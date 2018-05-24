"Why I'm Leaving Marquette University"

Authored by Zachary Petrizzo, first published on Campus Reform,
I am leaving Marquette University due to the rampant political bias on campus and the school’s growing separation from the Catholic Church.
When I made the decision to attend college, I wanted to be a part of a community of learners that pushed boundaries, yet still held the values of the Catholic Church in high regard. I applied to many types of schools—East and West coast, large and small, with many in the middle.
One component I always returned to was the idea of faith being the cornerstone of the institution, because it is something I wanted to incorporate into my higher education experience. I remember sharing this idea many times with my parents and knowing that it was my calling to continue to be at an institution that held the same values as I.
Marquette University would be something new for me—a new adventure in a new state. It is a Jesuit and Catholic institution, which was one of the largest factors that prompted me to accept the opportunity to enroll.
After one year at the institution, however, I have discovered that Marquette is anything but a Jesuit and Catholic university. There is no acceptance of conservative thoughts, let alone “diversity of thought,” and opinions that I support are frequently shut down in the classrooms.
I remember vividly a Comparative Politics class during which I mentioned that I found merit to the idea of building a border wall, only to be verbally rebuked by the professor for my opinion.
At one point, several professors hung Planned Parenthood signs on their office doors, yet the same administrators who are always quick to warn students against “microaggressions” still have not even issued a statement affirming the school’s pro-life values.
Dr. Ed de St. Aubin, a psychology professor at Marquette, perhaps put it best when he told The College Fix that “We are not a seminary.”
This is exactly what is wrong with the institution in my opinion. Putting our faith and heritage in a box and saying it can only be practiced in this setting. Our faith should be intertwined in each class and throughout daily life at the university.
The firing of Dr. John McAdams has also inspired a great amount of concern among conservative students and professors, as it has shown that speaking one’s mind, at least when it doesn’t involve pandering to leftist ideas, can lead not only to the typical accusations of racism and bigotry, but can even jeopardize one’s very livelihood.
In McAdams’ case, he was put on indefinite suspension and told to issue a formal apology after he wrote a post on his personal blog reporting that a graduate student instructor had forbidden students from discussing gay marriage in class because it would be “homophobic” for someone to express opposition to the concept.
I spoke out against the university in a video produced by the law firm representing McAdams, the Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty, pointing out the hypocrisy of ignoring professors who hang Planned Parenthood signs and bash the Catholic Church yet punishing a professor simply for revealing another instructor’s efforts to silence criticism of gay marriage.
Although I was never called out directly for the post, university officials would thereafter ignore my presence and avoid me even when I would encounter them on campus and offer a polite greeting.
Prior to that, I would frequently take opportunities to meet with university officials, including President Lovell and others. I found it important to share my thoughts about the direction the university should pursue, but I frequently found that administrators were more inclined to be obstructionist toward conservative students who wished to organize on campus.
Two policies that were put into effect in the past month, for instance, undermine the core values of the institution.
The new graduation requirement cuts the required English and Theology classes from two down to one, while the Theology classes no longer focus on doctrine of the Church, but rather on contemporary social justice causes in Milwaukee.
Moreover, the new student organization policy sent down by the office of Student Affairs looks to mandate a faculty advisor for each student organization on campus, which many conservative organizations believe is an underhanded way of silencing them, now that they have been put on notice—With the firing of Dr. McAdams, many professors have expressed privately to me their worries about speaking or putting their name on anything that has a conservative bent.
In December, I became Chairman of the Marquette University College Republicans and an Advisor to Marquette for Life, the pro life organization on campus, but I quickly found that this just made me a target.
From that point on, I hated going to class; students would yell “warnings” to others in the hallways, shouting “trigger warning” among other names. Simply because I disagreed with them? I suppose so.
I vividly recall a situation back in March, when two students approached me on a sidewalk and warned me that if I ever entered the Intercultural Center, I—and my family—would be “hunted down."
These incidents were all reported to the university police department after speaking to my parents about the confrontation, but to no avail.
In May of 2018 I would decide to not return to Marquette, and decision I addressed in an open letter to the administration.
Currently, I am seeking admissions to universities in the Washington D.C. area while interning at National Electrical Contractors Association this summer.
In reply to Hero. Contlibute to arr… by Rex Andrus
In reply to vatican lost their bank… by cheka
In reply to We need Pagan universities… by Leakanthrophy
In reply to Yea, thought this was a… by TahoeBilly2012
The goal of the Catholics and Jesuits is to fight for the poor and the oppressed. For equal justice of life’s blessing.
It doesn’t sound like that this kid is either one. He made a mistake applying at these.
He should apply to an evangelical Christian. He will feel at home there.
In reply to Ah, .......pious religious… by Al Gophilia
In reply to We need Pagan universities… by Leakanthrophy
In reply to vatican lost their bank… by cheka
In reply to I know this one. It's where… by MasterPo
Another example of why Catholic people are conspicuously absent from their church services every Sunday in most of the Western world. They have a Pope who makes up the doctrine of his religion to suit his political agenda, disregarding thousands of years of Church history and thought. They have supposedly Catholic Universities that invite abortionists to address their graduates (obama at Notre Dame) and professors who support abortion in the classrooms, all the while as the Church leads the fight against the murder of the innocent unborn and the parishioners give money to support these centers of heresy. They have an army of homosexuals serving as Priests in their churches even though the Bible lists something like 70 different passages stating that homosexual acts are an abomination against the God they believe in. Top make matters worse, their are instances over and over through many years of Priests molesting children, almost all involving some homo Priest buttfucking some little boy.
After a while, the church-goers have to feel like they are in the twilight zone or something. Its no wonder they turn away from a church that seemingly has been taken over by the same kind of evil hypocrites that the Jesus who founded the Christian religions spent his short life fighting against.
And the worst part is that there does not seem to be any urgency at the highest levels in Rome to reverse course on any of these sickening situations. Which means the sewer that the Catholic church has become will die before it makes the changes it needs to restore its validity as a moral compass to society.
I feel sorry for the Catholics, they have no clue what the hell is going on in their own church., They continue to turn their backs on and withhold their money from this den of evil based in Rome, but they are left at the end of the day lost in a spiritual wilderness, having trouble understanding how a God who they truly believe exists could allow the religion they identify with become so much more concerned with the sinner than with the faithful, so much more aligned with pleasing their opponents than in siding with their believers.
The Catholic Church had better get its ducks in order, or it will cease to exist in short order.
In reply to vatican lost their bank… by cheka
E Michael Jones has been talking about this for decades. He got canned from St. Mary's ( Notre Dame ) for not toeing the anti catholic / christian line at a catholic institution.
Listen to him on TIM Kelly's Our interesting times podcasts. He's hilarious and brilliant.
http://tkelly6785757.podomatic.com/?p=7
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=our+interesting+times+e+mi…
In reply to Hero. Contlibute to arr… by Rex Andrus
Getting tired of following the news when half of it is dealing with SJWs, the Russia scandal and sexual abuse by celebrities.
Starting to tune out and only focus on economic news (although that is getting tiresome as well considering how long this bubble has lasted).
In reply to Hero. Contlibute to arr… by Rex Andrus
The SJW types are the worst. Shut down speech they disagree with as hate speech. Threaten people's families, threaten to get you fired, threaten violence.
And these are the college assholes, the so-called "leaders" of tomorrow.
I have a feeling many of these snowflake fuckwits will be very unhappy in the real world, incapable as they are of growing a thicker skin.
In reply to Getting tired of following… by arkel
One of my sons had an academic scholarship offer from Marquette.
Turned it down.
It is Catholic in name only.
In reply to Hero. Contlibute to arr… by Rex Andrus
I made it this far ;
"I wanted to be a part of a community of learners that pushed boundaries, yet still held the values of the Catholic Church in high regard"
learners that push boundries and the Catholic church ? Lol, sorry chump but back in the day the Catholic church burned learners that pushed boundries at the stake.
We've got to go back to 11-5-1955, Alex!
In reply to I wanted to be a part of a… by curbjob
You should get your knowledge of history from something other than a musty old Jack chick pamphlet. The Catholic Church invented the scientific method and laws of evidence and established the modern university system, developed the greatest, arts, science and literature the world has ever known but a blowhard ignoramus on ZH is free to type his idiocy.
In reply to I wanted to be a part of a… by curbjob
The Catholic Church has become infected by the mental derangement called "liberalism" which is esp ironic since the lefties are anything but "liberal." We have seen the lefties are the most intolerant, fascist crowd in America.
Too bad these jesuits have been deranged also with this disease.
Live and learn. Jesuits are masters of deception.
"I vividly recall a situation back in March, when two students approached me on a sidewalk and warned me that if I ever entered the Intercultural Center, I—and my family—would be “hunted down.'"
Yes, that is how liberals behave. If some of my neighbor's could have located my house after a particular post on the Next Door app they would have happily burned it down.
That being said, I do feel sorry for the kid. At least he was smart enough to leave after one year. Universities are not about learning. They are a place to meet a mate, a place to network, and a place to get a credential. That credential won't be worth much in the coming years but it's expected. For now.
What really opened my eyes was seeing these Hillary supporters beating up that old couple coming out of the Trump rally. As the old man and his wife walked down the street these young left wing white thugs punched, kicked and spit on them.
Hard to believe any rational person would support these violent thugs.
In reply to "I vividly recall a… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Never confuse education with intelligence....
I have not abandoned the Catholic Church. Rather, it is the Catholic Church that is abandoning Christianity.
In reply to I have not abandoned the… by Snout the First
Another bright young person's eyes have been opened.
Join us. Identityevropa.com
I'm not sure if there are any Universities / Colleges left in the USA that are not progressive sh1tholes. (there may be a handful of small private ones, there are no public ones) Progs vowed to take over education about a hundred years ago and they have succeeded. Let them all die. It is time to start an alternative way to enable students to get a higher education without having to be drug through a cesspool of progressive diarrhea. While there are numerous advantages to gathering in a classroom probably something effective can be worked out with online instruction. (I am familiar with what is available online today, and while promising much of it is not very effective. If you care about the student's educational quality once they complete a course.)
To my mind...Catholic Church not that conservative - except in a few areas. Never was.
We will win this thing. It's going to take a while.
Abraham Lincoln
“The [US Civil] war would never have been possible without the sinister influence of the Jesuits.”
Napoleon Bonaparte
“The Jesuits are a MILITARY organization, not a religious order. Their chief is a general of an army, not the mere father abbot of a monastery. And the aim of this organization is power – power in its most despotic exercise – absolute power, universal power, power to control the world by the volition of a single man . Jesuitism is the most absolute of despotisms – and at the same time the greatest and most enormous of abuses…”
Colleges are gulags of rote conformity
If we all stood on principle like this young man did we wouldn't have lost the country...
Nanny Socialism destroys the Free Will of Jesus Christ.
Ironic that the second picture is of a priest with indians, it amazes me how xtians can gloss right over what the conquistadors did to the American indians. Conversion on the spot or death by brutal means.
I can tell you the future. About 30% of the serious Christians in the Catholic church will break away to form their own catholic church.
And Zerohedge is supposed to care what some fake conservative is doing? Why is this garbage on this site?
It is reflective of the educational community's intolerance for dissenting ideas.
On second thought...nevermind.
In reply to And Zerohedge is supposed to… by RopeADope
After reading this, I don't want to hear any more conservatives complaining about snowflakes and safe spaces.
The author's "assumption" specious from the start? Not only Catholic but, more importantly, JESUIT - the "VatiCONS CIA. When/if the young author realizes that JC's revelation of the Lord's fundamental Truths and so very consequential Redemption transcends all the ridiculous "religious doctrines"/"lefty lib-turd academics" . . . "he be okay".
