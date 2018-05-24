"Unplug your Alexa devices right now...You're being hacked."
That was the disturbing message that a Portland family received just weeks after installing the Amazon listening devices throughout their home.
As KIRO7 reports, Danielle, who did not want us to use her last name, contacted Amazon to investigate after they say a private conversation in their home was recorded by Amazon's Alexa, and that the recorded audio was sent to the phone of a random person in Seattle, who was in the family’s contact list.
"My husband and I would joke and say I'd bet these devices are listening to what we're saying," said Danielle.
After receiving the call above from one of her husband's employees - who was in the family’s contact list - Danielle says she unplugged all the devices, and she repeatedly called Amazon. She says an Alexa engineer investigated.
"We unplugged all of them and he proceeded to tell us that he had received audio files of recordings from inside our house," she said. "At first, my husband was, like, 'no you didn't!' And the (recipient of the message) said 'You sat there talking about hardwood floors.' And we said, 'oh gosh, you really did hear us.'"
"I felt invaded," she said. "A total privacy invasion. Immediately I said, 'I'm never plugging that device in again, because I can't trust it.'"
Danielle says the engineer did not provide specifics about why it happened, or if it's a widespread issue.
"He told us that the device just guessed what we were saying," she said.
Danielle said the device did not audibly advise her it was preparing to send the recording, something it’s programmed to do.
When KIRO 7 asked Amazon questions, they sent this response:
“Amazon takes privacy very seriously. We investigated what happened and determined this was an extremely rare occurrence. We are taking steps to avoid this from happening in the future."
This is not the first 'anomaly' that has occurred with these domestic spying devices.
In March, many recent new owners of Amazon's Alexa devices have been rudely woken by "bone-chillingly creepy" laughing from their AI friend.
So far, no attempt has been made top blame 'Russian hackers' for this "creepy" laughter or the recording of people's conversations in the privacy of their own homes... though we suspect it will not be long.
Don't object, you should have nothing to hide. edit: for those that believe I was being literal ... /sarc
Only an idiot would install a listening device that they have no control over into their own home.
Sooo... IS There a Secret Camera In There Too ???
… We are taking steps to avoid this from happening in the future
Deutsche Bank, Equifax, Wells Fargo, Facebook, Amazon, Tesla, etc., those lazy assholes don’t even bother phrasing it differently…
On the other hand, why bother? They know full well that their fuckups WILL happen again! ;-)
Alexa is simply a shiny bauble to attract the fuckwit masses.
Like moths to the flame...
So Bezos scores a $600K cloud storage contract from the CIA, Dept Energy grants undisclosed $ for drone development and then GIVES an exclusive commercial drone permit AND YOU WILLINGLY BOUGHT AN ALEXA AND PLUGGED IT IN? YOU DESERVE WHAT YOU GET OR SHOULD I SAY, LOSE!
Spied on? Ha. Duh!!
That's Fascism (business+government) for you.
The lure of convenience is man's downfall.
"Alexa? Did Trump collude with the Russians?"
"My database shows there's a 93.5% possibility this was the case".
"Alexa? Tell that cunt Bezos to go fuck himself with a spiked baseball bat."
I wish I was surprised that there are thousands of people who are mindblowingly idiotic enough to have paid money to have one of these in their home.
Alexa should be using ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) voice.
Those tingling sensations will worth all the hacking in the world:
I'm gonna start selling "Amazon Alexa Security Kits". Included in each package along with complete instructions you will find a big f*ckin hammer. Kickstarter coming shortly.
It's like hunting. They prey just cannot resist the bait.
Please... Please...
...........For God's Sake... Lady and Ur Hubby... Sue Amazon's Balls Off !!
My TV Just Winked At Me...
Only if it is service to a specific people.
http://immigration-globalization.blogspot.com/2011/09/what-is-fascism.h…
Use "benefit" instead of "service".
We get service up the ass for the benefit of corporate-state partnerships.
You think EBT is a service to the cardholders?
Benefits JPMorgan and Walmart.
Mandatory purchase of sick care insurance is more a service to the people or more a benefit to insurance companies and medical providers.
In reply to Only if it is service to a… by RagnarRedux
Alexa, she will vex ya...
Of course we are. The important thing is to give them something interesting. Right now the Democrats are only concerned with Trump and getting him out of office.
Looks like he is scoring something he just picked out of his teeth in that foto.
Excuse me it was a $600 MILLION dollar cloud storage contract that Bezo's received from the CIA, not $600k
That Alexia's a waste of money.
Not as valuable as my $675 Fat Bit that tells me when to get up and grab a donut, when to take a piss and when it's time to scratch my ass.
These rare events sure happen a lot.
Like MuskCar fires.
This is fake news. Alexa can do that, but not unless you install malicious 3rd-party software.
These people did that. I'd hate to see how trashed-up their PCs and phones are.
Technology in the hands of these people is like handing a 3-foot strip of duct tape to a 2 year old: self-induced calamity.
Shut up, Jeff. Nobody cares what you have to say.
And WaPo is fake news, so stuff it.
And they probably use their PC and related devices like over 90% of PC owners do - like an appliance.
The point is that millions use these things, and they have no technical basis for knowing what's going on. I do, which is why I will never own an Alexa.
Nothing to see/hear here!!
Move along and buy the shiny stuff.
There's a rogue AI somewhere in the AWS data base laughing its ass off right now.
Too bad I cannot cancel them again.
I am very surprised that there has not been a class action lawsuit by the shareholders of this publicly traded company naming management and directors for this obviously illegal application of shareholders' assets. Aren't there any conservative ambulance chasers?
netflix is going bk
Tranny-pr0n on Netflix? Nahhh - Fake News!
Do you have a web cam????
I've heard from knowledgable techies the Alexa software is a "conduit" for surveillance - the govt can turn any smart device into a listening/recording device. We have no privacy. Make sure you don't own smart devices and make certain to disconnect cable box and smart TV from electric when you go to bed at night...
"Do you have a web cam????"
Yes. Yes he does. Its password is "admin".
And mine is covered with tape.
mine to, and i removed the PCB plug for the microphone to, don't use either and neither does anyone else :)
Probably. It is Amazon, don't you know?
But having a listening device in my house is trendy.
If you have a modern television and a digital service you already have one listening device that is also capable of mapping your house.
Still undefeated. Read all of them, she really had some dirty thoughts. Not sure if the ring was real or not.
Unfortunately all "smart" phones can do this AND record and send video and gps location without your knowledge as well, which explains why they no longer have removable battery.
It is technically possible that some CIA or NSA datacenter has recordings of every word you have ever said within recording range of your phone, even when you thought it was powered off.
We pay for our own big brother surveillance.
Never had a smart phone or cell phone and never will. It's the mark of the beast you hold in your hand or to your head.
One of my very good friends and flying buddies also develops phone apps and used to write software for communication satellites, he has a few apps on the play store = https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mycloudbase.tracker and as he puts it, "there is nothing that is on you phone/pc etc that the manufactures/developers cannot see, or functions they cannot access, just read the terms and conditions" they have full access to your contacts, messages, location, everything and people think these are Personal devices, they are anything but.
X-ian crosses are listening devices for the Brown God.
Call me old school but no "smart" appliance of any type comes into my home.
Dumb is good!
Being smart requires too much effort.
