Authored by Kevin Muir via The Macro Tourist blog,
It’s now cool to be bearish bonds.
A couple of years ago you were labeled a pariah for even suggesting inflation might pick up. The few of us that argued locking in 10-year money at 1.4% wasn’t a good risk reward supposedly didn’t understand the overwhelming three Ds - debt, demographics and deflation. Yeah, ok…
However, given the recent bond bear market, nowadays the tide has turned to the point where anyone suggesting we might see a bounce in bonds is equally chastised for not fully grasping the atrocious fundamentals surrounding the US debt market.
Here is a great chart I lifted from a Bloomberg article titled “Corporate Bonds Sink Fast in One of Worst Tumbles Since 2000 by Cecile Gutscher that shows the rolling 100-day return of the JPMorgan bond index.
Funny how prices make opinions and not the other way round.
Secular bond bear market
I know all the “gurus” love drawing trend lines and proclaiming that if such-and-such level is broken we will have definitely entered a secular bond bear market. Call me old-fashioned, but I think when a major asset class experiences the worst performance in years, it’s not time to hop aboard the bandwagon by grabbing a stack of pink tickets.
Two bond camps
It seems the bond market can now be broken up into two camps. The first is the “we will never abandon our secular deflation call” bulls. This group is a little beaten up, but a core contingent refuses to believe the secular downtrend in interest rates is over. Chances are that you can most likely name the more celebrated members of this club. Some of these disciples claim that long-term interest rates in the United States will eventually go negative - just like Japan and Europe - before the bull move in fixed-income is complete.
The other group is the newly minted bond bears who are feeling pretty smug about themselves right now. After all, every recent rally has been a chance to write more sell tickets. There can be no denying that the technicals are terrible. Bonds are trading like death.
But it seems to me that this group is convinced we have entered a secular bond bear market that will overwhelm any potential counter-trend cyclical bullish move.
Just because you are a secular bear doesn’t mean bonds go straight down
It’s no surprise I believe bonds have entered a secular bear market. I have long been Alaskan-Peninsula-brown-bearish on bonds, so I am not about to abandon that position easily. Yet it surprises me how few are calling for a cyclical bond rally.
Market pundits either think the almost four-decade-long bull market will soon reassert itself, or they believe bond yields are headed another 100 or 200 basis points higher as the bond bear market picks up steam to the downside. There doesn’t appear to be any nuance to either argument.
Here’s something to think about - what if the next move in bond prices is higher, but it is only a cyclical bull move in a new secular bond bear market? The loneliest idea out there is the belief that US bonds are due for a rally, but this rally (which will last for a quarter or two) will be a great opportunity to get short the bond market.
Let’s not forget that there will be tons of cyclical moves within the bigger secular bond bear market. I might be getting too cute, and it would be just like me to miss a big move lower in bonds trying to play for a counter-trend rally, yet I can’t help but feel the time to have been aggressive with sell tickets was when no one believed rates could go higher, not today when the sole voices calling for lower yields are the perma-bulls.
Comments
I need whatever that guy's doing...
Exercise!
Help yourself. It's (still) free.
In reply to I need what that guys doing… by Yellow_Snow
The correct answer is: doing millennial ass
Twitch and YouTube streamer FrivolousFox nude photos and video leaked
https://celebrity-leaks.net/australian-youtuber-frivolous-fox-nude-vide…
In reply to Exercise! Help yourself. It… by Cognitive Dissonance
PEDs. Ask your doctor about them.
Side effects may include the Hollywood disease of thinking that your opinion is worth more than someone who isn't famous.
In reply to I need what that guys doing… by Yellow_Snow
Yeah, when you realize there's only so many roles for chubby stoner dudes, you gotta do something.
Another side effect appears to be realizing there are hotter actresses than your spouse in the universe (Marvel cinematic and others).
In reply to PEDs. Ask your doctor about… by RealityCheque
In Hollywood most are homosexual.
Heterosexual coupling is an illusion for the proles. Just like their movie roles.
Creating Envy. They have beautiful lives and your life sucks.
The serial monogamy with a string of divorces. Changing spouses like clothes. Made divorce acceptable.
Like a chubby woman compared to a overly muscled body builder or a surgically enhanced specimen.
Neither is a choice.
"None of the Above" should be an option. They won't allow it.
Bush or Clinton. Pick one.
In reply to Yeah, when you realize there… by Joe Davola
Even with hormone replacement therapy you still have to eat super clean and workout with discipline to produce the desired effects. In fact even more so because it will also amplify a poor diet or lack of exercise.
Growth hormone. Now thats the short cut to fat loss. Stallone is rumored to have always taken hgh versus Arnold. See pic
https://juicedmuscle.com/jmblog/sites/default/files/images/oldies2.jpg
In reply to PEDs. Ask your doctor about… by RealityCheque
Agreed. Seems such a waste of a good physique though.
They should at least use it to cheat at something worthwhile, like sports.
In reply to Even with hormone… by overbet
Here's what I see...that stock market is gasping for air, with one foot in the grave and the other on a banana peel. Its done what it could to the upside, and now with the Fed draining massive amounts of liquidity and raising rates, there just isn't enough cheap enough fuel to push the market any higher. The path of least resistance will be down, but regrettably because the longs won't liquidate till they see the reds of the coming recession's eyes, when stocks start liquidating its going to drop like a prom dress. Meaning its not going to be very orderly and lots of capital will start running in panic for the exits all at once.
Where or where will this capital go ? There's only one market big enough to absorb it all, and that's the safe haven of sovereign debt. Government bond markets will have a last hurrah, and because of how fast and large the exodus from stocks will be, its going to drive bond prices really high and really fast. The ultimate blow off top !
You probably will see new low yields for the long end, lower than in 2016. But after that, the party of the bears will begin, leading to perhaps the most vicious bear market in debt securities ever seen. Because at some point stocks will be attractive again, and also at some point, the world is going to run out of capital relative to the amount of new and existing debt that all these profligate governments have stacked.
I don't remember a more exciting time to be in the bond market, maybe 1979. Because there are two earth shaking moves ahead, the kind of situations that can allow a nimble and patient bond trader to make enough good trades so as to retire when its all over.
In reply to I need what that guys doing… by Yellow_Snow
Pics are a draw card to ZH for the fags.
That guy isn't good looking. He is too big. When women see that they just think about a narcissist who oils himself before jacking off infront of full length mirror. Just so you know...
I jack off with a blindfold. That makes me popular with the ladies.
In reply to That guy isn't good looking… by Ms No
Agreed. But in his case, he's Chris Pratt and he got paid a lot of money to make some superhero movies. I'd get in that kind of shape too if they were paying me millions of dollars.
In reply to That guy isn't good looking… by Ms No
I used to train those guys and that's EXACTLY what it's about.
Indeed, it's still hard work and discipline. But when you're still in your 20's, early 30's, and even late 30's all the way thru 50's if you trained most of your life, it's unbelievable what you can do in as little as 6 weeks time (especially when MILLIONS are dangled at the end of the stick like a carrot). Sounds silly, but on a different level, it's no different than the fatty who has to fit into a wedding dress come summertime.
It's more painful to your body (late 30's & on)... Wear and tear plays a part and it's ALL ABOUT RECOVERY TIME... The serious ones (at that age), may have acquired the discipline.
When you're in you're 20's, it's almost a joke. You can burn the candle at both ends, still make your goals, and be pain free.
Altogether, it's not that different from athletes. The ones who play into their late 30's & beyond were the ones who took care of themselves along the way. The others break down.
In reply to Agreed. But in his case, he… by 2skoops
Shirtless Durden is the high watermark of man. Half this dudes size...
In reply to I used to train those guys… by TheWholeYearInn
As Achilles (in Troy), was better
https://media.giphy.com/media/7CTyLQe8lZnjy/giphy.gif
In reply to Shirtless Durden is the high… by Ms No
That was actually a good movie. Western propaganda historians refuted Troy's existence going way back. They told us it was all myth. Then they found it. Now we are finding that there are major problems with our dating methods and different conditions can throw them off. Go figure...
I bet Atlantis was just one name for a precursor civilization that was mostly wiped out at the end of the ice age when 400 feet of coastal land was submerged super quick globally. Everything is a lie.
In reply to As Achilles (in Troy), was… by TheWholeYearInn
The Atlanteans belonged to the 4th root race. We're in the 5th root race now (actually the 6th sub-root of the 5th root race, as indeed they overlap)
http://www.freeinvestigators.com/images/Root_Races.jpeg
http://api.ning.com/files/Dcy3Ig*bOfgFIk0gi*BWvtkysSnIU4bZkdbNQz-8181dF…
The geography of the landmass Earth has morphed as these ages have passed (which is why much is lost and forgotten)
https://i1.wp.com/bigpicturequestions.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/87…
In reply to That was actually a good… by Ms No
If someone wanted to pay me $20 million to make a movie but I had to be in the best shape of my life with 6-pack abs etc., guess what? I'd hire a doctor who specialized in fitness, a personal trainer, and coach, and would get there as fast as I could.
Chris Pratt is no different. The fact that he's paid to look good means he needs to look good, period. When he doesn't look good any more, he won't be getting the high paying gigs, simple as that.
In reply to Agreed. But in his case, he… by 2skoops
That's pretty much it. [But it's actually a little MORE]
You basically get one shot at this. If it's a flop, it's over. If it's a success, it can become a franchise. & then the next phase is that the franchise only extends with the avoidance of flops.
No different than anything else really. Starbucks, Facebook, Subway, the Royal Family (these people aren't selling shower curtain rings, they're selling IMAGE, & sadly, the fact that the majority get sucked in, makes it all profitable). Even banks and everybody else are doing the same thing:
- Here's your 'cute little house'
- Go to Home Depot or Loews to get all those pretty flowers and that backyard BBQ
- All those 'IMPROVEMENT' projects. Can't be that hard because in the commercial they go from crackhouse to Good Housekeeping in 30 seconds flat.
"It's SHOWTIME FOLKS"!
In reply to If someone wanted to pay me … by Nunyadambizness
From my experience the snail trails and whip lashed necks suggest different.
In reply to That guy isn't good looking… by Ms No
They were looking at guys that were on less steroids and leaner than him. You are likely unable to differentiate between the subtle differences in man physique. Although narcissistic types always go for the more outregeous, like their male cocksman narcissistic counterparts.
At least he has some hair, a nice amount really. He isn't disgusting, just not a ten.
In reply to From my experience the snail… by overbet
Ya he desperately needs to cut. Diet is the key.
Some of us like extremes.
In reply to They were looking at guys… by Ms No
Bonds. Bearish Bonds.
Shaken, not stirred.
how did it work out for all those Venezuela stock market bears? remember when their stock market crashed and they lost everything? /sarc
i actually agree that this very well could happen. his causation is all fucked up but i could see the usa 10Y going 3%, then 2%, then 4%, then 1%. The larger bull isn't dead but a strong brief bear within it is very possible.
Here is what's next
https://wolfstreet.com/2018/05/23/what-will-surging-mortgage-rates-do-t…
"The loneliest idea out there is the belief that US bonds are due for a rally, but this rally (which will last for a quarter or two) will be a great opportunity to get short the bond market."
US / Global risk markets plummet. US $ and Treasuries rally on a flight to quality, until....Fed / CBs come back in and do they only thing they know hot do now....monetize the FUCK outa everything. Crushing Treasuries and US$.
This is the only trade that makes sense to me. Something big will have to occur to derail the deflationary downtrend in rates. Either the DEBT vanishes, or else something else happens to make the DEBT redundant....like paying investors in worthless US$.
Spot on.
---- Michel de Nostradame
Finally they are waking up to reality.