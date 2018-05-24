Turkish Fighter Jets Violate Greek Airspace 56 Times In A Single Day

In the last three months, tensions between two NATO member states have escalated dramatically - Turkey has threatened to invade Greek islands, Greece has responded, and Greeks now see Turkey as the greatest threat to their existence.
And while Turkish President Erdogan was busy talking up his currency and begging his people not to sell Lira for dollars, his air force was once again running interference with Greece.
As GreekReporter.com reports,Turkish fighter jets violated Greek airspace over the Aegean 56 times, making such incidents an almost daily phenomenon.
According to the Greek Ministry of National Defense, the air force recorded 56 violations of national airspace in the Northeast, Central and Southeastern Aegean.
Eleven Turkish aircraft - two F-16s that were flying in formation, two CN-235s and seven helicopters - also committed 14 air-traffic law violations in the Athens Flight Information Region.
According to the General Staff, in all cases, the Turkish aircraft were identified and intercepted by Greek fighter planes in line with international rules of engagement.
Two Turkish aircraft were armed.
However, despite all this provocation, the rapidly souring tensions between Greece and Turkey are “not an issue for NATO,” the General Secretary of the North Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg in an interview with Turkish news agency Anadolu.
With friends like this - who needs enemies?
So two civil wars starting, one within NATO stared by Turkey and the other within the EU started by Italy?
In reply to Good for them. The Greeks… by Haus-Targaryen
The Greeks are part of the EU
Turkey just wishes it was. Turkey is illegally occupying Cypress and needs to be kicked out. Turkey is a Caliphate in waiting and needs to be dosed with birth control chemicals to reduce the birth rate, thus preventing future problems.
In reply to Good for them. The Greeks… by Haus-Targaryen
I don't think Turkey cares at all about the EU, and Erdogan would much rather have EU billions for baby-sitting than actually having to be part of the club.
The Greeks have completely destroyed their country, sold-off their children's futures and made it impossible to escape via their unending devotion to the EU and the euro.
My opinion of the Greeks is the same as it is of the Germans and the Swedes, "you want to turn your country into a Caliphate ... God bless, I mean 'barakaka Allah'"
Most people in the West don't deserve to govern themselves. It seems the best form of government is one in which there is a high degree of economic freedom but absolutely no political freedom with a strong nationalist and military-isolationist government.
Imagine for a second if the USSR or National Socialist Germany had employed this model (which the Chinese are currently doing).
Yeup, the world would have been a better place.
So Turkey has been re-arming with the EU refugee DaneGeld money
1) get the nukes back from Incirlik
2) kick Turkey out of NATO
3) kick Turkey out of Cypress
Greeks now see Turkey as the greatest threat to their existence
Now? Always. Forced friendship under NATO umbrella is a bs.
There's no way NATO will do anything about it. Turkey is far too important to let go. There's a greater chance of Greece getting thrown under the bus first before Turkey.
A bankrupt Greece screwed by the ECB IMF Europe Group Triad
is a dead entity.
That has no borders it can defend.
(Hence also the thousands of ME and Africa refugees that wash over its borders. Brussels doesn't care.)
Turkey should be excluded from NATO, Greece strengthened and Turkey's illegal occupation of Cyprus ended. There is no way to avoid war between Turkey and the West sooner or later. We might as well take it sooner.
I wonder which side Germany, already severely infiltrated by enemies of the West, will be on...?
