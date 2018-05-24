Russian Gold Reserves Surge Above 1900 Tons - 5th Largest In The World

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/24/2018 - 08:57

Authored by Louis Cammarosano via smaulgld.com,

Russian Gold Reserves

After adding 6,700,000 ounces (208 tonnes) of gold to her reserves in 2015, the Russian Central Bank added 6,400,000 ounces (199 tonnes) in 2016 and another 224 tons (7,202,000 ounces) in 2017.

The Central Bank of Russia ended 2016 with 1838.21 tonnes of gold on their balance sheet.

Central Bank of Russia added 7.2 Million ounces (approximately 223.945 tonnes) in 2017.

Through April 2018, the Central Bank of Russia has added 2.3 million ounces or approximately 71.54 tons of gold.

The chart below shows the Central Bank of Russia’s Gold Reserves by month with tonnage rounded to the nearest metric ton.

The Central bank of Russia has added about 628 tons of gold to her reserves from June 2015 – to March 2018.

Since 2009, Russia has added over 1,100 tons of gold to its reserves -  more than China who added about 775 tons during the same time period.

Russian Monthly Gold Purchases June 2014 – April 2018

Russia has added 26.7 million ounces (approximately 830 tons) to its reserves from June 2014 through April 2018.

Russia Adding Gold To Reserves At A Faster Pace Than China

From March 2016 to May 2017 China added 45 tonnes of gold to its reserves, while Russia added 246 tonnes, or 447% more.

The People’s Bank of China’s gold reserves as of September 2017 are at the same level as of October 2016. The Central Bank of Russia added 7.6 million ounces (236.39 tons) of gold from October 2016 to September 2017.

Russia has added about 122 more tonnes of gold to its reserves than China from November 2015 – November 2016.

Rubles For Gold

Increasingly, Russia has been buying up more of their gold mining production, in effect converting rubles into gold.

The Russian Central Bank announced that it would begin buying gold on the Moscow Stock Exchange.

Russia is retaining an increasing percentage of its gold mining output.

Russia has the fifth largest gold reserves of any nation.

Overall Russian Reserves

The reserves of the Central Bank of Russian have grown over $89 billion or about 24% since January 2016.

Gold represented about $81.146 billion of Russia’s overall reserves at the end of April 2018, or about 17.6%.

Overall Russian Central Bank foreign reserves grew approximately 24% since January 2016.

Russian U.S. Treasury Holdings

Russia’s U.S. Treasury Bond Holdings 2014 – 2017

The Russian Central Bank has increased its US Treasury reserve holdings selling off a good portion of them in the summer of 2015.

As of March 2018, Russia held $96.1 billion in U.S. Treasury Bonds down from $131.8 billion in January 2014 but up from $66.5 billion in April 2015.

Further reading on Russia’s gold production: Russia’s VTB bank to supply 15-20 T of gold to China in next 12 months Russia to increase gold production

Justin Case LargeHardonCollider Thu, 05/24/2018 - 09:26 Permalink

Russia and China will use their vast gold hoard to destroy the West

I believe that the west is destroying itself with their debt issuance. Everything has limits and US has reached those limits. Now it's just  matter of time, that history repeats as with all fiat currencies, they all fail no exceptions throughout history.

Gold is a time tested asset, the opposite of fiat paper money. There is no history of gold to ever fail to perform as money. None. These countries are protecting them selves from the inevitable.

KarlGDenninger Thu, 05/24/2018 - 09:05 Permalink

My Friends this is all the work of the bloodthirsty Lizard people with help of their bald men human hybrids. Bald men are genetically engineered by the reptiles to infiltrate our leadership. Every leader in history has been bald..think about it. I am 59 and have never lost a single strand of hair in my life folks. What "Human" (Descendant from apes) loses hair? Only reptoid phoneys lose hair. Its fact. Undeniable.

 

Bald men control everything and they use hotel pools, which are also portals that go back to the reptoid home planet. Which is why so many bald men are at pools sunbathing. Dont trust em'..the Reptoids are coming back. They need chaos to divide us.

 

silverer Thu, 05/24/2018 - 09:08 Permalink

The Russian threat: A 16% debt to GDP along with a budget surplus. It does and it should scare the shit out of all the deadbeats and USA grown communists that have been running the USA into the ground for the last 40 years, leaving the US taxpayer with a debt to GDP of 108%, a national debt of 22 trillion dollars, and a budget deficit guaranteed forever of trillions until the whole shithole caves in on itself.

Dragon HAwk Thu, 05/24/2018 - 09:10 Permalink

Just like any  major battle or military Campaign they try to keep it all quiet and hush hush, till all of a sudden one day, Oh My God the Tanks Are Rolling.

Son of Captain Nemo Thu, 05/24/2018 - 09:16 Permalink

K Russian Central Bank...

You've already eliminated SWIFT...

Pull the last lever and set the price for Gold, Silver, Platinum and Palladium independent of your "fifth column" along with the Bank of England and Federal Reserve!...

I would be willing to place the biggest wager that WHEN YOU DO THAT, the Brussels contingent will be buying and selling it at YOUR spot price over the other two once that announcement hits the street!

Do your stuff!!! Show the World that you're the replacement for the London/American corruption that will set it straight ONCE AND FOR ALL!!!

InnVestuhrr Thu, 05/24/2018 - 09:17 Permalink

And you can see what a huge positive impact all that acquired shiny shit is having on the Russian economy and prosperity of the ordinary Russian, ie ZILCH !!!!!

Son of Captain Nemo InnVestuhrr Thu, 05/24/2018 - 09:21 Permalink

As opposed to the Jew-Kike "full faith and credit"/papered "shit" in North America?...
 https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-23/goldman-sachs-made-astonishin…

At least the Russians at the top are accumulating "genuine wealth" while America does it on a printing press with ink and paper along with "electroplated" gold coloured led slugs with a Japanese CEO we've never seen before that inflates it with "full faith and credit" NOTHING!!!