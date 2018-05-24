Watch Live: Trump Says Military 'Ready If Necessary' On North Korea

Update: Trump said that while he hopes that talks will lead to a favorable outcome, the US military is remains ready to act if necessary.
The comments represent a return to the menacing Trump rhetoric of last year.
Trump added that the talks could still take place as originally planned.
- *TRUMP SAYS CANCELLATION OF KIM SUMMIT BASED ON KIM'S STATEMENTS
- *TRUMP: 'TREMENDOUS SETBACK' FOR NORTH KOREA AND THE WORLD
- *TRUMP: U.S. MILITARY IS `READY IF NECESSARY' REGARDING N.KOREA
- *TRUMP: HAVE SPOKEN WITH LEADERS IN JAPAN, S.KOREA ON N. KOREA
- *TRUMP: MAXIMUM PRESSURE CAMPAIGN ON NORTH KOREA WILL CONTINUE
- *TRUMP: IT'S POSSIBLE THAT A KIM SUMMIT COULD TAKE PLACE
- *TRUMP LEAVES OPEN DOOR FOR POSSIBLE KIM TALKS IF CONDITIONS MET
After Trump finished speaking, South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged the two parties to continue with the talks.
- *MOON URGES DIRECT TALKS BETWEEN U.S., N. KOREA: YONHAP
Meanwhile, the Pentagon said the US military has maintained a "normal" state of vigilance as the State Department is reportedly considering whether it should impose more sanctions on the North.
- *U.S. IS SAID TO WEIGH NEW SANCTIONS ON N. KOREA: DJ
And stocks are paring an earlier drop...
* * *
President Trump is speaking publicly in just a few minutes. He's expected to be asked questions about his decision to cancel a planned summit with North Korea, which rocked markets this morning.
Sadly, I was forced to cancel the Summit Meeting in Singapore with Kim Jung Un. pic.twitter.com/qEoi9ymUEz— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 24, 2018
Relations with North Korea started to unravel earlier this month as the US and South Korea were preparing for joint military exercises.
What will Trump reveal about his decision? Or will he decline to comment altogether?
Comments
"I was forced?"
President Pence got angry and forced Trump to lick his boots.
In reply to I was forced? by Brazen Heist
One word... Bolton
In reply to President Pence got angry… by RopeADope
WoW ... He is Like STUNNING Orange !!!
In reply to One word... Bolton by Bud Dry
Trump: "So Kim, how's the nuclear testing going? What's that? Your facility was destroyed by a massive explosion? Oh man, that's too bad."
In reply to WoW ... by BaBaBouy
" Sadly, I was forced to cancel the Summit Meeting... "
uhm, "forced"? By whom ? Aren't we told that the Trumptard has everything under control? Obviously not.-
That aside, Trumptard's explanation (if he were honest, which he never is) would be straightforward:
"We bullied and threatened Kim so much over the past few days and demanded basically his capitulation and threatened him to share Ghaddafi's fate if he didn't comply, that the poor chap had actually no choice but to cancel the summit. Now, to demonstrate that we are in charge we decided to cancel before Kimmiboy could do it. After all, my red button is bigger than his and I am the biggest and greatest person on Earth. Winning again!
Aren't we a great bunch of geniuses? While solving nothing, we at least delivered a nice show. And that's what my entire presidency is all about: Being a showmaster, just in the white house now and my producers and show-directors are the deep sh!t's ultra-neocons.
Now onto the questions, but not from the fake news media."
In reply to Trump: "So how's the nuclear… by Ghost of Porky
Happily, the days of the neocon are almost over. Enjoy your time while it lasts, Bolton.
In reply to " Sadly, I was forced to… by fx
has anyone heard of reciprocation? its not a one way street world elites, they let people leave, and what did the knucklers do? add moore demands?? how about get the hell out of their back yard if you really want peace, if not, then you really dont, huh???
In reply to Happily, the days of the… by Gaius Frakkin'…
That doesn’t tell me where my cat is at.
In reply to has anyone heard of… by 1 Alabama
"I know it was you, Xi. You broke my heart."
In reply to That doesn’t tell me where… by NidStyles
In reply to "I know it was you, Xi. You… by Fredo Corleone
When the he'll are people going to care that Yemen is being starved by the west and Israeli terrorists? They are still screwing around with China's proxy?
A Turkish shit trying to prevent the starving of Yemen was hit. Nobody is allowed to feed people who are victims of the most clearcut case of crimes against humanity. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-yemen-security-shipping/ship-carryin…
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
your cat is a product of your own observation. That is where it is at.
In reply to That doesn’t tell me where… by NidStyles
In hope you are right but those cocksuckers if they have one positive trait it is: they never give up.
To beat them you only two options: 1. Kill them.
2. Put them in jail.
In reply to Happily, the days of the… by Gaius Frakkin'…
" Happily, the days of the neocon are almost over. "
they were in some sort of hibernation during Obozo's reign. But now they seem to have asserted control over the WH lkike never before.
Their days are almost over? LOL! What are you smoking?!
Or do you mean , they are over as in "everybody's days are almost over"?
In reply to Happily, the days of the… by Gaius Frakkin'…
In reply to " Sadly, I was forced to… by fx
Trump is lying whenever he opnes up his mouth. Well, perhaps not always. Sometimes (or perhaps even most of the time) he simply doesn't know better. Doesn't know the facts, doesn't know shit.
Fuck the trumptard and his entire retarded family.
In reply to WoW ... by BaBaBouy
>IT'S POSSIBLE THAT A KIM SUMMIT COULD TAKE PLACE
Will the clownz be able to parse this? Or will their eyes just skip over it and pretend it isn't there, clear as day, indicating what is going to happen for all to see?
In reply to " Sadly, I was forced to… by fx
yeah right, "IT'S POSSIBLE"
It's equally possible that the lying Trumptard one day will deliver upon his many promises (like no more foreign military interventions, getting out of the middle east, draining the swamp etc.).
Don't hold your breath.
In reply to >IT'S POSSIBLE THAT A KIM… by tmosley
Shut the fuck up you god damn loser. You've lost all credibility, matter of fact, you never had any. God damn fucking punk. Get lost now
In reply to >IT'S POSSIBLE THAT A KIM… by tmosley
I can't tell you how much it thrills me to watch my enemies suffer mental breakdowns in real time.
In reply to Shut the fuck up you god… by Labworks
Interesting how all the recent never trumpers and the folks have been here for a long time just showed all their cards, exposing themselves as SJWs.
All Trump has to do is talk and people with little or no self control show their hands like stompy-feet 3rd graders.
In reply to I can't tell you how much it… by tmosley
I'm fine over here, you should check out that brain injury of yours, you are seeing things that aren't there
In reply to I can't tell you how much it… by tmosley
Note the tone of Trump's letter. Very respectful. Addressed Kim as His Excellency and clearly stating the desire to re-engage.
Compare that with the way Kim was addressed by past administrations.
This is not the demeaning language you would expect if the intent is to provoke hostility.
Also the sentence "I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is the only dialogue that matters." implies that someone (China?) did something to derail the process and Trump is encouraging Kim to push back or ignore whoever is pressuring him to not proceed.
Will be interesting to see what happens next with China trade negotiations. Very much connected to this process.
In reply to " Sadly, I was forced to… by fx
Yeah, LOL!
Over the past days Bolton, Pence AND Trump(!) (yes, Trump, said that, too) all threatened KIM with sharing Ghaddafi's fate if he didn't agree to a deal with the US. They (Trump included!) did everything to provoke and alienate Kim!
It's like the schoolyard bully beating the shit out of you and afterwards saying inf fornt of the entire audience: "Sir, do you feel well? May we have some respectful meeting some time in the future and talk about my conditions for your surrender? later, when you feel better again? And here please take that towel, Sir, you are looking awful with all that blood in your face and allover your shirt.
Do you seriously believe, Kim or the NKs give a wet fuck for some respectful language in a letter after they were threatened to either surrender or else basically get sadistically killed ?
LOL!
In reply to Note the tone of Trump's… by bowie28
I seriously believe Trump has a different agenda than previous administrations (D and R).
He wants to make deals, not wars. If he wanted more war he would have escalated in Syria and he would be back to mocking and threatening the Little Rocket Man.
The language does matter. It allows Kim to re-engage without losing the respect of his own citizens. He is now being addressed as the respected leader of his country by the President of the US. It matters A LOT when you contrast it with the way the US Presidents of the past have spoken of him.
In reply to Yeah, LOL! Over the past… by fx
>Do you seriously believe, Kim or the NKs give a wet fuck for some respectful language in a letter after they were threatened to either surrender or else basically get sadistically killed ?
Of course they do. They play at a higher level than you.
In reply to Yeah, LOL! Over the past… by fx
THEY certainly do.
The trumptard? Doesn't even play. He gets played a lot, instead, by almost everybody. Mostly by bibi and the neocons. And frequently also by Ivanka and Jared.
In reply to >Do you seriously believe,… by tmosley
Agree, this is a China strategy. Perhaps China needs to be more forthcoming for Trump to help take NK off China's hands.
In reply to Note the tone of Trump's… by bowie28
Kim is likely caught in the middle of the US/China trade negotiations. China probably threatening some economic penalty if Kim agrees with Trump, so they can use him as a bargaining chip with Trump - ie. China can offer to "assist" Trump with the NK problem if he goes easy on them in trade dealings.
Trump knows this and is basically telling Kim "come talk to me and we'll see what we can do to help you out with whatever China is threatening to do".
This is all parties using whatever leverage they have to advance their own interests, INCLUDING the US.
The difference is the past administration would have only required a large "donation" to Clinton Foundation to be laundered and disbursed to offshore bank accounts of the top admin crooks and then NK and China would get what they want at the expense of the US worker and taxpayer.
In reply to Agree, this is a China… by Jim in MN
" Agree, this is a China strategy. Perhaps China needs to be more forthcoming "
There's no more strategy. It's clear what's going on.
Since Trump went balls deep with Israel on:
- Participating in the silly little false flag missile barrage
- Moving the Embassy to Jerusalem
- Ending the Iran deal
- Crickets on Israel strikes on Palestinians, Syria, etc.
It's clear that everyone else (including parts of Europe), are sliding themselves towards Russia, China, & Iran (and now Pakistan is even moving that way). NK is looking at this wondering why they should piss off China (their natural ally).
Trump is effectively making this US & Israel vs. the World.
In reply to Agree, this is a China… by Jim in MN
You are going to be surprised when you find that everything happening regarding Syria and Iran is being driven by Trump and Bibi is going along with Trump's plan. AND Putin is also on board with the plan.
Go back and read what Putin and Assad said (and did not say) when Israel launched the strikes inside Syria. Read between the lines.
In reply to " Agree, this is a China… by TheWholeYearInn
Mixing foreign policy with US economic policy and NEOCON WARMONGERING has only produced anti-American trade sentiment on four continents and will result in dollar hegemony. Eventually, the US makes enough enemies to sink itself.
Trump has already been blown out on his Trade war with China. Watch the Farm belt in the midterms. Trump loses both house and senate. But the good news is that Pelosi will be the lame orange ducks Speaker for his two last years in office.
In reply to Note the tone of Trump's… by bowie28
That one word would be "China".
Now both China and the Norks are in a tight spot.
In reply to One word... Bolton by Bud Dry
I guess i am rusty on my 27D chess.
It sure looked like we rolled on Chinese trade to get a deal with North Korea.
Now we are in the situation of having rolled on trade and got no deal...
Please explain tight spot..... Looks like a win win for China
In reply to That one word would be … by ACP
Please explain what China won, like the written agreement that shows what they got.
Oh yeah, there is none.
Plus, Trump got a few hostages and got Kim to blow up the rest of his testing site for the price of...nothing. Kim got played like the bitch that he is and now he and China have to go back to the drawing board. Sad!
In reply to I guess i am rusty on my 27D… by gatorengineer
That is because you see what you want to see.
In reply to I guess i am rusty on my 27D… by gatorengineer
LOL- that's rich coming from you.
In reply to That is because you see what… by tmosley
I explain all my positions, even if your brain won't allow you to parse the meaning of those posts.
The mind of man is his own worst enemy. It just sits there hallucinating all day with no care at all for what is actually happening.
But once you understand this fundamental deficit of human cognition, you can start to overcome it.
In reply to LOL- that's rich coming… by Juggernaut x2
2D chess would simply involve looking further down the road past today's headline, which was expected and called. You're naive if you think that the trade deals and negations are done as of today,
In reply to I guess i am rusty on my 27D… by gatorengineer
Three words ^2
Military Industrial Complex
New World Order
In reply to One word... Bolton by Bud Dry
The constant framing of America as "the good cop" in world affairs is a shit show that is getting really tiring.
In reply to One word... Bolton by Bud Dry
I expect that from gov because they all play the same game, but it is beyond frustrating to hear it from joe six pack when there is a near endless support of evidence to the contrary
In reply to The constant framing of… by Brazen Heist
Especially with the erstwhile allies of israel and Saudi Arabia backing us up. What paragons of virtue, democracy and decency who totally reflect our values...nothing whatsoever like those Muslim kissing bastard European style socialists
/s
In reply to The constant framing of… by Brazen Heist
One of the intellectuals that Neocunts source inspiration from - Leo Strauss, was known to invoke the notion of the Noble Lie, which falsely purveys the misconception that America is some sort of "defender" of Western values, democracy, freedom and other horseshit.
In reality, America is used as a vehicle for imperial plunder. All the constant virtue signalling by Uncle Sam and MSM is an endless stream of red herrings i.e. Noble Lies.
All global imperialism is based fundamentally on extortion. The rest is nothing but putting lipstick on a pig.
I also very much doubt that the founding fathers would be impressed by their creation turning into a British Empire 2.0 run by Zionists and corporate swine.
In reply to Especially with the… by farflungstar
