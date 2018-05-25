The European Crisis Is Back: Italian, Spanish Bonds Crash Amid Political Chaos

Just when you thought it was all over... the PIIGS chaos rears its ugly head as political crises start to spread across the periphery.
European stock markets are extremely mixed with the core relatively stable as the periphery plunges...
Italian banks stocks - so bloated with Italian sovereign debt - are accelerating lower...
Italian 2Y Yields are now at their highest since 2014...
As the entire BTP curve flattens dramatically...
And Italian sovereign risk is exploding...
Which leaves us wondering...
Is MF Global long Italian 2Y again?— zerohedge (@zerohedge) May 21, 2018
As if Italy was not enough, Spain is now under pressure as PM Rajoy is under pressure from a potential 'no confidence' vote and Spanish bond yields (and sovereign risk) is blowing out...
The widest spread to Germany in almost 6 months...
Which means only one thing... the PIIGS are coming back to life and there is little that Draghi can do this time...
And all of this is weighing on the euro...
And finally - the scariest chart of all - reflecting the reality of Italy's 'Mini-BoT' parallel currency concerns...
"Get back to work Mr. Draghi..."
SHORT Deutsche Bank !
Easy $$$$$$$$$ to be made. 🤐👍
In reply to EU Pu by BlowHard
I wonder if this is artifically created pressure on the EU for not getting in line with the US on Iran. "If you dont do as we say we'll fuck your economy". Not that the EU wasnt economicaly fucked anyway, but a few drops more in that glass and....OOOPS its a spill.
In reply to SHORT Deutsche Bank ! Easy… by lester1
Inflation adjusted economic growth of every country in the world since 2000:
http://thesoundingline.com/ranking-worlds-economic-growth-21st-century-…
These countries have been the worst preforming economies in the entire world
In reply to I wonder if this is… by The Black Bishop
Turkey., maybe.
But it is a group effort.
Eurotrash need none of our help to be tards.
In reply to I wonder if this is… by The Black Bishop
careful now L1.
Underestimating Germans/Germany/Socialism is one thing, as in I wudn't,
this market eating Shorts for breakfast another.
In reply to SHORT Deutsche Bank ! Easy… by lester1
Gotta love when those Black Swans fly in...
https://olduvai.ca
In reply to EU Pu by BlowHard
paging mark cudmore, aka the new gartman.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-05-24/my-days-dollar-bull-are-over
The bond vigilantes are waking up. The question is how much the contagion will spread.
Seems likely that yields are going to rise (just intuition, I don’t follow fixed income at all.) To me that suggests that short-term holding (at best) makes sense.
Good old Georgie Soros used to talk about wanting to take down a bigger country. Maybe he’ll do some massive short or whatever Europe allows.
And just maybe, he’ll take a huge bath!
In reply to The bond vigilantes are… by MoreFreedom
wait for macron/merkel/may - three women - to highlight a bunch of streets to set on fire so that draghi can print paper to throw on the blaze, until it is well and truly a threat to the whole of europe.
Flee to the safety of treasuries!
TLT
i have a poem for usa treasury shorts:
jack be nimble
jack be quick
jack better watch out for that green candlestick.
In reply to Flee to the safety of… by wisehiney
I need European currencies to rise now. For the next 30 days. Draghi! Merkel! Get on it bitches!
The unemployment rate in Spain increased to 16.74 percent in the first three months of 2018 from a 16.55 percent in the previous period and above market expectations of 16.20 percent. ... In Catalonia, the unemployment rate was 12.19 percent and in Madrid 13.40 percent....I don't think they want to work.
They just haven't gotten as good at faking the numbers like BLS. USA, still leading the world in gov propaganda.
In reply to The unemployment rate in… by Quantify
Draghi has only had 10 years to come up with a Plan B...he probably needs more time (to find a bolthole and run for his worthless life)
The Polish Treasure Train tunnels.
That's where I'd go if I had economically crippled Europe for the next one hundred years.
In reply to Draghi has only had 10 years… by small axe
The problems in these countries were never solved just papered over with low interest rates so they could kick the can a little longer.
My prediction:
60/40 chance that Italy pulls out of the Euro in six months or less.
Hopefully they do it better than the UK. If they were pulling out of a chick the child would be a year old now.
In reply to My prediction: 60/40 chance… by exartizo
LOL!
What part of global currency collapse don't these fuckers understand?
Oh well...
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was !
Nothing Draghi cannot solve with the click of a mouse. Move along, nothing to see here.
Yes Dragi can fix it - for a time. Dragi’s ECB has destroyed the European bond market. If The ECB stopped buying bonds you would see - A no bid. Then contagion would set in. It is coming as interest rates rise or Dragi leaves office...
In reply to Nothing Draghi cannot solve… by 666D Chess
Ahh I smell a yield inversion by next week . Look at US bond yields lol
Kilgore: Smell that? You smell that?
Lance: What?
Kilgore: Napalm, son. Nothing else in the world smells like that.
[kneels]
Kilgore: I love the smell of napalm in the morning. You know, one time we had a hill bombed, for 12 hours. When it was all over, I walked up. We didn't find one of 'em, not one stinkin' dink body. The smell, you know that gasoline smell, the whole hill. Smelled like
[sniffing, pondering]
Kilgore: victory. Someday this war's gonna end...
In reply to Ahh I smell a yield… by brian91145
Willard: Someday this war’s gonna end. That’d be just fine with the boys on Zero Hedge. They weren’t looking for anything more than a %5 deposit return. Trouble is, I’d been back there, and I knew that it just didn’t exist anymore.
In reply to Kilgore: Smell that? You… by buzzsaw99
(severed head thrown in lap)
In reply to Willard: Someday this war’s… by shizzledizzle
As an european I approve this development. Looking forward to unload gold and never look back.
Also, crisis? Cmon, a couple of right words from the italian/spanish politians and this "crisis" would be over.
Yes, but good news for those chasing yield if they can stand the risk.
It doesn't seem that long ago that the banks in Cyprus were loaded up with Greek Government debt (because Govt. debt is low risk!).
Then a lot of huffing and puffing occurred and the Wolf blew over the banks made of sticks and straw. Luckily all the solidly built brick banks survived and those little piigs made out like bandits.
So it looks like the wolf is going to pay the Piigs a visit again?
Luckily we know from all of the wonderful bank stress tests that none of the depositors have anything to worry about, because there is the wonderful new Bank Resolution Crisis laws that uses Depositor funds to recapitalise the banks, and make the banks stronger.
I wonder which bank collapse will cause the dominoes to cascade.
The Euro (not European) crisis never left, and will never leave, unless either the Euro is abandoned or the Euro zone moves to be a single financial group. The cause of the problem is that there is a single currency (the Euro) but multiple sets of laws and governments all using it officially.
In years past when (say) Italy did something the markets thought irresponsible, the Lira would lose value, and things would balance out smoothly. That happened a lot (like all the time, for those who don't remember). But it can't happen anymore because Italy issues debt in Euros not Lira, and so long as Germans behave like Germans, the value of the Euro will stay much higher than the value of the Lira would be.
This is not to say the Germans are right and the Italians are wrong, just that they are different. But the Euro won't let them be different, because it can't adjust differently for different countries, so pressure builds until something breaks. They can paper over the differences as much as they want; this will continue until either the Euro itself breaks, or the rights of governments to control their own finances and financial laws breaks.
Pigs Pigs, where have i heard that term before, Didn't we kick This Can Already.
Bunch of broke banks lending a bunch of broke Countries Money, was supposed to blow up long ago.
It can't be far off the time when Banks really are turned into Financial intermediaries as per economic theory rather than credit creators which is what happens profitably for them now?
The system reset must be close, and I think that the Financial sector must be thinking deeply about how they come out the other side of the collapse with some real wealth.