Watch Live: Trump Says Military 'Ready If Necessary' On North Korea

Update: Trump said that while he hopes that talks will lead to a favorable outcome, the US military is remains ready to act if necessary.

The comments represent a return to the menacing Trump rhetoric of last year.

Trump added that the talks could still take place as originally planned.

*TRUMP SAYS CANCELLATION OF KIM SUMMIT BASED ON KIM'S STATEMENTS

*TRUMP: 'TREMENDOUS SETBACK' FOR NORTH KOREA AND THE WORLD

*TRUMP: U.S. MILITARY IS `READY IF NECESSARY' REGARDING N.KOREA

*TRUMP: HAVE SPOKEN WITH LEADERS IN JAPAN, S.KOREA ON N. KOREA

*TRUMP: MAXIMUM PRESSURE CAMPAIGN ON NORTH KOREA WILL CONTINUE

*TRUMP: IT'S POSSIBLE THAT A KIM SUMMIT COULD TAKE PLACE

*TRUMP LEAVES OPEN DOOR FOR POSSIBLE KIM TALKS IF CONDITIONS MET

After Trump finished speaking, South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged the two parties to continue with the talks.

*MOON URGES DIRECT TALKS BETWEEN U.S., N. KOREA: YONHAP

Meanwhile, the Pentagon said the US military has maintained a "normal" state of vigilance as the State Department is reportedly considering whether it should impose more sanctions on the North.

*U.S. IS SAID TO WEIGH NEW SANCTIONS ON N. KOREA: DJ

And stocks are paring an earlier drop...

* * *

President Trump is speaking publicly in just a few minutes. He's expected to be asked questions about his decision to cancel a planned summit with North Korea, which rocked markets this morning.

Sadly, I was forced to cancel the Summit Meeting in Singapore with Kim Jung Un. pic.twitter.com/qEoi9ymUEz — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2018

Relations with North Korea started to unravel earlier this month as the US and South Korea were preparing for joint military exercises.

What will Trump reveal about his decision? Or will he decline to comment altogether?