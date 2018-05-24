Russia Finance Minister: We Are Ready To Ditch The Dollar In Favor Of The Euro

In a testament to the success of the latest Trump sanctions against Russia, overnight Russian aluminum giant Rusal announced that its chief executive, Aleksandra Buriko, and half of its managerial board resigned to make sure the firm avoids U.S. sanctions against its founder, billionaire oligarch, Oleg Deripaska. The mass resignations were part of "the efforts that have been made by the management of the group to protect the interests of the company and its shareholders” since the sanctions were imposed last month, Rusal said in a May 24 statement.
Buriko resigned after the U.S. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced new punitive measures against Russia in early April in response to Russia's "malign" activities around the world. The latest round of sanctions primarily targeted Russian oligarchs close to President Vladimir Putin, especially Oleg Deripaska - who had previously been interviewed by Robert Mueller - prompting Rusal shares to tumble while the price of aluminum soared.
That said, Rusal is not out of the woods yet, and earlier today Bloomberg reported that Deripaska had asked the Russian government to buy aluminum for state reserves, in other words engage in an indirect bailout of the state's largest aluminum producer, although the Kremlin hasn't made a decision yet. Furthermore, Rusal which is facing significant debt maturities in the coming months, has applied for state support to Promsvyazbank, and a decision is pending.
The common theme here is that Trump's sanctions against Russia - with which he is supposedly colluding - not only work, but are very effective in achieving their goal. And they do so though the biggest weapon the US has: access to the world's reserve currency, because with one phone call to SWIFT, Trump can lock out an entire nation.
So what alternatives is Russia planning, aside of course from increasingly closer trade, financial and monetary ties to China, which renminbi many speculate is only a matter of time before it replaces the USD as the world's reserve currency?
Addressing precisely this issue, Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that settlements in US currency could be dropped by Russia in favor of the euro. That said, Russia would only engage in such an unprecedented transition under one condition: if the EU takes a stand against the latest US sanctions on Moscow.
"As we see, restrictions imposed by the American partners are of an extraterritorial nature. The possibility of switching from the US dollar to the euro in settlements depends on Europe’s stance toward Washington’s position,” said Siluanov, who is also Russia’s first deputy prime minister.
Is there even a remote possibility Europe would entertain such a dramatic shift in alliances? Well... the EU initially supported Washington’s sanctions against Moscow, but has recently criticized US President Donald Trump’s policy of imposing trade restrictions on other countries. The EU was also hit by the introduction of US import duties on steel and aluminum. The situation escalated even more after the US withdrew from the nuclear deal with Iran, a move which Europe has refused to acknowledge and has slammed the Trump administration for acting unilaterally and without coordination.
“If our European partners declare their position unequivocally, we could definitely see a way to use the European common currency for financial settlements, such as payments for goods and services, which today are often subject to restrictions,” Siluanov added, dangling the bait in front of Merkel and Macron.
Siluanov concluded that Russia is already developing settlements in national currencies with its trading partners, among which is none other than China, which means that should the Europe respond affirmatively, overnight the entire monetary balance of power in the world would shift away from the US and toward Eurasia.
We now await Europe's response.
Comments
We can dance if we want to, you can leave your Dollars behind.
remember the c*nt nudleman saying, "F&CK the EU"...now's their chance...
In reply to We can dance if we want to,… by GlassHouse101
Can't wait to see how that one works out........just keep the cheap oil coming!
In reply to . by BullyBearish
on the two events described above (ruskal board resignation at trump's urging and minister of finance statement on the US dollar) probably one is not necessarily related to the other ... but i could see how someone can make the case that these are connected.
In reply to Do it! by mtl4
Ditch the Dollar? Fooking great news,,,,,the sooner this economy reboots, the better.
Are you ready for the Collapse?
In reply to probably one is not… by Pandelis
Okay, maybe I am slow, but why is Russia using the dollah to to begin with?
Have they not gotten the hint that the USA is out to get them?
pods
In reply to Ditch the Dollar? Fooking… by ZENDOG
Are you ready for the Purge?
In reply to Ditch the Dollar? Fooking… by ZENDOG
would EU dump trump? hard to guess .... UK's special relationship seems gone ... trump has not even talked about it.
junker and polish guy are against trump that is for sure ... at the end, i guess it will depend on deutch bank ... how hard they need this support from russia .. if so, deutch bank can put the screws on merkel to make it happen
In reply to probably one is not… by Pandelis
It won't work out at all, the Euro will collapse before the dollar without a doubt.
In reply to Do it! by mtl4
“It’s a safety dance.”
In reply to We can dance if we want to,… by GlassHouse101
I just can't see the euro surviving Brexit.
This global shift in power is just fascinating.
The spoils of war when an empire falls.
In reply to We can dance if we want to,… by GlassHouse101
There will be no Brexit . . NOTHING will happen, as it has for the past year.
In reply to I just can't see the euro… by Xredsx
The day when Theresa May allows BREXIT is the same day she investigates pedophiles in the government
In reply to There will be no Brexit . … by GlassHouse101
Great Britain has handed in her two year notice (Article 50) to cancel her contract with the private organization known as the EU.
Everything else is just smoke and mirrors.
There's no stopping this train.
Trump and Brexit are two sides of the same coin. A war against corrupted globalist.
In reply to There will be no Brexit . … by GlassHouse101
A revolution on paper is not a revolution. We the people haven't had control for a long time.
In reply to Great Britain has handed in… by Xredsx
No BREXIT ...
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-5370015/Fury-George-Soros-plot-…
Now Soros is dual nationality American so would that be America is now interferring in UK elections ... sure looks like it.
In reply to I just can't see the euro… by Xredsx
LOL, the Euro is well on its way to collapse. It will go down long before the dollar. Russia will be left holding nothing.
In reply to We can dance if we want to,… by GlassHouse101
You really shouldn't throw stones at Glasshouse, especially since you appear to live in one.
In reply to LOL, the Euro is well on its… by Quantify
Russia Finance Minister: We Are Ready To Ditch The Dollar In Favor Of The Euro
WRONG, Mr Ruskie. GOLD, not fiat. Can't trust those Europeans as far as you can throw them. As bad as the Americans.
In reply to We can dance if we want to,… by GlassHouse101
My information is, you can buy gold and pay with €
In reply to Russia Finance Minister:… by holgerdanske
It gets even bigger than this. The first day of SPIEF 2018 has been dedicated to discussions on alternative currency options to the dollar.
http://www.thedailyeconomist.com/2018/05/spief-2018-economic-forum-dedicates.html
This is going to get amazing in the next few years. I'm looking forward to seeing the EU and India find their stones. Once that happens it is over as South America won't be far behind.
In reply to It gets even bigger than… by Mat Cauthon
5D chess eh? The NATO Death Nail.
The pivot's coming !
If we survive WW3, goy.
In reply to The pivot's coming ! by trader1
lol the Euro? Im guessing they woulda said bitcoin if they didnt think everyone would start laughing.
So Russia wants to use the US dollar version #2?
Not going to help them.
So you think the recipients of their gas and oil will sanction them? It won't hurt them that is for sure.
In reply to So Russia wants to use the… by cornflakesdisease
Not directly. But indirectly?
And this would add stability to the Euro as far as I can tell.
In reply to So Russia wants to use the… by cornflakesdisease
All these idiots are willing to ditch the dollar, yet still buying US Treasuries? 🤣
It’s the cleanest dirty shirt.
In reply to All these idiots are willing… by lester1
The fed has a printing press and a shredder, representing both buyers and sellers whenever needed.
In reply to All these idiots are willing… by lester1
Smart.
Sweet Sweet Karmmmaaaaaaa
On this position there are two salient points now to highlight :
1° Mutti went to Russia (Sochi) and said : I will vote for Northstream 2.
2° Macron is in St. Petersburg today with Putin to discuss Iran and Syria. If the French and the Germans say : We agree to protect Iran deal come what may and agree to North Stream 2, then the Asian Pivot acquires the EU core to its strategic move away from Pax Americana.
Its the sort of pivot that could change the Atlantic alliance and the new world order post petrodollar demise; if these two conditions are met and if China goes along with the PUTIN PUT to change the past NWO.
Momentous times. China now has to move on Iran as it has on Nork; saying "verboten" to the Duck.
Meanwhile the Duck is tied up in knots; 250 medals celebrating Korean detente now destined to be trashed!
Oh Jeffersons's dream lost; where lies the pursuit of ...
You seem to forget there is a grenade planted in the very bosom of the EU called Deutsche Bank.
In reply to On this position there are… by falak pema
Its only a memento of past paradigm : a "fucked up fiat" TBTF bank... the monetary line of the new NWO now has to be defined post Petrodollar demise.
Its won't be Status quo, as it means changing the $ hegemony to something that the Rotchschilds called : the Nexus of capitalism: the monetary construct, which defines the power matrix of future as alternative to Pax Americana hegemony (on a multilateral basis) and which still has to be defined in the KEY context of a redefinition of the solutions to the new anthropocene age that could blow up the planet more than the derivatives scamming of Pax Americana's TOO BIG TO JAIL.
In reply to You seem to forget there is… by Lady Jessica
not wrong, but I believe it is too early. EU progresses by being not bold but cautious (sometimes too cautious, some would say). Right now is the time for small steps, needed to assess how collaboration could be concretely set up and beneficial to all parties, not for grand revolitionary schemes.
In reply to On this position there are… by falak pema
i just finished watching Putin/Macron press conference. Very telling.Macron was very polite to Putin and Russia and general unlike couple of weeks ago. They talked about business and bright future. No tensions at all. Many agreements signed.
B-O-O-M!... https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-24/mattis-tells-air-force-gradua…
I think Jim "Mad Dick" Mattis just heard the "py6"NEWS!!!
Fuck the EU
Electro dance music featuring US neocon, Vicky Nuland!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umOg9s4FODI
The Audience breaks out in laughter " Not this shit again "
Totally understand why the world is sick of using our fake "money" for commerce. But really, the EURO? That's just a fake with its own fake central bank. Doesn't make any sense.
Money needs trust to perform. So here is the Euro with a population of 450 mio people. Good economies, good infrastructure with few potholes and solid bridges. No electro and telephone poles in villages and cities.
With all other faults unmentioned here.
So, now lets speak about trust in Dollar, and what keeps that up.
Petrodollar? Aircraft carriers? General Motors? Nato? Permanent war?
Me thinks, some billion people are fed up.
Cannot stop an avalanche.
In reply to Totally understand why the… by Vin
Good for the Russians. They aren't stupid. But, this isn't news. They dropped the dollar from their port trade last October, and have gotten along quite well without the dollar since.
good fcking luck
I call that bold talk from a one eyed fat man. [/ned pepper]
build the momentum 101. now watch the domino effect.
this would be like jumping out of the frying pan into another frying pan.
going from dollar to euro just does not make sense, and makes me think, russia uses the same people to make their monetary policy that the US does. which brings to mind a quote from einstein about doing the same thing over and over expecting a different result.
Going to the Euro might just be step one which prevents everybody in the west from being alienated but gets the process going towards independence.
He is creating a rift between the west and asking Europe "Would you like to freeze hungry in the dark with EU funded terrorists or does financial benefit and sanity have appeal to you". Eventually self preservation will matter, or one would hope.
In reply to this would be like jumping… by just the tip