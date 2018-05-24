Dramatic Details Emerge After Federal Probe Opens In Harvey Weinstein Case

When he's not being heckled and chased out of Arizona restaurants by angry patrons disgusted by his presence and frustrated by the two-tiered US "justice" system,, Harvey Weinstein has been content to lay low, somewhat out of the media spotlight for the past few months since an avalanche of accusations and corresponding media coverage first hit last October.
But on Wednesday night a new flood of reporting thrust the disgraced movie mogul back in the spotlight as NBC revealed that a state grand jury is convening in Manhattan in connection with the multiple sex abuse allegations which originated in New York, according to sources familiar with the case. This as simultaneously federal prosecutors have opened their own sex crimes case.
WNBC New York reports witnesses are being called and testimony is underway:
A grand jury in New York has been convened and witnesses are being called in connection with sex abuse allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein, several sources familiar with the matter tell NBC News.
The sources say that a state grand jury in Manhattan will hear evidence in the Weinstein case which is being presented with witness testimony and other evidence.
Since the New York Times first published explosive allegations of sexual assault based on interviews with multiple of his celebrity female victims, more than 60 women have accused the 65-year old movie mogul of sexual misconduct, though it remains unclear how many have gone to the police. Since then Weinstein has been dropped by his own studio, Miramax, which he co-founded and is now facing ongoing criminal investigations in multiple US jurisdictions as well as in London and France.
In the meantime even close associates and co-producers on Weinstein's multiple blockbuster productions over the years have lately come forward to say "everybody fucking knew" what's been described as "certain pattern of overly-aggressive behavior that was rather dreadful." Celebrities including Rose McGowen, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Uma Thurman and Salma Hayek have accused Weinstein of various improprieties, from unwanted advances to flat out rape.
It took Hillary Clinton five days to issue this statement about Harvey Weinstein | Analysis by CNN's Chris Cillizza https://t.co/Wply5oujtS pic.twitter.com/lKM0J1oVlg— CNN (@CNN) October 10, 2017
Though there's been no indictment yet, a spokesperson for the Manhattan D.A.'s office acknowledged to NBC that the case is "an advanced stage." Weinstein's team of attorneys — no doubt the best that his net worth of about $150 million can buy — have denied any claim of non-consensual sex.
But as NBC reports further, "The NYPD for months has been calling for Weinstein's arrest, saying they had enough evidence to charge him in the alleged sexual abuse of Paz de la Huerta and Lucia Evans" — the likely subjects of the New York state grand jury proceedings.
And as The Hill explains, though two New York Police officials publicly stated Wednesday the NYPD is ready to arrest the former Hollywood producer, it is "just waiting for approval from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., whose office has been criticized for not previously charging Weinstein after allegations were brought against him in 2015."
Huerta is the “Boardwalk Empire” actress who told CBS News in a November interview she was first raped in October 2010 after Weinstein gave her a ride home from a party - after which the Hollywood mogul insisted on having a drink in her apartment when he forced himself on her. She said he raped her again in December 2010 after coming to her apartment. She had been drinking and was not in a condition to give consent, the actress said in the interview.
Lucia Evans, then a college student and aspiring actress, alleged that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him inside his Tribeca office in 2004 — one of the instances which has long been known to be playing a key role in the NYPD's investigation.
Crucially, New York State has no statute of limitations on rape and criminal sexual acts — its legal term for forced oral or anal intercourse. Rape in the first degree carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years in prison.
And according to a new WSJ report, federal investigators have simultaneously initiated a criminal probe into whether Weinstein "lured or induced any women to travel across state lines for the purpose of committing a sex crime," as part of their inquiry. The WSJ reports further that the federal probe "comes amid frustration among some law-enforcement officials that local prosecutors haven’t brought charges."
* * *
Meanwhile, actress Gwyneth Paltrow has the same day that news of state and federal proceedings hit headlines revealed new stunning details of an altercation between her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt and Harvey Weinstein after Paltrow told Pitt she was sexually harassed by the powerful Miramax co-founder in the 1990's.
“We had one instance in a hotel room where he [Weinstein] made a pass at me,” Paltrow told Stern. “It was out of the blue and I’ll tell you, I had been having the most incredible experience at Miramax," and said further she was "blind-sided" by the incident. “I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” she said of the encounter.
She shared the details during an interview on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show, revealing that as she and Pitt attended an opening night Broadway show of Hamlet in 1995, Pitt threw Weinstein against a wall and said: ‘If you ever make her feel uncomfortable again, I’ll kill you.' Or something like that."
Gwyneth Paltrow: Brad Pitt Told Harvey Weinstein ‘I’ll Kill You’ After Learning About Sexual Harassment https://t.co/hOC367Qrsu pic.twitter.com/8aKhQSeBK0— IndieWire (@IndieWire) May 23, 2018
“It was like the equivalent of throwing [Weinstein] against the wall, you know, energetically,” Paltrow explained of Pitt's intervention. “It was so fantastic,” she said. “What he did was he leveraged his fame and power to protect me at a time when I didn’t have fame or power yet.” And added, “He’s the best.”
Paltrow and Pitt dated from 1994 to 1997, and were briefly engaged, after he was already an established star and as she was still making a name for herself as a young actress.
Though 66-year old Weinstein has maintained his innocence amidst the flood sexual assault accusations, he did issue a lengthy apology following the initial New York Times report. The question now remains whether the formal state or federal criminal probes will result in indictments, but it could still be years before Weinstein actually sees the inside of a prison cell.
Comments
'Emerge' is the operative word.
Two tiered "justice" system.
Just dropout of sight for awhile & everyone will forget.
Right John Corzine et al?
In reply to 'Emerge' is the operative… by Aliens-R-Us
Not so dramatic but not surprising either.
In reply to Two tiered "justice" system… by bobbbny
Fight club, Bitchez!
In reply to Not so dramatic but not… by Ralph Spoilsport
Why this long to consider charges? Prosecutors had to make sure there wouldn't be any blow back on peeps who might be "connected."
In reply to Fight club, Bitchez! by T-NUTZ
2 (((tier))) system
In reply to Why this long to consider… by Ecclesia Militans
Maybe he can go on Oprah and tell his sad story & give everyone a free car.
In reply to 2 (((tier))) system by Shitonya Serfs
And...Robert DeNiro could not be reached for a comment on his old friend ;-)
In reply to Maybe he can go on Oprah and… by TheWholeYearInn
LOL
Weinstein gets the ankle bracelet, I got an energy drink named after me.
In reply to And...Robert DeNiro could… by nmewn
New worth 150 million lol, this criminal has much more socked away in Israeli banks lets face it, way outside the jurisdiction of any American seeking justice.
In reply to LOL Weinstein gets the… by NidStyles
Those people don’t trade in fiat. Fiat is for the cattle. Don’t be cattle.
In reply to New worth 150 million lol,… by COSMOS
... and while NYPD is trying to indict this dual citizen POS Weinstein pig, here’s what another dual citizen thinks of the poverty-stricken ‘mericans ... “... Raising taxes on poor is a 'good thing for those people' – billionaire Michael Bloomberg ... “ ...
>>> https://www.rt.com/business/427548-michael-bloomberg-tax-poor-people/ ...
In reply to LOL Weinstein gets the… by NidStyles
I'll tell you, if Hillary had won the election NONE OF THIS would be happening to him right now. NONE. OF. IT. He would still be out there raping with impunity. And none of the libs who support "women's rights" would say a fucking word.
In reply to And...Robert DeNiro could… by nmewn
Imagine if they made a mistake and the case(s) got thrown out? That would undermine faith in the system just as much.
I can understand the prudence. Just wish they'd perform such due diligence in cases that don't involve rich powerful white people.
In reply to Why this long to consider… by Ecclesia Militans
What's up with all the Jewish male sexual predators?
In reply to Not so dramatic but not… by Ralph Spoilsport
Perverts R Us.
In reply to What's up with all the… by Government nee…
Why Jews are below replacement rates. Their women are going with blacks and the boys are all turning queer.
Weird people.
In reply to Perverts R Us. by UmbilicalMosqu…
Sick fucks, they just caught another one of gods chosen, the guy is a Jewish-french director. Perverts and pedophiles the lot of them. For only being 2% of the population they sure are involved in a bunch of dirty shit.
In reply to What's up with all the… by Government nee…
How do you force someone to blow you? Every boy and man wants to know. Minus a weapon at their throat, the teeth are gonna win every time. Just another form of pay to play. Ass grass or cash, no one rides for free. But mouth rape? Puh leez.
In reply to Not so dramatic but not… by Ralph Spoilsport
I call bullshit on these "forced to give oral" stories. These are simply whores who made a trade of services to get something they wanted.
In reply to How do you force someone to… by johnQpublic
No one in the government is following the law as everyone can see, new horror stories everyday and every second of the day emerge. The American government system is criminal, an organized crime gang of liars, thieves and murders. The lowest trailer park trash most people would try to avoid. That's the quality of the people working in the US government.
The Social Climate only reflects that Evil.
In reply to Not so dramatic but not… by Ralph Spoilsport
Wow, a white man in Hollyweird protecting an Aryan woman from a (((Weinstein beast)))!
Well, he is from Springfield, MO - Bushwhacker Army (Confederate guerrilla) mountain territory.
In reply to Not so dramatic but not… by Ralph Spoilsport
Lest we forget "Woody" Allen.
In reply to Two tiered "justice" system… by bobbbny
Pity every one turns a blinded eye to the lying cheating corrupt Lolita express frequent flyer pedophile sexual predator rapist HIV herpes billy bob Cunton
In reply to Two tiered "justice" system… by bobbbny
Heh, I wonder how many times Weinstein and Bill Clinton partied.
In reply to 'Emerge' is the operative… by Aliens-R-Us
1124
In reply to Heh, I wonder how many times… by GunnerySgtHartman
if we had an objective Press, you would know. instead, there is less than zero curiosity.
In reply to Heh, I wonder how many times… by GunnerySgtHartman
Asshole buddies.
In reply to Heh, I wonder how many times… by GunnerySgtHartman
When are they going to start arresting people in the FBI, DNC etc. over the latest smoking guns?
Who cares about Le Pig and how many Hollywood whores he has raped. What he's done is probably an average weekend in DC.
In reply to 'Emerge' is the operative… by Aliens-R-Us
It never ceases to amaze me how people win the lucky lottery in life but fuck it up.
In reply to 'Emerge' is the operative… by Aliens-R-Us
Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. ... yes that guy from the Clinton klan. Don't expect any quick moves to indict from this criminal enterprise.
In reply to 'Emerge' is the operative… by Aliens-R-Us
Thousands of Docs Showing Pay-to-Play Between Hillary State Dept & Clinton Foundation
Oh, don't tell me he fu*ed Hillary too.
I hear any (Fe) male passing through him, he must have'em.
In reply to Thousands of Docs Showing… by davatankool
One does not fuck HRC.
She does the fucking.
In reply to Don't tell me he fu*ed… by africoman
The only person still alive that has fucked Hillary, is Slick Willie.
In reply to One does not fuck HRC. She… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Will Eric Schneidermann be the lead prosecutor?
Oh, wait a second....
Where are the environmentalists??
I mean, what Weinstein did to that ficus tree....was assault.
(this shit is too juicy....liberalism exposed....broadly.....as a bunch of reprobates, poseurs and scammers)
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4957694/TV-anchor-says-Weinstei…
Be fun if they called some of Weinstein's "close friends" in to testify like Oprah, Hillary Clinton, George Klooney, Obama and his pet wookie.
"I had no idea...," despite several producers and directors saying..."Everybody knew..."
In reply to Where are the… by onewayticket2
everybody fucking knew...
In reply to Be fun if they called some… by Son of Loki
OT, but speaking of: (and why this isn't front page news...??)
Mueller (AGAIN!) DELAYS trial of the Concord mgmt (13 russians charged with election interference) after Concord hired a lawyer and demanded to clear its name from the mueller charges. In doing so, it triggered Discovery....and Mueller - either unable or unwilling to provide anything - Delayed.
Mueller's bluff was called and now he is DELAYING! (Law requires a "speedy trial" for defendants....so it's hard to see how mueller can drag his feet...legally.....but the swamp controls the courts, so he'll be able to levy charges and have them linger for years...)
In reply to Be fun if they called some… by Son of Loki
If Pitt would have kicked the living shit out of him that would have been a story.
The long arm of the law has other ideas about what to do for Weinstein.
Arresting him is apparently not in the picture.
The long arm of the law enjoys the reach-around.
In reply to The long arm of the law has… by Griffin
My Friends this is all the work of the bloodthirsty Lizard people with help of their bald men human hybrids. Bald men are genetically engineered by the reptiles to infiltrate our leadership. Every leader in history has been bald..think about it. I am 59 and have never lost a single strand of hair in my life folks. What "Human" (Descendant from apes) loses hair? Only reptoid phoneys lose hair. Its fact. Undeniable.
Bald men control everything and they use hotel pools, which are also portals that go back to the reptoid home planet. Which is why so many bald men are at pools sunbathing. Dont trust em'..the Reptoids are coming back. They need chaos to divide us.
May your air conditioning vents become infested with palmetto bugs.
In reply to My Friends this is all the… by KarlGDenninger
Stats and polling results show that over 75% of bald men are perverts, libtards and just all-around assholes.
Now we know why, it's the Reptoids and not the Russians!
In reply to My Friends this is all the… by KarlGDenninger
Baldness is a long-term side effect of excessive testosterone ..... just ask Mrs. Mertz
In reply to Stats and polling results… by MARDUKTA
liar
In reply to Baldness is a long-term side… by BidnessMan
No reason to fear them...just deny them access to sunscreen and hats.
In reply to My Friends this is all the… by KarlGDenninger
Weinerschnitzel is in jail, why not this fat piece of sewer garbage?
Bet the bigboys at Rikers would love a piece of this lard ass.