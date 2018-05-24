End Of Unipolar World Looms As 'New World Order' Responds To US Demands On Iran

Authored by F. Michael Maloof, op-ed via RT.com,
If Mike Pompeo’s ultimatum to Iran, after US withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal, was fulfilled it would inflict economic warfare on the country and set up Tehran for failure while reasserting a US-led unipolar world order.
However, it is doomed to failure. As Iranian President Hassan Rouhani pointed out following the US Secretary of State’s declaration mirroring the views of President Donald Trump’s new national security adviser, John Bolton, the era when the US will “decide for the world” is over.
Pompeo outlined the 12 demands on Iran in a speech on May 21 before the US think-tank Heritage Foundation. Even many of the conservative participants in attendance seemed to be skeptical of how effective the demands would be to prevent the US from imposing more onerous sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
Pompeo’s ultimatum demanded that Iran halt all uranium enrichment, with access to “all sites”“anywhere, anytime.” Yet, the Islamic Republic is a signatory to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty which entitles it to enrich uranium for civilian use, as does the Iranian nuclear agreement, formerly known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.
The ultimatum went well beyond anything to do with Iran’s nuclear program - demanding that the Islamic Republic halt its missile development, support for Hezbollah and Hamas and demanded that it withdraw all forces under the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) from Syria, where it has been fighting along with Hezbollah against the Islamic State and al-Qaeda at the invitation of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Left unsaid in Pompeo’s demands was that the US is in Syria without invitation, supporting the jihadi Salafists who also are backed by Israel and Saudi Arabia and are threatening Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and Iran itself.
Barbara Slavin, who directs the Future of Iran Initiative at the Atlantic Council, observed that:
Pompeo’s speech has “almost no chance of working. It’s likely to further alienate the US’s economic allies, boost China as a global economic and political power and gladden Iranian hardliners looking for more reason to start proscribed nuclear activities to continue their interventions in the Middle East.”
In plain-talk English, what Pompeo and Bolton want through their economic warfare against Iran is regime change. Pompeo is signaling an effort to reassert US leadership of a Western world order on Middle East countries, as are European Union countries in resisting Trump’s new brand of economic warfare.
Trump’s 180-degree turn represents a strategic change from his previous position of wanting to pull out of the Middle East. Strangely, it comes at the same time when Americans at home are just beginning to realize the benefits of the tax cut and creation of more jobs at home, promises that Trump said he would fulfill during the campaign.
But he also promised to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem and drop out of the JCPOA. What has occurred is that one campaign promise has cancelled out the benefits of the other as a result of Trump imposing sanctions not only on Iran but on companies anywhere in the world that have contracts with US companies but continue trading with Iran.
In turn, he has created further tensions in the Middle East, prompting the price of oil to rise from $70 to $80 a barrel just in the week that I was in Iran. Such an increase is already being reflected in the rise of gasoline prices Americans are having to pay, thereby minimizing any benefit from tax savings.
Trump’s actions reflect the fact that the neo-conservatives advising him are back in full fury pursuing a new geopolitical strategy that mirrors what has been left undone following the American invasion of Iraq in 2003 when Saddam Hussein was removed as part of a pre-emptive policy of regime change throughout the Middle East.
When I was at the Defense Department during that period, I had an occasion to brief Bolton one time during which he outlined pursuing regime change not only in Iraq, but then in Syria, Iran, Libya and Saudi Arabia – all countries at the time that were regarded as enemies of Israel. As with back then, we are witnessing the Trump administration implementing Israeli foreign policy.
Given the initial resistance by European Union countries to Trump’s sanctions and dropping out of the JCPOA - a watershed moment - they have signaled staying in the agreement. But that may not last due to sanctions the US can impose on European companies which have contracts with American firms that continue trading with Iran.
I recently was in Iran talking to Iranian officials just after Trump announced dropping out of the JCPOA. I was there at the 6th International New Horizons conference held in Iran’s spiritual city of Mashhad.
What emerged from the three-day conference was a call to resist Trump’s actions of reasserting his version of a US-led unipolar order by undertaking a “multi-polar” approach that will see a new economic order, with the idea of separating countries from American economic dependency and isolating the US and Israel.
What is evolving in response to the US dropping out of the JCPOA is a new world order that could begin to see Iran, China, Russia, Eastern European and Central Asian countries creating their own economic engine to minimize the impact of US influence.
It could include a reinvigorated Shanghai Cooperation Organization founded by China and Russia and Central Asian countries. With China nearing completion of its One Belt, One Road Initiative from Asia to Europe, it could open the way for European countries who are members of the EU and Eastern Europe to expand trade and escape the yoke of weaponized US economic influence. This development already appears to be happening.
British Prime Minister Theresa May has been dealing with Brexit, a long and tedious process to separate from the EU. She had hoped to turn to the US as an alternative, more favorable market. Yet, she has announced that she intends to resist Trump’s sanctions. Her efforts, however, may be short-lived, since Britain is only the size of Indiana and its companies could not survive without the US market. Consequently, she has begun to look to China as an alternative market.
In response to Trump’s recent action on the JCPOA, Russian President Vladimir Putin could once again extend an invitation to Iran to join the SCO. Putin already has said he sees no obstacles to Iran joining the SCO.
Its membership had been offered following completion of the 2015 nuclear agreement. However, the effort was rejected. This time, it could be different, since Iran is in full compliance with the JCPOA but Trump broke from that agreement.
Iranian officials told me that if the US wants to work with Iran, it needs to “decouple” its Israeli policy from dealing with the Islamic Republic. In effect, Trump has done everything Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sought – moving the US Embassy to Jerusalem and dropping out of the JCPOA.
They wondered who is controlling whom: Is Trump controlling Netanyahu, or is Netanyahu controlling Trump in conducting US foreign policy? One Iranian source at the University of Tehran told me that “what is definitely happening is that Iran is tilting heavily, and perhaps permanently, to China and Russia.”
“We are hoping for the best,” he said, but in the event Trump’s pressure on Iran turns kinetic, he added, “Iran is preparing for the worst.”
...the era when the US will “decide for the world” is over.
The founders and you and I never wanted this shit in the first place.
Correct... the founders never wanted this.
But, the (((usurpers))) do... and that's all that matters in this wretched world today.
In reply to ...the era when the US… by City_Of_Champyinz
That's right.
The US would have been fine with everyone in the Middle East if Israhell did not exist. Thank God, soon it WILL NOT.
In reply to Correct... the founders… by J S Bach
Forget Israhell for a minute. Let’s deal with (((infiltrators))) here at home first.
In reply to End Of Unipolar World Looms… by revolla
I do not believe this for one cent
Everything is rigged. It is a perception context. The "new NWO" is in fact the old one. It a game. They owe you.
In reply to Forget Israhell for a minute… by Americano
By design, the ((((Trump administration)))) is trying to kill the dollar.
In reply to I do not believe this for… by Troy Ounce
They are fucking jews as well......,
In reply to Forget Israhell for a minute… by Americano
one and the same .... no?
In reply to Forget Israhell for a minute… by Americano
The founders quickly learned they needed a standing navy to have US merchant ships and crews respected in their passage on the high seas and in carrying out private trade for the new nation . The marine corps was founded a few of the founders, including Thomas Jefferson, no less . They weren't interested in war, but war was interested in them . That was all the way over in the Mediterranean over two centuries ago The world has shrunk since then Trade has multiplied unimaginably The marine corps and the navy are still the mainstays of keeping the trading order the entire world prospers from.
In reply to Correct... the founders… by J S Bach
End Of Unipolar World Looms As 'New World Order' Responds To USrahell Demands On Iran
There, fixed it.
In reply to ...the era when the US… by City_Of_Champyinz
say what?
you faggots in europe still need to sort your affairs.
be men, and we will cede autonomy to you.
till then, get in line and obey orders.
we still decide.
dare?
double-dog dare?
TRIPLE-dog dare?!?
janus
In reply to ...the era when the US… by City_Of_Champyinz
SOS,
J Dog
In reply to say what? you faggots in… by janus
I am re routing this next trip.
I shall show off the double barrelled cannon from Hell and History.
Understood to remain pointed NE.
Sweet mama.
In reply to say what? you faggots in… by janus
1) The founders never envisioned World Wars. All wars to their time were regional and did not threaten entire continents with totalitarian rule.
2) Oil from the Middle East goes mainly to Europe, not the US. The prospect of a nuclear exchange between Iran and Israel that irradiates the Middle Eastern oilfields will destroy the European economies. Now the Europeans can choose to learn nothing from their unwillingness to take the Nazis seriously until half of Europe was under Nazi control, or they can choose to learn from their mistakes in the late-1930s and stop Iran before the mullahs have nuclear weapons. If they wait the price will be extremely high, and they may not succeed, for if they try to attack Iran once Iran has a nuke, the Iranian retaliation very well could include a nuclear strike on Israel.
Accordingly, the Europeans will be typically European, they will have their time of whining about the heavy-handedness of the US, but after their temper tantrum recedes, they really will have no choice to join the US in a sanctions regime designed to force the Iranians to re-negotiate a very flawed nuclear agreement that allows Iran to resume a nuclear weapons program within ten years.
And if everyone is lucky, the sanctions may make life in Iran so harsh so as to give the people of the country the last needed stimulus to overthrow their Stone Age government and finally engineer a true democracy in that country. The situation in that country now is so repressive and the people are so on edge that it will not take much to light the fuse.
Look, there are two camps who oppose sanctions for separate reasons. The Europeans don't want sanctions on Iran because it means losing a customer for many of the products they export. The rest of the world that doesn't want sanctions holds that opinion more because of a hatred of Jews and Israel.
But the issue here is not one of exports nor of Jews and Israel. The issue is whether its acceptable to the world for a country who has vowed to destroy one of its neighbors - a nuclear armed one at that - to have the weaponry to do so. Especially a theocracy that does not necessarily mind devastating the planet as they believe they will be rewarded for their misdeeds with eternal paradise.
The other bad outcome of the Iranians gaining nuclear power is that it forces the Saudis to do the same, as a result of the Shia (Iran) versus Sunni (Saudi) age old argument over which is the true sect of Islam. Whether its Iran facing off against a nuclear armed Israel, or Iran facing off against a nuclear armed Saudi Arabia, the outcomes are disastrously the same...oil fields that become unusable for a thousand or more years.
I have to laugh in one way at the debate over this issue among Americans. Unlike in Europe where the governments tax the living crap out of petrol, in the US petrol is relatively less expensive, and yet every time a litre gets over $3 the people bloody scream about the high cost of oil. What if the price went to $30 a litre instead of $3, which you can bet will happen if those Mid Eastern oilfields are put out of commission. Think about how bad a Depression would occur as budgets for individuals and firms have to be re-adjusted for the shift of expenses to petrol. Are you willing to become financially destitute just so some crazy towel-heads can menace the world with nuclear weapons they never should have be allowed to have ?
Its absolutely insane to even consider allowing Iran have this kind of weaponry as long as the belligerent theocracy rules that country. The world should wake up and realize the long range implications of not stopping that madness now. There really is no valid reason for anyone to have nuclear weapons, especially a regime of madmen. Iran should be forced to give up its nuclear ambitions, even if it means enticing them with the provision of other forms of energy since they ostensibly claim they need a nuclear program to provide the energy their society needs to progress.
In reply to ...the era when the US… by City_Of_Champyinz
In reply to 1) The founders never… by Harry Lightning
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by wisehiney
If you think Iran having nukes is worse than the US or Israel having nukes, you're totally whacked. And, 30$ gas would put an abrupt end to the federal government, which is already dying. You might be totally lost without present culture, but you're already totally lost, chicken little.
In reply to 1) The founders never… by Harry Lightning
You are too wise for this website, sir.
In reply to 1) The founders never… by Harry Lightning
Iran is one of China's strategic partners for the Belt & Road Initiative, and much of Iran's oil also goes to China. Iran also has a long history of military ties with China and China no doubt continues to support their nuclear program.
There's no way that China will allow any attack on Iran by either the US or Israel. China will tell Iran not to react to any aggression.. for now. Europe is caught between a stone wall and a hard place on this issue - damned if they support Iran and damned if they don't.
I fear we are edging closer to war on this.
In reply to 1) The founders never… by Harry Lightning
The founders set this all up, when they overthrew the existing government, in order to establish a private central bank. Wake up. They weren't brilliant, and they weren't humanitarian or egalitarian. They were elitist psychopaths.
In reply to ...the era when the US… by City_Of_Champyinz
Some of them anyway. The machinations of establishing a world zionist empire goes back thousands of years.
Keep in mind the US Great Seal that was created in 1782 has the hexagram Star of Remphan dominating above the eagle. Before there was a "jewish state" or openly declared zionist congress that used the symbol, and before the myth of it being the "star of David" was invented.
Then there's the issue of the motto. It's ripped from Vergil's declogue about the "rise of the reign of Saturn" aka Remphan.
They have never been so close to realizing their dream of world dominion. That kingdom that have been seeking for themselves in their tradition of supremacy over all other peoples of the planet.
Fortunately, their plots will ultimately end in utter failure.
In reply to ...the era when the US… by City_Of_Champyinz
As if bankers were not calling the shots?
Whose Banksters? Theirs or ours? Oh, yeah, they're all jointly and severally liable for all the mutually beneficial ;-) Debt they've been monetizing up all our wahzoos and to infinity and beyond!!!
In reply to As if bankers were not… by VWAndy
When the world ignores the USA and moves away from FRNs, without going to war about it. If we can end the FED, return power to local jurisdictions, ending many of the government functions that only benefit the owners, while corrupting society in the process. Then the USA can get its collective head out of its ass.
I would like to live through that process.
In reply to As if bankers were not… by VWAndy
Banksters = Rothschild controlled Zionist FED RESERVE
In reply to As if bankers were not… by VWAndy
Lol rt.com
at least you aren’t even trying to hide the fact that this site is merely a Russian propaganda vehicle
Listen to everything, you might learn something.
In reply to Lol rt.com at least you… by SHADEWELL
You could certainly use a few clues. http://www.garynorth.com/philadelphia.pdf
In reply to Listen to everything, you… by City_Of_Champyinz
not sure if thats true, but I sure hope so. :-)
In reply to Lol rt.com at least you… by SHADEWELL
Seems like the same article I've read 10 times today, written by different people.
@Shadewell.........would you pls confide in us just where you get YOUR information? Thnx, we wait with baited breath.....All of us Russian propagandists.......jaja...
Shagwell baby and a bit Randy at that. Well he gets his news feed from the 60’s baby, MI6 and all that. Gold Member is his arch enemy and he slept with Theresa May right after her sweet 16 birthday party, he’s been around the horn if you know what I mean baby, when Johnny Bolton was in his high school band.
In reply to @Shadewell.........would you… by dumluk
If Iran wants to save itself it MUST PIVOT EAST.
It's good to hear that they're in process.
The EU IS A VASSAL, with their noses so far up US/ISRAHELLI ASS, and they will remain that way.
They are TOTAL FOOLS for so being, because when the war on Iran comes it means more mass migration. Iran has 80 million people. The EU will pay a huge price for their stupidity.
What if there really was an Two Osgood Box's
One button changes everybody in the world into a Jew
One button changes everybody in the world into NOT a Jew
The other Box
One button changes everybody in the world into a Muslim
One button changes everybody in the world into NOT a Muslim
You have no Idea which button does what
Would anyone press it ?, and no Monty, you can't switch.
Anything from RT can't be credible.
Even a cursory look at what is happening in Iran might tell you that the mullahs are on the way out. Same with Assad.
What this article conveniently fails to mention, is that Trump inherited the Syrian quagmire from Obama. We were involved well before Trump even started campaigning.
So sick and tired of people trying to blame Trump for literally everything. It's brainwashed libtard meltdown hysteria. Not a single one of them complained about it when Obama was president.
If I read this before reading the NK comes crawling back article, maybe I would have believed it.
Reality is that for now if the US sanctions a country like NK, Iran it has a serious effect on that country.
Countries like Russia or China can't be sanctioned to a point of submission, however, Iran, NK and most others can get destroyed by sanctions.
F. Michael Maloof, the writer of this essay, lost his job at the Pentagon years ago because he couldn't be trusted. He apparently has aligned himself with the axis of evil (Russia/China/Iran/Germany/NorthKorea), which is determined to see Trump and the U.S. fail. Pay no mind to this hateful theory he's promoting here.
mericans are terrorists... ban them and dollar trade now...
no way USA is gonna let this go down without a fight
but i do suspect that when they realize they cant get their way they will have to bring all that military force at home and use it against the american people
our systems are so fragile that it wouldnt take much to turn this place upside down and (((they))) will have a field day with it.
i do suspect it will probably be another 5-7 years before the FEMA camps are open and the jackboots are in our neighborhoods