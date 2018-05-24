"My Days As A Dollar Bull Are Over..."

Having been a dollar bull for several months, Bloomberg's Mark Cudmore now thinks it's about time for the long-term dollar downtrend to resume. All the key drivers of strength have run their course and it's more likely that the marginal developments from here will weigh on the dollar...
After rising more than 4% in the last five weeks, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has bounced far enough.
The climb has been entirely justified by fundamentals but now the key drivers are beginning to turn the other way.
U.S. two-year yields last week hit an almost-decade high, but Wednesday’s FOMC minutes confirmed there’s a very high bar for accelerated rate hikes. With two-year yields trading more than 80 basis points above the Fed Funds effective rate, there’s no upside left in the short-term.
It’s not just front-end yields where dollar support is being eroded. All the way out the curve, yields are falling. Treasuries had been attracting increased FX-unhedged purchases from Asia, but those inflows will now dissipate again.This is happening as yields elsewhere have been rocketing -- even if for the wrong reasons. Unless you believe the global economy has deteriorated radically, then emerging market bonds and European bonds look a lot more attractive than they did one month ago.
Trade tensions have supported dollar strength, but that theme has played out in full. Trump’s recent back-and-forth on the China agreement has undermined the U.S. negotiating position. That makes the marginal development from here more likely to be dollar negative.
The Libor-OIS spread was never a sign of bank funding stress, but it was making it more expensive for many international banks to be caught unintentionally short of dollars. The spread peaked out at 60 basis points almost seven weeks ago and has retraced substantially since then.
Now that Italy and Turkey have put fiscal sustainability back on the radar, the long-term gradual unwinding of structural dollar exposure will likely resume because of the U.S.’s twin deficits.
Like any change in an established trend, dollar weakness may initially be accompanied by risk-aversion but it will ultimately be seen as a positive for global risk markets.
Comments
QT is the equivalent to 4 fractional interestrate hikes and liquidity destruction. As inflation really picks up, QE will not be a viable option. The equity markets could be sacrificed.
Damn for a second there I thought it was a Gartman call
In reply to QT is the equivalent to 4… by davatankool
Could it mean. Gold $1371 ????????
Gold always rises as rates rise.
In reply to Could it mean. Gold $1371 ??… by Seasmoke
hold on, don't short it yet, maybe we'll win the lottery or find some money between couch cushions to pay for those bonds... full faith and credit!!!! lulz
I am amazed at the dollars resilience, quite frankly.
backed by threat of mushroom clouds
In reply to I am amazed at the dollars… by Quantify
I think you mean you're amazed at the power of the market manipulators, as am I.
In reply to I am amazed at the dollars… by Quantify
Our Oil isn't Expensive ,your Dollar is Worthless.
Agree, but not for all the same reasons. Gold and Silver look poised to move higher, also large[unhedged] euro inflows to us equity markets will get unwound.
Additionally the huge run-up in European equity markets is backed by large [hedged] $usd inflows that are going to be reduced.
"The climb has been entirely justified by fundamentals"
Oh yea, all those fun-da-mentals really do apply. The buck never stops here.
If the Fed raises rates to 2.5% the Loonie & Peso will become worth less than paper Moosehead and Corona labels.
The CDN and Peso rates will rise in tandem with US, just as they followed rates south..
In reply to If the Fed raises rates to 2… by moonmac
"Now that Italy and Turkey have put fiscal sustainability back on the radar, the long-term gradual unwinding of structural dollar exposure will likely resume because of the U.S.’s twin deficits."
Everyone is in a fiscally unsustainable position and nearly everyone is short the US dollar. An unwind is extremely positive for dollar exchange rates versus other fiat currencies.
This market is rigged.
Stronger dollar doesnt mean stronger economy, it means risk off
similarly to gold, higher gold prices not mean higher inflation risk, it means risk off.
Not until AFTER a debt collapse. Trillions in dollar denominated debt represent a massive demand for dollars.
Check out gold rocketing today after shepwave's bullish call.
that's some real shitty analysis right there.
let's summarize:
1) china fixed
2) italy fixed
3) turkey fixed
if i take this piece seriously i should run out and buy piigs bonds. methinks cudmore was "accidently" (lolz) short usd and currently has his tit in a wringer.
If you think the Dollar will crash and the Euro and the EU will survive for long after that you are insane.
+1 you will notice that usd bears only ever make the bear case for usd, never the bull case for euro or yen or whatever. if i want to just bet against the usd i'm not going to do it by betting on someone else's shitty fiat. hell i'd rather bet on dung beetle races than do that.
In reply to If you think the Dollar will… by dark fiber
Rendova, rendova, this is mother goose. We have heavy enemy forces moving through the straits.
Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye.
Go back and look at the value of the dollar since 1913. This is all noise.