Here's What Happened When Two Democrat States Banned Bump Stocks

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/24/2018 - 19:05

Submitted by Matt P. by The Political Insider,

Most people didn't know what a "bump stock" was before the massacre in Las Vegas last year, where a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

It was revealed that the shooter had used bump stocks to make his semi-automatic weapons fire at a rate more resembling automatic fire. Automatic weapons have been banned in America since 1934, and many have called for a ban on bump stocks as a result.

There was some discussion of doing so at a federal level, but like every other potential gun control measure, it ended up going nowhere. Instead, a few States have decided to ban them on their own. New Jersey and Massachusetts are among them, banning bump stock purchases, and requiring all outstanding bump stocks to be turned in. The gun accessory isn't all too common, and there are only 8,500 bump stocks in Massachusetts, and 5,600 in New Jersey.

The problem for regulators is that there isn't a record of who owns them, so they've had to rely on citizens voluntarily turning in their bump stocks to comply with the law.

Massachusetts and New Jersey are both heavily liberal States, and yet virtually nobody turned in their bump stocks. Only three people did in Massachusetts, while a total of zero did in New Jersey.

Bump stock bans are currently awaiting governor's signatures in Hawaii and Connecticut, and Delaware and Rhode Island are set to ban them soon too. A gun control proponent may argue that despite the impossibility of confiscating all the current bump stocks in circulation, a ban on sales prevents the supply from growing.

Regardless, the real lesson here is that any gun confiscation schemes the Left may cook up would never be obeyed if attempted. If gun owners in far-left States won't even turn in a gun accessory, what could of gun control measure would owners comply with?

Probably none.

Comments

Vote up!
 25
Vote down!
 0
El Vaquero johngaltfla Thu, 05/24/2018 - 19:30 Permalink

NY state passed an "assault weapon" registration law.  It got around 4.5% compliance.  CT did the same.  IIRC, it got 6% or 7% compliance.  I sure as fuck wouldn't register mine.  Now there is a new criminal class in those states that outnumbers all of their police by a big margin and is also more heavily armed.  Not a good way to maintain one's authority.

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 0
Cognitive Dissonance LargeHardonCollider Thu, 05/24/2018 - 19:42 Permalink

Because ultimately many of them simply cannot conceive of the (very real) possibility the government might actually turn on them. Thus why the need for guns for personal protection?

If you believe in a higher human authority other than yourself, to own a gun is almost a repudiation of that higher authority. If your gonna live in your parents house, you must follow your parents orders.

No need to dig up that ugly can of worms when daddy is here to protect you.

I know this sounds childishly simplistic and no adult thinks this way. But there are many that do.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Pure Evil Cognitive Dissonance Thu, 05/24/2018 - 20:18 Permalink

Automatic weapons have not been banned in the US as this author states.

All you need is money and a Class III license to own one.

There are plenty of gun shows across the United states where owners of automatic weapons get together to have an old fashioned gun shoot using those same automatic weapons.

I've been to plenty of gun stores where said owners proudly displayed their automatic weapons. Of course they all had Class III firearms license.

In fact you can rent military grade firearms from many shooting ranges just for the experience.

Here's a few videos of the Knob Creek Machine Gun Shoot Event in Kentucky.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9MBf_LvqUsQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wwW4PEeuL_Q

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7WrUEpJAFQ

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
stacking12321 Cognitive Dissonance Thu, 05/24/2018 - 20:21 Permalink

i stopped reading at the first line:

Most people didn't know what a "bump stock" was before the massacre in Las Vegas last year, where a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest music festival.

it was multiple gunmen, none of whom were named paddock - he was just a patsy, and would not have been able to produce the prodigious hail of bullets by himself as the FBI claims.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
slightlyskeptical Cognitive Dissonance Thu, 05/24/2018 - 20:23 Permalink

"Because ultimately many of them simply cannot conceive of the (very real) possibility the government might actually turn on them. Thus why the need for guns for personal protection?"

I think almost all Americans recognize this need. Most Americans though, want to keep guns out of the hands of folks that will be irresponsible with them, and so do the majority of gun owners. It is the NRA and their hardcore supporters who lobby to limit the ability to do this. You are under attack because of this.  

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
El Vaquero slightlyskeptical Thu, 05/24/2018 - 20:33 Permalink

We don't care if we're under attack.  At the end of the day, we're the ones with the guns.  A war on guns will go worse than a war on drugs.  Besides, I have yet to se a proposal to "keep guns out of the hands of folks that will be irresponsible with them" that will work and that won't violate simple things like due process.  

 

But we're not really under attack because of that.  We're under attack because authoritarian shitbags know that we'll put their heads on pikes if they really try to clamp down, and they're going to use whatever narrative they can.

Vote up!
 31
Vote down!
 2
Ms No Thu, 05/24/2018 - 19:13 Permalink

It wasn't one gunman in vegas, it was multiple.  It was also an inside job just like everything else for the last 20 years.

Your government funded ISIS and Al Qaeda and is now trying to disarm you.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
DarthVaderMentor Thu, 05/24/2018 - 19:14 Permalink

Why turn them in for nothing when they can sell for a lot of money in the private markets the moment they are banned?

If they banned guns, states would have to take out bonds and probably go bankrupt to be able to just give a fraction of market values to those turning in their guns. 

That's why gun control advocates want a name, make, model and serial number attached to the sale of each and every gun. That makes confiscation theft and punishment much easier and legally possible.

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 0
Slomotrainwreck stopEUSSR Thu, 05/24/2018 - 19:23 Permalink

Belt Loop -

The background section of the patent mentions the various techniques and devices to ‘increase the firing rate of semi-automatic weapons’. One of these being the techniques of “Bump firing” and the use of the “Belt loop” method, whereby one merely places the weapon next to their hip and hooks one finger through both the trigger mechanism and belt loop of their clothing. The opposite hand is placed on the hand guard, when the firearm is pushed forward the trigger is a activated by the finger to discharge a round. The recoil the pushes the firearm back, resetting the trigger so that when the firearm is pushed forward once again it fires another round. The point is that one does not need a ‘Bump Stock’ to mimic the select fire function, only a belt loop.

 

http://noqreport.com/2017/10/05/bump-stocks-belt-loops-slippery-slopes/

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 0
lookslikecraptome Thu, 05/24/2018 - 19:16 Permalink

Yeah, like u cannot wipe out 20 people in 60 seconds with an xd 9mm using 167 grain hollow points.

1 second per round, 4 magazines of ten, waste 5, miss 5, drop mag, repeat until 4 mags r empty.  

You can actually get off at least two rounds per second with an xd. 

Of course u could use a desert eagle 44 mag, or a shotgun, and blow body tissues to the ceiling. 

Bump stocks r so loser for a practiced killer. 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
stopEUSSR lakecity55 Thu, 05/24/2018 - 20:21 Permalink

Well I’m English and you won’t be able to have cutlery delivered to your house soon.

When the offensive weapons bill comes into force in the UK, I can still order cutlery from amazon etc, but I will have to go to a collection point where they can check my ID before I can receive my dangerous butter knife. At least my air rifle and crossbow are still legal (at the moment).

Don’t let them take your guns!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Vilfredo Pareto stopEUSSR Thu, 05/24/2018 - 20:33 Permalink

Are they going to ban you tube videos where they show how to turn a wrench into a nice blade with full tang handle?  How about just your basic shim sharpened on a spinning tire on an upside down bicycle with grit from the ground?  I did that as a kid.   Obviously I thought I had made a cool knife but realistically it was a shim lol.   I was fucking 10 years old.

Anybody who wants a bladed weapon will have one while you have to show ID for cutlery 