Core Durable Goods Orders Bounce, But Aircraft Orders Tumble

Following March's mixed bag of good orders improvement and shipments weakness, April's preliminary data showed durable goods orders tumbling more than expected (-1.7% MoM vs -1.3% exp, and down steeply from last month's 2.7% rise).
Also notable was the much greater than expected drop in durables ex-defense, which plunged -1.9% in April, nearly double the -1.0% expected, and a big drop from last month's 4.3% increase. It may be time for the US to crank up the war machine once more...
Aircraft orders weighed on total bookings: Boeing got only 78 orders for aircraft in April, down from 197 the prior month. Friday’s government report showed that orders for civilian aircraft and parts fell 29% in April after surging 60.7% in March.
Outside of declines in machinery and civilian aircraft, the gain in orders was fairly broad-based, spanning computers, electrical equipment and metals. While the figures are typically volatile, the latest report indicates business spending continues to expand at a healthy pace.
Orders placed with U.S. factories for business equipment rebounded in April even as the prior month’s figure was revised downward, indicating resilient demand at the start of the second quarter, Commerce Department figures showed Friday.
However, core orders and the capex proxy both beat.
The chart below demonstrates just how big the drop in capital goods new orders excluding defense was: tumbling -6.8% M/M this was the biggest drop going back nearly one year.
Still, the actual Capital Goods shipments continue to rise:
As Bloomberg notes, this suggests business investment continues to gather pace, joining consumer spending, helping to support a projected rebound in economic growth this quarter as demand gets a boost from lower taxes for companies and individuals.
Well, didn't Trump just sanction Turkey or someplace, telling them the US won't sell them passenger jets? WTF?
setting up new robotic shops has increased recently
making former 'living-wage' jobs seem like past generation
never to return to this ONCE GREAT COUNTRY
run into ground by FED and congress(spendthrift)
latest waste of $250,000,000,000 goes to defense bill(yes 30%+ is waste) to pay for neocon MILITARY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX
maybe time to REDUCE military spending by say 50%
Aircraft orders were up 61% last month and down 31% this month...honest data crunchers always take this out and like this article look at the underlying data...which is good and backs up the positive numbers being put out by the various FEDS...
This should be bullish for Boeing right?
I cancelled my 767 order. Gas just too expensive.
Jets burn kerosene. Just sayin'.
