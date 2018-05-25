Is The Government Building Secret Tunnels Under America To Prepare For WW3?

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/25/2018 - 22:35

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

Mysterious booms and strange lights in have been reported all over the country and have recently sparked fears that the United States government is building tunnels underground in preparation for a potential nuclear third world war. Residents are convinced that they are hearing sounds and seeing the odd lights, and they are not isolated events.

One man in the Cincinnati area caught the lights on his camera and was even able to capture his son’s reaction.

Kimberly Kempke, a concerned resident from Anderson Township in Cincinnati, Ohio, is convinced the sounds she heard earlier this week were more than fireworks. 

“The sounds were like true booms. They sounded like a powerful explosion,” said Kempke.

“It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen or felt before and I’ve been very up close with fireworks many times.”

According to The Daily Star, YouTube channel secureteam10, run by Tyler Glockner, claims that the unexplainable sounds are coming from underground.

He also revealed that just days ago a seismograph recorded something moving from the east to the west coast of the US in just 19 seconds.  And since he has uploaded it, viewers have been quick to speculate that something is secretly going on below the surface.

Only last month, mystery “trumpet” sounds in New York left residents convinced a secret tunneling program had commenced.  And before that, we saw similar scenes in Ohio.  The odd booms have been heard in Pennsylvania too, and even triggered an FBI investigation.  Read more here.

The booms seem to be returning en masse.  Most sound metallic in nature; almost as if a giant machine is doing something or a large piece of sheet metal is being hammered. Listen to them all yourself and see what you think.  Is the government building secret shelters underground to protect the elites in preparation for World War 3? Could it be something else?

In the video below, the narrator speculates that it could be a massive earthquake of apocalyptic proportions coming:

All we really know is that no government agency is clarifying what could possibly be causing these lights and booms to pop up and be heard across the country. All we have is speculation at this point. But you can prepare yourself.  Besides, if the government is really building underground bunkers and tunnels to protect themselves from an apocalyptic situation, shouldn’t you be prepared too?

FactDog One of We Fri, 05/25/2018 - 22:41 Permalink

This is the Supergrid being built. 

Started the concept and early design in 1989 and it is now being constructed. Twenty-two Underground nuclear reactors connecting and delivering power to all of North America via superconductor connections. That is the tunnelling you are hearing. the interconnect hydrogen cooled Supergrid. 

A three trillion dollar project in 1989 dollars and it will end North American dependence on oil for the next 100 years. 

 

Never ever underestimate the yanks!

 

A Sentinel wee-weed up Fri, 05/25/2018 - 23:24 Permalink

The trumpet noises are not new. It’s a globally observed phenomena and it’s got a recognizable eeriness. The banging noises — where I used to live, north east philly suburbs — there was a tiny fault nearby. Every 5 years or so you’d definitely notice (unless you were out.) it sounded like a furnace ripping into bits in gas explosion or like someone smashing a truck-sized hammer on a thick concrete foundation. No rumble. No rolling. No movement of note.

 

 I do give some chance that the trumpet noise is the 6th trumpet of Armageddon.

WTFUD Skateboarder Fri, 05/25/2018 - 23:20 Permalink

What? Check out my 5+ years of Barry bashing. The ONLY thing i give him credit for though is that he didn't ever have his nose wedged up Bibi's crack-hole.

Get Real Dude, they're ALL PUPPETS and couldn't give a flying FUCK about you, me or crack-head mosley! 

'Use of unnecessary violence in the apprehension of tmosley has been approved'. lol

gigadeath FactDog Fri, 05/25/2018 - 22:56 Permalink

Those booms are a combination of nuclear powered boring machines that melt the rock as they go, and small nuclear bombs. Electromagnetic harmonics/ resonance technology play a role as well.

Of course, all these things are powerful, but prayer holds far more power. Simple prayer. Lets these godless men hide in their holes, they cant hide from God, no matter how deep they drill.

Masher1 Fri, 05/25/2018 - 22:37 Permalink

More D.U.M.B talk... Hmmmm  i am beginning to wonder if the talk has a truth tagging along.... Tunnel boring machines are a very well understood technology, There is trillions of dollars of cash missing... Looking at the thinking behind Cheyenne mountain, i can see a very rational point of source for such talk.... But i also see the many sources putting out this talk and fail to have confidence in most of them....

Tachyon5321 Fri, 05/25/2018 - 22:45 Permalink

Could be a jet/drone taking high-speed pictures/video and using a flash. Something similar was done during WWII. 

 

The flash duration was long which would tell you the photo is covering a very wide area.

 

 

 

 

Implied Violins Fri, 05/25/2018 - 22:46 Permalink

Meteors hitting the atmosphere?  Magnetic pole shift in progress?  Reduced magnetism resulting in lessening of pull on the crust, causing earthquakes and sinkholes?  Human stupidity causing the Earth to think about shaking us off?  All of the above?  YOU decide!!

Glassport Fri, 05/25/2018 - 22:49 Permalink

Super duper double top secret tunnels and absolutely none claim being on the construction crews? Yeah, sure.

3 can keep a secret if 2 are dead.  Or 30,000 can keep a secret if 29,999 are dead. 

107cicero Fri, 05/25/2018 - 22:53 Permalink

Sounds like Bullshit to me.

Someone can't let out  a fart in the White House without leaking the info.

So the government is executing a trillion dollar business tunnelling underground anonymously?

Come on Tyler, it nice to see different points of view but I'd rather not deal with 'whack job' conspiracy theories..

dirty fingernails 107cicero Fri, 05/25/2018 - 23:41 Permalink

Tunneling creates large amounts of spoils, even if you melted the rock somehow.

I think this is astronomic, or pole shifts, or magnetic field interaction.

The trumpet sounds were all over in 2008ish (can't remember exactly). My wife and I  heard them briefly in NC. Wierd groaning/harmonic noise that seems to come from nowhere specific in the sky. Also in that time was an unprecidented number of iridescent cloud sightings.