Trump 2020 Campaign Puts Facebook And Twitter On Notice Over Conservative Censorship

Donald Trump's 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, along with Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, have written a letter calling for the CEOs of Facebook and Twitter to address concerns over conservative censorship ahead of the 2020 election, as well as a call for transparency.
The letter comes one day after a judge ruled that President Trump is no longer allowed to block Twitter users - deeming the platform a public forum, and that "the White House acts unlawfully when it excludes people from this forum." Consequently, will Twitter and Facebook be required to provide protections for conservatives whose voices are being muted? Parscale and McDaniel are now pushing for that, calling out the Silicon Valley behemoths for censorship.
"We recognize that Facebook and Twitter operate in liberal corporate cultures," the letter reads. "However, rampant political bias is inappropriate for a widely used public forum."
We won’t tolerate bias toward conservatives or @realDonaldTrump supporters. We’re standing up for you and demanding answers. @GOPChairwoman and I have sent the following letter to @facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and @Twitter’s @jack Dorsey. #StopTheBias pic.twitter.com/Poz0Dne9i7— Brad Parscale (@parscale) May 24, 2018
The letter notes "In 2016, former Facebook workers reported that they manipulated the “trending” section to exclude news tailored to conservative users, despite those topics trending on their own," while "A former trending news curator admitted in an interview that nearly all members of the trending news teams identified as liberal... Moreover, some Facebook employees in 2016 reportedly pushed to ban then-candidate Donald Trump’s Facebook posts and label them as hate speech"
Meanwhile, conservative Twitter users have accused the company of unfairly targeting them, purging thousands of their followers in an attempt to stem “fake news” content, and unnecessarily prompting them to confirm their identity. Twitter claims its tools are free from political bias, but has allegedly targeted predominantly Republicans as part of a “shadow banning” practice, which covertly limits those accounts’ visibility on the platform.
The letter also points out that during congressional testimony, Facebook apologized for suppressing "Diamond & Silk," two popular Trump supporters with a highly popular YouTube channel, which the platform deemed "unsafe to the community" for no reason.
Parscale and the RNC note that Facebook is "working with a third party to encourage voter registration," and asks for transparency over how those advertisements are displayed in people's news feeds. "This is to make sure that the new feature does not become essentially an in-kind contribution to liberal candidates."
Since Facebook and Twitter are platforms used widely by the majority of voters, we request an explanation about how you will ensure all content is managed equally and fairly. How will you safeguard voters’ access to fair content on your platform? How will you guarantee that conservative voices are no longer censored, and conservative news no longer buried or otherwise hidden?
In an interview with Fox News, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale reiterated their concerns over conservative censorship:
McDaniel: "It’s a legitimate fear. Brad and I hear it all the time as we’re traveling the country. People are very concerned that conservative voices are going to be suppressed on social media. Of course, many of their users are conservatives and so Brad and I feel preemptively, we have to get out ahead of this, talk to Facebook, talk to Twitter, ask them for transparency, let us know what you’re going to do to make sure that every voice has a say on these social media platforms especially before this critical midterm."
Parscale: "Every day I receive thousands of messages saying, “I’m being shadow-banned.” And what we want to do in this letter is make sure that we understand what's happening. We want to ask them for transparency. I think the public deserves that transparency and we need to know that conservative voices have a chance to get their message out. This is a big problem."
Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook Headquarters
1 Hacker Way
Menlo Park, CA 94025
Jack Dorsey
Twitter, Inc.
1355 Market St.
San Francisco, CA 94103
Dear Mr. Zuckerberg and Mr. Dorsey,
We are writing on behalf of the Republican National Committee and President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign to request information about efforts by Facebook and Twitter to prevent political bias on the social media platforms.
Concerns have been raised in recent years about suppression of conservative speech on Facebook and Twitter, including censorship of conservative news stories from news feeds and “trending” news sections. We are alarmed by numerous allegations that Facebook has blocked content from conservative journalists and groups, and Twitter has hidden such content from conservative users’ followers.
In 2016, former Facebook workers reported that they manipulated the “trending” section to exclude news tailored to conservative users, despite those topics trending on their own. A former trending news curator admitted in an interview that nearly all members of the trending news teams identified as liberal – and had the authority to approve topics. Moreover, some Facebook employees in 2016 reportedly pushed to ban then-candidate Donald Trump’s Facebook posts and label them as hate speech.
During congressional testimony, Facebook apologized for suppression of content from conservative bloggers and personalities, notably “Diamond & Silk,” entertainers who were deemed “unsafe to the community” for no reason. In response to these revelations, Facebook said it will use a new system that ranks news organizations by level of user trust, promoting the highly scored outlets on users’ news feeds while suppressing those with lower scores. We are concerned about potential misuse of this system.
Meanwhile, conservative Twitter users have accused the company of unfairly targeting them, purging thousands of their followers in an attempt to stem “fake news” content, and unnecessarily prompting them to confirm their identity. Twitter claims its tools are free from political bias, but has allegedly targeted predominantly Republicans as part of a “shadow banning” practice, which covertly limits those accounts’ visibility on the platform.
We recognize that Facebook and Twitter operate in liberal corporate cultures. However, rampant political bias is inappropriate for a widely used public forum. What’s more, the consequences to our democratic society are profound. This is why special attention is necessary to address issues such as Facebook’s use of liberal organizations to fact-check content, the access to user profiles it gives to some employees, and Twitter’s manipulation of content that appears for the site’s users.
It has also come to our attention that Facebook is working with a third party to encourage voter registration. Though we agree that this is an admirable task in theory, we ask for transparency over how Facebook determines who sees these advertisements in their news feeds. This is to make sure that the new feature does not become essentially an in-kind contribution to liberal candidates.
Since Facebook and Twitter are platforms used widely by the majority of voters, we request an explanation about how you will ensure all content is managed equally and fairly. How will you safeguard voters’ access to fair content on your platform? How will you guarantee that conservative voices are no longer censored, and conservative news no longer buried or otherwise hidden?
As you conduct reviews to assess bias against conservative content, we ask for your assurances that transparency, neutrality, and protection of all speech will be core tenets of Facebook and Twitter operations, now and in the future.
We ask for your response by June 18, 2018, and look forward to hearing from you.
Sincerely,
Ronna McDaniel
Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee
Brad Parscale
Campaign Manager for President Trump’s 2020 reelection
Hey lefties! You luuuv regulation huh?
Well, you got it ;-)
These people are stupid.
In reply to Hey lefties! You luuuv… by nmewn
Aren't Twitter and Facebook private companies just like the NFL? They can all shutdown any speech they want. The stupid people are the hypocrites whining about snowflakes as they themselves melt into little puddles.
In reply to These people are stupid. by tmosley
Nope, they're public forums now. I can use all the hate speech I want and if they ban me I sue.
In reply to Aren't Twitter and Facebook… by E Ghost
You have never litigated. I pity your ignorant delusion.
In reply to Nope, they're public forums… by GoyimUprising
Please don't forget Youtube, probably the worst of all. Also remember that these Companies are all controlled by the See Eye Aye.
These Companies could, and should, all be regulated as public utilities?
In reply to You have never litigated. by bamawatson
MeToo4Homos
dozens of young men ready to out Anderson Cooper and Shepard Smith of Fox News.
Popcorn ordered.
https://i.redditmedia.com/6A5bSZd1P2D-bdjVJPKgCzqYD4Gu-JhKspzTrMxdOwg.j…
In reply to You have never litigated. by bamawatson
The sidelines at an NFL game are a public forum then as well. You don't even need a password to access it, they beam it right into your house.
In reply to Nope, they're public forums… by GoyimUprising
They beam it to your house over "the publics" airwaves.
A little trap, set long ago ;-)
In reply to The sidelines at an NFL game… by E Ghost
The self-Righteous Lefties are getting exactly what they deserve...
A one-comeuppance..
Nice play Trumpeteers.
In reply to Aren't Twitter and Facebook… by E Ghost
Try being a private company and putting a "No darkies allowed" sign on your door and see how that flies. The judge just said they were a public utility.
In reply to Aren't Twitter and Facebook… by E Ghost
Is that good or bad for America that a judge can declare internet forums public utilities and open the door to government regulation? How's that going to pan out for Zerohedge?
You can't yell fire in a theater, so now what won't we be allowed to yell on the internet?
In reply to Try being a private company… by DeadFred
Had these Companies respected the First Amendment and not become political tools, they wouldn't have had any problems. But in view of the path they have taken, to enforce their own Liberal biases as private Companies, it is only a matter of time before they are regulated. And rightly so.
In reply to Is that good or bad for… by E Ghost
They are private up to the point when they take money from national enemies foreign and domestic to manufacture consent to alien and seditious agendas by whatever means they chose. Then they are enemy combatants, traitors and spies. Welcome to America. Join us or gtfo.
In reply to Aren't Twitter and Facebook… by E Ghost
Even if that were the case, they have still committed fraud with their politically biased censorship. Being a private company does NOT give you the right to promulgate false advertisement.
In reply to Aren't Twitter and Facebook… by E Ghost
You're the first one to mention fraud. This isn't about fraud, but hey if you are all for government controlling what is and isn't allowed on internet forums I'm sure you'll be happy when the orders come down on Zerohedge.
In reply to Even if that were the case,… by tmosley
>This isn't about fraud
It is very fucking much about fraud, fuckface. They got to the positions they have now because they were neutral platforms. Now that they are the dominant platforms, they want to politicize their moderation policy?
No.
In reply to You're the first one to… by E Ghost
Someone gets it. Maybe Bannon can start a right wing social media platform.
In reply to Aren't Twitter and Facebook… by E Ghost
Kind of feels like a "do it or else we'll sue you" letter without the legal technicals.
In reply to These people are stupid. by tmosley
Don't you worry, the far left extremist judges will be reading each other's decisions and will craft them specifically to allow leftists to do whatever the hell they want, while actively censoring right wing voices.
Specifically, these judges will allow Facefuck and Twatter to act on behalf of left-wing politicians in order to censor their detractors, while allowing all kinds of death threats and other bullshit on the feeds of right-wing politicians.
In reply to These people are stupid. by tmosley
Cue Joe Pesci digging his own grave. And his brother's.
In reply to Don't you worry, the far… by ACP
Time to make these utilities and tolerate 'hate speech' as the price of eliminating bias.
Those who push for control are always pushing for that control to be in their hands....and of course ALWAYS lefties...so nuttin new....
Hate speech aka the truth
In reply to ime to make these utilities… by lasvegaspersona
Being anti-war, anti-fed, anti-zionist, or a supporter of the second amendment means anything you say about them is hate speech.
In reply to Hate speech aka the truth by overbet
I don't expect the commies to roll over on this one.
Their starting position will be that they're not censoring Republicans or conservatives, they're just banning "hate speech".
And, dontcha know, Republicans and conservatives are where all the hate speech comes from.
They don't get to decide any more. My speech is protected political speech in a public forum.
In reply to I don't expect the commies… by thebigunit
They are paper dildos. https://www.bongino.com/may-23-2018-ep-726-there-will-be-order-here/
In reply to I don't expect the commies… by thebigunit
I don't use facebook or twitter, but I know they've really fucked up youtube.
The rise of Google and Facebook into uncharted territory coincides with the 2008 Obama campaign and the thousands of visits to that White House thereafter....The situation today is exactly how it was planned and cultivated with the democrats...none of it was free market and no serious competition allowed.
Google has something close to 90% influence on all searches.
Imagine if in 1800, all counties across America sold all their public square and public gathering places to a private company town that then banned whatever speech it disfavored.
They could have snuffed out democracy in its infant slumber.
Shortly the election of Obozo, US gobernment agencies switched to using Gmail and Google Chrome browser.
In reply to The rise of Google and… by MuffDiver69
being a conservative is de facto proof of being a closet nazi in libtardville.
Marsh v. Alabama (1946)
"Accordingly, the Court held that the property rights of a private entity are not sufficient to justify the restriction of a community of citizens' fundamental rights and liberties."
These social media sites have some explaining to do. They have moved to change on request of governments, so they really are not that private. The notion of a private entity is a logical fallacy at this point.
I love how dumbfounded and flabbergasted liberals look when they are questioned about anything they do to other people that they would never tolerated being done to themselves. Hypocrites, one and all.