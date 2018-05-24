How To Hack The Price Of A Hotel Suite

Submitted by Priceonomics
Suites are the crown jewel of the hotel experience: generally, they’re more spacious, more meticulously appointed, and well-suited to house larger groups looking to share a space.
There’s only one problem: they’re typically a lot more expensive than standard hotel rooms. But that is that always the case?
We analyzed data from Priceonomics customer Suiteness, a site that lets you book hotel suites. We looked at the price of traditional hotel suites, compared to an interesting hack called the "connecting suite" -- suite configurations where more than one bedroom is connected to the living area of a suite -- that is typically a lot cheaper. We also looked the price of these suites compared to vacation rentals in top American travel cities.
How much more affordable is a connector suite than a traditional two-bedroom suite? How do these rates compare with a two-bedroom vacation rental? How about two separate hotel rooms?
In this post, we’ll dive deep into our findings -- but here’s a quick overview:
Summary of findings
-
Booking a "hacked" suite with a connector room ($1,484), is nearly half the price of a traditional two-bedroom suite ($2,665) over two weekend nights. That’s $1,181 cheaper.
-
In New York, you can save an average of $5,409 over two weekend nights by booking a suite with a connector room instead of a two-bedroom suite.
-
Airbnb appears to be marginally cheaper than hotel rooms and suites -- though these bookings often come with extra cleaning fees and platform fees that can boost the price up a few hundred dollars over a two-day stay.
A quick note on methodology
Suiteness specializes in accommodations for groups of four or more, so we decided to compare five different two-bedroom options: a suite, a connector suite, two separate hotel rooms, an Airbnb, and a VRBO.
The suite data was sourced from Suiteness, the data for hotel rooms from Expedia, and the data from Airbnb and VRBO from those respective platforms. For each dataset, we gathered rates for high and low seasons and calculated the average between the two for a two weekend nights.
Lastly, for our analysis, we focused on the nine markets for which we had the most data on: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Diego, San Francisco, D.C., Las Vegas, Miami, and Orlando.
What’s the cheapest two-bedroom accommodation?
Let’s start with the overall averages for each of the two-bedroom accommodations we researched. Keep in mind that the prices below reflect the cost for two weekend nights, averages across high and low seasons.
Two-bedroom suites are overwhelmingly pricier than any other option, at $2,665 -- or $1,332 per weekend night across the markets we analyzed. VRBO, which primarily features full-space rentals, places second, at an average of $1,718.
At $1,312, the two-bedroom Airbnb edged out the cost of two hotel rooms by $76. But, it should be noted that the Airbnb price here reflects the average of a wide variety of neighborhoods. Most hotel suites are more centrally located, and also offer a wider range of amenities.
The connector suite, at $1,484, is 44% cheaper than the typical two-bedroom suite -- a huge value considering that the only real difference between the two is a separate private entrance for the connecting room.
Let’s take a closer look at the price differential between the two, by city.
On average, booking a connector suite instead of a standard suite will save you $1,181, but in certain markets, the difference is astronomically higher. In New York (the most expensive suite market), the average two-bed suite runs a whopping $6,995 for a weekend. Alternatively, booking a connector suite ($1,586) will save you $5,409.
In 8 of the 9 cities we analyzed, connector suites are cheaper: in San Diego, a connector suite will save you $1,562; in LA, $1,547, in Chicago, $907; in San Francisco, $611, and in Las Vegas, $501.
Only Washington, D.C. featured nominally higher-priced connector rooms ($167 more than a standard suite).
A city-by-city analysis
Breaking this data down by market, we can see that prices for certain accommodations vary widely by location.
For instance, the average two-bedroom suite across all markets runs $2,665 per weekend, but that ranges from as high as $6,996 in New York to $752 in Orlando. Las Vegas, perhaps most renowned for its suites, runs in the middle of the pack ($2,306).
Connector suites average $1,484 per weekend. And, while Miami ($1,842) and Las Vegas ($,1805) run higher here, we see much more affordable rates for New York ($1,586), Los Angeles ($1,611), and San Diego ($1,120).
San Francisco -- the most expensive rental market in the U.S. -- also tops the list for priciest standard hotel rooms, at an average of $2,135 per weekend. For nearly $600 less, you can get a connector suite.
In Las Vegas, two hotel rooms can be booked for an average of $1,760 per weekend, but a connector suite can be had for just $45 more. And in Los Angeles, two hotel rooms run just about the same cost as a connector suite.
Average two-bedroom VRBO rentals range from $3,677 in New York to $888 in Orlando, and overall, at $1,718 per weekend, are pricier than both connector suites and two hotel rooms.
Only Airbnb offers a more affordable alternative than the connector suite -- but it typically doesn’t come with the amenities of a hotel suite.
Airbnb appears to be cheaper than hotel rooms and suites -- though these bookings often come with extra cleaning fees and platform fees that can boost the price up to a few hundred dollars over a two-day stay.
Cheat sheet
Lastly, to help navigate all this data, here’s a “cheat sheet” with both high and low season averages for each accommodation type, by city.
So, what does this data ultimately tell us?
It’s easy to think of hotel suites as a ridiculously expensive, intangible booking option for vacations -- an accommodation reserved for presidents and celebrities. But suites can actually be a lot more affordable than you might think. Sometimes, they could even be the cheapest possible option for a large group.
By booking a connector suite you can save more than $1,100 over a standard suite price. And when you consider the average group size that stays in a connector suite is 5.9 people (compared to 3.5 for a traditional suite), the cost per person is even lower: $251 per person for two weekend nights, versus $761 per person, on average.
Lastly, while Airbnb does offer a slightly cheaper alternative to a connector suite, one should consider the additional amenities a suite offers. For an average of $86 more per night, a suite offers: first-class customer and concierge service, fully-stocked inventory and an on-call maintenance staff; housekeeping at no additional cost; and a huge convenience factor.
Comments
No comments on this?
Shocked!
What is this, Woman's Day magazine?
I'll take ten for my entourage...
J/k
(donchaknow how much hookers and blow have inflated in price?)
In reply to No comments on this? Shocked… by GotAFriendInBen
It's a place to sleep; $150/night tops, ..more than that and you're probably in a shitty city.
In reply to I'll take ten for my… by espirit
Guaranteed that any city that charges $2K for a night in a suite is full of muggers.
If I can't park my 60s vintage airstream in a KOA for less than $40 a night I just mosey on to a better town.
In reply to . by FireBrander
1k a night? Pitching a tent. Screw that.
Anything over 100 and I will not stay there unless it is a vacation. Anything over 200 and it is not happening no matter what. I will stay in the woods dining on the animals I find.
In reply to Guaranteed that any city… by Stuck on Zero
Agreed, hotel suites (other than upgrades; I had a Hyatt Diamond card for many years which gave an automatic upgrade to a full size suite) are a rip-off. Even when I was travelling extensively internationally on business and the Company would pay for a suite, I never booked one unless I had a sensitive business meeting or was interviewing people. Most people who stay in suites either don't have to worry about cost or do so because someone else is paying and they can!! Either way, it's a huge waste of money and largely narcissistic.
In reply to Guaranteed that any city… by Stuck on Zero
In case you had not noticed, the US if full of narcissistic people, these days. It's epidemic.
In reply to Agreed, hotel suites (other… by philipat
It's a whole other universe. $5,000 holiday rental income would take me two months to earn, and I don't live in the middle of some shitty city - I live in paradise. People's ability to throw money at all the wrong things has always baffled me.
Or does this just confirm that the value of fiat is plummeting?
In reply to No comments on this? Shocked… by GotAFriendInBen
Women Day Magazine comment... best.
In reply to No comments on this? Shocked… by GotAFriendInBen
Paid advertising
In reply to No comments on this? Shocked… by GotAFriendInBen
I refuse to pay more than $100 a night. No fucking way would I pay that much for a fucking hotel room. Maybe if it was on the Moon or Mars. On Earth? No fucking way.
$49 and we'll leave the light on.
Here's how to hack hotel prices in Manhattan- stay at the Hilton in Newark, NJ. It's physically connected to the train station that takes you to Penn Station in Manhattan in about 20 minutes. Those 20 minutes will save you 80-90%.
Free shuttle from Newark airport to the Hilton, and you never actually have to step foot outside the Hilton/train station before arriving in Manhattan. So you'll never even have to experience the shithole known as Newark.
Best yet, the train station has a food court, so no paying Hilton prices for food. If you can tolerate a 20 minute train ride, it's win/win/win.
I don't plan on staying in NYC, again, ever. But I like the way you think!
In reply to Here's how to hack hotel… by Atam Gits