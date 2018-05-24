Weinstein To Surrender Friday On Rape, Sexual Misconduct Charges

Harvey Weinstein is expected to surrender himself to New York authorities on Friday to face charges of alleged sexual misconduct in connection to an ongoing investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney's office and NYPD, according to the Daily News.

The fallen former Hollywood honcho is facing charges in connection to at least one accuser — Lucia Evans — who reported to investigators that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex on him in 2004, sources said. ... A special grand jury was also being presented with evidence related to possible financial fraud against Weinstein but it was not immediately clear if the charges include money mishandling allegations.

As we reported earlier Thursday, NBC revealed last night that a state grand jury is convening in Manhattan in connection with the multiple sex abuse allegations which originated in New York, according to sources familiar with the case. This as simultaneously federal prosecutors have opened their own sex crimes case.

WNBC New York reports witnesses are being called and testimony is underway:

A grand jury in New York has been convened and witnesses are being called in connection with sex abuse allegations against movie producer Harvey Weinstein, several sources familiar with the matter tell NBC News. The sources say that a state grand jury in Manhattan will hear evidence in the Weinstein case which is being presented with witness testimony and other evidence.

Since the New York Times first published explosive allegations of sexual assault based on interviews with multiple of his celebrity female victims, more than 60 women have accused the 65-year old movie mogul of sexual misconduct, though it remains unclear how many have gone to the police. Since then Weinstein has been dropped by his own studio, Miramax, which he co-founded and is now facing ongoing criminal investigations in multiple US jurisdictions as well as in London and France.

***

In the meantime, even close associates and co-producers on Weinstein's multiple blockbuster productions over the years have lately come forward to say "everybody fucking knew" what's been described as "certain pattern of overly-aggressive behavior that was rather dreadful." Celebrities including Rose McGowen, Ashley Judd, Gwyneth Paltrow, Uma Thurman and Salma Hayek have accused Weinstein of various improprieties, from unwanted advances to flat-out rape.