Russia Finance Minister: We Are Ready To Ditch The Dollar In Favor Of The Euro

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/24/2018 - 15:27

In a testament to the success of the latest Trump sanctions against Russia, overnight Russian aluminum giant Rusal announced that its chief executive, Aleksandra Buriko, and half of its managerial board resigned to make sure the firm avoids U.S. sanctions against its founder, billionaire oligarch, Oleg Deripaska. The mass resignations were part of "the efforts that have been made by the management of the group to protect the interests of the company and its shareholders” since the sanctions were imposed last month, Rusal said in a May 24 statement.

Buriko resigned after the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced new punitive measures against Russia in early April in response to Russia's "malign" activities around the world. The latest round of sanctions primarily targeted Russian oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin, especially Oleg Deripaska - who had previously been interviewed by Robert Mueller - prompting Rusal shares to tumble while the price of aluminum soared.

That said, Rusal is not out of the woods yet, and earlier today Bloomberg reported that Deripaska had asked the Russian government to buy aluminum for state reserves, in other words engage in an indirect bailout of the state's largest aluminum producer, although the Kremlin hasn't made a decision yet. Furthermore, Rusal which is facing significant debt maturities in the coming months, has applied for state support to Promsvyazbank, and a decision is pending.

The common theme here is that Trump's sanctions against Russia - with which he is supposedly colluding - not only work, but are very effective in achieving their goal. And they do so though the biggest weapon the US has: access to the world's reserve currency, because with one phone call to SWIFT, Trump can lock out an entire nation.

So what alternatives is Russia planning, aside of course from increasingly closer trade, financial and monetary ties to China, which renminbi many speculate is only a matter of time before it replaces the USD as the world's reserve currency?

Addressing precisely this issue, Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that settlements in US currency could be dropped by Russia in favor of the euro. That said, Russia would only engage in such an unprecedented transition under one condition:  if the EU takes a stand against the latest US sanctions on Moscow.

"As we see, restrictions imposed by the American partners are of an extraterritorial nature. The possibility of switching from the US dollar to the euro in settlements depends on Europe’s stance toward Washington’s position,” said Siluanov, who is also Russia’s first deputy prime minister.

Is there even a remote possibility Europe would entertain such a dramatic shift in alliances? Well... the EU initially supported Washington’s sanctions against Moscow, but has recently criticized US President Donald Trump’s policy of imposing trade restrictions on other countries. The EU was also hit by the introduction of US import duties on steel and aluminum. The situation escalated even more after the US withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran, a move which Europe has refused to acknowledge and has slammed the Trump administration for acting unilaterally and without coordination.

“If our European partners declare their position unequivocally, we could definitely see a way to use the European common currency for financial settlements, such as payments for goods and services, which today are often subject to restrictions,” Siluanov added, dangling the bait in front of Merkel and Macron.

Siluanov concluded that Russia is already developing settlements in national currencies with its trading partners, among which is none other than China, which means that should the Europe respond affirmatively, overnight the entire monetary balance of power in the world would shift away from the US and toward Eurasia.

We now await Europe's response.

Pandelis mtl4 Thu, 05/24/2018 - 15:45 Permalink

on the two events described above (ruskal board resignation at trump's urging and minister of finance statement on the US dollar) probably one is not necessarily related to the other ... but i could see how someone can make the case that these are connected.

Pandelis Pandelis Thu, 05/24/2018 - 15:54 Permalink

would EU dump trump?  hard to guess .... UK's special relationship seems gone ... trump has not even talked about it.

 

junker and polish guy are against trump that is for sure ... at the end, i guess it will depend on deutch bank ... how hard they need this support from russia .. if so, deutch bank can put the screws on merkel to make it happen

falak pema Thu, 05/24/2018 - 15:36 Permalink

On this position there are two salient points now to highlight :

1° Mutti went to Russia (Sochi) and said : I will vote for Northstream 2.

2° Macron is in St. Petersburg today with Putin to discuss Iran and Syria. If the French and the Germans say : We agree to protect Iran deal come what may and agree to North Stream 2, then the Asian Pivot acquires the EU core to its strategic move away from Pax Americana.

Its the sort of pivot that could change the Atlantic alliance and the new world order post petrodollar demise; if these two conditions are met and if China goes along with the PUTIN PUT to change the past NWO. 

Momentous times. China now has to move on Iran as it has on Nork; saying "verboten" to the Duck.

Meanwhile the Duck is tied up in knots; 250 medals  celebrating Korean detente now destined to be trashed!

Oh Jeffersons's dream lost; where lies the pursuit of ...

falak pema Lady Jessica Thu, 05/24/2018 - 16:05 Permalink

Its only a memento of past paradigm : a  "fucked up fiat" TBTF bank... the monetary line of the new NWO now has to be defined post Petrodollar demise.

Its won't be Status quo, as it means changing the $ hegemony to something that the Rotchschilds called : the Nexus of capitalism: the monetary construct, which defines the power matrix of future as alternative to Pax Americana hegemony (on a multilateral basis) and which still has to be defined in the KEY context of a redefinition of the solutions to the new anthropocene age that could blow up the planet more than the derivatives scamming of Pax Americana's TOO BIG TO JAIL.

Thordoom Thu, 05/24/2018 - 15:37 Permalink

i just finished watching Putin/Macron press conference. Very telling.Macron was very polite to Putin and Russia and general unlike couple of weeks ago. They talked about business and bright future. No tensions at all. Many agreements signed.

Vin Thu, 05/24/2018 - 15:43 Permalink

Totally understand why the world is sick of using our fake "money" for commerce.  But really, the EURO?  That's just a fake with its own fake central bank.  Doesn't make any sense.

researchfix Vin Thu, 05/24/2018 - 15:56 Permalink

Money needs trust to perform. So here is the Euro with a population of 450 mio people. Good economies, good infrastructure with few potholes and solid bridges. No electro and telephone poles in villages and cities.

With all other faults unmentioned here.

So, now lets speak about trust in Dollar, and what keeps that up.

Petrodollar? Aircraft carriers? General Motors? Nato? Permanent war?

Me thinks, some billion people are fed up.

Cannot stop an avalanche.

Chief Joesph Thu, 05/24/2018 - 15:43 Permalink

Good for the Russians.  They aren't stupid.  But, this isn't news.  They dropped the dollar from their port trade last October, and have gotten along quite well without the dollar since.

just the tip Thu, 05/24/2018 - 15:51 Permalink

this would be like jumping out of the frying pan into another frying pan.

going from dollar to euro just does not make sense, and makes me think, russia uses the same people to make their monetary policy that the US does.  which brings to mind a quote from einstein about doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result.

Ms No just the tip Thu, 05/24/2018 - 15:57 Permalink

Going to the Euro might just be step one which prevents everybody in the west from being alienated but gets the process going towards independence. 

He is creating a rift between the west and asking Europe "Would you like to freeze hungry in the dark with EU funded terrorists or does financial benefit and sanity have appeal to you".  Eventually self preservation will matter, or one would hope.