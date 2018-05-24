Watch Live: Trump Says Military 'Ready If Necessary' On North Korea

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/24/2018 - 11:44

Update: Trump said that while he hopes that talks will lead to a favorable outcome, the US military is remains ready to act if necessary.

The comments represent a return to the menacing Trump rhetoric of last year.

Trump added that the talks could still take place as originally planned.

  • *TRUMP SAYS CANCELLATION OF KIM SUMMIT BASED ON KIM'S STATEMENTS
  • *TRUMP: 'TREMENDOUS SETBACK' FOR NORTH KOREA AND THE WORLD
  • *TRUMP: U.S. MILITARY IS `READY IF NECESSARY' REGARDING N.KOREA
  • *TRUMP: HAVE SPOKEN WITH LEADERS IN JAPAN, S.KOREA ON N. KOREA
  • *TRUMP: MAXIMUM PRESSURE CAMPAIGN ON NORTH KOREA WILL CONTINUE
  • *TRUMP: IT'S POSSIBLE THAT A KIM SUMMIT COULD TAKE PLACE
  • *TRUMP LEAVES OPEN DOOR FOR POSSIBLE KIM TALKS IF CONDITIONS MET

After Trump finished speaking, South Korean President Moon Jae-in urged the two parties to continue with the talks.

  • *MOON URGES DIRECT TALKS BETWEEN U.S., N. KOREA: YONHAP

Meanwhile, the Pentagon said the US military has maintained a "normal" state of vigilance as the State Department is reportedly considering whether it should impose more sanctions on the North.

  • *U.S. IS SAID TO WEIGH NEW SANCTIONS ON N. KOREA: DJ

And stocks are paring an earlier drop...

* * *

President Trump is speaking publicly in just a few minutes. He's expected to be asked questions about his decision to cancel a planned summit with North Korea, which rocked markets this morning.

Relations with North Korea started to unravel earlier this month as the US and South Korea were preparing for joint military exercises.

 

What will Trump reveal about his decision? Or will he decline to comment altogether?

 

fx Ghost of Porky Thu, 05/24/2018 - 12:05 Permalink

" Sadly, I was forced to cancel the Summit Meeting... "

 

uhm, "forced"? By whom ? Aren't we told that the Trumptard has everything under control? Obviously not.-

 

That aside, Trumptard's explanation (if he were honest, which he never is) would be straightforward:

"We bullied and threatened Kim so much over the past few days and demanded basically his capitulation and threatened him to share Ghaddafi's fate if he didn't comply, that the poor chap had actually no choice but to cancel the summit. Now, to demonstrate that we are in charge we decided to cancel before Kimmiboy could do it. After all, my red button is bigger than his and I am the biggest and greatest person on Earth. Winning again!

Aren't we a great bunch of geniuses? While solving nothing, we at least delivered a nice show. And that's what my entire presidency is all about: Being a showmaster, just in the white house now and my producers and show-directors are the deep sh!t's ultra-neocons.

Now onto the questions, but not from the fake news media."

 

Leakanthrophy Fredo Corleone Thu, 05/24/2018 - 12:34 Permalink

NBC? Isn't supposed to be Fox the house pet TV channel?

Or maybe Trump disavows them after all those MILF scandals:

Ms No Leakanthrophy Thu, 05/24/2018 - 12:59 Permalink

When the he'll are people going to care that Yemen is being starved by the west and Israeli terrorists?  They are still screwing around with China's proxy? 

A Turkish shit trying to prevent the starving of Yemen was hit.  Nobody is allowed to feed people who are victims of the most clearcut case of crimes against humanity. https://www.reuters.com/article/us-yemen-security-shipping/ship-carryin…

fx BaBaBouy Thu, 05/24/2018 - 12:05 Permalink

Trump is lying whenever he opnes up his mouth. Well, perhaps not always. Sometimes (or perhaps even most of the time) he simply doesn't know better. Doesn't know the facts, doesn't know shit.

Fuck the trumptard and his entire retarded family.

bowie28 fx Thu, 05/24/2018 - 12:09 Permalink

Note the tone of Trump's letter.  Very respectful.  Addressed Kim as His Excellency and clearly stating the desire to re-engage.

Compare that with the way Kim was addressed by past administrations.

This is not the demeaning language you would expect if the intent is to provoke hostility.

Also the sentence "I felt a wonderful dialogue was building up between you and me, and ultimately, it is the only dialogue that matters." implies that someone (China?) did something to derail the process and Trump is encouraging Kim to push back or ignore whoever is pressuring him to not proceed. 

Will be interesting to see what happens next with China trade negotiations.  Very much connected to this process.

fx bowie28 Thu, 05/24/2018 - 12:12 Permalink

Yeah, LOL!

Over the past days Bolton, Pence AND Trump(!) (yes, Trump, said that, too) all threatened KIM with sharing Ghaddafi's fate if he didn't agree to a deal with the US. They (Trump included!) did everything to provoke and alienate Kim!

It's like the schoolyard bully beating the shit out of you and afterwards saying inf fornt of the entire audience: "Sir, do you feel well? May we have some respectful meeting some time in the future and talk about my conditions for your surrender? later, when you feel better again? And here please take that towel, Sir, you are looking awful with all that blood in your face and allover your shirt.

Do you seriously believe, Kim or the NKs give a wet fuck for some respectful language in a letter after they were threatened to either surrender or else basically get sadistically killed ?

LOL!

bowie28 fx Thu, 05/24/2018 - 12:20 Permalink

I seriously believe Trump has a different agenda than previous administrations (D and R).

He wants to make deals, not wars.  If he wanted more war he would have escalated in Syria and he would be back to mocking and threatening the Little Rocket Man. 

The language does matter.  It allows Kim to re-engage without losing the respect of his own citizens.  He is now being addressed as the respected leader of his country by the President of the US.  It matters A LOT when you contrast it with the way the US Presidents of the past have spoken of him.

 

tmosley fx Thu, 05/24/2018 - 12:36 Permalink

>Do you seriously believe, Kim or the NKs give a wet fuck for some respectful language in a letter after they were threatened to either surrender or else basically get sadistically killed ?

Of course they do. They play at a higher level than you.

bowie28 Jim in MN Thu, 05/24/2018 - 12:33 Permalink

Kim is likely caught in the middle of the US/China trade negotiations.  China probably threatening some economic penalty if Kim agrees with Trump, so they can use him as a bargaining chip with Trump - ie. China can offer to "assist" Trump with the NK problem if he goes easy on them in trade dealings. 

Trump knows this and is basically telling Kim "come talk to me and we'll see what we can do to help you out with whatever China is threatening to do".

This is all parties using whatever leverage they have to advance their own interests, INCLUDING the US.

The difference is the past administration would have only required a large "donation" to Clinton Foundation to be laundered and disbursed to offshore bank accounts of the top admin crooks and then NK and China would get what they want at the expense of the US worker and taxpayer.

 

 

 

 

TheWholeYearInn Jim in MN Thu, 05/24/2018 - 12:49 Permalink

" Agree, this is a China strategy.  Perhaps China needs to be more forthcoming "

 

There's no more strategy. It's clear what's going on.

 

Since Trump went balls deep with Israel on:

 

- Participating in the silly little false flag missile barrage

- Moving the Embassy to Jerusalem

- Ending the Iran deal

- Crickets on Israel strikes on Palestinians, Syria, etc.

 

It's clear that everyone else (including parts of Europe), are sliding themselves towards Russia, China, & Iran (and now Pakistan is even moving that way). NK is looking at this wondering why they should piss off China (their natural ally).

 

Trump is effectively making this US & Israel vs. the World.

CashMcCall bowie28 Thu, 05/24/2018 - 12:32 Permalink

Mixing foreign policy with US economic policy and NEOCON WARMONGERING has only produced anti-American trade sentiment on four continents and will result in dollar hegemony. Eventually, the US makes enough enemies to sink itself.  

Trump has already been blown out on his Trade war with China. Watch the Farm belt in the midterms. Trump loses both house and senate. But the good news is that Pelosi will be the lame orange ducks Speaker for his two last years in office. 

Brazen Heist farflungstar Thu, 05/24/2018 - 12:24 Permalink

One of the intellectuals that Neocunts source inspiration from - Leo Strauss, was known to invoke the notion of the Noble Lie, which falsely purveys the misconception that America is some sort of "defender" of Western values, democracy, freedom and other horseshit.

In reality, America is used as a vehicle for imperial plunder. All the constant virtue signalling by Uncle Sam and MSM is an endless stream of red herrings i.e. Noble Lies.

All global imperialism is based fundamentally on extortion. The rest is nothing but putting lipstick on a pig.

I also very much doubt that the founding fathers would be impressed by their creation turning into a British Empire 2.0 run by Zionists and corporate swine.