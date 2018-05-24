Drug Companies Want To Use The State To Shut Down The Competition

Authored by Hunter Lewis via The Mises Institute,
Blue jeans have more in common with drugs than you might think.
One of the more consequential episodes in the history of crony capitalism occurred in 17th and 18th century France. Cheap clothing made from cotton was threatening the rich woolen, linen, and silk manufacturers, so they persuaded the government to ban it. In short order, government agents began spying into homes and coaches and reporting on anyone who dared to wear the new fabric. Thousands of violators of the ban were rounded up and either sent to prison or to ships as galley slaves, which was a death sentence.
In Britain, the same manufacturers demanded a similar ban from the King, but were turned down. As a direct result, Britain launched its industrial revolution by making cheap cotton clothing for the world, and began to get rich, while France stagnated economically.
If France had not banned cotton, and had not fallen so far behind Britain economically, Napoleon might have had the money to build a huge fleet and successfully invade Britain. European and world history might have turned out quite differently.
It is easy to recognize and mock the absurdities of crony capitalism in the past, but not always easy to spot it today.
For example, we have a replay of the cotton story in contemporary American medicine.
It is increasingly recognized that food, supplements, and lifestyle changes are the most potent medicines. But this represents a threat to drug companies, oncologists, and surgeons, and they have enlisted the power of the government to protect their interests.
It is illegal to claim that any substance, even a food, not approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can cure, control, or even prevent an illness. But approval costs many billions of dollars, so with few exceptions only new to nature molecules, that is, patentable drugs, can be approved. A producer of food or supplements who violates this law will be threatened with massive fines and long jail terms.
In recent years, both walnut and cherry growers have been threatened by the FDA because they dared to share university research that their product had specific health benefits. Other producers have been convicted and put away for decades.
Meanwhile the protected drug and surgery interests charge more and more for products that may do as much harm as good, as you can read in the manufacturer’s own fine print. And the cost of this government protected monopoly, created under the guise of “protecting the public,” puts a lid on both job creation and employee raises while swelling horrific government deficits.
Nor is it only the federal government. State governments are also allied with entrenched medical interests. For example, it is against the law in California for doctors to treat cancer using anything other than drugs, radiation, or surgery. The federal government protects drug companies making vaccines free from any legal liability for harm to children, but California also mandates that any child attending public or private school must have had the full schedule of vaccinations. There is even a bill pending there that would gag free speech about vaccines. No wonder drug companies regard vaccines as one of their most promising profit making opportunities.
Like cotton clothing manufacture in centuries past, what might be called natural medicine could be an enormous new American growth industry. Customer interest is so strong, the industry has grown, albeit slowly, despite being legally throttled. There is however little or no prospect that other countries will take the lead, because their governments are even better controlled by bureaucrats allied with medical special interests.
Meanwhile it is still very difficult to educate the public because of the legal barriers. Even President Trump’s White House physician does not know that a score of 20 on a vitamin D test is extremely unhealthy. He reported that the president had passed all his tests with flying colors. A physician trained in natural medicine could set him straight, but he would then no doubt be targeted by his state medical board.
Pathological liars, thieves, murderers, all wrapped up in fascist's judiciary robes.
FEDS showed up this morning with a warrant.....something about me telling Chelsea Clinton that swallowing protein was good for her health...
Fuck the FDA
But we're going to get this unicorn good government any day now. We just need the right leader, the right person pulling all the levers of power, and everything will work out great. Hell Trump has convinced so many retards that he's saving the country. Nothing has changed. Nothing will change. Trump is just another big government egomaniac that thinks he knows how people's lives should be run.
FDA appears not to do anything to help keep us safe from Big Pharma or Big Farma either. GMOs no problem!!!
FDA is a negative value added proposition.
better living through chemistry...leads to the use of more chemistry!!
been on homeopathics and essential oils for nearly three decades...my kids were not vaccinated and have only needed antibiotics once each in their lifetimes (15-20 y/o)
so...anyone believing ANY gubmint alphabet soup agency statement has already been subjected to the 'human-conditioning' experiment...
Drugs, drugs, the magical pills
The more you eat, the more you ills
Then someday soon the sad day will come when BigPot gets you high how they want you to be high, having taken out all the beneficial stuffs out of it. :-(
Jah will equalize everything in the end...
This has historical precedence, it's how the liquor lobby got rid of legal marijuana following Prohibition's collapse.
It's likely just coincidence that Senator McConnell is the author of the bill to remove hemp from the CSA which will cause a nationwide explosion of CBD products (unless GW Pharma can convince the FDA to shut everybody down).
I know a guy who sold wild chaga teas and extracts who was threatened by by these assholes.
yea, and we also know how they picked the renewables winners like A-123, Beacon Power, SUNE, Enron and such.
Never trust a man wearing a dress.
"Pathological liars, thieves, murderers, all wrapped up in fascist's judiciary robes."
Behind the scenes, corporations & wealthy have gradually purchased democracy, labeled as "trickle down" to the public, put Fascist (Federalist) judges in the SCOTUS and we now recognize bribery as "Free speech" ("Money is free speech" - Antonin Scalia)
As long as enough American voters are so easily misdirected with this rage via mass propaganda, it only gets worse.
The Flavor du Jour - "Deep state", any attempt by the last standing proponents of Democracy are now labelled "Deep state" by propagandist outlets like Fox News.
Nice bait and switch argument. Just because the Deep State are mostly Democrats doesn't make them altruistic proponents of Democracy. Only rubes or paid trolls like you believe that crap.
Read that article twice, because it is absolutely correct. The drug industry makes the Deep State look like a pack of novices, and they don't mind killing you to protect their profits.
recreational otc drugs are always the biggest and best sellers...vicodin, xanax, valium etc. These drugs aren't necessary, although, they are "helpful" towards a good glow.
I'm not sure what the point of this article is. Should I stop wearing cotton?
Read the title
" I'm not sure what the point of this article is. Should I stop wearing cotton? "
It's an example but everything in our society operates like this now to some extent.
Medicine, Banking, Food production, personal protection, even news and information is now becoming a government protected cartel where only "approved" sources are deemed acceptable and any competition will be crushed by legal, economic or actual violence.
One common thread in all of this is government secrecy. That provides the ability for corruption and regulatory capture to take hold and spread like a cancer.
If the people in gov are truly our servants they have no legitimate right to operating in secret in their jobs. Everything they do should be transparent and subject to review by their "boss" - the citizens. Fixing that would eliminate the majority of our problems.
I keep telling people but no one wants to hear it because it goes against their cult programming. Once you accept involuntary coercive government you have rejected all principles. Saying you support democracy (and it is always implied that no one should be able to escape) is no different than saying violence against and theft from peaceful people is okay as long as it's popular. All bets are off. Anything can and will happen. All kinds of evil and stupidity are popular. It doesn't make them right. If you want to live in a peaceful, prosperous, and most importantly moral society, you must respect property and reject the state.
Paul stamets has some interesting info on mushrooms in conjunction with mainstream cancer treatments.
Joe rogan podcat 1035 i think it is
None of this BS is happening by chance folks. These games have been going on for centuries.
Diabetes is a huge money maker for the medical industry and big pharma - regular office visits and lifetime drug prescriptions. Seems to make sense why diets, that lead to diabetes, can be paid for with food stamps.
Also it's easier to control a population that is sick, broke, and ignorant.
Its why Kevin Trudeuax went to jail, he tried to fight them, but lost. Health that "They" dont want you to know about.
Yep its the horrible truth so nasty we will do any kinda mental gymnastics to avoid facing it. Because it might actually completely destroy the world as we know it.
Funny thing about that is the world as we know it aint worth saving. From its ashes we might be able to make something much better.
oligarchic plutocratic kakistocratic neo-feudalism
Weapons are abundant. It's the will that's lacking, which MSM attacks 24/7. Hmm.
Healthful living should be shut down if it interferes with profits. Folks, so what if you're dying of a terrible disease! The real tragedy would be if a pharmaceutical CEO, like (((Craig Landau))) for instance, had to buy a yacht that was a few feet shorter than what he really wanted this year.
You goyim just don't know how hard life is for pharmaceutical executives and owners. You people just disgust me!
The federal government protects drug companies making vaccines free from any legal liability for harm to children
This is true but incomplete. Vaccines are taxed, and the vaccine tax funds the Vaccine Injury Compensation Trust Fund. Instead of civil actions in ordinary federal district court, there is a special vaccine injury program in the United States Court of Federal Claims. If there is a vaccine injury, the family is compensated from the Trust Fund.
Who would downvote this? It is 100% true and easily verified with 5 minutes of research.
https://www.hrsa.gov/vaccine-compensation/index.html
And to date the fund (our taxes) has paid out over $3.7Billion in damages to people who were injured or killed by vaccines while the pharma companies have no liability for their product.
This is why the schedule of mandatory vaccines grows every year. Guaranteed profits with no liability.
The pharmaceutical companies pay the taxes. Essentially, it's mandatory liability insurance.
The schedule of vaccines grows because we keep finding new vaccines. Vaccines are an incredibly cheap, effective, and safe way of combating disease.
You forgot to mention the next green revolution. You know, the plant our ancestors have been using for thousands of years to treat many different conditions, make paper, rope, clothing, etc.
And then came the ban on hemp so as not to compete with cotton and big pharma. go figure.
Bayer bought Monsanto... kinda says it all....
If it isn't pharma , it's chemically and genetically modified for profit production.
They even had the nerve to require the "FDA warning" on a poster at the gym. It was a photo of a person on an exercise machine. The heading (that the warning was placed there for) read simply "Breath". Let's review. Breathing does not require FDA approval, because if it did every human being would be dead in a few minutes. How ridiculous. Drug companies have the nerve to charge (at retail in 2008) about $150 PER OUNCE for vinegar (mixed in with a few cents worth of a drug similar to Hydro-cortisone). Another example was a prescription I did not fill due to the cost. It was an anti fungal cream (1/2 oz tube was over $400 at the drugstore).
The active ingredient cost less than 10 cents based on some research. They paid off greedy politicians so they can steal (there is no other way to describe it). The heads of these "drug companies", really extortion artists need to be arrested, drug prices rolled back by 90 percent and a warning to all that this type of collusion and thievery will not be tolerated.
Mandatory vaccinations are one of the more pernicious abuses of government power.
Jennings proved that they work with small pox, so that is not my issue; the issue is do you own your own body or not? They cannot justify mandatory vaccinations unless they decree that you do not in fact own your own body. If you are vaccinated, it is none of your business if anyone else is; as by definition, you are immune to whatever they aren't.
To paraphrase Rodney King: "Can't we all just leave each other the fuck alone?"
Some folks are way ahead of the curve. Stop ALL the meds, find holistic alternatives, modify your diet/environment, and watch the drug cartels shrivel up and die. May take a while for them to die though, as government healthcare subsidies are almost the same monetary outpouring as the national defense budget. Call it a perpetual bailout for the medical cartels.
The bottom line in all of this is that people have to educate themselves the way they did prior to the 20th century. If it worked they did it, if it didn't work, they got sick or died. The thing is that most people survived the medical cures that were accepted as well as the folk medicine that might have made getting well just a bit more uncomfortable than most of the 21st century folks want to put up with.
They did this insanity in the EU. You can't even write on chamomile tea bag anymore that chamomile soothes inflammation, unless you officially certify it as a drug.
Healthcare could soon be the largest expenditure of households in the U.S. surpassing spend on Housing and utilities. Households in the U.S. are likely to spend some $2.45 trillion this year on healthcare.
One could blame the increased spend on an aging population and unhealthy living but the main reason for the increased spend is Healthcare price inflation which is growing faster than any other inflation measured component.
Data and graphs here: https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/healthcare-us-may-2018
Last week all US credit card processing shut down for kratom and CBD. Legal in almost all states but try to find a credit card processing for it. Reason given: the current administration. No news on this but it's real.
That's not unusual. Par for the course.
Big Pharma wants us all on heavy duty psychotropic medications.......