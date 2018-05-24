Trump: "NFL Did The Right Thing... Players Who Don't Stand For Anthem Shouldn't Be In The Country"

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/24/2018 - 08:21

It appears President Trump is once again backing off his warning that the historic summit with North Korea - which is set to take place June 12 in Singapore - might not happen.

In comments that were likely intended to sooth North Korea's concerns about the so-called "Libya model" (i.e., the idea that the west would topple the North Korean regime shortly after it gives up its nuclear weapons, just like what happened with Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi), Trump said during an interview with Fox & Friends that the US might endorse a more "gradual" process of denuclearization.

Trump also commented on the NFL's decision to ban kneeling during the national anthem, saying the "NFL owners did the right thing" and that players who don't stand for the anthem "shouldn't be playing and maybe...shouldn't be in the country."

He added that he'd still be disappointed with any player who chose to wait in the locker room during the anthem.

Circling back to North Korea, Trump's remarks are a departure from last week when reports surfaced claiming the US had asked the North to consider starting to ship its weapons abroad within six to twelve months, a position that we imagine the North Koreans weren't too thrilled with.

When asked whether he would attend the Singapore summit, Trump reiterated his usual line ("we'll see what happens") though he added that there's a "good chance" the meeting will happen.

While Trump says he'd like to see the North give up its nukes all at once, he added that, due to the logistics of moving the nukes, a "phase-in" might be necessary.

"We are going to see. I would like to have it done immediately. Physically, a phase-in may be a little bit necessary. It would have to be a rapid phase-in."

And while North Korea says it's moving ahead with the closure of its (already ruined) nuclear test site, signs of tension remain. For example, a senior North Korean official called Vice President Mike Pence a "political dummy" yesterday following an escalating series of harsh verbal outbursts.

Some other comments from the interview, courtesy of Axios:

  • On an immigration deal: "I think it’s time to get the whole package, it’s not such a big deal, Brian. It’s time to get the whole package."
  • On James Comey: "I think a thing that I’ve done for the country — the firing of James Comey — is going to go down as a very good thing."

Comments

SafelyGraze Looney Thu, 05/24/2018 - 08:27 Permalink

not only kneel for the anthem, they should also be required to pray

and sing

ave maria maybe

in order to show respect

this is a private contract between players and the league

the league can require them to pray and kneel and salute and so forth

as long as it's what the viewers want, that's what the league should require

bshirley1968 Ajax-1 Thu, 05/24/2018 - 09:23 Permalink

For you to call it a "protest" is an admission of a "political" event; therefore, they have the right to peacefully express their opinion.

You can't have it both ways. Either it is political and thus is a protest, or it is a job duty to be performed and they are being insubordinate. Fire them. Bet they win some big bucks in the courts and set precedence that you will not like in the future.

bshirley1968 brushhog Thu, 05/24/2018 - 09:04 Permalink

I agree.....but a political element has been inserted into the sporting event, and no one should be forced to express their political views for or against.

If your boss told you that you had to vote for Trump or be fired, what would you do? They have a right to express dissent regarding political views.....which is exactly what the anthem represents.

I don't agree with them, you don't agree with them, but you start down thus road and it is a slippery sloap.

Trump should have stayed the hell out if it. It damn sure isn't a government matter. He needs to mind his own business and get his own job done. "Yeah! What about that obamacare, Mr. Trump?!"

SoilMyselfRotten bshirley1968 Thu, 05/24/2018 - 09:14 Permalink

"Patriotism is supporting your country all the time and your government when it deserves"  Mark Twain

 

I think this is the problem with this whole topic, the 2 being conflated. What Trump doesn't realize is the protests are against him and his presidential predecessors who have/are running things into the ground, both domestically and in regard to foreign affairs. Trump plays a very dangerous game calling dissenters unpatriotic, a slippery slope for everyone to be sure. Whether the game venue is the appropriate platform for that is up to the owners of the business. 

brushhog bshirley1968 Thu, 05/24/2018 - 09:19 Permalink

If you sign a contract to adhere to all NFL policies and procedures then you are required to stand for the anthem. Nobody is forcing them to be in the NFL. I most certainly can require my employees to say a pledge of allegiance. If you enter my house I can require you to wear your underwear on your head as a requirement for entry.....you dont have to enter.

DingleBarryObummer jbvtme Thu, 05/24/2018 - 08:40 Permalink

Yes.  Football is retarded sport to begin with.  Those helmets don't protect your brain, they just protect your skull.  Your soft brain still slams up against your hard skull.  It's especially bad for adolescents with developing brains. 

There are lots of other things one can do to teach toughness and teamwork besides repeatedly inflicting brain trauma.

::rant off::

Hal n back SafelyGraze Thu, 05/24/2018 - 08:45 Permalink

They need to do what the paying customers want them to do. Play well and don’t piss off the paying customers including those watching on TV who pay a load for cable and are still subjected to a 3.5 hour game that used to be 2.5 hours before TV and endless commercials.

if players have a personal agenda, let them do it when they are not working. 

They also need to remember what Michael Jordan tried to teach Tiger Woods: the more likeable you are as a superstar athelete, the more you earn including endorsements.

booboo SafelyGraze Thu, 05/24/2018 - 08:47 Permalink

Maybe require your kids to pray to allah at schools too. Slippery slope my friend when .gov starts dictating what private concerns do. They should have said “how about we stay in the locker room and discuss the game” Maybe the NFL should have rejected the Department of Wars money and we would not be having this divisive banter. But see how the work?

VoteSmarts SafelyGraze Thu, 05/24/2018 - 08:59 Permalink

Spit! What if "the viewers" *want blood-letting, lions on the field, eh. Better the 'players' and management should do what is Right, play by the rules and let off the other/ political stuff. Side-note: If people here in My country Choose to be Constitutional Americans, fine; No Hyphenated citizens here. Otherwise, Get Out!

Although, additional criteria Do apply.

dirty fingernails dark pools of soros Thu, 05/24/2018 - 08:48 Permalink

If the owners have no problem with the players kneeling in protest over the vast discrepancy between the stated rights and position of the USs gov and its domestic behavior and policies, then it shouldn't be any sort of issue at all and not what I was talking about. That is a private employer/employee issue. To have the president pushing the meme of protesters shouldn't be in the country is a direct threat to our right to protest. So you'd be ok with Obama saying this? Don't make me laugh.