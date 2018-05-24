It's Probably Time For Deutsche Bank's Counterparties To Start Getting Nervous Again

Having collapsed this morning following a profit warning (and mass layoffs) this morning, we suspect the following chart will start to send Deutsche Bank counterparties scrambling for protection...

With a market cap of just over $21 billion now, Deutsche Bank - the once most systemically-dangerous bank in the world, and German darling - is now smaller than... $25 billion Twitter.

The last time Deutsche Bank was heading towards the same market cap as Twitter, Germany was contemplating a bailout and counterparty risks soared...

And hedge fund clients fled.