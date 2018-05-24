"The White House Is Running This": Grassley Demands DOJ Unredact Mystery Strzok-Page Texts

by Tyler Durden
Thu, 05/24/2018 - 10:58

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) fired off a letter to the Department of Justice Wednesday demanding unredacted versions of text messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok and former bureau attorney Lisa Page, including one exchange which took place after Strzok had returned from London as part of the recently launched "Operation Crossfire Hurricane" - referring to the White House "running" an unknown investigation.

After Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) fought tooth-and-nail for their release, the DOJ provided heavily redacted texts on May 1 and May 18. The visible portions of the texts, however, are troubling in light of recent developments - prompting Grassley's request for unredacted copies.  

“When viewing the still redacted portions in context with the unredacted material, it appeared that the redacted portions may contain relevant information relating to the Committee’s ongoing investigation into the matter in which the Department of Justice and FBI handled the Clinton and Russia investigations.” -Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA)

In particular, Grassley notes: 

  • "As one example of redacted material, in a text message produced to the Committee, the price of Andrew McCabe’s $70,000 conference table was redacted."
  • "In another, an official’s name was redacted in reference to a text about the Obama White House ‘running’ an investigation, although it is unclear to which investigation they were referring"

What's notable about the message referring to the White House is that Strzok had returned from London to interview Australian ambassador Alexander Downer about a drunken conversation with Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos, who - after reportedly being fed information - mentioned Russia having Hillary Clinton's emails. 

Strzok: And hi. Went well, best we could have expected. Other than [REDACTED] quote: “the White House is running this.” My answer, “well, maybe for you they are.” And of course, I was planning on telling this guy, thanks for coming, we’ve got an hour, but with Bill [Priestap] there, I’ve got no control….

Page: Yeah, whatever (re the WH comment). We’ve got the emails that say otherwise.

Grassley requested that the DOJ turn over unredacted copies of the exchanges by June 6. 


Strzok and Page were kicked off of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe over the summer when the Justice Department's Inspector General, Michael Horowitz discovered over 50,000 texts between the two FBI employees - many of which showed clear bias for Hillary Clinton and against Donald Trump. 

In a Monday meeting with President Trump, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein agreed to instruct Horowitz to investigate how the FBI “conducted its counterintelligence investigation of persons suspected of involvement with the Russian agents who interfered in the 2016 presidential election.”

“Based on the meeting with the President, the Department of Justice has asked the Inspector General to expand its current investigation to include any irregularities with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s or the Department of Justice’s tactics concerning the Trump Campaign,” a White House statement said.

“It was also agreed that White House Chief of Staff [John] Kelly will immediately set up a meeting with the FBI, DOJ, and DNI together with Congressional Leaders to review highly classified and other information they have requested.”

JimmyJones BankSurfyMan Thu, 05/24/2018 - 10:23 Permalink

No the redactions are necessary for National Security.  How could we not understand that Covering up a criminal action is necessary for National Security.  Thank you president Trump for exposing how much "National Security" claims are used and abused.  DOJ's credibility is absolutely shot.  "Andrew McCabe’s $70,000 conference table was redacted."  How much more do you need?

Stan522 nmewn Thu, 05/24/2018 - 10:28 Permalink

Obviously they are hiding increminating material.....and I believe Rosenstein is behind it all because eventually the evidence will prove his finger prints will be next to Comey's, Strzuk, McCabe's and the rest of them......

Just went to Costco to load up on the popcorn.....

JimmyJones Stan522 Thu, 05/24/2018 - 10:31 Permalink

Not Possible, Rod Rosenstien says they aren't.  We must Trust them, just because.

“It was also agreed that White House Chief of Staff [John] Kelly will immediately set up a meeting with the FBI, DOJ, and DNI together with Congressional Leaders to review highly classified and other information they have requested.” Isn't that meeting scheduled for today?

 

nmewn Stan522 Thu, 05/24/2018 - 10:32 Permalink

Yeah.

They hide all kinds of misdeeds behind the veil of "in the interests of national security". 

Unredacted means unredacted and Congress has Constitutional oversight authority over these assholes while bureaicrats act as if they are separate and apart of the Constitution. 

Stan522 nmewn Thu, 05/24/2018 - 10:51 Permalink

I'm just amazed how much new stuff gets released every day. Now that field level FBI agents are willing to turn state's evidence over to CONgress makes me believe the dam is about to break...... This all leads to obama and his inner circle.

Never in their wildest nightmares did they all think Trump would make it this far and their lack-of trail hiding efforts is proof!

JimmyJones migra Thu, 05/24/2018 - 10:46 Permalink

hahaha, you are on to something.  Next request.  All documentation related to the decision making process to the application of the redactions of the Text messages.  Who did them?  Who did the person that did them ask to see if they were correct?  Who signed off that they were "ok" and ready to be released?

There is probably a bunch of emails that were part of that process because everyone involved in this most likely wanted their behinds covered.  So they did it, sent it up the chain of command for approval.

swmnguy lester1 Thu, 05/24/2018 - 10:39 Permalink

In the history of DOJ/deep state corruption, Obama was one of the more honest Presidents in my lifetime.  Him and Carter.  Great company, huh?  

It simply astonishes me how those on the Right of the aisle were apparently blind to all this horseshit, and even enthusiastically supported it and called opponents "UnAmerican," until Jan. 21, 2009.  What the hell did you think was going on before then?  How do you think we got here?  Jumpin' Jesus on a pogo stick, partisanship is a mental disorder and the bane of our Republic.  The Founders were dead-on about that one. 

Jim in MN swmnguy Thu, 05/24/2018 - 10:44 Permalink

I brought my father wife and little baby to see Obama at the Target Center Minneapolis early in his first campaign, having concluded from reading up on his team and strategy that he was going to beat Hillary.  Supported him and even had a 'virtual group' in the campaign (flyover state cleantech for Obama or something). 

I was outraged from his first economic cabinet appointments, right through the pancaking of multiple Mideast nations.  He doesn't belong in the same sentence as Jimmy Carter.

onewayticket2 Thu, 05/24/2018 - 10:29 Permalink

how about all their NON .gov communique?  

(hattip:  Hillary's server)

This story is 100x the size of watergate....and there is close to zero curiosity in the press.

bh2 Thu, 05/24/2018 - 10:29 Permalink

Drip, drip, drip. It's all coming out. Now just a matter of time. Orange jumpsuits will be the new style for former "justice" department leadership. And Brennan.

garcam123 bh2 Thu, 05/24/2018 - 10:36 Permalink

Careful.....please.....I feel compelled to PRAY when I see a comment like this!

I will die contentedly when I see that fucking criminal cunt in an orange jumpsuit!

That's all I'm living for now......fuck this stinking shit world they've givin us!

If I was 30 years younger, I'd be in Russia somewhere, taggin some hot Russkie ass!

Smokin, Jokin and tokin!

 