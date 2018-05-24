Existing Home Sales Tumble In April As Rate-Hikes Crush Affordability

Following the April drop in new home sales amid record high average prices, existing home sales tumbled 2.5% MoM (considerably worse than the 0.9% drop expected) to 5.36m SAAR.
Purchases fell in three of four regions, including a 2.9 percent decline in the South and a 3.3 percent drop in the West
Notably, while single-family home sales decreased 3 percent last month to an annual rate of 4.84 million, purchases of condominium and co-op units rose 1.6 percent to a 620,000 pace.
On a YoY basis, it looks like we have hit peak housing...
“Since NAR began tracking this data in May 2011, the median days a listing was on the market was at an all-time low in April, and the share of homes sold in less than a month was at an all-time high.”
The median existing-home price for all housing types in April was $257,900, up 5.3 percent from April 2017 ($245,000). March’s price increase marks the 74th straight month of year-over-year gains, but price growth is slowing...
And just like new home sales, all the positives are at the higher-end...
“We are seeing no breakout in home sales,” Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist, said at a press briefing accompanying the report. “We are stuck in this narrow range at a time when the economy is doing well."
“However, inventory shortages are even worse than in recent years, and home prices keep climbing above what many home shoppers can afford,” Yun said in a statement.
With mortgage rates at 8-year highs, it should not be surprise...
Comments
I wonder how long this shit show is going to last.
WHEN WILL THE FED STOP MBS PURCHASES?
https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/ambs_operation_schedule.html
"I wonder how long this shit show is going to last."
"I wonder how long this shit show is going to last."
The rates have barely moved and look at the carnage already. This time is going to be much worse than 2007. A new mountain of debt has been built on top of the previous debt, that was hidden by the FED. Muricans have no savings and the ZIRP has created much moar than just debt. Asset classes are far over valued as well. The equity markets have a long way to go down to be fair value. P/E ratios are off the charts. They need to return back to 10 to be fair values. Selloff will rocket below that as panic sets in and then eventually return to the norm.
I can see a yuge collapse of California's housing market in the near future. Incredible bubble there.
I can't wait. And the sooner the better.
I can’t wait. And the sooner the better.
Followed by two 8.8 earthquakes.
In reply to "I wonder how long this shit… by Justin Case
"We're seeing no let up in homelessness!'' Leave now or die in the streets of the West Coast Sanctuary State!
Time for No money down...Roll out the ARM's and Interest only loans please ..I am ready to sell my house to some urban sucker
I love it when they blame interest rates for housing unaffordability.
These purchase prices are retarded
In reply to Time for No money down… by KarlGDenninger
People buy to a payment, sales will pick back up as the price bubble pops, just that simple.
In reply to I love it when they blame… by Kurpak
House values are opposite to rates. When rates are high, property values are low. It's about affordability. Murica's have not seen growth in incomes since 1999. The elites are another story.
The latest figures on CEO pay will only confirm these perceptions. According to the WSJ’s annual analysis of pay for S&P 500 leaders, median pay reached $12.1 million for CEOs of the biggest US companies in 2017. That sets a new post-recession record, as corporate profits and stock prices soar. In the US, S&P 500 companies boosted their earnings in the first quarter of 2018 by more than 26% compared with a year ago, according to Thomson Reuters.
At the other end of the spectrum, American wages grew a meager 2.6% year-over-year, according to last week’s jobs report. That amounts to an additional $230 a year for the average worker (see WILTW May 10, 2018).
Bezos is hardly your average CEO. He earns his average employee’s yearly salary in 10 seconds.
No unions no justice. I cheer that Unions are out and plebs get what they deserve. Signed: Ben Dover
It could be the Chinese paying all cash as they buy up the entire west coast.
It could be the Chinese paying all cash as they buy up the entire west coast.
Who could possibly have seen this coming? It must have been the weather.
Who could possibly have seen this coming? It must have been the weather.
LOL...
The Fed ALWAYS tightens until something breaks.
Well, they’ve now “broken” housing.
Let’s see what else they can break before they decide to stop.
they'll keep tightening until millions in flyover are newly unemployed
they'll keep tightening until millions in flyover are newly unemployed
Really Zero Heads?
Mine has doubled since I bought it. I have another one that tripled since I bought it. I have another one thats worth 5 times what I paid for it. They are all rented and making about 10% to 13% a year.
You really want to talk about how bad real estate is as an investment when you have been predicting doom for about 8 years, and you've been DEAD WRONG for 8 years?
Really Zero Heads?
Yup, if its a doom post on ZH you buy with both hands.
In reply to Really Zero Heads? Mine has… by PitBullsRule
You 2 jerkoffs should start your own blog.
You 2 jerkoffs should start your own blog.
Sure can, we'll call it " The dumb cunts of the world " and we will use your profile pic in the heading...Please forward it.
In reply to You 2 jerkoffs should start… by Juggernaut x2
Staring Bill of Rights! ehehehehehehe
Staring Bill of Rights! ehehehehehehe
The article doesn't say that house prices are dropping; it says that house prices have been and still are rising. The article says that home sales volume is down because many would-be buyers are priced out.
The Fed's reaction to the 2008 finanhcial crisis was to flood the financial system with "liquidity". This helped the values of assets like houses, stocks, and bonds recover hugely and reach new highs. It did not help working people much, because it did not cause wages to recover (relative to assets) and reach new highs. The "recovery" was for people who already had a house and a finanhcial portfolio, not for people striving to acquire them.
Millenials are fucked unless their parents have assets. They'll never be able to acquire their own wealth through working and saving, with a few rare exceptions. Most will just have to rent or make mortgage payments their whole lives and take whatever retirement the government is able to provide them.
In reply to Really Zero Heads? Mine has… by PitBullsRule
Hell yes.
Hell yes.
I keep seeing contradictory information - and have to wonder where the truth really lies - seeing lots of articles that housing prices are skyrocketing - and I have been seeing that in a few markets I am looking at possibly relocating to - prices going up but homes are starting to sit compared to what I saw last year around this time - if housing is tumbling someone needs to tell those raising prices
I was thinking folks are trying to buy to lock in a rate before it jumps much higher - but honestly I am hoping the real estate has a falling out soon and prices drop a ton - then can save upfront on cost of another home
https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-values-rise-at-fastest-pa…
Prices skyrocketing, while unit sales collapse.
That is the definition of a “market top”.
In reply to I keep seeing contradictory… by tiwimon
I am thinking that at some point sellers will drop prices or they dont care
Until sellers quit getting offers higher than asking price, nothing changes.
In reply to I am thinking that at some… by HorseBuggy
Crush affordability??? come one Tyler $20 per month would not make that much difference, you know that, what's happening to you man??? you are smarter than this.
Home prices have gone up so much in my area, that 2/3 of the people living in them right now, would not qualify today to buy their own house again. And renting in our zip code/school district is crazy. Anywhere from $2,500 to $3,000 per month if you can even find one offered. I know it is all relative, but even for my area, the RENT IS TOO DAMNED HIGH!
Move?
Move?
I want to move, believe me. My boss....er, uh...I mean my wife does not.
Edit: actually, instead of moving, I may look into renting my house out (as I have experience at land lording) and go rent somewhere further out for way cheaper. Sort of a rental arbitrage ......
In reply to Move? by Kurpak
I don't understand why the rent is so high there, after all renters <cough> don't pay property taxes.
In reply to Home prices have gone up so… by Cautiously Pes…
More rates hikes to come bitches!