Bond Bear Bloodbath: EU Meltdown Sparks Safe-Haven Surge

Well that escalated quickly... Italian asset manic-selling, US Treasury panic-buying
Ugly week for Chinese stocks...
But Italy (and now Spain) were probably the biggest headline-makers on the week...
Italian stocks worst week since Nov 2016 (US election)
Italian stocks worst two-week drop Jun 2016 (Brexit)
Italian banks worst week since Jun 2016 (Brexit)
Italian 2Y Spread to Bunds biggest spike since July 2012
Italian redenomination risk biggest spike ever to record high...
The Euro is down 8 of the last 9 weeks against the dollar...
European "VIX" spiked to its highest premium to US "VIX" since September of 2017...
And as Italian capital markets cratered, so US Treasuries were bid...
And gold...
And in US, while Trannies and Nasdaq outperformed, The Dow and Small Caps struggled to get green on the week...
FANG-ish stocks managed gains with NFLX best - now bigger than Comcast and Disney...
While EU Banks were ugly, US Banks suffered this week too...
HY Credit risk spiked most since Feb this week...
While stocks clung to the week's gains, bond yields plunged...
Treasury Bonds had their best week in 13 months (10Y) and 30Y futs saw their biggest weekly price appreciation since July 2016.
10Y tumbled back below 3.00%...
and 30Y rallied off the crucial downtrend-level of around 3.23% - just as Bill Gross said...
And this won't help as Specs added to already record net shorts this week...
The Dollar index ended the week unchanged after a 5-week win streak...
Overall an ugly week for cryptocurrencies... with Bitcoin outperforming and Bitcoin Cash worst...
With the dollar flat, PMs and copper largely eked out modest gains, but it was crude that was crushed...
WTI plunged back to a $67 handle this week - its worst week since February and worst day since June 2017
Gold managed to get back above - and cling to - $1300... for its best week since March...
But we do note the big swing in Gold/Silver (gold outperforming) today...
Finally, there's this - Smart money is piling out of stocks at an unprecedented pace, accelerating this week...
Bonus Chart: Since The Fed's "Dovish" FOMC Statement, bonds & bullion are bid, stocks unchanged and the dollar dumped...
Warning: Global Wave Index Has Peaked, Housing Bubble 2.0 Has Found Its Mortgage Rate Pin, Delinquency Rates On Store-Branded Credit Cards Have Reached A Seven-Year High…
So many idiots buying US Treasuries at these pathetically low interest rates.
Increased inflation alone means you will lose money on a 10 yr Treasury!!
Man... Chart City!
Charts bitchez!
ChartZ.. Fixed it for ya ;)
PPT is betting big that low volume in summer will allow the algos to continue to create the illusion of market strength.
There wasn't any real market crash happen in the summer, but I think we about to experience the first one and the biggest one in the history. all risky investments are flashing red alert in the past few days while stocks only drop a few pts. macro data is rolling back quickly and no1 is paying attention.
As I've said to nobody who will listen, international pain = US safe haven trade. Dollar up, bonds up, real estate up, stocks near record highs even with their many issues.
Italy 10 year at 3.5%, LOL. Must mean 3.5% chance of getting your principal back.
No US reset until most of europe, japan and even china "go Greece" and crash.
I have no advice for the 1% Soros evil cocksuckers.. but to regular investors and those who want to protect wealth and are mid 50's decide what you cannot afford to lose in your 401K (assuming you self manage) and then get that into some 10 year right now.
DISCOVER BANK 3.350000 05/31/2028 05/31/ 2018 10 year
CUSIP DSI5L7221
These are FDIC SIPC insured and non-callable which is to say that if interest rates go back to ZIRP they keep paying
MORGAN STANLEY BANK 3.250000 05/31/2023 05/31/2018 5 YEAR
These are FDIC SIPC insured and non-callable which is to say that if interest rates go back to ZIRP they keep paying
If stawks get really cheap like in 2008 take some dividends and wade in..
But say 100K you are limited to 250K due to FDIC, you get > 30K after ten years and that doesn't include the compound on the dividend.
Just saying...
One of two things happens the rest of the world gets a flu (EU) and there is a deflationary cycle, or there is an inflationary cycle.. which always creates a deflationary cycle because too many debts chasing too few dollars = deflation.
Your broker has these and they are typically $10 to $15 to buy no recurring fees or taxes if in IRA.
Now if you can afford to lose what you have earned and eat catfood.. well speculate..
no doubt that is better advice than investors would get at goldman sachs even with an account balance of $10M. kudos.
purely monetary phenomena are fucking irrelevant in a world of almost 8 BILLION people who are competing for the remaining resources that are required to maintain a decent standard of living. Ergo, any and all resources or real assets and productive capital will maintain real value. In short, there is plenty of demand for real shit dumbass.
Demand for paper/digital claims/promises and financial "products"...? no so much!!!
this is different in so much as this time it will be a global currency collapse.
Why tie your $ up that long when you can get 2.5% on 1 year CDs now?
