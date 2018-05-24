In The Wake Of Mass-Shootings, Parents Reconsider Mass-Schooling

Authored by Kerry McDonald via The Foundation for Economic Education,
In the wake of recent tragic school shootings, anxious parents are contemplating homeschooling to protect their children. After February’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida, the Miami Heraldreported that more parents were considering the homeschooling option. And after Friday’s disturbing school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, a local ABC news affiliate in Alabama reported the increasing appeal of homeschooling.
“If I had the time, I would teach my kids myself, and I would know that they’re safe,” a father of four told ABC station, WAAY31.
A public school teacher interviewed by the channel disagreed with the idea of homeschooling. According to the news story, the teacher “says resorting to homeschooling is teaching your children to run from reality.”
But that raises the question: Is compulsory mass schooling “reality”?
Public Schools Are Consuming More and More of Kids’ Time
Segregating children by age into increasingly restrictive, test-driven classrooms where they are forced by law to be unless a parent or caregiver liberates them is hardly “reality.” What’s worse is that young people are spending increasingly more time in this coercive “reality” than ever before.
For young children ages six to eight, schooling increased from an average of five hours a day in 1981-82 to an average of seven hours a day in 2002-03. And for today’s teens, schooling consumes much more of their time than it did for previous generations, seeping into summertime and other historically school-free periods. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 42 percent of teens were enrolled in school during July 2016, compared to only 10 percent enrolled in July 1985.
In the case of teens, spending more time in school and school-like activities may be further separating them from the actual real world in which they previously came of age. As Business Insider reports: “Almost 60% of teens in 1979 had a job, compared to 34% in 2015.” Spending more time in the contrived reality of forced schooling and less time in authentic, multi-age, productive communities may be taking its toll on today’s youth.
Compulsory Mass Schooling Is Hurting Our Kids
New findings from researchers at Vanderbilt University show a disturbing correlation between time in school and suicidal thoughts and attempts by young people, which have been increasing over the past decade. Whereas most adults see suicide spikes in July and August, most kids see suicide dips in summer. Children’s suicidal tendencies appear strongest during the school year.
Boston College psychology professor Dr. Peter Gray believes that increasingly oppressive schooling is leading to serious psychological damage in some children. He writes on his blog at Psychology Today:
Children now often spend more time at school and at homework than their parents spend at their full-time jobs, and the work of schooling is often more burdensome and stress-inducing than that of a typical adult job. A century ago we came to the conclusion that full-time child labor was child abuse, so we outlawed it; but now school is the equivalent of full-time child labor. The increased time, tedium, and stress of schooling is bringing many kids to the breaking point or beyond, and more and more people are becoming aware of that. It can no longer be believed that schooling is a benign experience for children. The evidence that it induces pathology is overwhelming.”
Recent school shootings may be extreme examples of this rising school-induced pathology.
Instead of overreacting, parents who decide to remove their children from school to homeschool them may be acknowledging the disconnect between the inherent coercion of compulsory mass schooling and the freedom to live in the genuine world around us. Rather than sheltering their children, parents who select the homeschooling option may be endeavoring to widen their child’s community, broaden their experiences, and restore their emotional well-being.
Former New York State Teacher of the Year, John Taylor Gatto, writes in his book Dumbing Us Down: The Hidden Curriculum of Compulsory Schooling about his growing disillusionment with mass schooling:
I began to realize that the bells and the confinement, the crazy sequences, the age-segregation, the lack of privacy, the constant surveillance, and all the rest of the national curriculum of schooling were designed exactly as if someone had set out to prevent children from learning how to think and act, to coax them into addiction and dependent behavior.”
Parents who remove their children from the confines of the conventional classroom are not running away from reality. They are running towards it.
There’s no public sector money involved in home schooling, so it’ll be illegalized before it reaches anything meaningful
Unintended consequences indeed. How will the indoctrination centers and their control freak ilk cope with critically-thinking educated young minds?
The horror. /s
In reply to There’s no public sector… by Inzidious
Dumbasses. Still more dangerous to drive to school.
In reply to Unintended consequences… by holdbuysell
Dumb yes, but whatever it takes to get the kids out of the government indoctrination centers.
In reply to Dumbasses. Still more… by IridiumRebel
Only way that changes is for some of us to roll up our sleeves and enter the leftard arena....I complete my first year tomorrow. I’m paid shit but by fucking God these kids are gonna learn the goddammed Constitutuon. I taught them two days ago about Woodrow Wilson being the shittiest pres ever. I look forward to a full dismantling of the lefty edifice.
In reply to Dumb yes, but whatever it… by tmosley
Public school = child abuse
Just say know, people
In reply to Only way that changes is for… by IridiumRebel
I had the same ephiany three or four mass shootings ago.
CNN was ranting about banning guns and it hit me out of the blue.
No, ban schools!
No more dept of education, no more teachers unions.... we could save trillions!
In reply to Public school = child abuse … by RafterManFMJ
Forced VACCINATION alone (i.e., the poisoning of their children) should cause parents to homeschool.
In reply to I by toady
It didn't take "mass shootings" to convince my wife and I to home school our kids. An equal "danger" to today's children comes from the poisonous doctrines that flow from the centralized NEA and its communist leaders. The topics (or lack thereof) they choose to teach in history... the elimination of cursive writing... Common Core... sex ed (including the normalizing of perversions)... and every other licentious vice which are part of the "curriculum" should make any concerned and responsible parent cringe. I understand the excuse of both parents having jobs and careers, but the truth is... most couples COULD do it if they chose to make sacrifices in their lives. The rearing of the next generation should be the utmost priority in our society... especially in this decadent time. After all, the antidote to the toxic 60s liberalism can only come from a new generation's healthy and mature mindset.
In reply to Forced VACCINATION alone… by revolla
No.
In reply to Public school = child abuse … by RafterManFMJ
Infiltrating left leaning institutions may be key, but getting the feds out of the game is also another big step. Get rid of the US Department of Education. After that, having some decent standards at the state level is fine, but return a lot of control to the local level. The closer the throats of the people running a school system are to the hands of the people who are subjected to it, the better.
Also, I'm not at all opposed to standardized testing in principle, but, at least in my state, schools will take a week or week and a half. I can learn no more about how well a school is doing from a week of testing than I can from a single day. This is partially because the effect that a typical school is going to have on how well a student does is going to be no more than about 35%-40%, and that's an upper limit in most cases. I a lot of the time, it is going to be closer to 10% or 20%. The rest of student performance is going to tie back into demographics. Minority status and poverty are going to be the two biggest drivers, and they are NOT independent variables in this.
In reply to Only way that changes is for… by IridiumRebel
Testing needs to be changed to the portfolio system. Standardized testing is worthless.
In reply to Infiltrating left leaning… by El Vaquero
Have you seen how these kids, and their parents, write?
Hi! How r u?
FFS they wouldn't know how to prepare a portfolio without being given step-by-step instructions and 24-hour hand holding!
In reply to Testing needs to be changed… by IridiumRebel
Texting is ruining the language. Cursive is dead.
In reply to Have you seen how these kids… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I bought a kit and taught myself calligraphy when I was 15 (my fingers were stained with ink for weeks). I also grew up corresponding with my grandmother, and aunt, and cousins, that lived on the east coast and out of state.
As far as writing, my English grammar is not perfect, but I can write a complete sentence and understand the basic rules of punctuation. It is shocking as to how fast such basic skills have disappeared. Poof.
If I really, really, really like you I may send you a hand-penned note card using my stash of Crane's paper and envelopes, sealed with hand-melted wax and stamped with my initial using a gold-dust stamp. I can't remember the last time I sent such a card. It has been a few years. I do keep that paper, and the stamp kit with wax and gold-dust, in my desk. Just in case.
Cranes is the company that makes the paper for FRNs. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crane_Currency
If you would like to purchase this fine US stationary: https://www.crane.com
In reply to Texting is ruining the… by IridiumRebel
Man, I wish I was in your class. I fucking hate Woodrow Wilson. I mean , how can you not ??
In reply to Only way that changes is for… by IridiumRebel
I went off on the Fed Res. Spoke of inflation, Zimmerman telegram. CUNT.
In reply to Man, I wish I was in your… by Seasmoke
Well done ,sir. That's where it starts.
I was a senior teacher in the public education arena and it was toward the end of my career that I swallowed a huge red pill. My classes and those which I was filling in for (sick teachers), always got a lesson on sound money. I used Paul Grignon"s "Money as Debt." videos as my main resource, as they explained where fiat originated and how it was designed to rob savers and nations of their wealth. Being presented in cartoon form, it always gained the attention of the multi-media conditioned students. I hope that I played a small part in educating some of them into thinking critically about not just the essence of money but also of the nature of government. Judging by their reaction to the dishonesty of it all, perhaps I had some success.
In reply to Only way that changes is for… by IridiumRebel
Home school legal defense Association helps navigating the legal minefield that may hinder home schooling. https://hslda.org/content/ When you are a member they will represent you to protect your right to Home school.
Guess what fuck nut, you have the time. You just refuse to allocate it. Far from being a "safer" choice, it was one I made because it was the best choice for their education. I quit my job, drove old cars and camped for vacation for many years. Most are unwilling to revert to a one worker household, but in the end we were far richer for the experience.
In reply to Dumb yes, but whatever it… by tmosley
I'm looking to start having kids this year - I'm adding that one to my bookmarks.
In reply to Home school legal defense… by Mr. Universe
Congrats.
And, under no circumstances Vaccinate. And, no Fluoride. Big Berky water filtration System will filer out that Poison.
In reply to I'm looking to start having… by techpriest
Go back to the little red schoolhouse your kid can walk to. Couple hundred kids in each school...max, 30 to a classroom. Nobody gets out of their seats.
In reply to Dumb yes, but whatever it… by tmosley
Not only that but don't separate the kids into age groups. All that does is promote a whole world of ills. Of course this is the big lie that the establishment cries. "Socialization!". Most every home schooled kid I knew could not only help the other younger kids but when they hit their teenage years they would continue to integrate with adults, no problem, instead of segregating themselves where bad ideas become reality.
In reply to Go back to the little red… by Bigly
Social Engineering Indoctrination Center Elimination.
In reply to Unintended consequences… by holdbuysell
Isn't it already illegal in some states? I hear stories all the time about parents getting harassed by public servants for homeschooling.
In reply to There’s no public sector… by Inzidious
Indeed, it depends on the state. And in some cases, the locality. In Texas there are homeschooling associations with as many as hundreds of thousands of members, which means that it is not as easy to push them around.
IMO, the best way to advance homeschooling will be on the backs of the looming local, state, and national bankruptcies. We might also rebrand it as "private network schooling," as many homeschool networks are no longer isolated parents so much as networks of parents and itinerant teaching professionals who collaborate for the education of all students in the network.
In reply to Isn't it already illegal in… by SHsparx
There are online programs, certified K-12 in every state. Of course the local districts hate homeschoolers. Each kid in a seat is money in their pocket. No kid in a seat, less money.
Public schools in the US have nothing to do with education and everything to do with $$$$.
In reply to Indeed, it depends on the… by techpriest
I double dog dare you to find a decent affordable home schooling curriculum.... The NEA wont allow it. No they must indoctrinate, not educate.
In reply to There’s no public sector… by Inzidious
All u need is the internet. You can find any educational process u want on the net. then go challenge tests. I consult to teachers about the TPA, CSET and Cbest. So, I do know what is available on the net.
In reply to I double dog dare you to… by gatorengineer
Ever hear of unschooling? It basis is that life presents learning opportunities and that a classroom is basically a prison to teach compliance. Why model your home school after the failed Prussian model? Math is about the hardest for me and we used Saxon Math, not cheap but easily obtainable used. Sure you can buy curriculum modules and lock the kids in the closet until they finish, but is that why you chose to home school?
In reply to All u need is the internet… by lookslikecraptome
you're right there. crapola. i tutored math and science for an 11-yr old home schooled student this spring and couldn't believe how quickly the curriculum skimmed the surface of important points with just a few exercises that were either identical to the example used in the lesson or extremely similar. it was clear there was not to be any creative problem-solving skills developed. just finish the module and move on.
to be fair, his public education to this point was extremely poor and i believe the student's parents intentionally chose the "easiest" curriculum available. but my point is... that curriculum shouldn't have even been included in the selection. it was bad.
so homeschooling isn't a panacea but with parents' involvement and available technology, we can do a lot better than the current system for a lot less money. i've always considered most students should be on a career path at an early age, if possible. trades and other skills should be mastered by the time an apprentice reaches 18. not graduating with an inability to complete an application for employment at McDonald's or Starbucks.
college isn't for everyone, though the $1 trillion student loan debt might suggest otherwise.
In reply to I double dog dare you to… by gatorengineer
I just watched Stefan Molyneux analyze an article written by a whinging millenial with student loan debt. The saddest part is her father co-signed. https://youtu.be/yd6cqJqygt0
There should be no government-backed student loans. None. Most universities have massive endowments. Let them use those endowments for the intended purpose: education. I also think it is time to end tax-exempt status. For everyone and every organization. Kill it. It's a scam.
There is no need for anyone to attend school past the eighth grade unless they are retarded and need adult day care. I agree, by the eighth grade the abilities of the student should be clear and either a university track can be chosen (10% or less), a community college track, or a technical track.
In reply to you're right there. crapola… by fbazzrea
Some sweet fuzzy ripe juicy cling peach.
I would defend the whole friggin place.
You are a sick fuck... I like that....
In reply to Some sweet fuzzy puzz. I… by wisehiney
Wouldn't that drive a stake into the heart of mass indoctrination.
supposedly .gov accounts for 40% of Americas GDP ...
the educational industrial complex is just as deadly/insidious as the MIC
our debt based money system means more .gov jobs to keep the illusion going for a few more years while ZOG loots/destroys this country
Go Rockets!
Public education is an absolutely essential part of the social fabric.
How else are drug dealers supposed to find a steady stream of new customers.
(Not to mention the retard teachers who couldn't otherwise find work)
Darn, I can't really disagree with you. However you left out several very important functions of public school.
. Learning that Heather has two Mommies and that you should be jealous.
. Learning that you don't have to be a Boy or a Girl, be whatever you feel like.
. Learning how to fit into your designated peer groups, and staying there you nerds.
. Learning that President Trump sucks.
. Learning that only BLM
. Learning that it's a crime to be white.
. Learning that the Feds pay the state schools even for illegal aliens
. Learning that English is a second language, and really not necessary (at least in Norte California).
Wow it just keeps getting better and better, remember we must support public schools, "For the Children".
Edit: Disclaimer, George "No Child Left Behind" Miller Jr. was my congressman.
In reply to Public education is an… by CC Lemon
There are lots of on-line alternatives to public schools.
Everyone knows that most of the history and science they teach is manufactured by friends of the Rothschilds, so that leaves math and English. So what is the point other than to make them into obediant employees who always follow the rules?
In other countries, they start teaching a trade by the time kids get into secondary school. They get out of medical school by the time someone here is starting it.
Ron Paul has one and Don Bongino advertise’s one on his Podcast. Believe the first link is the Bongino one. Christian based.
Start here:
https://www.fpeusa.org/
https://www.khanacademy.org/
In reply to There are lots of on-line… by SirBarksAlot
It's not school any way its indocination camps..Your kids would be better off going to a library for four hours a day.
YES
In reply to It's not school any way its… by Bill of Rights
You shouldn't have to send your kids to school with body armor. Public schools aren't institutions of higher learning, they're prisons without bars.
Ha, when we were looking at houses, my wife asked the realtor, "What is that building over there with no windows and all of the fences? Is that a prison?"
"No, that's a school."
In reply to You shouldn't have to send… by I am Groot
Education was initiated to enable prosperity, now to prevent it. Past success is denigrated as the root of all evil, while future failure is success.
Freedom through dependency, peace through defeat and surrender, moral superiority through suicide.
Progressive "winning", and they ARE.
finally... this conversation NEEDS to happen. the current education paradigm has failed BIG TIME. the shootings just make it obvious.
Schools have become Communist indoctrination centers.
I speak with Chinese students regularly about the schools in their native country, and in their estimation, Chinese schools are almost libertarian by comparison to the US.
And that is not because Chinese schools are libertarian by any stretch - we just go that much farther into totalitarian design of schools.
In reply to Schools have become… by Sanity Bear
Long private schools who actually teach useful things and where the teachers are armed.