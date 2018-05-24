North Korea Comes Crawling Back: Stresses "Desperate Need" For Summit "Whenever, However"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/24/2018 - 18:55

It appears that Trump "jilted North Korean lover" approach may have been just what the doctor ordered.

Literally minutes after we said that most experts expected a violent, angry outburst from North Korea's president in response to Trump's unexpected cancellation of the Singapore June 12 summit, such as this comment from Senator Jack Reed...

... a shocked North Korea is virtually begging for a meeting.

In a statement issued by state-run Korean Central News Agency, citing Vice Foreign Minister Kim Kye Gwan, North Korea announced it was willing to sit with the U.S. "whenever, however" through any method to try to resolve the outstanding issues.

Gwan said that whereas President Trump’s announcement to one-sidedly cancel the planned summit is unexpected and very regrettable, "North Korea's goal and will to do everything for peace and stability of the Korean peninsula and mankind remains unchanged, and we are always willing to give time and opportunity to the US side with a big and open mind,” according to the statement. He added that "We express our intent that there is a willingness to sit at any time, in any way to resolve issues" and noted that President Trump's decision to cancel the summit is "not what the world wants" and the summit is necessary to resolve the current hostile bilateral relationship.

Furthermore, North Korea appears to be backtracking on the recent diplomatic escalation and has effectively apologized, stating that "its previous remarks regarding the U.S.-North Korea summit had been in protest against strong US remarks towards North."

While we await the full KCNA statement, here are the key bullet points courtesy of Reuters and Bloomberg:

  • NORTH KOREA SAYS TRUMP'S SUMMIT CANCELLATION IS UNEXPECTED
  • NORTH KOREA SAYS IT'S WILLING TO MEET WITH U.S. AT ANY TIME
  • NORTH KOREA SAYS IT IS STILL WILLING TO RESOLVE ISSUES WITH UNITED STATES WHENEVER, HOWEVER
  • NORTH KOREA SAYS U.S.-N.KOREA SUMMIT IS NECESSARY TO RESOLVE CURRENT HOSTILE BILATERAL RELATIONSHIP
  • NORTH KOREA SAYS IT HAD WISHED `TRUMP MODEL' COULD RESOLVE ISSUES
  • NORTH KOREA SAYS IT HAD HOPED FOR ISSUES REGARDING N.KOREA TO BE RESOLVED "TRUMP-STYLE"
  • NORTH KOREA SAYS NO CHANGE IN N. KOREA'S WILL TO DO BEST FOR PEACE
  • NORTH KOREA SAYS ITS PREVIOUS REMARKS REGARDING U.S.-N.KOREA SUMMIT HAD BEEN IN PROTEST AGAINST STRONG U.S. REMARKS TOWARDS NORTH
  • N.KOREA HAS WILLINGNESS TO GIVE CHANCE, TIME TO U.S.
  • NORTH KOREA HAS WILLINGNESS TO GIVE CHANCE, TIME TO U.S.

And the punchline:

  • NORTH KOREA SAYS CURRENT SITUATION REFLECTS DESPARATE NEED FOR SUMMIT

Or, to summarize North Korea's response to Trump's "dear John" letter:

And now the ball is in Trump's court.

hotrod Thu, 05/24/2018 - 19:00 Permalink

Trump Nobel Peace Prize and 2020, he is the man,  Well played Kim. The billions will come even though you and NK were never a threat to world peace but great for politics

wolf pup Thu, 05/24/2018 - 19:06 Permalink

Ploys. All ploys by power hungry regimes influencing what they can toward their ends. 

I’m not sure, but assume Brennan’s CIA was all over DPRK and are still causing as much havoc as they can. China? Please. China is immovable. China does as it wishes, especially in its own backyard.  

What happens next is anyone’s guess. 

Heres hoping the president doesn’t emit more gloating, showing his obtuse side to the world. 

Right now it’s as in the Twin Towers; part 2 of Fellowship of the Rings. The head Orc:

”It looks like meat’s back on the menu, boys”. (Poorly restated here).

and here’s hoping that somehow real stability can be a thing for NKoreans. 