ) concerning the early stages of the FBI's counterintelligence operation against the Trump campaign, according to House Speaker Paul Ryan.

According to -Bloomberg, lawmakers met with DOJ officials twice on Thursday, acquiescing to demands from President Trump following revelations that the FBI enlisted confidential informant Stefan Halper to infiltrate the Trump campaign as part of an espionage operation. 

Ryan spoke as Justice Department officials held two meetings with lawmakers on Thursday, succumbing to demands from President Donald Trump after revelations that the FBI had a confidential informant make contact with officials on Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016.

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes has subpoenaed the Justice Department and FBI for secret information about the informant. Critics, including top congressional Democrats, argue that Republicans want to use the information to undercut the Russia investigation, which is now being led by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. -Bloomberg

Following the second briefing, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), the top-ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee told reporters that there is "no evidence to support any allegation the FBI or any intelligence agency planted a spy in the Trump campaign."  Perhaps that's because nobody is claiming they did...

Halper, who was paid handsomely by the Obama Department of Defense, infiltrated the campaign from the outside, gaining the trust of aides George Papadopoulos and Carter Page, then conning them into believing he was interested in legitimate business - including offering Papadopoulos $3,000 to travel to London and work on a foreign policy paper. 

President Trump has referred to the scandal as "SPYGATE" - tweeting several times about the FBI's informant, Halper, and how much he was paid by the previous administration.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly along with Emmet Flood, as White House attorney working on the Russia probe, made several remarks before departing the two DOJ/DNI briefings. 

They spoke “to relay the president’s desire for as much openness as possible under the law,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “They also conveyed the president’s understanding of the need to protect human intelligence services and the importance of communication between the branches of government.

Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, said “there’s never been a Gang of 8 meeting with a White House presence.” He was referring to a group of eight bipartisan congressional leaders who receive briefings on the nation’s most sensitive intelligence. -Bloomberg

 “I look forward to the prompt completion of the intelligence committee’s oversight work in this area now that they are getting the cooperation necessary for them to complete their work while protecting sources and methods,” Ryan said.

Tags
Politics
Glasses, Spectacles & Contact lenses

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Chupacabra-322 Chris2 Thu, 05/24/2018 - 20:18 Permalink

No one in the Criminal government is following the law as everyone can see, new horror stories everyday and every second of the day emerge.  The American government system is criminal, an organized crime syndicate of liars, thieves and murders. The lowest trailer park trash most people would try to avoid. That's the quality of the people working in the US government.

The Social Climate only reflects that Evil.  

 

Whatever Trust, Loyalty & Respect you thought the American People had for you has been completely Squandered.

 

And, you Sick, Twisted, Treasonous, Seditious, Murdering Fucks have absolutely NO ONE to Blame but yourselves.

 

The time to Eliminate & Defund these Criminal Treasonous Seditious Intelligence Agencies which have morphed into Crime Syndicate’s has arrived. 

 

FUCK THIS SHIT!!!

 

Until I see the Clintons rotting in jail along with the Bush family & the Obama's, Until I witness 3/4 of congress & the senate being purged & prosecuted, Until I witness the complete dismantle of the FED, Until I witness ALL military bases around the globe being closed & folks coming back home, Until I witness the MIC's budget cut down to 1/4 only for national protection, Until I witness the purge of all the CIA/FBI cartel, Until I witness manufacturing being restored in the Country, Until I witness the USA cutting all special interests & lobbying on behalf of Israel/Zionists & SA, Until I Witness the break of Wall Street & the Banks monopoly on the Economy & PM, Until I witness the full restoration of the rule of Law.........................  Until then, to me.  

 

It’s absolute, complete, open, in your Faces Tyrannical Lawlessness.

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 0
Catullus Thu, 05/24/2018 - 19:31 Permalink

Protect human intelligence services? When they’re spying on a political campaign? Or more specifically when the other political party is hiring foreign spies to entrap campaign aids of the rival party to create a false narrative for a general warrant? 

Why do these people need to be protected? 

And why is the FBI hiring a plant? Is this a stakeout? 

Worse than Watergate indeed

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
slightlyskeptical Catullus Thu, 05/24/2018 - 20:10 Permalink

If it can be shown that he was paid to spy at the direction of the White House than I do have a problem with it. So far there is only innuendo. Yes he was getting paid, but he has been getting paid by the government for decades,mostly from Republicans. Maybe his fellow Republicans paid him, just like they paid Steele, because they didn't want Trump? Just saying the people here are early with their conclusions.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 1
MARDUKTA BarnacleBill Thu, 05/24/2018 - 19:41 Permalink

The Plan is to make it look like DT  is really under attack from all angles.  In truth, many hundreds of loyal Patriots are working OT to bury the fuckers we truly despise.

All the leaks, false statements, etcetc are all done as misdirection so no one will be wise to The Plan.

But the fucks know about it and are scrambling to avoid jail.  Many have left the country, 'on vacation.'  The long arm of the law will get them in the end.

My uneducated, uninformed guess is the first salvo will be on Memorial Day or the 4th of July....just guessing.

Would be fitting, would it not?

I have recommended to DT that the day the shoe drops be declared a new national holiday, 'National Freedom Day.'

 

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
JoseyWalesTheOutlaw Thu, 05/24/2018 - 19:41 Permalink

Warner is a useless MFer at best. That bastid spent his time trying to get the dossier off and running. It is documented and his partner Richard Burr is just as bad. Thanks North Carolina for electing that sack of shit! 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Boxed Merlot Thu, 05/24/2018 - 19:44 Permalink

...Justice Department officials held two meetings with lawmakers on Thursday,...

How do you like that? A double header and neither team won or lost. Those stinkin participation ribbons are the cat's meow. Everybody gets to look into the camera and say they did their part, which was in actuality nothing more than Nothing.

No doubt the meetings were extremely productive given that the DOJ career folks must be like their FBI counterparts and they too have been chompin at the bit to get their story out, or straight, or whatever, I've got better things to do than wallow in the mire with these criminals.

jmo.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Promethus Thu, 05/24/2018 - 19:53 Permalink

Laying aside the treason, sedition, perjury, corruption for a moment who made the claim that if the identities of these double 00 idiots was revealed their lives would be in danger? And what about Andy McCabe's $70k conference table?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
thebigunit Thu, 05/24/2018 - 20:37 Permalink

So, how come ZeroHedge, or anyone else has NOTHING to say about Mark Levin's argument that Mueller's appointment violates the Appointments Clause, and is therefore UNCONSTITUTIONAL?

http://www.marklevinshow.com/2018/05/21/the-appointment-of-robert-mueller-violates-the-appointments-clause-of-the-constitution/

Levin spent a lot of time on his radio and TV broadcast explaining the Constitutional case, it seems to me -- a mere non-lawyer -- that it made a lot of sense.

If Levin is right -- and someone subpoenaed or charged by Mueller invokes the argument -- a judge could find Mueller's appointment worthless and tell him and his investigation to go to hell.  And tell Rosenstein to go to hell at the same time.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Vilfredo Pareto Thu, 05/24/2018 - 20:44 Permalink

I can't imagine the FBI would knowingly try to plant a known CIA and MI6 operative into a domestic political campaign.    He didn't end up there by accident, decide he was shocked at what he saw, then come forward.   He was planted by someone.   His "handler" if you will.

 

We are getting a great education on where the private contractors reside for CIA operations, consulting firms.

 

 