Is The Government Building Secret Tunnels Under America To Prepare For WW3?

Mysterious booms and strange lights in have been reported all over the country and have recently sparked fears that the United States government is building tunnels underground in preparation for a potential nuclear third world war. Residents are convinced that they are hearing sounds and seeing the odd lights, and they are not isolated events.
One man in the Cincinnati area caught the lights on his camera and was even able to capture his son’s reaction.
Kimberly Kempke, a concerned resident from Anderson Township in Cincinnati, Ohio, is convinced the sounds she heard earlier this week were more than fireworks.
“The sounds were like true booms. They sounded like a powerful explosion,” said Kempke.
“It’s unlike anything I’ve ever seen or felt before and I’ve been very up close with fireworks many times.”
According to The Daily Star, YouTube channel secureteam10, run by Tyler Glockner, claims that the unexplainable sounds are coming from underground.
He also revealed that just days ago a seismograph recorded something moving from the east to the west coast of the US in just 19 seconds. And since he has uploaded it, viewers have been quick to speculate that something is secretly going on below the surface.
Only last month, mystery “trumpet” sounds in New York left residents convinced a secret tunneling program had commenced. And before that, we saw similar scenes in Ohio. The odd booms have been heard in Pennsylvania too, and even triggered an FBI investigation. Read more here.
The booms seem to be returning en masse. Most sound metallic in nature; almost as if a giant machine is doing something or a large piece of sheet metal is being hammered. Listen to them all yourself and see what you think. Is the government building secret shelters underground to protect the elites in preparation for World War 3? Could it be something else?
In the video below, the narrator speculates that it could be a massive earthquake of apocalyptic proportions coming:
All we really know is that no government agency is clarifying what could possibly be causing these lights and booms to pop up and be heard across the country. All we have is speculation at this point. But you can prepare yourself. Besides, if the government is really building underground bunkers and tunnels to protect themselves from an apocalyptic situation, shouldn’t you be prepared too?
Supposedly they've been there a long time....
https://wearechange.org/theres-hidden-network-tunnels-underneath-washin…
This is the Supergrid being built.
Started the concept and early design in 1989 and it is now being constructed. Twenty-two Underground nuclear reactors connecting and delivering power to all of North America via superconductor connections. That is the tunnelling you are hearing. the interconnect hydrogen cooled Supergrid.
A three trillion dollar project in 1989 dollars and it will end North American dependence on oil for the next 100 years.
Never ever underestimate the yanks!
The "TRUMPET" noises sounded more like DEMONS roaring.
Methinks they're the DEMONS OF WAR, birthed in Israhell, screaming and thumping the earth like spoiled brats, demanding more blood from their sycophant Trump.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jf9iTZ433zs
Always wear your seat belt. It makes it harder for the aliens to suck you out of your car.
It's Lone Skum's boring company drilling tunnels for his maglev underground boring trains.
They're chemtunnels, duh .
The US gov't is doing more secret things behind the citizen's backs than anyone could EVER imagine!
Mostly though they're doing things other than their jobs, like whacking off to porn at the SEC. They are unfireable, by law, and unionized .
4chan could locate Shia LeDuffus flag raising stunts in no time at all.
Tunnels... not so much.
I'd go with the loud rock band theory.
The trumpet noises are not new. It’s a globally observed phenomena and it’s got a recognizable eeriness. The banging noises — where I used to live, north east philly suburbs — there was a tiny fault nearby. Every 5 years or so you’d definitely notice (unless you were out.) it sounded like a furnace ripping into bits in gas explosion or like someone smashing a truck-sized hammer on a thick concrete foundation. No rumble. No rolling. No movement of note.
I do give some chance that the trumpet noise is the 6th trumpet of Armageddon.
Armageddon already happened in 70 AD.
anyone thought about aliens yet ???? dahhh
There isn't going to be a WWIII though.
Trump has brought us an era of world peace. We could have had this starting in the early 90's but for the Deep State faggots.
It is amazing how everyone and their grandmother talks open smack about Trump, but no one could ever badmouth Obie. Fvcking hypocrites all...
What? Check out my 5+ years of Barry bashing. The ONLY thing i give him credit for though is that he didn't ever have his nose wedged up Bibi's crack-hole.
Get Real Dude, they're ALL PUPPETS and couldn't give a flying FUCK about you, me or crack-head mosley!
'Use of unnecessary violence in the apprehension of tmosley has been approved'. lol
ALL HAIL THE ORANGE COON!
BOW BEFORE ZOD!!!!
Itz been ww3 since the end of ww2.
Care to add up the bodycount in wars,hot and cold,overt and covert,the displaced,the maimed,and then the prime perp (your handlers) in the whole mega mess gets to just say,peace,bro! Nothing to see here!
Itz not gonna be like that,& you know it .
I'd need more information to make an analysis but did read that in Pennsylvania the loud booms mostly occur between 2am -6am. They were huge booms that can shatter a window. The ones in this video are like dragging sheet metal and with a flashing atmosphere. Probably govt.
But if I'm driving the "Repo Man" car, the aliens will suck me, car and all, up to wherever the aliens take their subjects. Fortunately, I'm driving the car that "Bob" sold me. Best $1 I ever spent, excluding the $1 for a cheesy pamphlet "The World Ends Tomorrow and You May Die!!"
Thanks Manthong, great reference.
What? The cockroaches need deep tunnels? Nah!
Lizard peoples live in underground tunnels.
Think I'll take my chances topside and piss in the air vents...
Jesus man. (Pun intended) Give it up with the Israel crap. You sound like BritBob and his Falkland islands. Enough is enough.
Please stop showing up here after bans with new names with your spam links, then upvoting yourself with your fake accounts.
That malware spammer needs to be baned from the Earth.
Sounds like demons or unearthly beasts. Sure doesn't sound like construction.
Those booms are a combination of nuclear powered boring machines that melt the rock as they go, and small nuclear bombs. Electromagnetic harmonics/ resonance technology play a role as well.
Of course, all these things are powerful, but prayer holds far more power. Simple prayer. Lets these godless men hide in their holes, they cant hide from God, no matter how deep they drill.
Wow, Calm the fuck down .... Did you read that before you posed it?
You can't hide from"Bob". 5 July 2018 is the big X-day.
More D.U.M.B talk... Hmmmm i am beginning to wonder if the talk has a truth tagging along.... Tunnel boring machines are a very well understood technology, There is trillions of dollars of cash missing... Looking at the thinking behind Cheyenne mountain, i can see a very rational point of source for such talk.... But i also see the many sources putting out this talk and fail to have confidence in most of them....
mac slavo.
doom porn.
three day weekend.
i got a boner.
Please swing that in another direction.
Please?
I believe that's, "Schwing!"
Well, the A's sure aint Schwinging shit tonight. Manaea gave away 8 hits and 6 runs.
C.H.U.D. (Cannibalistic Humanoid Underground Dwellers) was made in 1984. I'm not sure, but I'm thinking Weinstein produced it.
Weinerstein produced the erotic sequel - C,H,OMP.
Couches, Humping, Other Men's Pussy
There were guys like that in the time machine story in the distant future (maybe by Jules Verne? One of the classics)
Is Zero Hedge a UK Tabloid wrag now?
They are just pandering to those useless degenerates who are a couple sheets in on a Friday night ahead of a long holiday weekend. Cheers.
Could be a jet/drone taking high-speed pictures/video and using a flash. Something similar was done during WWII.
The flash duration was long which would tell you the photo is covering a very wide area.
Meteors hitting the atmosphere? Magnetic pole shift in progress? Reduced magnetism resulting in lessening of pull on the crust, causing earthquakes and sinkholes? Human stupidity causing the Earth to think about shaking us off? All of the above? YOU decide!!
Wow you saw lightning and your son acts very gay neither a big surprise
Super duper double top secret tunnels and absolutely none claim being on the construction crews? Yeah, sure.
3 can keep a secret if 2 are dead. Or 30,000 can keep a secret if 29,999 are dead.
Apparently there's at least 2 that believe that this tunnel bullshit is real! Dumbasses!
I'm minus number 3, because this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzvobMUgeds
Shit's real, and has been for decades. Similar videos show what's gone down in Cheyenne Mountain, Colorado.
Cheyenne Mountain is no secret. It's called NORAD.
It's possible I'm on one of their night shifts, working in a sleep walk state, as I wake up everyday so tired I feel like I've been digging a tunnel all night.
Sounds like Bullshit to me.
Someone can't let out a fart in the White House without leaking the info.
So the government is executing a trillion dollar business tunnelling underground anonymously?
Come on Tyler, it nice to see different points of view but I'd rather not deal with 'whack job' conspiracy theories..
Tunneling creates large amounts of spoils, even if you melted the rock somehow.
I think this is astronomic, or pole shifts, or magnetic field interaction.
The trumpet sounds were all over in 2008ish (can't remember exactly). My wife and I heard them briefly in NC. Wierd groaning/harmonic noise that seems to come from nowhere specific in the sky. Also in that time was an unprecidented number of iridescent cloud sightings.
Elon Musk seems to have a blank check in Los Angeles, not even 1 environmental impact report has been filed and he's already dug several miles.