It's Probably Time For Deutsche Bank's Counterparties To Start Getting Nervous Again

Having collapsed this morning following a profit warning (and mass layoffs) this morning, we suspect the following chart will start to send Deutsche Bank counterparties scrambling for protection...
With a market cap of just over $21 billion now, Deutsche Bank - the once most systemically-dangerous bank in the world, and German darling - is now smaller than... $25 billion Twitter.
The last time Deutsche Bank was heading towards the same market cap as Twitter, Germany was contemplating a bailout and counterparty risks soared...
Deutsche Bank
Bitcoin
Tesla
All are toxic mal investments that are propped up due to easy money from the Fed and central banks. These toxic mal investments wouldn't survive in a normal free market. A lot of people are going to get wiped out when reality hits!
Hey lester1, you're scaring folks. Do those posts after 9PM.
You can call BTC a mal investment but it certainly isnt propped up by Fed/CB money.
Where the hell does wall street investors get its money to buy Bitcoin and speculate on the futures markets??
The Fed !!!
not everybody get their money from the Fed, some of us actually work 4 it.
This could be THE snowflake
This is just Goldman shaking out a few competitors like they did in 2008
A snowflake that triggers something as opposed to being triggered? I'll believe it when I see it.
The Plunge Protection Team is standing by, ready, able and determined to profit.
Ahh..the old Goldman/AIG Fuckaroney again
How does one begin to price Deutsche Bank's assets? They're some kind of weird financial sausage made of offal from all over the Eurozone. Most of their holdings are completely illiquid because no one knows what to make of them. Maybe they're worth bazillions, maybe they're worth nothing, maybe they're huge liabilities. Draghi will do whatever it takes to avoid having to find out. He has to.
Totally right...give it another week but if the declines continue, then Draghi and or Germany will have to step in and save this as the Fed did here. Nice thing is we don't have to have a 40% decline in the markets before this action happens...there will be emergency meetings this weekend on this and will be fixed by next Friday.
In reply to How does one begin to price… by itstippy
Here is a guideline I usually go on for anything that is 'hard to price and ill liquid'.
If you can't price it, usually because there is no market for whatever it is, then it is probably not worth anywhere near what you paid for it, especially if you are all messed up like DB and if sold, would be selling it in an emergency to raise cash.
I bet with their trading book there are all kinds of losses not realized yet; that they are just rolling it all over and hoping somehow to work it out in the future.
In reply to How does one begin to price… by itstippy
They are the full faith and credit of the imaginary EU.
Reality always having a reckoning with creditors..
the real scam is that pretending so far was a pump
get ready for the dump
In reply to How does one begin to price… by itstippy
DB is going down for the final count.
Selling Financial Insurance to the Whole World when you are Broke.. Priceless.
https://goldswitzerland.com/will-poverty-disease-and-war-lead-to-3-bill…
DB's derivatives and sub-prime-related instruments are finally bubbling over. Bring the popcorn and settle in for a good show.
https://www.db.com/ir/en/shareholder-structure.htm