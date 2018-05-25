This Is How Amazon's Alexa Records And Shares Private Conversations Without Your Permission

As it turns out, the scandal over Amazon's Alexa voice-controlled personal assistant recording and sharing private conversations both with hackers and with people on the users' contact list is much more serious than the company had feared.
As Bloomberg reported, Amazon responded to a KIRO 7 news report about a couple who received a call from a friend saying "unplug your Alexa devices right now. You’re being hacked" after the company's device had shared a private conversation without explicit permission.
Amazon offered a complex, meandering "explanation" for the series of strange coincidences that triggered Alexa to record and share a couple's private conversation. It started with Alexa being triggered when it heard a word that sounded like "Alexa" - the command for the technology activate. Here are the details:
Amazon explained the series of events that triggered the episode in an emailed statement. The Echo woke after hearing a word in the couple’s conversation that sounded like "Alexa" -- the usual trigger to begin recording. The speaker later heard "send message" during the conversation, at which point the device asked, "to whom?" The pair continued talking in the background and the Echo’s system interpreted part of the chat to identify a name in the couple’s contact list. Alexa then asked aloud if they wanted to send a message to that contact and heard "right" in more background conversation.
"As unlikely as this string of events is, we are evaluating options to make this case even less likely," the company said.
The report invigorated privacy concerns as internet-connected devices like the Amazon Echo become ubiquitous in homes. Amazon in 2014 introduced the new line of devices, which can also stream music and order goods from Amazon via voice command. It has been busy introducing updated versions and adding features to sell more devices than rivals like Alphabet Inc. and Apple Inc., which offer their own versions.
The "explanation" suggests that consumers should be extremely careful of what they say around their personal assistants to the point where more users should consider deactivating the device when it's not in use. And there's plenty: more than 60 million U.S. consumers will use a smart speaker at least once a month this year, with more than 40 million of them using Amazon’s devices, according to eMarketer Inc.
Ryan Calo, an associate law professor at the University of Washington who studies the intersection of law and technology, said this incident could cause lasting damage not only to the Alexa, and thus Amazon, brand but to voice-controlled personal assistants in general (Alphabet and Apple make their own model).
People have been willing to overlook glitches in the Echo, like it turning on accidentally or without the wake word being uttered, said Ryan Calo, an associate law professor at the University of Washington who researches how law applies to technology. This incident is more alarming since a private conversation was recorded and sent to a third party, he said.
"Think about how uncomfortable the millions of people who own these things now feel," Calo said. "The real harm is the invasion into solitude people now experience in their homes."
Not to mention the damage it could do to technology more broadly, as paranoia surrounding privacy continues to intensify, according to Daniel Kahn Gillmor, the in-house technologist at the American Civil Liberties Union.
Alexa, does the See Eye Eh spy on me? Oh, wait, someone at the d
In addition to this hackable “convenience”, Amazon also wants to have your house keys. ;-)
Looney
In reply to Alexa, does the See Eye Eh… by wwwww
If you have one in your home, don't turn it off!!!!
IMO, anyone dumb enough to have one of these deserves it good and hard!
If you own one, Click the link, I dare you...
In reply to In addition to this… by Looney
My Android phone listens to my TV because I always get these recommendations for news stories based of the shows I watch on TV. And sorry but Hogan's Heroes and the Original Hawaii 5-0 recommendations this day and age are a little suspicious. Not coincidence, hmmmm. Its a given google listens in on daily conversations also.
So, like my phone goes 'will you like to get notifications of stories about Hogans Heroes and Hawaii 5-0', now I know the only stories would be if some actor dies off, but seriously talk about snooping in to what I am watching on TV. The google schmucks.
So say one is talking about their medical conditions etc then it would be a violation of HIPAA. HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996) is United States legislation that provides data privacy and security provisions for safeguarding medical information.
If I was a lawyer I would start a class action suit right away, the fines are pretty hefty and given they were listening to my Hogan's Heroes I am pretty sure I was talking about my last medical checkup with my family during commercial breaks of Hogan's Heroes.
Like that dude that brought down that web site (Gawker) that published hulk hogan's video, one could bring down Google, the HOGAN and HOGAN coincidence is funny and after all Google schmucks are Gawking, pretty sure they enable the cameras also on the phone.
In reply to No, If you have one in your… by Tarzan
Don't forget to keep your stuff in the cloud too.......that's how we keep Alexa cheap (sorry, yes, forgot to mention those big *.gov contracts as well). - Amazon
It's just like the Jetson's only in this case Rosie is going to record everything so she can blackmail you later.
In reply to My Android phone listens on… by COSMOS
"The real harm is the invasion into solitude people now experience in their homes."
What's really interesting about this statement is what it says about "We the Sheeple". Forget all the 'scandals' about the NSA spying on every electronic communication device you use, ignore all the back doors impregnated in your computer and forget about all the other invasions of privacy which, if unseen, are unknown and unconcerning.
But bring a physical device into your own home and suddenly be presented with stark evidence it listened to your conversation, recorded it and then sent it to someone else.......well, that's just too much to deal with.
We are SOOOO doomed.
In reply to Don't forget to keep your… by mtl4
if the adults dont enter the room quickly, i believe you are accurate
In reply to "The real harm is the… by Cognitive Dissonance
People cannot wait to become slaves in the new Orwellian system.
In reply to if the adults dont enter the… by 1 Alabama
Big Brother must be dancing on his grave. Not only is it now possible to have complete surveillance in every single household but the stupid fucks pay for it themselves. Perfect!!
In reply to People cannot wait to become… by TahoeBilly2012
I really cannot believe that anyone is actually shocked at something like this. Just the fact that the person who discovered this said they were "hacked" tells a lot.
These things were not hacked, they are operating as designed. Maybe some code sent it to the wrong place, but that is what these things were DESIGNED to do. To listen and tailor an experience for the user. How could they provide the experience that is advertised if they didn't do this?
Fucking retards, the lot of those who bought this.
Time for Amazon and Google to come out and say things are "fixed" to put people back to sleep.
I bet the "social media" outrage over this is crazy. lol
Oh the irony.
pods
In reply to Big Brother must be dancing… by philipat
that's the thing, most of them will never hear about this, so wouldn't know to be outraged, and even if they did, it was the hackers... LOL we're so screwed!
In reply to I really cannot believe that… by pods
Indeed, they stand in line for it.
In reply to People cannot wait to become… by TahoeBilly2012
What happenned to just writing 'things to do' on a calendar stuck to the fridge.
.
Fuck all this illuminati space age shit.
In reply to Indeed, the stand in line… by kralizec
..............MIND The FRIDGE; it too is a BLABBERmouth!
Regards.
In reply to What happenned to just… by BLOTTO
OMG, MIND The FRIDG , too funny. it's so true.
In reply to MIND The FRIDGE; it too is a… by X30X
All the people I know who stampeded to get these things in their homes and offices ASAP are complete imbeciles. One particular "gentleman" is a stone criminal.
How stupid are people?
In reply to Indeed, the stand in line… by kralizec
How?
By taking that as a challenge.
Somehow leading the herd is a good thing to some jackwagons.
To me they are merely first over the cliff.
Buh-Bye!
In reply to All the people I know who… by JRobby
I don't have one of these and I never will but I imagine that when you sign up, you click a box surrendering all rights to privacy.
Otherwise, you can sue for recording your private conversations without consent. If I hide a recording device in someone's home and then come back at a later date to retrieve it, I've broken some laws. No way Amazon didn't cover this in the registration.
In reply to How? By taking that as a… by kralizec
I was kinda thinking a regular reader of ZH wouldn't need to say they don't own one. I get it, you were being funny.
In reply to I don't have one of these… by MANvsMACHINE
A friend once said, "Big Brother doesn't need to watch you, you have volunteered to watch Big Brother." I think he meant the TV but you you can update that to Alexa, Siri and similar AI driven new technology.
In reply to People cannot wait to become… by TahoeBilly2012
and we get chipped when we get a colonoscopy now - literally a 'bug in your butt'
In reply to People cannot wait to become… by TahoeBilly2012
Seriously though, who didn't see this coming the MOMENT they came out with "corporate microphones inside your house"?
In reply to "The real harm is the… by Cognitive Dissonance
In reply to "The real harm is the… by Cognitive Dissonance
It's so funny how the two way communicator in 1984 only had to be divided into two pieces to make people not realize what was going on.
Before Amazon bought Alexa web traffic tracking the site was incredibly useful for making market predictions, but people are too stupid to realize that's exactly what this spyware does.
In reply to "The real harm is the… by Cognitive Dissonance
But if you're The Scherrfs(Bushes), you just have James Baker make his threatening phone call to NSA, and poof! go those inconvenient conversations.
In reply to "The real harm is the… by Cognitive Dissonance
Well, if you have nothing to hide, then..
\sarc
In reply to "The real harm is the… by Cognitive Dissonance
You'd probably have to find another route to sue. HIPAA penalties are only for healthcare providers. The regs and penalties apply to those working in the medical field who generate, handle, and store medical information.
For example, if an MD office leaves sensitive medical records in public view, and a reporter finds them and then discloses what he's found, 100% of the liability rests with the medical provider - not the reporter. Same holds true for any non-medical entity that happens to obtain medical data.
That is not to say Google (or anyone else who obtains information from a private setting) isn't liable for violating other privacy protections. Recording a conversation (regardless of content) when there is a reasonable expectation of privacy (as one would expect in their own home) generally carries substantial penalties if either (or in some states, both) parties are not aware they are being recorded.
Where it gets murky is whether the EULA people accept when they install Amazon (or Android/iPhone) hardware doesn't explicitly provide consent to being recorded - and therefore, forfeit their expectation of privacy.
Welcome to 1984 on steroids.
In reply to My Android phone listens on… by COSMOS
where it gets murky is when professionals violate professional ethics/duty
by putting confidential information into or through internet processes that
have been continuously stolen, thus violating professional responsibility...
usually to the benefit of privateers, the banking/insurance industry, and
government spooks.
WOOF! WOOF! WOOF! WOOF!
In reply to You'd probably have to find… by erkme73
My IPHONE listens to me and I can't figure out how to turn it off.
I was in my office last week simply discussing with a couple of guys about great steaks, how long they can stay in the frig, and what temperature is used why they "dry age" a steak for the famous 42 days. This was perhaps a two minute discussion before we moved onto something we were getting paid for.
I didn't look anything up on the internet...I didn't touch my phone...I don't have Alexa and I have NEVER used SIRI.
That night, the first time I used my phone to do an internet search...it recommends to me "HOW TO DRY AGE A STEAK FOR 42 DAYS".
There's not a chance that was a random recommendation....I know it's listening, I know it's recording me, and worst off...I KNOW whoever is doing it, is SAVING everything they ever hear.
In reply to My Android phone listens on… by COSMOS
Sergeant Shultz " I see NOTHING. I hear NOTHING!
In reply to My Android phone listens on… by COSMOS
gvt, the life blood of satan
In reply to No, If you have one in your… by Tarzan
....as well as your car keys and bank accounts as do Google and Apple.
In reply to In addition to this… by Looney
"Nobody's Fault But Mine"
In reply to In addition to this… by Looney
LOL pretty awesome pic great find.
In reply to "Nobody's Fault But Mine" … by Squid Viscous
i'm starting a blog about:
the joy of inconvenience (TM),
a smart dog's life.
woof! woof!
In reply to In addition to this… by Looney
one would have to be uber dumb to buy one of these. I don't like machines that talk. It's a pet peeve of mine.
In reply to Alexa, does the See Eye Eh… by wwwww
talk is cheap; it's THE ones thatLISTEN, witch are ThePROBLEM.
Regards.
In reply to one would have to be uber… by ZH Snob
Probably all staged to bring attention to Alexa and how they are doing things to keep you safe from hacking.
In reply to Alexa, does the See Eye Eh… by wwwww
you can't fix stupid. [/ron white]
You cant fix gvt either. its permanetly broken
In reply to you can't fix stupid. [/ron… by buzzsaw99
play stupid games, win stupid prizes
In reply to you can't fix stupid. [/ron… by buzzsaw99
No, but if you are fortunate to have nobody else looking...you can push it down the stairs!
In reply to you can't fix stupid. [/ron… by buzzsaw99
if I kill alexa is it a crime?? soon to be mandated in every home
its easier to burn money first by buying it.
In reply to if I kill alexa is it a… by overmedicatedu…
It’s no paranoia if the jew fuckers are listening to you.
Tylers...you already posted this story. Slow day?
Tyler's don't want to leave any room for spies. They are everywhere you know, ask Trump. heh
In reply to Tylers...you already posted… by hoist the bs flag
Anyone who doesn't have one or more of these devices in their homes is a complete paranoid Luddite and will be left behind when the singularity happens.
sarc
My wife's best buddy bought my wife on for her birthday. Later she told her friend she had to take it back because the only room in the house I allowed it was the bathroom!...
in the past coupla weeks things have appeared on my suggested list of sights that i never searched for on the net but talked about in conversation. yesterday i had a conversation about gluten sensitive friends and this morning a gluten sight was a suggested link. this sort of thing has happened 2 other times. has this happened to anyone else