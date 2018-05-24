Why You're Likely Exposed To One Of The Dumbest Investments In History

Authored by Simon Black via SovereignMan.com,
Last June, in one of the most egregious displays of economic insanity, Argentina was able to raise $2.75 billion by selling bonds with a ONE HUNDRED YEAR maturity.
Even more miraculously, the bond turned out to be wildly popular with investors.
So basically investors willingly forked over billions of dollars to a country that has a history of defaulting on its debt, confiscating private assets, and engaging in rampant corruption… for an entire century.
It’s as if everyone was oblivious to Argentina’s past.
The country has defaulted twice just in the last twenty years, and eight times since its independence in 1816.
So the chances that Argentina DOESN’T default within the next century (or even the next decade) is slim to none. And slim’s out of town.
11 months later, reality is starting to set in.
Investors have begun to realize that Argentina doesn’t actually have any money, that inflation is more than 25%, and the central bank has blown through $8 billion (more than twice the amount of the bond issuance) trying to prop up their weak currency.
Oh yeah, and the Argentine government has asked the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an emergency $30 billion credit line to remain solvent.
The worse things get for Argentina, the deeper the bond plunges in value; earlier this month it was worth about 83 cents on the dollar.
And while making 100-year loans to an insolvent country with a long history of default is especially insane, it’s important to realize there are a lot of “Argentinas” out there today.
For example, more than 20% of the companies in the Russell 2000 index and nearly 10% of S&P 500 companies need to borrow money just to pay interest on their debts.
Plus a full 50% of the entire, investment-grade corporate debt market ($2.5 trillion in paper) is rated just one notch above junk.
And what do troubled governments and companies do to get out of this jam of too much debt? They borrow more money…
But that becomes more difficult and expensive as interest rates rise.
Rising interest rates mean heavily indebted companies and governments have to borrow even MORE money just to pay interest on the money they’ve already borrowed.
And this cycle only compounds the problem.
Now, you might be thinking, “OK Simon, but big deal. I’m not dumb enough to buy Argentina’s bonds, or invest in loser companies.”
Great. And that’s probably true.
But due to the interconnectedness of our modern financial system, even if you’re not DIRECTLY buying a toxic asset, you’re probably exposed to someone else who is.
Think about it: even if just you own a basic index fund, you’re exposed to dozens of insolvent companies.
Your life insurance company. Your pension fund. Your bank. The fixed-income mutual fund where you invested your retirement savings.
Any of these could have easily scooped up a bunch of Argentina bonds. Or loaned money to any number of countless insolvent businesses or governments.
Ever heard of JP Morgan? They loaned money to Argentina.
So did Fidelity and Invesco. And those are just a few of the big names.
You don’t have to be crazy enough to buy a toxic asset. You’re probably already exposed merely if one of your financial counter-parties was crazy enough to do so.
It was the same phenomenon back 15-years ago prior to the Global Financial Crisis.
In the early 2000s, banks were providing no-money-down mortgages to borrowers with pitiful credit, then rolling thousands of these loans together into gigantic bonds.
These bonds became some of the most popular investments in the world.
My guess is that you probably didn’t own a single one of those toxic bonds.
But your bank did.
So did your pension fund. Brokerage. Or some company that you might have invested in, like Lehman Brothers or AIG.
(Lehman went bankrupt, and AIG has never recovered from its losses.)
You were financially exposed to somebody else’s stupidity.
And due to the incredible lack of transparency in the banking system, the truth is, you’ll NEVER know if you’re exposed to these risks.
Bernie Madoff is an even better example…
Some people lost every penny they had, and they hadn’t even heard of Bernie Madoff.
But they had money in a pension fund that invested in some feeder fund that gave money to Bernie.
They were three degrees of separation away from Madoff and they STILL got wiped out.
The reality is, you’re exposed to this stupidity whether you realize it or not because you’re probably exposed to someone else who’s invested in this financial lunacy.
That’s one of the reasons I’m holding so much cash outside of this complex, interconnected system.
Specifically, I’ve been buying 28-day Treasury bills for most of the last eighteen months.
These T-bills are basically like a 4-week certificate of deposit that’s held by the Treasury Department.
I make just under 2% per year, and I know exactly who my counterparty is: Uncle Sam.
That’s compared to 0.02% in a checking account, and I have no idea what’s on that bank’s balance sheet.
Now, if you’ve been a reader of this letter for more than a week, you know I have zero confidence in the US government’s ability to repay its massive debts over the next several decades.
And I think you have to be certifiably insane to buy a 30-year bond issued by the US government. That’s way too far out into the future.
But 28 days? That’s pretty low risk. However you feel about Donald Trump, he’s probably not going to default by next month.
And to continue learning how to ensure you thrive no matter what happens next in the world, I encourage you to download our free Perfect Plan B Guide.
Comments
If anoyone here hastes their fiat USD, I will be happy to pick them up for no cost to you at your door. I take all bills however small. If you have large quantities, please, let me know and I will arrange a truck for pick up.
Gee thanks Simon. Some real groundbreaking stuff you have there.
Short term T's and don't trust the peeps in SA.
Wait, where was your Alpaca farm located? Think that was somewhere on that continent.
Just more dumb type from Simon to show us he has enough money to buy a 28 day T-bill. BFD.
Simon Black, man of mystery.
pods
In reply to FIat by Belrev
Well, he's right of course, but from the start of this article, a major 'black hole' presents itself... Who says that all this debt is being sold, oversubscribed etc? They do.... they make all kinds of claims... and you have to be a member of the club to get away with this BS... same with all the other Fake crap going on, and which has always been the case throughout history here in 'Purgatory'.... dark side rules... 'they' setup the rules of engagement, the rules of finance, of who can or cannot be 'oversubscribed' in their debt issuance... it's all a farce....
Out with the OWO, in with the NWO... dumb puppet show is ending... their puppet masters don't need them anymore, except to create as much chaos as possible... to keep the sheeple in their pen as it heads to the slaughterhouse.... same as always..
And we are supposed to believe in their economic mumbo-jumbo.... Ok... to each their own.
In reply to Gee thanks Simon. Some real… by pods
Where is that I heard, On a long enough timeline the survival rate for everyone drops to zero?
And, are we supposed to care about bonds?
In reply to Well, he's right of course,… by gdpetti
and on a long enough timeline, i'm always right. one of those 28 day cycles, the gvt will default, and all his investments will, vanish.
In reply to Where is that I heard, On a… by Escrava Isaura
photoshoped
In reply to and on a long enough… by 1 Alabama
High coupon of 7+% already put me in the positive factoring in the loss on the price of the Argentinian Bond; do the same with 6%+ loss on 10 Y Treasuries prices with that joke of a coupon. Who's shitting who.
In reply to photoshoped by mikka
Fools and they're money are soon parted.
In reply to and on a long enough… by 1 Alabama
I'm fully invested in Beanie Babies. they've never gone to zero
I just have a sideline business selling the fucked up plastic cases that go around the TY tags for them. I'm a POG man myself.
In reply to I'm fully invested in Beanie… by Uncle Sugar
Do you prefer Bitcoin filled Beanie babies?
Me, I prefer PM filled Beanie babies at the bottom of my pond
In reply to I'm fully invested in Beanie… by Uncle Sugar
PM, but hedged with ctypto
In reply to Do you prefer Bitcoin filled… by alexcojones
Ahhh... Zero Hedge then.
In reply to PM, but hedged with ctypto by Uncle Sugar
My Monopoly money by Parker Bros is worth more than the shit floating around!
People joke about that shit, but at least there's no debt attached to it!
pods
In reply to My Monopoly money by Parker… by Aliens-R-Us
My shit floating around is worth more.
In reply to My Monopoly money by Parker… by Aliens-R-Us
LMFAO!!!
Hey dumbass... ...it has been a fiat currency PLANET for quite some time now!!!
LOL!
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
BUY MY BOOK!..
STFU already, your a few decades short of a page.
In reply to BUY MY BOOK!.. by Bill of Rights
Silver? Or gold? I do mean physical, by the way. I'd have done better with Beanie Babies.
i want to take a bat to mike pence's worthless shit face...repeatedly until he dies very slowly
"Investors have begun to realize that Argentina doesn’t actually have any money"
No country has any 'money'. All they have is debt paper. Stupidest system I know of. Here,,, you buy this worthless paper now and I'll pay you back in even more worthless paper later!....... maybe.
But hey,,, we love our banksters. We live and breath to hear what they have to say and how we should interpret it.
And we have the Simon's that push this perverted Central Bank horse hockey. The US dollar has lost almost 100% of it's value in 38 years and he's bad mouthing other countries.
Supposedly some countries have gold.
In reply to "Investors have begun to… by rejected
bitcoins and paper are cheap....
Gold is NOT making new highs.
Crypto is NOT making new highs.
Oil is not making new highs
( even with all the "political" stunts
being pulled to goose it up there )
See a pattern here? However "worthless"
we see (many ) currencies, they are still
the trading vehicle of choice... as you would
expect in a depression scenario. Liquidity
Preference does seem alive and well.
I already pay for the space so I exchanged $10K for $100K worth of vintage high quality products from Goodwill that will be worth $1000K (1 million) soon.
It would cost 2 million just to remake it all today. God they made goods to last forever back then!
i went into one of those stores and the stuff was picked out of a dumpster from a left over flea mkt auction, i was like, who pays to build and cool this place?
In reply to I already pay for the space… by moonmac
Shit only 20% of R2K stocks (almost 400) have borrow money to pay interest on previous debt.
Buy buy bwahahahahaha.
Argentine bonds sound like the perfect investment for millennials! They've got plenty of time for things to "work themselves out". Who knows, Argentina could be the next China as an economic powerhouse! (it is a wonderful place to visit for vacation - maybe they could bundle a few free nights in Argentina AirBNBs with the bonds!) Argentina is like visiting Sweden, except they speak Spanish!
Wait yall didnt think tptb we funding all this stupid with their own cash?
Oh Yea, but when the market crashes I'll the first one out.
Shit I'm already out, I better get back in I think there's still some more Upside. Swollen head Cramer says so. He's the guiding light.
The world is currently engaged in a massive game of speculation that contains a lot of risks. A massive number of short positions have formed against the dollar which will cause the dollar to strengthen as they unwind. Currencies are under assault in places where the economy is weak and the issuer is buried in debt from borrowing dollars they can never repay.
A global slowdown combined with rising interest rates in the U.S. and the Fed’s QT (quantitative tightening) has resulted in emerging markets beginning to lose their lifeline of inflows. This could lead to a large shift in the value of many currencies. More on what to expect in the article below.
http://Stronger Dollar Is Problem For Global growth.html