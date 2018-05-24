"The White House Is Running This": Grassley Demands DOJ Unredact Mystery Strzok-Page Texts

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) fired off a letter to the Department of Justice Wednesday demanding unredacted versions of text messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok and former bureau attorney Lisa Page, including one exchange which took place after Strzok had returned from London as part of the recently launched "Operation Crossfire Hurricane" - referring to the White House "running" an unknown investigation.
After Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) fought tooth-and-nail for their release, the DOJ provided heavily redacted texts on May 1 and May 18. The visible portions of the texts, however, are troubling in light of recent developments - prompting Grassley's request for unredacted copies.
“When viewing the still redacted portions in context with the unredacted material, it appeared that the redacted portions may contain relevant information relating to the Committee’s ongoing investigation into the matter in which the Department of Justice and FBI handled the Clinton and Russia investigations.” -Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA)
In particular, Grassley notes:
- "As one example of redacted material, in a text message produced to the Committee, the price of Andrew McCabe’s $70,000 conference table was redacted."
- "In another, an official’s name was redacted in reference to a text about the Obama White House ‘running’ an investigation, although it is unclear to which investigation they were referring"
What's notable about the message referring to the White House is that Strzok had returned from London to interview Australian ambassador Alexander Downer about a drunken conversation with Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos, who - after reportedly being fed information - mentioned Russia having Hillary Clinton's emails.
Strzok: And hi. Went well, best we could have expected. Other than [REDACTED] quote: “the White House is running this.” My answer, “well, maybe for you they are.” And of course, I was planning on telling this guy, thanks for coming, we’ve got an hour, but with Bill [Priestap] there, I’ve got no control….
Page: Yeah, whatever (re the WH comment). We’ve got the emails that say otherwise.
Grassley requested that the DOJ turn over unredacted copies of the exchanges by June 6.
Strzok and Page were kicked off of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe over the summer when the Justice Department's Inspector General, Michael Horowitz discovered over 50,000 texts between the two FBI employees - many of which showed clear bias for Hillary Clinton and against Donald Trump.
In a Monday meeting with President Trump, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein agreed to instruct Horowitz to investigate how the FBI “conducted its counterintelligence investigation of persons suspected of involvement with the Russian agents who interfered in the 2016 presidential election.”
“Based on the meeting with the President, the Department of Justice has asked the Inspector General to expand its current investigation to include any irregularities with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s or the Department of Justice’s tactics concerning the Trump Campaign,” a White House statement said.
“It was also agreed that White House Chief of Staff [John] Kelly will immediately set up a meeting with the FBI, DOJ, and DNI together with Congressional Leaders to review highly classified and other information they have requested.”
Comments
Sexy! "unredacted versions of text messages between FBI agent Peter Strzok and former bureau attorney Lisa Page..."
No the redactions are necessary for National Security. How could we not understand that Covering up a criminal action is necessary for National Security. Thank you president Trump for exposing how much "National Security" claims are used and abused. DOJ's credibility is absolutely shot. "Andrew McCabe’s $70,000 conference table was redacted." How much more do you need?
In reply to Sexy! "unredacted versions… by BankSurfyMan
lol...plus one.
Yes! We certainly wouldn't want the enemies of America to know that McCabes conference table cost $70k!
Or...maybe the Congress and the general public ;-)
In reply to No the redactions are… by JimmyJones
Obviously they are hiding increminating material.....and I believe Rosenstein is behind it all because eventually the evidence will prove his finger prints will be next to Comey's, Strzuk, McCabe's and the rest of them......
Just went to Costco to load up on the popcorn.....
In reply to lol...plus one. Yes! We… by nmewn
Not Possible, Rod Rosenstien says they aren't. We must Trust them, just because.
“It was also agreed that White House Chief of Staff [John] Kelly will immediately set up a meeting with the FBI, DOJ, and DNI together with Congressional Leaders to review highly classified and other information they have requested.” Isn't that meeting scheduled for today?
In reply to Obviously they are hiding… by Stan522
Why is Sessions still AG? Because Trump is not really interested in exposing treason.
Why are Billary still not in prison? Same answer.
In reply to Not Possible, Rod Rosenstien… by JimmyJones
Why even speak about it then?
In reply to Why is Sessions still AG?… by Uchtdorf
It would be less comical if the GOP house hadn't prematurely concluded their investigation on behalf of Trump. Nunes is an absolute pawn and his career suicide will be but a blip in the history books.
Everyone of the GOP members are complicit. Paul Ryan deserves to be imprisoned.
Hope it was worth it
In reply to Why even speak about it then? by JimmyJones
Rome wasn't built in a day. A watched pot never boils. Now get back to your prepping, slackers.
In reply to Why is Sessions still AG?… by Uchtdorf
Yeah.
They hide all kinds of misdeeds behind the veil of "in the interests of national security".
Unredacted means unredacted and Congress has Constitutional oversight authority over these assholes while bureaicrats act as if they are separate and apart of the Constitution.
In reply to Obviously they are hiding… by Stan522
Someone pointed out last night that the Department of Justice didn't even exist until 1870. "Following unsuccessful efforts (in 1830 and 1846) to make Attorney General a full-time job" LOL (Wikipedia entry)
Easy come....
In reply to Yeah. They hide all kinds of… by nmewn
When will they release how much Obama and Kerry got in bribes from Iran to sign the deal?
In reply to Yeah. They hide all kinds of… by nmewn
Buddy, Kerry doesn't need money he's married to the Heinz heiress.
Guys do some reading....
But there were bribes paid I am sure.....
In reply to When will they release how… by 847328_3527
Whatever.
"I'd trade it all for a little more." —Monty Burns
In reply to Buddy, Kerry doesn't need… by 107cicero
The Heinz whose money it was died under extraordinarily suspicious circumstances. As did Rockefeller Jr. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RIyndyIX5EQ 322
In reply to Buddy, Kerry doesn't need… by 107cicero
shutyourwhoremouth! you mean "facilitating payments". /s
In reply to Buddy, Kerry doesn't need… by 107cicero
It is quite likely that some of those pallets of cash made it's way into Swiss bank account kickbacks in the name of Obama and Kerry.
In reply to When will they release how… by 847328_3527
Yeah..."No Checks...No Balances"
In reply to Yeah. They hide all kinds of… by nmewn
I'm just amazed how much new stuff gets released every day. Now that field level FBI agents are willing to turn state's evidence over to CONgress makes me believe the dam is about to break...... This all leads to obama and his inner circle.
Never in their wildest nightmares did they all think Trump would make it this far and their lack-of trail hiding efforts is proof!
In reply to Yeah. They hide all kinds of… by nmewn
Yep. They were so confident in Hillary ascending to the throne, that they actually were quite sloppy in their execution of treasonous misdeeds and lazy at best in much of their cover ups. Shows just how smug they all were.
Execute them all and let God sort it out. It is the only way to be sure.
In reply to I'm just amazed how much new… by Stan522
Amen brother, Now I am sure Schumer will come up with some type of reasoning for this necessity. The Mental Gymnastics are better than any in the Olympic games.
In reply to lol...plus one. Yes! We… by nmewn
$70K for a fuk'in desk. WTF! These people don't even live in the same world as the rest of us.
In reply to lol...plus one. Yes! We… by nmewn
I would want to see the table or it is no more than money laundering.
In reply to lol...plus one. Yes! We… by nmewn
The conference table was a gift from Schmidtos. The 70k was for a BJ from a C_A asset. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAGiHfnwf28
In reply to lol...plus one. Yes! We… by nmewn
Whoever redacted them did so in furtherance of an ongoing criminal conspiracy, whether they knew it or not.
In reply to No the redactions are… by JimmyJones
hahaha, you are on to something. Next request. All documentation related to the decision making process to the application of the redactions of the Text messages. Who did them? Who did the person that did them ask to see if they were correct? Who signed off that they were "ok" and ready to be released?
There is probably a bunch of emails that were part of that process because everyone involved in this most likely wanted their behinds covered. So they did it, sent it up the chain of command for approval.
In reply to Whoever redacted them did so… by migra
McCabe's $70,000 conference table is just outrageous. The most expensive one on Amazon is under $11,000.
So did Mueller or Comey approve of the purchase? Where is the MSM on government waste, or does it just report on profligate Republicans?
In reply to No the redactions are… by JimmyJones
And that is how one small point of FBI/.gov corruption is done.
The table actually cost 11k but 59k was put into McCabe's Cayman acct.
In reply to McCabe's $70,000 conference… by MoreFreedom
this table is CUSTOM. it is hand carved from endangered hardwoods, inlaid with precious stones, and finished by forty nubian slave virgins slithering back and forth till the wood glows with natural lustre. imbedded w microphones and usb charging ports. built in beer fridge.
In reply to McCabe's $70,000 conference… by MoreFreedom
Well damn, it sounds like 70K was a deal then
Don’t forget it also has a cone of silence
In reply to this table is CUSTOM. it is… by Automatic Choke
Why is the DOJ/deep state terrified of releasing documents??
Is it because all roads of corruption and Illegal spying lead directly to Obama?
In reply to Sexy! "unredacted versions… by BankSurfyMan
Obama stressed that all coups and treason were to be strictly above board and by the book and he was never here.
In reply to Why is the DOJ/deep state… by lester1
Careful! You're talking about OShaft! In honor of his greatest attribute, Hopium, let us continue to hope the day comes we all see the Magic Kenyan perp walked all the way down Pennsylvania Ave.
In reply to Why is the DOJ/deep state… by lester1
In the history of DOJ/deep state corruption, Obama was one of the more honest Presidents in my lifetime. Him and Carter. Great company, huh?
It simply astonishes me how those on the Right of the aisle were apparently blind to all this horseshit, and even enthusiastically supported it and called opponents "UnAmerican," until Jan. 21, 2009. What the hell did you think was going on before then? How do you think we got here? Jumpin' Jesus on a pogo stick, partisanship is a mental disorder and the bane of our Republic. The Founders were dead-on about that one.
In reply to Why is the DOJ/deep state… by lester1
I brought my father wife and little baby to see Obama at the Target Center Minneapolis early in his first campaign, having concluded from reading up on his team and strategy that he was going to beat Hillary. Supported him and even had a 'virtual group' in the campaign (flyover state cleantech for Obama or something).
I was outraged from his first economic cabinet appointments, right through the pancaking of multiple Mideast nations. He doesn't belong in the same sentence as Jimmy Carter.
In reply to In the history of DOJ/deep… by swmnguy
Don't know if any of you have seen this. This is a clip of an hour long briefing that explains why Repub reps are making legislation for a second special council. It is amazing. I had to double check it was real but could only find fox airing a 2 sec clip of the whole thing as part of a segment.
https://youtu.be/XR97EgcihlU
In reply to Sexy! "unredacted versions… by BankSurfyMan
Burn baby burn ;-)
Well that it for the day for Gold, its now capped
https://s3.amazonaws.com/tradingview/snapshots/v/VsxfMuxl.png
Put the beer down and open the curtains Billy. Gooooooooooooooooooooooooooold, gold, gold, is bad I tell you. We know Billy.
In reply to Well that it for the day for… by Bill of Rights
Covering for Obama.
I'm with Seal Team # 45 !
how about all their NON .gov communique?
(hattip: Hillary's server)
This story is 100x the size of watergate....and there is close to zero curiosity in the press.
Has anybody asked if there are any like UK D-notices in operation?
It would prove if the MSM are in collusion or censored.
Think the collusion angle is more likely.
In reply to how about all their NON .gov… by onewayticket2
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2015/jul/31/d-notice-system-state-med…
In reply to Has anybody asked if there… by GreatUncle
Drip, drip, drip. It's all coming out. Now just a matter of time. Orange jumpsuits will be the new style for former "justice" department leadership. And Brennan.
Careful.....please.....I feel compelled to PRAY when I see a comment like this!
I will die contentedly when I see that fucking criminal cunt in an orange jumpsuit!
That's all I'm living for now......fuck this stinking shit world they've givin us!
If I was 30 years younger, I'd be in Russia somewhere, taggin some hot Russkie ass!
Smokin, Jokin and tokin!
In reply to Drip, drip, drip. It's all… by bh2
Agree. It is directionally correct....but not until they are frogmarched into prison will I exhale. sorry, but these fuckers have a stranglehold on the Republic and they're not going to give up - ever....even AFTER a judge bangs the gavel and yells "guilty!"
In reply to Careful.....please.....I… by garcam123
I get a mental picture of two rats fucking...........I'm gonna puke!
.....in a wool sock.....even better
In reply to I get a mental picture of… by garcam123
...dropped into a very busy latrine.
In reply to .....in a wool sock.....even… by spastic_colon