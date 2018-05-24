Mattis Tells Air Force Graduates To "Prepare For War"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/24/2018 - 14:42

It was supposed to be a joyous occasion, marking the commencement of a new and better phase in the life of nearly 1000 graduates. Instead, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told the 984 new lieutenants who are graduating from the U.S. Air Force Academy to prepare for the worst: war.

On Wednesday night, Mattis spoke at the graduation ceremony on the campus outside Colorado Springs and told the 2018 graduates they must be ready to fight and win. The Pentagon chief also told the 60th class to graduate from the academy that they must maintain U.S. military superiority in the air, and urged them to make the Air Force better.

As the ceremony ended, the newly commissioned officers threw their white hats into the sky as the Air Force Thunderbirds roared overhead, a longstanding tradition. Of the nearly 1000 graduates, more than 400 are headed to pilot training, and 69 will be trained to operate drones.

(full Mattis ceremony speech here)

To be sure, this is not the first time time Mattis who urged those around him to prepare for war.

And while not as intense, the warning is similar to that issued by a US Marine Corps general who last December, warned troops station in Norway to be prepared for a coming war.  As we reported at the time, on a brief visit to the 300-member unit ahead of Christmas, the commandant and the sergeant major of the Marine Corps both described the strategic role the small unit fills -- and the fact that a peacetime mission can be preface to combat if circumstances change.

he small unit fills -- and the fact that a peacetime mission can be preface to combat if circumstances change.

“I hope I’m wrong, but there’s a war coming,” Gen. Robert Neller told them.

“You’re in a fight here, an informational fight, a political fight, by your presence.”

Neller pointed to the near future possibility of Russia and the Pacific theater being the next major areas of conflict. Sgt. Maj. Ronald Green sounded a similar tone.

"Just remember why you're here," Green said. "They're watching. Just like you watch them, they watch you. We've got 300 Marines up here; we could go from 300 to 3,000 overnight. We could raise the bar."

The warnings came a day before Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told troops at Fort Bragg, N.C., that "storm clouds are gathering" over the Korean Peninsula.

Tags
War Conflict
Marine Port Services - NEC

Comments

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 7
Klassenfeind BaBaBouy Thu, 05/24/2018 - 15:14 Permalink

https://kingworldnews.com/legend-says-gold-market-set-to-hit-new-all-ti…

Quick Trumptards, HURRY! Buy some gold, because some charlatan on the internet is saying that it's gonna go over $2000 SOON!!! And also buy some ShitCoins, they will be worth $100.000 SOON according to another charlatan!! /sarc

FOMO and BTFD is for all those losers in the stock market (which incidentally went from ±6000 in 2009 to ±24000 today, doh!), but if you continue to catch the falling knife in the gold & silver market then you will be part of the "smart money." Hahahaha!

Remember it's the same for Donnie Trump and his Neo-con/Deep State/Goldman Sachs cabinet: THIS TIME IT'S DIFFERENT! People who are critical of Trump's narcissistic bullshit are just "Jews" and "Hillary supporters." All that while The Donald is Netanyahu's BFF, licking the ass of the Saudi camel-fuckers, and Trump is the same (or bigger?) warmonger and fan of torture as Killary.

But never mind any of those things I said, that's all "Jewish propaganda!"

Look at the REAL facts; Mattis, Bolton, Haspel, Mnuchin are all related to Mother Teresa and are feverishly helping Trump drain that swamp! Furthermore, Trump has always said he is against torture, against a bigger military, and for an amnesty of Edward Snowden!

"Change you can believe in: MAGA!!"

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
Chupacabra-322 tmosley Thu, 05/24/2018 - 15:10 Permalink

“Prepare for War.”

Hey, no problem. But you pick up a Rifle first Fuck’n old man & go fight first. 

Fucking tired of Fuck’n old men / women & Fuck’n bald headed mother fuckers telling what we should or shouldn’t be doing.

 

Know what you bunch of sick, twisted Fucks?

You’re fucking days are numbered.  And, when that preverbal day comes. I’ll definitely have absolutely NO FUCKING problem what so fucking ever hunting you down the fucking, gutless Cowards you and your Minions are.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Wild Bill Steamcock y3maxx Thu, 05/24/2018 - 15:11 Permalink

That's what I was thinking. Telling a branch of the armed services to "prepare for war" is a bit of a NO SHIT, YA DON'T SAY moment. It's their goddamned raison d'être!! WTF do people think the Air Force does, connection flights for Delta and American Airlines?

 

I'm as anti-war as anyone, but Prepare for war != Going to war