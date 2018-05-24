Russian Gold Reserves Surge Above 1900 Tons - 5th Largest In The World

Authored by Louis Cammarosano via smaulgld.com,
Russian Gold Reserves
After adding 6,700,000 ounces (208 tonnes) of gold to her reserves in 2015, the Russian Central Bank added 6,400,000 ounces (199 tonnes) in 2016 and another 224 tons (7,202,000 ounces) in 2017.
The Central Bank of Russia ended 2016 with 1838.21 tonnes of gold on their balance sheet.
Central Bank of Russia added 7.2 Million ounces (approximately 223.945 tonnes) in 2017.
Through April 2018, the Central Bank of Russia has added 2.3 million ounces or approximately 71.54 tons of gold.
The chart below shows the Central Bank of Russia’s Gold Reserves by month with tonnage rounded to the nearest metric ton.
The Central bank of Russia has added about 628 tons of gold to her reserves from June 2015 – to March 2018.
Since 2009, Russia has added over 1,100 tons of gold to its reserves - more than China who added about 775 tons during the same time period.
Russian Monthly Gold Purchases June 2014 – April 2018
Russia has added 26.7 million ounces (approximately 830 tons) to its reserves from June 2014 through April 2018.
Russia Adding Gold To Reserves At A Faster Pace Than China
From March 2016 to May 2017 China added 45 tonnes of gold to its reserves, while Russia added 246 tonnes, or 447% more.
The People’s Bank of China’s gold reserves as of September 2017 are at the same level as of October 2016. The Central Bank of Russia added 7.6 million ounces (236.39 tons) of gold from October 2016 to September 2017.
Russia has added about 122 more tonnes of gold to its reserves than China from November 2015 – November 2016.
Rubles For Gold
Increasingly, Russia has been buying up more of their gold mining production, in effect converting rubles into gold.
The Russian Central Bank announced that it would begin buying gold on the Moscow Stock Exchange.
Russia is retaining an increasing percentage of its gold mining output.
Russia has the fifth largest gold reserves of any nation.
Overall Russian Reserves
The reserves of the Central Bank of Russian have grown over $89 billion or about 24% since January 2016.
Gold represented about $81.146 billion of Russia’s overall reserves at the end of April 2018, or about 17.6%.
Overall Russian Central Bank foreign reserves grew approximately 24% since January 2016.
Russian U.S. Treasury Holdings
Russia’s U.S. Treasury Bond Holdings 2014 – 2017
The Russian Central Bank has increased its US Treasury reserve holdings selling off a good portion of them in the summer of 2015.
As of March 2018, Russia held $96.1 billion in U.S. Treasury Bonds down from $131.8 billion in January 2014 but up from $66.5 billion in April 2015.
Further reading on Russia’s gold production: Russia’s VTB bank to supply 15-20 T of gold to China in next 12 months Russia to increase gold production
Comments
Ha ha...mmmkay. How about Russian Gold Reserves surge above 1,9002 tons.
Same goes for China. They know what is coming.....
At some point in the not to distant future, Russia and China will use their vast gold hoard to destroy the West and in particular the fiat issued US Dollar. Just a matter of time boys and girls. Buckle your seat belt.
In reply to Ha ha...mmmkay. How about… by Cautiously Pes…
More than a quarter of the world's physical gold is being stored in London alone.
Brexit Britain will be alright.
In reply to At some point in the not to… by LargeHardonCollider
Goldfinger has 55%. And Bond, James Bond can prove it!
In reply to More than a quarter of the… by Xredsx
Idiots, wasting good paper on a worthless barberic relic.
In reply to More than a quarter of the… by Xredsx
Russia and China will use their vast gold hoard to destroy the West
I believe that the west is destroying itself with their debt issuance. Everything has limits and US has reached those limits. Now it's just matter of time, that history repeats as with all fiat currencies, they all fail no exceptions throughout history.
Gold is a time tested asset, the opposite of fiat paper money. There is no history of gold to ever fail to perform as money. None. These countries are protecting them selves from the inevitable.
In reply to At some point in the not to… by LargeHardonCollider
I'm not far behind. he he he
LOL to China not adding to their reserves
My Friends this is all the work of the bloodthirsty Lizard people with help of their bald men human hybrids. Bald men are genetically engineered by the reptiles to infiltrate our leadership. Every leader in history has been bald..think about it. I am 59 and have never lost a single strand of hair in my life folks. What "Human" (Descendant from apes) loses hair? Only reptoid phoneys lose hair. Its fact. Undeniable.
Bald men control everything and they use hotel pools, which are also portals that go back to the reptoid home planet. Which is why so many bald men are at pools sunbathing. Dont trust em'..the Reptoids are coming back. They need chaos to divide us.
The much more simple explanation without the need for any Annunaki is that mankind's stock of psychopaths and sociopaths tend to gravitate towards position of power.
And most people are sheep looking for a shepherd...
In reply to My Friends this is all the… by KarlGDenninger
99% of everything a human being knows and believes, are from what other human beings have told them. Beginning right from birth.
There very few individuals that see the world created by their very own perception, are either branded psychotic, or have made it to the top of the food chain.
In reply to The much more simple… by Brazen Heist
An increasing number of long-time ZHers are losing their minds. Sonic weapons or the bond market?
In reply to My Friends this is all the… by KarlGDenninger
You have a bright future at Weekly World News
In reply to My Friends this is all the… by KarlGDenninger
More like the Onion. That was some funny shit right there.
In reply to You have a bright future at… by E.F. Mutton
AND, National Inquirer.
In reply to You have a bright future at… by E.F. Mutton
Upvoted for awesome fairy tale skills
In reply to My Friends this is all the… by KarlGDenninger
Dood! You forgot the SARC tag. Thats pretty funny. Does Xi wear a wig? How about Theresa May? Obama? Clinton? OMG Reagan? Kim Jon Ill?
In reply to My Friends this is all the… by KarlGDenninger
I'm working on that plan right now.
Step 1 - go bald
Step 2 - take over the world
I'm on #1 at the moment, but I'm sure it won't be long before I'm at #2. Or taking a #2. One or the other, it's basically the same thing.
In reply to My Friends this is all the… by KarlGDenninger
as a bald man hybrid human, I approve this message ...
Well done sir !!!
In reply to My Friends this is all the… by KarlGDenninger
MAJOR GOLD SPIKE!... +$5.00.. /s
Buy low, sell high.
It's easy.
Looking at the charts, I'd say silver may be a better option presently.
Putrid
In reply to MAJOR GOLD SPIKE!... +$5.00… by Bill of Rights
Oh look it is the dumbest person on the internet blathering way already today. Mommy to the leash of of you Billy?
In reply to MAJOR GOLD SPIKE!... +$5.00… by Bill of Rights
The Russian threat: A 16% debt to GDP along with a budget surplus. It does and it should scare the shit out of all the deadbeats and USA grown communists that have been running the USA into the ground for the last 40 years, leaving the US taxpayer with a debt to GDP of 108%, a national debt of 22 trillion dollars, and a budget deficit guaranteed forever of trillions until the whole shithole caves in on itself.
Everybody Sing!...
"Tradition! Tradition. Tradition! Tradition."
From the FED musical, "Bernanke Made a Goof"
Just like any major battle or military Campaign they try to keep it all quiet and hush hush, till all of a sudden one day, Oh My God the Tanks Are Rolling.
Wonder why they're not collecting the 'new and improved gold',,, BitCoin?
K Russian Central Bank...
You've already eliminated SWIFT...
Pull the last lever and set the price for Gold, Silver, Platinum and Palladium independent of your "fifth column" along with the Bank of England and Federal Reserve!...
I would be willing to place the biggest wager that WHEN YOU DO THAT, the Brussels contingent will be buying and selling it at YOUR spot price over the other two once that announcement hits the street!
Do your stuff!!! Show the World that you're the replacement for the London/American corruption that will set it straight ONCE AND FOR ALL!!!
And you can see what a huge positive impact all that acquired shiny shit is having on the Russian economy and prosperity of the ordinary Russian, ie ZILCH !!!!!
As opposed to the Jew-Kike "full faith and credit"/papered "shit" in North America?...
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-23/goldman-sachs-made-astonishin…
At least the Russians at the top are accumulating "genuine wealth" while America does it on a printing press with ink and paper along with "electroplated" gold coloured led slugs with a Japanese CEO we've never seen before that inflates it with "full faith and credit" NOTHING!!!
In reply to And you can see what a huge… by InnVestuhrr
Like the US and Western economies are all shine and glitter.
In reply to And you can see what a huge… by InnVestuhrr
They are all too happy to buy at the discount created by blatant dollar manipulation. Same goes for China.
Her?