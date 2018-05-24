Ray Dalio's Robot Sub Discovers "Holy Grail Of Shipwrecks" With $17 billion In Booty

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI), a private/non-profit marine exploration organization established in Cape Cod, Mass., received authorization by Maritime Archaeology Consultants (MAC), and Colombian officials to released new information from the successful discovery of a 62-cannon, treasure-loaded Spanish galleon known as the “holy grail of shipwrecks.”
San José’s cannons, engraved with the dolphins that confirm the ship’s identity. (Source: WHOI)
The San José sank in the early 18th century with dozens of sailors and treasure chests - stacked with precious metals and emeralds mined in Peru during a battle with British ships in the War of Spanish Succession, said WHOI. In today’s dollars, the treasure could be worth more than $17 billion dollars.
The legendary wreck was discovered off the coast of Cartagena, Colombia, in late 2015, by a team of seasoned international scientists and engineers during a voyage aboard the Colombian Navy research ship ARC Malpelo led by MAC’s Chief Project Archaeologist Roger Dooley.
The wreckage was discovered about 600 meters below the surface with an underwater drone called REMUS 6000, owned by the Dalio Foundation, and operated by Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI).
“The REMUS 6000 was the ideal tool for the job, since it’s capable of conducting long-duration missions over wide areas,” said WHOI engineer and expedition leader Mike Purcell.
Finding high-profile wrecks is nothing new for the underwater drone, which played a critical role in finding the wreckage of Air France 447 in 2011 and helped map the Titanic wreck site in 2010.
To confirm San Joséa’s identity more than 600 meters underwater, REMUS “descended to just 30 feet above the wreck where it was able to capture photos of a key distinguishing feature of the San José—its cannons,” said WHOI. Bronze cannons with engraved dolphins confirmed it was in fact “the holy grail of shipwrecks.”
“The wreck was partially sediment-covered, but with the camera images from the lower altitude missions, we were able to see new details in the wreckage and the resolution was good enough to make out the decorative carving on the cannons,” said Purcell. “MAC’s lead marine archaeologist, Roger Dooley, interpreted the images and confirmed that the San José had finally been found.”
Bronze cannons discovered the Remus 6000 at the bottom Caribbean Sea. (Source: WHOI)
Teacups from the San José found on the ocean floor. (Source: WHOI)
“Once again, WHOI’s expertise in drone technology and operations has resulted in an important discovery,” said WHOI Vice President for Marine Facilities and Operations Rob Munier.
“We are pleased to have played a part in settling one of the great shipwreck mysteries for the benefit of the Colombian people and maritime history buffs worldwide. We look forward to our continued involvement to answer the basic oceanographic research questions associated with the find,” Munier added.
While the shipwreck still remains a mystery to many, the exact claim to the billions of dollars of precious metals and gems was not immediately apparent.
Excited to be part of modern-day treasure hunting and other explorations made possible by new technologies that are opening worlds were closed to us. Ocean exploration is thrilling. See for yourself at @AMNH for Unseen Oceans or the giant screen film, Oceans: Our Blue Planet. https://t.co/9G3eptSQoG— Ray Dalio (@RayDalio) May 24, 2018
Colombia and Spain have declared ownership of the treasure. WHOI explains they are explorers, not treasure hunters, and will not be caught up in what is expected to be lengthy international court battle of who receives ownership.
Comments
Let the fighting begin.
I always find it interesting how a 'country' can lose something for centuries and not devote any effort to 'find' it. When it is finally found by a third party, suddenly the 'countries' claim ownership and want it all.
Peru wants ownership of any of theirs (metals). I'll be happy to take any or all of the gold down to Peru on my next trip, sure you can trust me.
Emeralds were/are mined in Colombia.
In reply to Let the fighting begin. by Cognitive Dissonance
So..... barbarous relic, or not?
Hmmmmm........
In reply to Peru wants ownership of… by 38BWD22
The lengths TBTB will go to suppress the price of gold.....
In reply to So..... barbarous relic, or… by nope-1004
That ship was found in 2015.
Bet they just found Gadaffi's gold there - they have no idea how it got there.
That was allegedly heisted by HRC.
In reply to The lengths TBTB will go to… by One of We
Quite a long statute of limitations. Both Spanish and Columbian governments have turned over many times. The native Columbians that mined the gold and emeralds have long sense died. The sailors that sailed the ships, and every person that lived then, have long since died. The cultures, peoples, governments then, have by now all long since passed into distant history. Maritime legal claims are not rational.
In reply to So..... barbarous relic, or… by nope-1004
@CogDis... Yep...
"""I always find it interesting how a 'country' can lose something for centuries and not devote any effort to 'find' it. When it is finally found by a third party, suddenly the 'countries' claim ownership and want it all."""
Let's modify that for the USA and it's 'citizens'
I always find it interesting how an 'agency (IRS 105 yrs +) ' can tax something and not devote any effort to 'earn' it. But suddenly the 'un-elected bureaucrats' claim ownership and want it all.
around the ragged rock... the ragged rascal ran...
In reply to So..... barbarous relic, or… by nope-1004
Well that gold boating accident failed lol ... do try harder :-) hahaha.
In reply to Peru wants ownership of… by 38BWD22
How many Bitcoins down there?
In reply to Peru wants ownership of… by 38BWD22
What's incredibly stupid is even broadcasting this kind of information in the first place.
Find it, harvest it, fence it, and SHUT UP.
In reply to Let the fighting begin. by Cognitive Dissonance
I'm sure the loot is well in hand by now, didn't this get discovered 3 years ago?
In reply to What's incredibly stupid is… by SilverRhino
The cook will always blab about 17B for a mere 100K.
In reply to What's incredibly stupid is… by SilverRhino
There is legal precedent for this, in 2012 a US court ruled that a US salvage company had to hand over all the treasure they retreived from a Spanish treasure ship and they had to pay Spain $1 million in legal damages. It's not worth it to salvage for treasure with such precedent.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Black_Swan_Project#Conclusion
In reply to Let the fighting begin. by Cognitive Dissonance
just leave the cannon(s)
vac up the gems & hoist the gold....
put it all on the blackmarket for peanuts (millions) & don't notify any media. : )
In reply to Let the fighting begin. by Cognitive Dissonance
Wow. What's all the fuss over useless relics like gold & silver? Now, if those chests were filled with bitcoins, THAT would be something.
Not even worth pulling of the seafloor /s
In reply to Wow. by J S Bach
,,,,and dollars. Weren't there stacks of dollars or other fiat currencies? That's whats really valuable isn't it? Ben Bernanke told me so,,, damn it!
In reply to Wow. by J S Bach
That's enough to keep the United Nations in hookers and blow for at least a year!
Maybe 17 months...
So Gold Boating accidents really do happen !!
Nice find. Too bad shithead governments are screwing it up
Last seen on the horizon - Somali Pirates heading to 'X' marks the spot, Battle Royal coming.
You are kidding right? Somali pirates couldn’t pull that loot up from a depth of 60’
In reply to Last seen on the horizon -… by Aliens-R-Us
In other news, the Dalio Foundation will be instituting a new clause in future contracts referencing the first rule of Fight Club.
That is a lot of gold supply.
The good news is that Maduro and his band of thugs in Venezuela don't have any legal claim to the treasure.
remember what happened between the spanish and odyssey marine over 17 tons of gold and silver - in a post rule-of-law world order.
Hey Ray Comey GC of Bridgewater? Was the drone a tax-free donation from sludge fund? These ships have been known for decades how does baby Ray crony get a claim on the booty. What was a WHOI ship doing in Peru with taxpayer funds?
And, so what exactly is Ray Dalio's connection with this that would make it his discovery?
Mossad's underwater drone has already removed all the gold and gems. Sorry, you don't get to keep any treasure until each tribesman gets to wet his beak.
Law of Rothschild 1885.
Can anyone spare a sub?
The USD is worth 1/1000 what it was when this skiff was scuttled.