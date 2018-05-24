Uber Unveils Another Loss, CEO Promises To Be Profitable "One Day, Can't Say When"

It appears Uber is readying itself for an IPO as its release of what Bloomberg calls "cherry-picked financials" suggests a fast-growing company whose losses are shrinking.
Uber "was a company that was in trouble and lost its way in certain ways" according to Chief Executive Officer Dara Khosrowshahi, but now he is fixing things apparently.
Uber said that in the first quarter it generated about $2.6 billion in revenue.
As Bloomberg reports, the company recorded a profit on paper, after accounting for the value of selling its Southeast Asian business to Grab and its Russian business to Yandex.
But it’s a different story without those windfalls.
Uber had a loss of $312 million before interest, taxes and other expenses in the quarter, cutting those losses in half compared to the first three months of 2017, according to financials provided by Uber. That’s a marked improvement for a company that’s burned through more than $10 billion.
As Bloomberg also reports, Uber also announced on Wednesday that investment firms Coatue Management, Altimeter and TPG plan to purchase between $400 million and $600 million in Uber stock from existing shareholders.
The deal values Uber at $62 billion. The transaction is meant to allow current Uber employees to sell some shares if they want to. Uber is aiming for a public offering next year. If it fails to do so, some of its investors could be free to sell their shares on the private market.
“We are off to a terrific start in 2018,” Khosrowshahi said in a statement, noting that the growth of Uber’s rides business was exceeding internal expectations.
"Given the size of the opportunity ahead of us and our goal of making Uber a true mobility platform, we plan to reinvest any over-performance even more aggressively this year, both in our core business as well as in big bets like Uber Eats globally."
And while that was all very exciting, we note that Khosrowshahi 'fessed up today in Paris at Viva Technology conference,
“Of course Uber will be profitable one day. I just can’t tell you when,"
And then added, as we detailed previously “ultimately transportation has to be shared, electric and in 3 dimensions.”
“What’s different going forward is we’re no longer just about cars, we’re about urban mobility.
It includes cars, pool, electric bikes and flying cars, we hope.”
Comments
Fuck, meet tard.
Uber will be profitable when Mark Zuckerberg becomes a born again Christian gun owner.
Or, when Elon Musk cashes in, and bank rolls an organic gardening co op.
Or, when Barack Obama goes full Bruce Jenner with tits and all.
Or, when Trump delivers on all his campaign promises, starting with " Lock her up. "
Urban Mobility: Translation - moving money from Urban banks/VCs back to Uber HQ, then setting it on fire.
In reply to Fuck, meet tard. by SILVERGEDDON
So the company doesn't make money, the drivers don't make money... whatever. At least I can easily get home when I'm loaded.
In reply to Urban Mobility: Translation … by NugginFuts
Uberlicious!
Chasing that "feel-good" high that is very rarely achieved.
In reply to So the company doesn't make… by The_Juggernaut
Getting raped in a back of a seedy van by a paki is not what it used to be.
Maybe only in Sweden.
Wonder if the autopilot has a goat humping allahu-akbar or ASMR tingling voice.
Meanwhile down under:
Australian ASMR YouTuber FrivvyFox nude photos and video leaked
https://celebrity-leaks.net/australian-youtuber-frivolous-fox-nude-vide…
In reply to Uber by El Oregonian
Uber, sucking up to their palls at Wall Street with their cheap loans, will be profitable after they killed the Taxi industry world wide.
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
And THAT my friend is worth it’s weight in gold!
Flying cars eh? No shit .....
In reply to So the company doesn't make… by The_Juggernaut
Missing the point the top 20 dogs in Uber are 100 millionaires, as are the likely 20 or more investment bankers in the firm. Whats not to love...
In reply to So the company doesn't make… by The_Juggernaut
But at least we have a PC worthy CEO now! And really folks, at the end of the day, that is all that matters.
Company will be broke and investments worthless... but the SJWs can sleep at night.
In reply to So the company doesn't make… by The_Juggernaut
Someone in Uber is laudering money.
How the hell can you lose billions running an App?? 🤔
In reply to Fuck, meet tard. by SILVERGEDDON
urban mobility? what, are they going to start giving piggy back rides?
CEO Promises To Be Profitable "One Day, Can't Say When"
...and its worth Billions and Billions..
What an absolute JOKE!!!
Enjoy...
Yep. Just another example of how the Federal Reserve's early money policies distorting the free market!!
In reply to CEO Promises To Be… by 1777
Flee market crapitalism? Kings of business that have never made a real profit?
Involuntary Exploited Taxpayer Ponzi
Jump Fuckers!
“Of course Uber will be profitable one day. I just can’t tell you when,"
He's just following the Bezo biz-ness plan.
We will make some money one day, we hope, so please invest all that you can into my company.
BAM, they line right up and jump right in.
Uber will be profitable when autonomous pigs fly
Worth $62 Billion, my big ass! This is pure Dot.Com getting ready to revisit us again.
Thank God they're going to practice killing commuters in France with their flying contraptions, not in the US. Tesla needs to focus on France too.
They better be spending good money on lobbyists to get the FAA to move faster.
Everyone knows the fastest way to make a fortune in aviation is to start with a bigger fortune.
I tried the same explanation with my wife. No bueno.
he is right.
he is right. profitability is essentially a liability.
A million trips a day and lets say after expenses they only make 50 cents(lowest end) per ride.....who are they fuckin kidding.