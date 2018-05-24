North Korea Dismantles Nuke Test Site Amid "Eruptions Of Earth And Rock", There's Just One Thing...

Having reportedly seen 200 North Koreans die following the collapse of a tunnel at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site earlier in the year, Kim Jong-Un has officially (and intentionally) imploded the mountain-side facility overnight.
As a reminder, North Korea saw the mountain as an ideal location for underground nuclear experiments because of its elevation – it stood more than 2,100 meters (6,888 feet) above sea level – and its terrain of thick, gentle slopes that seemed capable of resisting structural damage.
While the mountain’s surface had shown no visible damage after four underground nuclear tests before 2017, the 100-kilotonne bomb that went off on September 3 vaporised surrounding rocks with unprecedented heat and opened a space that was up to 200 metres (656 feet) in diameter, according to a statement posted on the Wen team’s website on Monday.
And as shock waves tore through and loosened more rocks, a large section of the mountain’s ridge, less than half a kilometre (0.3 mile) from the peak, slipped down into the empty pocket created by the blast, leaving a scar visible in satellite images.
Three small earthquakes that hit nearby regions in the wake of the collapse added credence to his conclusion, suggesting the test site had lost its geological stability.
Kim then - coincidentally - shifted to his current position of agreeing to dismantle the highly unstable site and began to break down the the facility's infrastructure.
Significant changes took place at the North and South Portals between April 20 and May 7 consistent with site closing.
Before...
After...
And now, having apparently completed its tear-down phase, RT reports that North Korea officially demolished the test-site overnight, inviting a number of reporters to witness the event.
According to RT's Igor Zhdanov, the journalists were shown three of four tunnels used for nuclear tests at the site. One of them, the northern tunnel, had been used extensively for recent nuclear testing, he said.
The North Koreans explained that the two other tunnels were new and would have likely been used for tests in the near future. Demolishing the tunnels, Zhdanov said, “was a real way of showing how they are ready to make real concessions.”
He said the explosions used to destroy the tunnels were “impressive,” describing them as “small eruptions of earth and rock.” All infrastructure at the site – including barracks and security checkpoints – were destroyed by the blasts, Zhdanov reports.
However, he noted that the buildings had been emptied before being demolished. “We were told that they got rid of the equipment earlier. But of course we have no way of verifying that.”
North Korea's nuclear weapons institute said on Thursday that Pyongyang was committed to helping build a nuclear-free world.
However, there's just one thing that few are talking about. As The Telegraph reports, "North Korea has designated remote Chagang Province as a Special Songun [military-first] Revolutionary Zone, fueling suspicions that the region is being turned into a mountain redoubt for the regime’s atomic weapons and missile programs despite Pyongyang’s promises to scrap its nuclear arsenal." More:
Officials of the Ministry of State Security were informed of the new designation in April, the Seoul-based Daily NK news outlet reported, quoting a high-ranking source in Pyongyang.
The region will become “a strategic foothold for the military in the face of modern warfare”, the source said, adding that the ministry had decreed “the project must go forward without any issues because Kim Jong-un was doing it out of respect for his father’s and grandfather’s legacies”.
Covering more than 6,400 square miles on North Korea’s border with China, fully 98 percent of Chagang is mountainous, meaning it is relatively sparsely populated and has plenty of opportunities for underground excavations to conceal stockpiles of weapons and facilities to conduct further research.
One could be forgiven for thinking the implosion in Punggye-ri is nothing but a distraction, since as far back as 2013, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service warned in a report that Kim Jong-un had ordered that the domestic munitions industry be moved underground to protect it from observation and attack.
“Most of the facilities are located in Chagang Province and other remote inland areas and are partially or wholly underground to minimise damage in war”, the report said, identifying factories No. 65 and No. 81 in the city of Junchon, Chagang Province.
Intelligence reports stated that “Emergency shelters are under construction near factories and plants and mobilisation plans for persons and materials have already been completed to assure continued production even through the fires of war”.
Furthermore, steps beyond dismantling Punggye-ri will be needed to demonstrate a bona fide commitment to denuclearize, said David Albright, founder of the Institute for Science and International Security in Washington.
“Closing the Punggye-ri underground test site, while welcome, is not sufficient,” Mr. Albright said.
Comments
North Korea refers to the Punggye-ri nuclear testing facility as “the Northern Site”.
Now, with the Northern Site blown to smithereens, I wonder how long it will take to cut the ribbon at the Southern Site. ;-)
Looney
Trump the dumb-ass, trying to reverse his geopolitical blunder now that he finally understands why the US has been happy to keep the Korean peninsula destabilized for so many years.
With peace on the peninsula there will be no reason for US military presence there. China wants the US off the mainland so they can extend their sphere of influence across Korea and toward Japan.
Peace is exactly what China wants.
In reply to North Korea refers to the… by Looney
Then might I suggest you go live there in this peaceful Utopia of Communist China.
In reply to Trump the dumb-ass, trying… by Fukushima Sam
Be careful. The Russkies on here love Fat Boy. Anybody who hates the U.S. is a hero/savior/savant on this website.
In reply to Then might I suggest you go… by Bill of Rights
Ill say whatever the fuck I please, those who don't like it can blow me..
In reply to Be careful. The Russkies on… by richsob
LMAO
In reply to Ill say whatever the fuck I… by Bill of Rights
The overlay and switch site for Nid game, BTDT before as well. Gotta hide how much power the guy has over you eh?
In reply to LMAO by richsob
The failure of the US Empire WILL be do to it's hedgeomeny & budget overreach.
In reply to LMAO by richsob
guess s korea needs to figure out how to get china into their country
a unified korea was great plan for china - now ding dong stopped it(kim)
gotta love President(YOURS TO) Trump and his big mouth - makes things happen without even lifting his typing fingers
In reply to LMAO by richsob
Kim, you’re doing the right thing, as always.
Never trust or let the Great Satan come near you.
In reply to Trump the dumb-ass, trying… by Fukushima Sam
Yeah, as opposed to all the other smart Presidents like Obozo, Bush & Clinton who sent money to these lying pricks. It's still early days asshole, and that "dumb ass" has already done more to solve the problem than the other 3 combined. If you understood any Chinese history you'd know that China has always viewed Korea as a risk because it has been the corridor for invasion of the country. Un is only a useful tool but beyond that, he has little value to the Middle Kingdom.
In reply to Trump the dumb-ass, trying… by Fukushima Sam
Every so often its good to step back and look at things afresh.
This issue hasn't been about NK even before the civil war ended, its about China.
Does Korea fear China's power? Would China allow a unified Korea to stand against it?
Even if Korea and Japan stood against China would they have any counterbalance without the US or Russia?
Peace here is more China's to control, 60,000 US troops in Japan and Korea won't change that much.
In reply to Trump the dumb-ass, trying… by Fukushima Sam
Does that make Seoul the southern test site?
In reply to North Korea refers to the… by Looney
The Older you are the More Times you have Seen North Korea Cheat and back off of some Promise after getting what they Want.
Honest research shows exactly the opposite, its the US that reneged on every deal first.
In reply to The Older you are the More… by Dragon HAwk
Every "deal" from this regime has been their bunch of corrupt scumbags make some outrageous threats.
We take these threats seriously enough to suit the military-industrial complex so make a big hoo-hah in the media (more arms sales - YAY), but not to actually act on them with military force, because they are empty threats anyway as it would be suicidal for the regime if carried out.
Then we get around the table and agree some foreign aid, hand over humanitarian supplies (tax dollars) while our leaders strut the world stage signalling their virtual, paying for it with the next generation debt too.
Give it a couple of years, create a new crises, Repeat. Suckers fall for it every time. Until Trump or someone like him turns up and says no. Then it gets interesting because this regime actually does need more resources to run than it produces itself.
In reply to Honest research shows… by Winston Churchill
David Albright
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Albright
https://lobelog.com/the-case-of-david-albrights-missing-objectivity/
Halfbright
In reply to David Albright https://en… by Arnold
Does not mention Mommy Maddie, or any parents at all, in any of the Bios I could find.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Madeleine_Albright
Nope, unless hes had a sex change.
In reply to Halfbright by Ajax-1
In September 2002, Albright and his organization ISIS were the first to publicly criticize the claims of the Bush administration and the CIA about the infamous Iraqi aluminum tubes. In response to Iraqi aluminum tubes, Albright said it was far from clear that the tubes were intended for a uranium centrifuge.
In reply to Halfbright by Ajax-1
North Korea's alleged bomb has kept the US from bombing them into the next century.... so far.
That could change with Trump, now surrounded by Generals and the PNAC crazies
Their H bomb looked just like the early ones in the "museum" at AWRE Aldermaston.
I don't think Kim has the security clearance to have been in there.
In reply to North Korea's alleged bomb… by rejected
the whole thing is a scam. THis fucker is up to his usual bs while leading the world off on a huge circle jerk. It will be confirmed shortly, of that I have no doubt.
The mountain of mounting deception and criminal intrigue. Assassinate the mountain... Schedule some more talks! That's Communist Leadership for ya! Put that idiot in a hole, bury him! Justice served!
So the testing site was damaged beyond use in the last test, and now as a show of ‘good faith’ the Chinese puppet state has finished it off? Forgive me if I feel like I just got some of Bill Clinton’s donated undies at the Goodwill store. Thanks, but no thanks!
So long as Fat Boy serves China's purposes, he'll be allowed to stay in power. But when (not "if") Fat Boy becomes dangerous to China's best interests, he will be taken care of behind the scenes. When the time comes that Japan, etc. seriously start to look at getting their own nukes to protect themselves, that's when China pulls the plug. I doubt the summit will even take place.
'China pulls the plug'
Hell, they might have kakked MbS. Who can tell anymore? Everybody's looking for anonymity or at least to create plausible evidence that it was someone else. Pix and vids should always be presumed to have been 'creatively edited' if not flat-out forged. All statements and assertions should be presumed to be lies until verified, and maybe even then. We're the audience, the ones who buy the tickets. Their job is to keep us entertained.
.
In reply to So long as Fat Boy serves… by richsob
You fucking idiot Americans want to know what war is really like? Then I suggest you watch the current Netflix documentary on the 'Battle of the Chosin Reservoir', located just north east of the demarcation line in the Koreas. Mao decapitated your entire 1'st Marine Division and most of your 'fighters' never made it out alive.
You then went on to lose in Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Somalia, Nicaragua, Syria and just about any other place you have tried your fucking bullshit.
Americans, who were hired to fight by the British, are no more capable than the Limey's are. You are both a bunch of fucking cowards and losers.
Go fuck yourself, hater. The reason Americans and the Brits like war is because they're good at it. That doesn't make it right; it's just a fact. We slaughtered the fuck out of people in Vietnam. I was there. 3rd Marine Division. We "lost" that war when the average American said it wasn't worth it anymore; so we got out. I left a lot of friends in that shit hole so please don't tell me we were all cowards and losers. Jeez.
In reply to You fucking idiot Americans… by east of eden
We are mostly not allowed to win.
Politics, don't cha know.
Weapons free, MacArthur.
In reply to Go fuck yourself, hater. … by richsob
Vietnam was never meant to be won.
The only thing it was about was selling weapons on taxpayer money. That's it.
A good example of this were the steel & aluminum mills in Soviet Russia which manufactured weapons for the North Vietnamese & were owned by the Rockefeller's. Playing both sides. Paris Peace Talks? Just another scam to stretch out the war.
Shit, after the Tet Offensive, the US had basically won the war...& then backed off & retreated, leaving North Vietnamese Regular Army Commanders very confused, to say the least. It was planned that way, to stretch the war out longer for the purposes of continuing the embezzlement of further US tax dollars.
Richsob, you were sold out by your own fucking country.
You think they gave a shit?
It's all about money; your honor & valor didn't mean shit to the US government, other than war propaganda to sell more arms. All those lives for money. It had very little to do w/ communism, although that was the 'story'.
Effective propaganda, that was it.
That's the she goes, boy's. Every war. Been in Afghanistan 17 years. Very profitable.
In reply to We are mostly not allowed to… by Arnold
"War is a racket." Smedly Butler
In reply to Vietneam was never meant to… by Bubba Rum Das
[KCNA] claimed that DPRK made a breakthrough in fusion in 2010. It has been studying fusion likely for decades .In April 23 2018 KCNA solemnly declared that the sub-critical nuclear test, underground nuclear test, making nuclear weapon smaller and lighter and the development of the "super-large nuclear weapon and delivery means" . The Super-large weapon was developed but has not yet been tested. The super large weapon is likely based on unique Korean design based on years of fusion research and is the big brother version of the round nuclear warhead design tested in September 2017. DPRK detonated an oblong device in November 2018 using classic Teller Ulam physics to prove it knew basic nuclear technology. Yes KCNA demonstrated a 2 stage oblong nuclear warhead device in Nov 2018 but that was merely to prove it mastered old Teller Ulam design. The prior warhead tested in September 2017 was round . Based on Cannikin US nuclear test any underground test above 5 megaton creates too large an earthquake[7 on richter scale], So the Pyung-Ri underground test site is useless for a test of super large weapon of 5 to 100 megaton. A high megaton weapon can be a high altitude detonation and still burn a large area of ground. This avoids the problem of ICBM low altitude reentry. The advantage to a high megaton weapon is that it can detonate at a higher altitude and still destroy large area. So the Punggye -ri test site is useless for detonation of "super large nuclear weapon". It is a show intended to discourage imitators of the DPRK success. Likely after 2010 DPRK is operating a continuous fusion research reactor allow study of fusion physics to improve fusion devices. The KCNA has since 2017 claimed its weapon is of unique korean design based not on 1950 design but on its fusion research. Yield would need to be in 50-100 megaton range able to turn large areas into fire without lower atmospheric reentry of warhead. Such design not possible under Teller Ulam staged devices unless ten ton warhead is used. Teller Ulam staged nukes only yield 6 megatons per ton warhead . DPRK would needs 60 megatons per ton or 12 ton Teller Ulam warhead to fulfill its ICBM threats. Yes the warhead cavity of the Hwasong 15 is very large but the throw weight is estimated to be less than 1 ton. It is possible but not proven to world that the Korea fusion design might have much higher Megaton yield than conventional Teller Ulam device. Can the unique korean round warhead manage 50 megatons in only 1 ton throw weight? That is not proven. The Pacific Ocean has been proven large enough to test high megaton weapons. The Pacific test of 15 MT US nuclear device Castle Bravo was a Pacific test. The DPRK suggested a "Pacific test " in October 2017. https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/oct/26/north-korea-threat-test-hydrogen-bomb-pacific . The October 2017 suggestion of a Pacific test came in response to successful "unique Korean design test of September 2017 [the round korean design fusion weapon.] Moving to a Pacific test is required for yields above 5 megatons. Such a Pacific test might to be in high megaton range 15-200 megatons. The US demonstrated a 15 megaton staged device in the Pacific ,,,,Castle Bravo. If the Korean design is able to burn US mainland to ashes as DPRK claimed it is still unproven. These claims were based on lower yield tests and the Super large nuclear weapon of unique Korean design has not yet been tested. If DPRK tests a 50-500 megaton device in pacific it will mean a fusion breakthrough has occurred and that the claims for a fusion breakthrough in 2010 were likely true. It also explains why Lockheed Martin has fusion patents. The CIA has known about fusion breakthroughs likely for long time and suppressed it . That is why Pons and Fleishman the discoverers of cold fusion gave up their US citizenship.
Dude, have you ever heard of 'punctuation vrs. run on sentences'?
Give us a fuckin' break.
In reply to [KCNA] claimed that DPRK… by Shhh
Destroying evidence, NK didn't do this alone