Here's When China Will Win The Arms Race With The US, And How BofA Is Trading It

For all the talk of the escalating confrontation between the US and China, Bank of America's Mike Hartnett writes that the "trade war" of 2018 should be recognized for what it really is: the first stage of a new arms race between the US & China to reach national superiority in technology over the longer-term via Quantum Computing, Artificial Intelligence, Hypersonic Warplanes, Electronic Vehicles, Robotics, and Cyber-Security.
This is hardly a secret, as the China strategy is laid out in its “Made in China 2025” blueprint: It aims to transform “China’s industrial base” into a “smart manufacturing” powerhouse via increase competitiveness and eroding of tech leadership of industrial trading rivals, e.g. Germany, USA, South Korea; this is precisely what Peter Navarro has been raging against and hoping to intercept China's ascent early on when it's still feasible.
At the forefront of China ambitious growth plan, Beijing's investments in "advanced internet and communication technologies, embedded systems and intelligent machines" aim to ensure that 40% of China’s mobile phone chips, 70% of industrial robots, 75% of basic core components and 80% of renewable energy equipment are “Made in China” by 2025.
Meanwhile, the China First strategy will be met head-on by an America First strategy. Hence the “arms race” in tech spending which in both countries is intimately linked with defense spending. Note military spending by the US and China is forecast by the IMF to rise substantially in coming decades, but the stunner is that by 2050, China is set to overtake the US, spending $4tn on its military while the US is $1 trillion less, or $3tn.
This means that some time around 2038, roughly two decades from now, China will surpass the US in military spending, and become the world's dominant superpower not only in population and economic growth - China is set to overtake the US economy by no later than 2032 - but in military strength and global influence as well.
And, as Thucydides Trap clearly lays out, that kind of unprecedented superpower transition - one in which the world's reserve currency moves from state A to state B - always takes place in the context of a war.
Which explains BofA's long-term strategic recommendation: "We believe investors should thus own global defense, tech & cybersecurity stocks, particularly companies seen as “national security champions” over the next 10-years."
And here's the reason why:
Because one might as well make some money before the next world war breaks out...
Comments
One thing we have learned from Russia's military upgrading is that it is not just the amount of money spent that makes an efficient military.
Quality outperforms quantity in the long run in almost every sphere.
Great Walmart—Made In China—place your bets!
In reply to One thing we have learned… by Adullam
Also corruption, quality, PPP... chicoms military budget is smaller than the US because they dont include a lot of stuff that the US includes, like military pay, research and development, that kind of stuff.
China-US military budgets are already nearly the same
In reply to One thing we have learned… by Adullam
China also has a long history of blowing it just when they have been on the verge of greatness. I am not worried, as it seems probable to me that they will screw up again.
Example: demographics and environmental problems are horrific there.
If I'm wrong, well, in 2038 I'll be 82 yrs old. 20 years is a long time from now.
In reply to Also corruption, quality,… by lolmao500
While China grapples with the arms race:
In reply to China also has a long… by 38BWD22
Those 'survivors' are few in number these days, same with those that survived our nucs over Japan or the fire bombing that killed more... and most of them are against their govt's policies.. for this reason of exploitation, propaganda etc... they see it as the same BS from long ago.
As for China in '38? Forget about it... Mother Nature will have arrived by then... .and any look at the geologic records point to dominant species extinction rate being very, very high... same as usual.
In reply to While China grapples with… by MoreSun
Like I’ve been saying for years.
Wanna be prepared for what’s soon coming?
1. Learn to speak Mandarin.
2. Convert to Islam.
In reply to China also has a long… by 38BWD22
The demographics will be easy to modify, just offer incentives instead of banning a second child. Done!
Also, I can tell you that the environment has made great changes since I first came here in 2009. It is cleaning up much faster than America did back in the Sixties.
In reply to China also has a long… by 38BWD22
Pst, not allowed. I'd like to be an optimist today.
Maybe China will look at others as their future customers and avoid smashing them - as opposed to drum obedience into people with threats of annihilation or crushing them. Military spending is taxpayers'money and people can't be duped all the time. One existential threat today, tomorrow another keeps taxpayers willing - but after the 5th time they'll call the bluff for what it is: Kabuki to empty people's wallets.
In reply to One thing we have learned… by Adullam
Correct. The US MIC operates as a bloated, kleptocratic rent-seeking black hole doubling as a welfare system to boot... the same or better military can be bought at a fraction of the price than US expenditures...Since the US industrial base has been plundered by the Predator Class, the US military is hopelessly dependent on their designated adversaries for components and semi-finished products as well as fuel and feeder stocks... PLUS the US has slashed R&D across the boards for decades, so other nations have more advanced in basic and applied science... The US was finished as the Sole Super-Power in the Eighties...
On a grand strategic scale, China- Russia have already eclipsed US military might
In reply to One thing we have learned… by Adullam
China was offered Western investment in return for cheap labour. They accepted this very significant gift, since (unlike the very short-term thinking "financial wizards") they looked ahead to the long term benefit of such "technological assistance for free".
Arguably China has used the "Cheap Chinese Shit" strategy to develop their industries - and so develop (and implement) quality strategies , just as the West, and of course, Japan have done in recent decades. Never forget, the first Japanese cars were mocked; nowadays . . . . ? ?
It can be easily argued that China has already surpassed the US. Better quality / dollar spent, and far less "diversion" of spending into the pockets of the connected (although that will happen - Human nature is Human nature, Worldwide).
If you are prepared to look carefully and pay - China DOES produce World-quality product (your SmartPhones, Laptops and desktops have a lot of Chinese content), as do almost all "Western" vehicles. Their "military spend" may be less than the US - but they are already getting more product per dollar spent (as evidenced by army and navy expansion - China's nave is now the World's second-largest, and their plan to enlarge further is pretty ambitious - https://thediplomat.com/2017/11/chinas-navy-inducts-2-more-sub-killer-s… (one new Corvette every SIX weeks . . . . .).
In reply to One thing we have learned… by Adullam
Nah. Look at USA vs DL, WW2
In reply to One thing we have learned… by Adullam
BofA?...
The one that got bailed out by the American taxpayer when their debit column was 3 times bigger then their credit column in 2008?... And that has at least x100 under that debit column 10 years later with derivatives they haven't even named yet???... That BofA???!!!!...
Yeah!.. They sure know how to do correlation analysis and predict what a nuclear super power will have in 20 years when our Country will more then likely be worse off then Honduras or Nicaragua.... And that is if we're lucky enough not to start WWIII with them?...
LMFAO!!!
US resources have been diverted from industrial and scientific prowess to feeding parasitic forms of asset inflation
In reply to BofA?... The one that got… by Son of Captain Nemo
LOL money wont mean shit if ww3 kicks off between china and the US
haha, kurzweil says the singularity will hit in 2029, too late china!
Honestly, they are thousands of miles apart...you have to be a real idiot to believe any of these super military powers can conquer the other...and if they were seriously threatened, I bet they would use nuclear weapons, I truly believe that they are that stupid...
The chart is wrong. America will cut back on spending after a while, not increase. The collapse of the American economy will rid the world of American hegemony.
I love these hockey stick future bullshit charts. Talk about wishful thinking