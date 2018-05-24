Here's What Happened When Two Democrat States Banned Bump Stocks

Submitted by Matt P. by The Political Insider,
Most people didn't know what a "bump stock" was before the massacre in Las Vegas last year, where a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest music festival.
It was revealed that the shooter had used bump stocks to make his semi-automatic weapons fire at a rate more resembling automatic fire. Automatic weapons have been banned in America since 1934, and many have called for a ban on bump stocks as a result.
There was some discussion of doing so at a federal level, but like every other potential gun control measure, it ended up going nowhere. Instead, a few States have decided to ban them on their own. New Jersey and Massachusetts are among them, banning bump stock purchases, and requiring all outstanding bump stocks to be turned in. The gun accessory isn't all too common, and there are only 8,500 bump stocks in Massachusetts, and 5,600 in New Jersey.
The problem for regulators is that there isn't a record of who owns them, so they've had to rely on citizens voluntarily turning in their bump stocks to comply with the law.
Massachusetts and New Jersey are both heavily liberal States, and yet virtually nobody turned in their bump stocks. Only three people did in Massachusetts, while a total of zero did in New Jersey.
Bump stock bans are currently awaiting governor's signatures in Hawaii and Connecticut, and Delaware and Rhode Island are set to ban them soon too. A gun control proponent may argue that despite the impossibility of confiscating all the current bump stocks in circulation, a ban on sales prevents the supply from growing.
Regardless, the real lesson here is that any gun confiscation schemes the Left may cook up would never be obeyed if attempted. If gun owners in far-left States won't even turn in a gun accessory, what could of gun control measure would owners comply with?
Probably none.
Comments
The last line:
"...what could of gun control measure would owners comply with? "
What does that mean?
substitute could with kind, i assume...
Following on the spectacular success of drug bans, I'm surprised this didn't work.
Might as well ban alcohol too. Whoops, been there, done that too.
NY state passed an "assault weapon" registration law. It got around 4.5% compliance. CT did the same. IIRC, it got 6% or 7% compliance. I sure as fuck wouldn't register mine. Now there is a new criminal class in those states that outnumbers all of their police by a big margin and is also more heavily armed. Not a good way to maintain one's authority.
Stupid, fucking, libtards will never ever understand gun owners.
Because ultimately many of them simply cannot conceive of the (very real) possibility the government might actually turn on them. Thus why the need for guns for personal protection?
If you believe in a higher human authority other than yourself, to own a gun is almost a repudiation of that higher authority. If your gonna live in your parents house, you must follow your parents orders.
No need to dig up that ugly can of worms when daddy is here to protect you.
I know this sounds childishly simplistic and no adult thinks this way. But there are many that do.
Automatic weapons have not been banned in the US as this author states.
All you need is money and a Class III license to own one.
There are plenty of gun shows across the United states where owners of automatic weapons get together to have an old fashioned gun shoot using those same automatic weapons.
I've been to plenty of gun stores where said owners proudly displayed their automatic weapons. Of course they all had Class III firearms license.
In fact you can rent military grade firearms from many shooting ranges just for the experience.
Here's a few videos of the Knob Creek Machine Gun Shoot Event in Kentucky.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9MBf_LvqUsQ
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wwW4PEeuL_Q
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7WrUEpJAFQ
That wasn't a bump stock in Vegas. That was automatic fire from 2 locations.
He was so alpha that he couldn’t tolerate any competition.
Remember the shooting in Las Vegas was a hoax/false flag. All of those mass shootings are.
i stopped reading at the first line:
it was multiple gunmen, none of whom were named paddock - he was just a patsy, and would not have been able to produce the prodigious hail of bullets by himself as the FBI claims.
"Because ultimately many of them simply cannot conceive of the (very real) possibility the government might actually turn on them. Thus why the need for guns for personal protection?"
I think almost all Americans recognize this need. Most Americans though, want to keep guns out of the hands of folks that will be irresponsible with them, and so do the majority of gun owners. It is the NRA and their hardcore supporters who lobby to limit the ability to do this. You are under attack because of this.
We don't care if we're under attack. At the end of the day, we're the ones with the guns. A war on guns will go worse than a war on drugs. Besides, I have yet to se a proposal to "keep guns out of the hands of folks that will be irresponsible with them" that will work and that won't violate simple things like due process.
But we're not really under attack because of that. We're under attack because authoritarian shitbags know that we'll put their heads on pikes if they really try to clamp down, and they're going to use whatever narrative they can.
Yes, yes.
The NRA lobbies Congress constantly to allow criminals and felons to keep and/or purchase firearms.
Where did you grow up? In Hillary's It Takes A Village To Raise A Moron?
I am more than a little "slightlyskeptical" of your reasoning re the NRA.
Without the NRA the Second Amendment would probably be history by now.
Cogent commentary.
" Might as well ban alcohol too. Whoops, been there, done that too "
And that's how we got the full auto ban.
I own one. And I don't live in a leftarded state.
They are pretty good at wasting ammunition, little else.
We preppers affectionately call them 'force multipliers.'
His name was Seth Rich.
Well they are now thanks to big Orange on track to be illegal nationwide........ Public comment period is over and I believe all they are waiting on is the final rule....
Hedgers have a very short memory
They need to put up signs. “No bump stop zone”
Substituting type for the word could, means the answer is "house by house search and seizure"...
Yer talkin to deaf ears.
How does this surrender work, exactly?
If I want into the local sheriff's office, bump-stock in hand, and said, "Hi I'm Wendell Poindexter and I'm lawfully surrendering this weapon of mass-destruction", I'd expect them to take me downstairs and beat me simply out of sheer pity.
Ya cops be like 'Nobody else turned in these things and you want to make more paperwork for us'? /slap
Obama sold guns to Mexican drug lords and gave 100 times that to Islamic cultists. And they want my guns......LOL. They be tripping.
Is Johnson and Johnson a bump stock?
I wonder who those three are.
I imagine a wife in curlers holding a rolling pin making the husband do it.
All your bump stocks are belong to us
Bump stock. Because a selective fire trigger group is so fucking hard to get. ROFL.
PS. Fuck your laws.
As I recall, Mr. Rawles hisself is of the opinion that a bump stock might, conceivably, be useful in a situation WROL only to give unwelcome visitors the brief impression that you and yours may have a select fire weapon on hand.
For serious social use... they're near useless.
ANSWER:
--> Alexa Did Not Understand...but typed it anyway...
Live free or die.
Die Free -or- Live
It wasn't one gunman in vegas, it was multiple. It was also an inside job just like everything else for the last 20 years.
Your government funded ISIS and Al Qaeda and is now trying to disarm you.
Saudi money laundering in Las Vegas. They owned the hotel. The king was staying in town just down the street when the attack happened.
Why turn them in for nothing when they can sell for a lot of money in the private markets the moment they are banned?
If they banned guns, states would have to take out bonds and probably go bankrupt to be able to just give a fraction of market values to those turning in their guns.
That's why gun control advocates want a name, make, model and serial number attached to the sale of each and every gun. That makes confiscation theft and punishment much easier and legally possible.
"Automatic weapons have been banned in America since 1934....." Not banned just harder to own legally.
"Automatic weapons have been banned in America since 1934."
Import ban in 1968 (Thanks NRA}
Registry closure 1986 (Thanks again, NRA).
Still legal to own in over 30 states..
subguns.com
gun control is unconstitutional .
Any statute written without the consent of We the People is unconstitutional, and thus not legally or lawfully binding.
Next they will ban your belt loop!
Belt Loop -
The background section of the patent mentions the various techniques and devices to ‘increase the firing rate of semi-automatic weapons’. One of these being the techniques of “Bump firing” and the use of the “Belt loop” method, whereby one merely places the weapon next to their hip and hooks one finger through both the trigger mechanism and belt loop of their clothing. The opposite hand is placed on the hand guard, when the firearm is pushed forward the trigger is a activated by the finger to discharge a round. The recoil the pushes the firearm back, resetting the trigger so that when the firearm is pushed forward once again it fires another round. The point is that one does not need a ‘Bump Stock’ to mimic the select fire function, only a belt loop.
http://noqreport.com/2017/10/05/bump-stocks-belt-loops-slippery-slopes/
Yeah, like u cannot wipe out 20 people in 60 seconds with an xd 9mm using 167 grain hollow points.
1 second per round, 4 magazines of ten, waste 5, miss 5, drop mag, repeat until 4 mags r empty.
You can actually get off at least two rounds per second with an xd.
Of course u could use a desert eagle 44 mag, or a shotgun, and blow body tissues to the ceiling.
Bump stocks r so loser for a practiced killer.
Ban axes.
You can kill a lot of people with an axe.
Swing it, baby!
--Lizzie
Gasoline works pretty well too. One passed off guy took out 87 people with just a couple gallons in the Happy Land fire.
Well I’m English and you won’t be able to have cutlery delivered to your house soon.
When the offensive weapons bill comes into force in the UK, I can still order cutlery from amazon etc, but I will have to go to a collection point where they can check my ID before I can receive my dangerous butter knife. At least my air rifle and crossbow are still legal (at the moment).
Don’t let them take your guns!
Are they going to ban you tube videos where they show how to turn a wrench into a nice blade with full tang handle? How about just your basic shim sharpened on a spinning tire on an upside down bicycle with grit from the ground? I did that as a kid. Obviously I thought I had made a cool knife but realistically it was a shim lol. I was fucking 10 years old.
Anybody who wants a bladed weapon will have one while you have to show ID for cutlery
I LIKE YOUR STYLE!
Or get extended mags and multiple guns.
