FBI Spy Halper Made "False, Absurd" Claims Of Russian Infiltration At Cambridge Involving Flynn

FBI informant Stefan Halper, who infiltrated the Trump campaign for the FBI during the 2016 election for the purposes of espionage, said that Russians had infiltrated the University of Cambridge where he works - allegations which those involved say are "false" and "absurd."
Halper made the "false allegations" in December 2016 about a Russian co-worker based on her interactions with former national security adviser Michael Flynn at a February 2014 Cambridge Intelligence Seminar (CIS) - while Flynn was President Obama's Director of the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA).
A historian and Russian intelligence researcher at Cambridge, Svetlana Lokhova, told TheDCNF that Halper is behind allegations made about her and Flynn during the retired general’s visit to Cambridge in 2014, when he served as director of the Defense Intelligence Agency. -Daily Caller
“Stef Halper, who is currently under [Department of Justice] investigation for his activities, has been revealed by [The New York Times] as the source of the false allegations about me and General Flynn,” said Lokhova, a British citizen who was born in Russia.
Halper told the Financial Times that he was quitting the CIS due to "unacceptable Russian influence on the group," which as the Daily Caller notes, "The evidence of Russian penetration was scant, with news reports citing a nearly $2,700 contribution to CIS from a Russia-based company called Veruscript."
Here's what we know about Stefan Halper's past claims about Russian infiltration. "He sees a Red under every bed," is what one source told me. https://t.co/w5yvSCgSzq @dailycaller— Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 24, 2018
Prof Andrew, whose books on the KGB are among the most exhaustive on the history of Russian information warfare as well as the infamous Cambridge spy ring of the 1930s, said the suggestion of a Russian covert operation to compromise the seminar was “absurd”.
The seminar is “entirely unclassified” Prof Andrew pointed out, adding that the new Journal of Intelligence and Terrorism was not formally affiliated to the gathering.
The seminar, established by Christopher Andrew, the official historian of MI5 and former chairman of the history faculty at the university, is one of the most respected networks in its field. -FT
The 73-year-old American who split his time between his Virginia farm and teaching at Cambridge, approached several Trump campaign aides during the 2016 US election for purposes of espionage - on behalf of the FBI, headed at the time by the recently very quiet James Comey. Halper continued to spy on Trump campaign aide Carter Page well after the election, and now we find that he was trying to infiltrate the Trump administration.
In short:
- The FBI recruited Halper to spy on the Trump campaign in the summer of 2016
- After forming relationships with two Trump campaign aides, Halper invited one of them, George Papadopoulos, to work on a policy paper in London, where the 73-year-old professor/spy brought up Russian emails
- Halper approached Trump aide Carter Page during an election-themed conference at Cambridge on July 11, 2016. The two would stay in contact for the next 14 months, frequently meeting and exchanging emails.
- Then, after the election, Halper reportedly tried to infiltrate the Trump administration, pushing for a job in the State Department, according to Axios.
Halper, a Clinton supporter, former government official and longtime spook for the CIA and FBI, was outed as the FBI informant who infiltrated the Trump campaign after the Washington Post and the New York Times ran reports that corroborated a March report by the Daily Caller detailing Halper's outreach to several low-level aides to the Trump campaign, including Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, and a cup of coffee with campaign co-chair Sam Clovis.
Halper, 73, cut a colorful figure as he strolled through diplomatic, academic, and espionage circles, having served in the Reagan, Ford, and Nixon administrations. -Daily Mail
These contacts are notable, as Halper's infiltration of the Trump campaign corresponds with the two of the four targets of the FBI's Operation Crossfire Hurricane - in which the agency sent counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok and others to a London meeting in the Summer of 2016 with former Australian diplomat Alexander Downer - who says Papadopoulos drunkenly admitted to knowing that the Russians had Hillary Clinton's emails.
Downer - the source of the Papadopoulos intel, and Halper - who conned Papadopoulos months later, are linked through UK-based Haklyut & Co. an opposition research and intelligence firm - founded by three former British intelligence operatives in 1995 to provide the kind of otherwise inaccessible research for which select governments and Fortune 500 corporations pay huge sums.
Downer - a good friend of the Clintons, has been on their advisory board for a decade, while Halper is connected to Hakluyt through Director of U.S. operations Jonathan Clarke, with whom he has co-authored two books. (h/t themarketswork.com)
And what's this?
Literally just a picture of Stefan Halper and Alexander Downer from 2010 with an associated video.https://t.co/RoT0fA2fCf pic.twitter.com/MOdFqoQUkd— The_War_Economy (@The_War_Economy) May 24, 2018
The bait and the switch in the same room...
Comments
In reply to No one in the Criminal… by Chupacabra-322
DRAIN. THE. SWAMP.
It would seem to me that, the real problem isn't Russia.
It's the south of England ;-)
In reply to Why the long face, John? by Rex Andrus
CFR, RIIA, FR, permawar, you don't say. Whoulda thunk it? http://modernhistoryproject.org/mhp?Article=FinalWarning&C=1.3
In reply to It would seem to me that,… by nmewn
Yet another example of gross capital mis-allocation in a "free money" "mark to fantasy" world...
how much did the taxpayer spend on this fucking academic?
I have read 400k and as high as 1 million paid by Mr. Taxpayer
In reply to Yet another example of gross… by LawsofPhysics
The tsunami is coming in. Head for higher ground my fellow ZHers.
The cold war was resurrected and Russiagate was fabricated to distract away from the fuckups of certain political parasites in the DC swamp.
But now its blowing up and blowing back.
Dr. Fredericks (The Good Shepherd).......The mental facility to detect conspiracies and betrayal are the same qualities most likely to corrode natural judgment. Everything that seems clear is bent. And everything that seems bent is clear. Trapped in reflections, you must learn to recognize when a lie masquerades as the truth, and then deal with it efficiently, dispassionately.
