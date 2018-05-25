20 Years Of Socialist Utopia In Venezuela Summed Up In 20 Dramatic Seconds

Socialist countries are quite adept at providing excuses for their inevitable failure.
And as GoldTelegraph's Virginia Fidler recently noted, as socialist utopia Venezuela hits bottom, the latest culprit is oil.
But oil prices have been rising since the fourth quarter of 2017, and Venezuela’s economy has only gotten worse. These higher prices should be a boom for Venezuela by creating greater revenues. Instead, its oil industry is in shambles and decline.
Falling oil prices are not the cause of Venezuela’s misery. It’s socialism. It’s the system whereby government owns the means of production. Historically, governments do a horrible job managing businesses. The Venezuelan government isn’t managing its industries on any level. It’s slowly destroying them. President Maduro has been unable to keep the oil industry running. There are no new investors because the government will confiscate any further exploration.
All oil-producing nations have experienced falling oil prices. Only Venezuela is at the brink of an abyss from which it may never recover. Venezuela is sinking in a quagmire of socialist principles. Inefficiency, corruption, price controls, and out-of-control hyperinflation have created economic madness. Does President Maduro care? It’s hard to say. But he and his military minions are not starving, and they have guns. The population is bound to notice sooner or later. What happens when socialism encounters the forces of reality?
The world is watching this grim development, which undoubtedly will not have a happy ending, and judging by the following short clip, may have reached rock-bottom...
This is the result of almost 20 years of socialist revolution in Venezuela. A sad reality. #Chavismo #May22— Michael Welling (@WellingMichael) May 22, 2018
pic.twitter.com/vS58mxF8hj
In just 20 seconds, viewers can see looters caught on video callously ignoring a dying truck driver...
...as they steal boxes of goods that he had been transporting...
We warned of these kind of attacks on truck drivers previously, as with hunger and scarcity widespread around its crisis-hit economy, Venezuela has seen a frightening upsurge of attacks on its increasingly anarchic roads in recent weeks.
“Every time I say goodbye to my family, I entrust myself to God and the Virgin,” says 36-year-old Venezuelan trucker Humberto Aguilar.
As one would expect, the almost inhuman scene in the clip above saw a torrent of responses on social media. From:
"This is 20 years of US sanctions, sabotage & the murderous behaviour of the CIA & local landowners, the latter wanting to go back to everything for the rich & nothing for the poor."
to...
"Very very sad... they have returned Venezuelans to a primitive state where basic instincts govern each and every action of your life"
Either way, this week's actions by President Trump are unlikely to help, as The Duran's Frank Sellers reports on Washington's efforts to obstruct economic aid (from China and Russia) to Venezuela.
Washington has suddenly discovered its reverence for Venezuela’s law, as it attempts to utilize them as a pretext to discourage Russia and China from extending debt to the South American country, struggling under the isolation from global markets due to the sanctions imposed upon it by America and its allies. The US is insistent that only the Venezuelan National Assembly can arrange for further debt within Venezuela.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States has spoken with both Chinese and Russian officials and warned them that the Venezuelan National Assembly is the only entity allowed to provide for the issuance of new debt in Venezuela, a senior administration official said in a press briefing on Monday.
“We have had fairly pointed discussions with the People’s Republic of China on not throwing good money after bad, and we cautioned them that the United States, the Lima Group of nations and others, that made abundantly clear that the only, under the Venezuelan constitution, the only entity which is lawfully authorized to allow or to provide for the issuance of new debt is the National Assembly. We’ve had a similar discussion with Russia,” the official told reporters.
This warning comes as US President Donald Trump issues a new executive order that bans Venezuelan officials from selling public assets at low prices in order to get themselves kickbacks, as well as bans US citizens from all transactions related to the debt of the Venezuelan government.
In the meantime, a newly-elected Maduro is showing more despotic tendencies, allowing a large part of the population to starve to maintain his socialist principles. Starvation and misery have become government policies. There is no other explanation. The situation can only worsen. As people die from hunger, the labor force is reduced, thus reducing the number of available goods, even more, creating even greater catastrophic shortages.
Comments
yea, kaddafi's libya was such a failure we had to destroy it to make it successful. same as chavez' bolivarian revolution.
Not real Socialism
/s
In reply to yea, kaddafi's libya was… by besnook
Ok we all know this place is a Socialist hellhole. Where is the outrage about Tommy Robinson? Picked up outside a court house and sent prison for 13 months, full media blackout. In merry old England, supposedly the first world.
In reply to Not real Socialism /s by Bud Dry
"Falling oil prices are not the cause of Venezuela’s misery. It’s socialism. "
So I guess we must introduce Corporatism in Venezuela as we did Democracy in Iraq???
In reply to Ok we all know this place is… by Mr. Universe
Ummm, the Venezuelan state run oil company is a government corporation. Thats why it's called a "state-run-oil-company" and if you think "democracy" holds the key to efficiency (lol) you should go down there and tell the Venezuelan government what it's doing wrong to not turn a profit at sub-70 a barrel.
Maybe it's the spending and looting ;-)
In reply to "Falling oil prices are not… by beemasters
"Socialist countries are quite adept at providing excuses for their inevitable failure."
As are the Dim/Lib US MSM!
In reply to Ummm, the Venezuelan state… by nmewn
It's a fucking trip...the socialist always promises the moon and the stars!...but he always delivers a life ending meteor strike.
They should be moar careful when wishing on a star ;-)
In reply to "Socialist countries are… by wee-weed up
The mestizos have a word describing what they themselves are: la cucaracha.
The way they cleaned out that truck while ignoring the dying driver was akin to scurrying cockroaches.
In reply to It's a fucking trip...the… by nmewn
I will never, ever understand how some people on a site like this find flaws in something and therefore immediately jump to the opposite extreme. This way, not only do they embrace the inherent flaws of the opposing extreme but they also make certain to go overboard for additional effect too. You know, just to make sure they are making a statement or something. What the hell kind of thinking is this?
"Fucking MIC...I love Kim Jong Un!" Its the equivalent of a 3 year old throwing a tantrum in a playpen and bouncing around from side to side.
Venezuela is obviously a shit pit. Some changes are required.
In reply to "Socialist countries are… by wee-weed up
He’s a jew-fellating zionist. Why should we care? He said words while residing in Airstrip One, where freedom of speech has never existed. He got exactly what he knew he’d exist.
In reply to Ok we all know this place is… by Mr. Universe
And here I was thinking that Venezuela's problems were the result of decades and decades of corruption and socialist policies.
In reply to yea, kaddafi's libya was… by besnook
Lots of Mr Globals help in breaking Venezuela... something about want to keep their oil so he sent the CIA in... but hey, why not use it to keep the meme going (you do know some of the most prosperous nations in the world are decidedly 'socialist,' don't you?
In reply to And here I was thinking that… by Cautiously Pes…
See, I don't understand what they mean by government control industries. Does this mean they have too much regulations or something?
The national government can only write the rules, they do not control their currency, nor any currency.
Who founded the U.N?
In reply to yea, kaddafi's libya was… by besnook
It means the government " nationalized" the industry.
For example...
The government tells Exxon Mobil, all your stuff in our country, is now belong to the " people"...( haha!). Then they install government stooges in the company to oversee the " people's" new operation. Exxon says " fuck this "...and pulls their employees and whatever else is not nailed down...and writes it off.
The government stooges try to run it.. and the result is today's Venezuela.
In reply to See, I don't understand what… by Xredsx
At least the clip didn't show them hacking off that leg of lamb laying on the ground - yet...
In reply to yea, kaddafi's libya was… by besnook
Quaddafi wasn't a socialist. Chavez and Maduro are die-hard socialists. That's why Libya's economy wasn't in the toilet like Venezuela's is.
In reply to yea, kaddafi's libya was… by besnook
Socialism is awesome!
They probably knew the truck driver was a well-fed sellout working for you know who, but still sad
Socialism is totally irrelevant (don't mistake that as some kind of endorsement for it). It doesn't matter what system you have when you've got incompetent fools in charge.
Yeah, that is precisely because they have a corrupt, dysfunctional government lacking basic competencies. And stop with the whole US sanctions did it nonsense. North Korea finished their nuclear program, the Cubans built a world-class medical system, and the Russians are doing relatively just fine- you can agree or disagree with policies, but their leaders are certainly not rank amateurs with bad mustaches.
This is exactly why you do not want **anybody** in charge.
You want the smallest possible government, or overlapping governments.
https://www.finitespaces.com/2018/01/01/has-capitalism-failed-and-are-the-other-isms-better/
In reply to Socialism is totally… by Wild Bill Steamcock
Venezuela is a prime example of this, I believe. When you've got a large portion, or perhaps even a majority, of the population dependent upon a massive government, and that government fails? You. Are. Fucked.
In reply to It doesn't matter what… by snblitz
Privately held "smallish" companies diversify risk, just as smallish government's do. Put all your eggs in one basket and then let everyone fight for their share, leaves nothing for no one.
In reply to It doesn't matter what… by snblitz
It doesn't matter what system you have when you've got incompetent fools in charge.
Incompetent and/or dishonest but yes this is the key...even the best systems will fail if the people in them are incompetent and/or dishonest...
You can't push on a rope.
In reply to Socialism is totally… by Wild Bill Steamcock
Venezuela is a Ted and Heidi Cruz art project letting SEIU run an entire nation with US Senate oversight.
"si se peude"
When you lose your empathy for other humans, civilization ceases to exist.
When you start robbing people at gunpoint, civilization ceases to exist.
There I fixed that for ya!
In reply to When you lose your empathy… by Salsa Verde
Yeah it's clearly not true. I lost my empathy a long time ago and civilization keeps limping along.
In reply to When you start robbing… by An Shrubbery
Dupe, sorry this new phone is mess in with me
In reply to When you lose your empathy… by Salsa Verde
I am starting to wonder what it even means to be human. At this point I figure either they are human and we aren't, or vice versa. Somehow Native Americans died in mass with dignity and often without even complaint, even from the children.
Some men in war die jumping on landmines for each other, or tell jokes to each other as they bleed to death. Maybe there aren't very humans left and these are animals. This is where substance is revealed.
In reply to When you lose your empathy… by Salsa Verde
It was good for a while.
Perfect example of desperate people to whom their own survival is paramount to anything else. What is a few extra days really worth? Apparently people believe they are never going to die and it doesn't matter how they live or die.
When it comes to mad max it seems almost no one is truly religious, spiritual or moral.
If it ever comes to that here I will gladly check on the passengers and then walk away to starve in peace by myself, or maybe find a quicker route if that was too prolonged. I will leave with my humanity and my soul.
If kids are people's excuse for this behavior then perhaps they should look around and stop having them.
Compare this scene to our Great Depression with guys selling apples or pencils on the street corner. People were in desperate straits but never resorted to what is going on in Venezuela today. That's because Christian morality was the bedrock of the country. Even if you weren't a Christian, you generally believed in the morality derived from the Bible. Today, if we had an equivalent to the Great Depression, I fear to think what would happen. Probably mass riots, random destruction of property, and general looting and that's for starters.
In reply to Perfect example of desperate… by Ms No
That is not socialism. Socialism ceased to exist when Maduro changed their Constitution and changed it into a authoritarian dictatorship. Their entire economy revolved around oil. When that went to Hell, so did every thing else. It's a real bitch when you run out of other people's money to pay for shit. Not it's just total anarchy there.
That is the EPITOME of socialism.
In reply to That is not socialism… by I am Groot
Bro it can't be socialism. It's authoritarian. LOL.
Just when I thought I had heard it all, the big government apologists come up with yet another lame excuse.
Maybe you should go read Marx. There was this idea of a dictatorship of the proletariat. You can't have a dictatorship without authoritarianism.
In reply to That is the EPITOME of… by An Shrubbery
Coming to a CONUS location nearest you!... If I were you I'd be watchin this one several times so that you can prepare!!!
That's not socialism. But, whatever it is, it never had a chance with the CIA and other alphabet agencies spending probably billions to fuck Venezuela up.
The CIA is socialist. It was set up by the same people who created Marxism and Globalism. It was supposedly created to oppose Hitler while both Hitler, Stalin and FDR were all funded simultaneously out on buinessbfronts that all came out of the same wall street address. If the CIA didn't like socialism it wouldn't exist in the US, Canada or Europe.
In reply to That's not socialism. But,… by headcase
Al right screw it I give up posted by phone. If you hit it once it doesn't post if you hit it twice you get two.
In reply to That's not socialism. But,… by headcase
Oops
In reply to That's not socialism. But,… by headcase
I'm beginning to think that 'Tyler' is publishing this shit on behalf of the status quo, in other words - 'look at what a collapse might bring'.
Well, if it must collapse, as all systems do when they have failed, then bring it on.
The best news out of that will be that each and every one of the traitors will hang for it.
$4.00 worth of corn oil.
Face it this has everything to do with the CIA and it's owners - the Federal Reserve private bank!
Yes, the Federal Reserve is very worried about Venezuela. That is an idiotic statement if there ever was one. Venezuela is destroying itself faster than the CIA could do it. This is what happens when you take lots of goods and give them away to keep getting elected. As Maggie Thatcher famously said, the problem with Socialism is that eventually you run out of other people's money. The people with skills and brains have left the country already. What's left are mostly those without skills or brains.
In reply to Face it this has everything… by Rich Monk
How is that any different than Baltimore or Ferguson? Oh I see, they didn't kill the driver.
Free shitters until the end...
'...as well as bans US citizens from all transactions related to the debt of the Venezuelan government...'....how is this action by the us gov any different than how venezuela gov dictated avery facet of life. we have a law for anything and everything in the usa....we just havent started falling yet because we print the reserve currency for the world...
You, perhaps, wish to buy Venezuelan bonds? I am sure Bernie can set you right up.
In reply to '...as well as bans US… by hannah
Trumptard Burgers.
Socialism has led Venezuela to an unparalleled economic disaster . No, it’s not “the price of oil.” Venezuela is the only OPEC country that has fallen into default, depression, and hyperinflation. It’s not oil, it’s socialism.
The management disaster is spectacular and the greatest example of the devastating effect of socialism is the state-owned oil company. PdVSA, the national oil company, has gone from being one of the most efficient and profitable twenty years ago, to end up importing oil.
Although Venezuela has the largest reserves of crude oil in the world — 296 billion barrels — the country began importing oil last year. Its production is less than 2.7 million barrels per day, a drop of 20% in less than two decades, while the Chavez.Maduro regime multiplied its workforce by five, to 175,000 “workers”.
Brutal cost increases, spectacular worsening of production, collapse in margins and plundering of the cash to pay for subsidies led the company from being one of the most profitable and with the best balance sheet in the world to borrow more than 43 billion US dolars.
Venezuela had 12,700 private companies when Chávez took power, according to Conindustria. Today there is less than one-third of that figure. To the economic destruction, the regime added the assault on private property with expropriations of more than 690 companies in twelve years. Today, those expropriated companies are technically bankrupt and those that survive are zombies producing less than half of the figures prior to the confiscation.
see more here: https://mises.org/wire/venezuelas-default-disaster